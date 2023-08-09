The role of localised prostate cancer treatment in renal transplant patients: A systematic review

Prostate cancer has an increasing incidence in renal transplant recipients (RTRs) because of a variety of factors including pre-transplant screening, increasing age of recipients and prolonged survival after transplantation. The incidence of kidney transplants has increased with the highest surge in those aged 45 to 65 years old, corresponding to the index group for prostate cancer screening. 1 Although it is undeniable that renal transplantation has improved life expectancy in chronic renal disease patients, the management of prostate cancer in this group is controversial. Multiple unknowns include the impact of immunosuppression, the role of cancer screening and the timing and type of prostate cancer treatment. Recent studies suggest that prostate cancer outcomes are no worse in RTR compared with their non-transplant counterparts. 2 , 3 The aim of this study was to review and critically appraise all treatment options for localised prostate cancer in renal transplant candidates and recipients.

Strength of body of evidence was assessed using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE). 10 Each rating addresses key elements including the overall quality of evidence, magnitude of the effect, certainty of the results, the impact of patient values and preferences and certainty of these values and preferences.

Considering the lack of RCTs, it was not possible to perform a funnel plot. Selection and publication bias was discussed in a narrative fashion as part of the critical appraisal process.

A subgroup analysis was performed according to treatment type. A sensitivity analysis examining quality components and risk of bias was not possible because of the lack of randomised controlled trials.

The extent and impact of between-study heterogeneity were assessed by inspecting the forest plots and by calculating the tau-squared and I-squared statistics respectively. The 95% confidence intervals around tau-squared and I-squared were calculated to judge our confidence about these metrics. We adopted the following I-squared thresholds to assess heterogeneity

Dichotomous data (e.g. survival at 1 and 3 years) were pooled with a single-arm meta-analysis with weighting according to inverse variance using a random effects model. Key continuous outcomes (e.g. PSA) were analysed using mean. Considering there was a lack of similar comparative studies, a double-arm meta-analysis was not performed.

Risk of bias for each included trial was assessed by the same initial reviewers. Risk of bias was assessed using the Cochrane Risk of Bias in Non-Randomised Studies of Interventions (ROBINS-1) for non-randomised studies. 7 Case series were assessed using the Canada Institute of Health Economics Quality Appraisal Tool for case series. 8

Authors independently extracted data on the trial inclusion criteria using standardised forms. The following data were extracted: author, year of publication, country, study period, inclusion criteria, total number of people and cancer treatment modality.

Two reviewers (AD and GW) searched the above information sources independently and assessed identified studies for inclusion. The full study text was reviewed when it could not be clearly excluded on the basis of its title and abstract. A study was included when both reviewers independently assess it as satisfying the eligibility criteria from the full text. A third reviewer (WR) mediated in the event of a disagreement following discussion.

OVID MEDLINE and OVID EMBASE were searched using the search string found in Table A1 . This strategy was adapted to search the Cochrane Library, the Transplant Library and the Trip database. Full articles with relevant clinical information were retrieved and reviewed. The bibliographies of all retrieved and relevant publications identified by the above strategies were searched for further studies. The above strategy was also used to search abstract proceedings for major urological conferences including EAU, AUA, BAUS and USANZ. There was no language restriction.

Eligible participants included adult patients with a diagnosis of localised prostate cancer pre- or post-renal transplantation. Patients with metastatic disease at time of diagnosis were excluded. Interventions included active surveillance, surgery, radiation ± androgen deprivation therapy and focal therapies. All prospective and retrospective comparative and non-comparative studies were included.

3 RESULTS

3.1 Search selection Figure 1 details the search selection process. The search of listed databases identified 302 studies using a combination of search terms ‘renal transplant’ AND ‘prostate cancer’ or their medical subject heading (MeSH) equivalent. This was then combined with the various search terms for prostate cancer interventions and controls to lead to 146 abstracts eligible for screening. Of these, 24 duplicates were excluded. 122 reports were assessed for eligibility with 63 excluded. Table A2 lists the reasons for exclusion. A total of 60 studies were included in the systematic review. FIGURE 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Search selection diagram.

3.2 Study characteristics and results of individual studies The 60 studies included a total of 525 patients. Table 1 lists all included studies. All studies were either retrospective non-randomised comparative or case series/reports. Four studies were published in the 1990s, the remaining were published in the 21st Century.11, 12, 28, 37 Studies recruited patients between 1980 and 2021. The vast majority of studies were focussed on prostate cancer after renal transplantation. PSA screening for renal transplant patients prior to prostate cancer diagnosis was mentioned in only seven studies with the most common protocol being yearly PSA and digital rectal examination from the age of 50.12, 16, 26, 63, 64, 67, 68 TABLE 1. Included studies. Study Year Study country Timing of prostate cancer treatment IDEAL classification Treatment approach Study type Level of evidence Accrual years Patients Kinahan 11 1991 Canada Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 1987–1989 3 Morton 12 1995 USA Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 1990–1993 2 Campagnari 13 2002 Brazil Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 1992–2002 2 Hafron 14 2004 USA Post-transplant 2A Perineal Case Series 4 1999–2004 7 Kleinclauss 15 2008 France Post-transplant 2B Open Retrospective comparative 3 1996–2007 20 Antonopoulos 16 2008 Brazil Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 2004–2007 8 Robert 17 2009 France Post-transplant 2A Lap Retrospective comparative 3 2007–2008 9 Maestro 18 2009 Spain Post-transplant 2A Lap Case Series 4 2006–2007 2 Hoda 19 2010 Germany Post-transplant 2A Open Retrospective comparative 3 2001–2007 16 Smith 20 2011 USA Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2005–2008 3 Polcari 21 2012 USA Post-transplant 2B Robotic Case Series 4 2004–2010 7 Heidenreich 22 2014 Germany Post-transplant 2A Open and Perineal Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2011 23 Le Clerc 23 2015 France Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2013 12 Iizuka 24 2016 Japan Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2011–2015 3 Moreno Sierra 25 2016 Spain Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2013 4 Pettenati 26 2016 France Post-transplant 2A Open, Robotic, LapEBRT and BrachytherapyAS Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2013 24 Beyer 27 2016 Germany Post-transplant 2A RRP Case Series 4 1992–2013 20 Yiou 28 1999 France Post-transplant 1 Perineal Case Report 4 1997 1 Shah 29 2006 USA Post-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 NA 1 Jhaveri 30 2008 USA Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2008 1 Doerfler 31 2009 France Post-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 2006 1 Wagener 32 2012 Germany Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2010 1 Saema 33 2010 Thailand Post-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 2010 1 Jenjitranant 34 2014 Thailand Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2014 1 Ghazi 35 2012 USA Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2012 1 Detti 36 2011 Italy Post-transplant 1 Open Case Report 4 2011 1 Multanen 37 1998 Finland Post-transplant 1 Open Case Report 4 1998 1 Zeng 38 2018 USA Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1 Plagakis 39 2016 Australia Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1 Minami 40 2020 Japan Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2020 1 Tugcu 41 2017 Turkey Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1 Thomas 42 2007 USA Post-transplant 2A LRP Case Series 4 1999–2006 3 Sirisopana 43 2021 Thailand Post-transplant 2A Open, Robotic, Lap Case Series 4 2008–2020 5 Mistretta 44 2019 Italy Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2016 9 Shahait 45 2021 USA Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2014–2019 14 Kobari 46 2021 Japan Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2021 1 Leonard 47 2020 France Post-transplant 2B Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2016 27 Iwamoto 48 2018 Japan Post-transplant 2A Open, Robotic, Lap Case Series 3 2008–2017 13 Fang 49 2018 China Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1 Felber 50 2020 France Post-transplant 2B Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2017 39 Aboumohamed 51 2015 USA Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2015 5 Wang 52 2017 Singapore Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2017 1 Marra 53 2022 UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey Post-transplant 2B Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2019 41 Binsaleh 54 2011 Saudi Arabia Post-transplant 2B EBRT Case Series 4 1980–2006 8 Beydoun 55 2014 Australia Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2002–2012 4 Iizuka 56 2016 Japan Post-transplant 2A EBRT Case Report 4 2012 2 Iizuka 57 2016 Japan Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2012 2 Rosenfelder 58 2014 UK Post-transplant 1 EBRT Case Report 4 2014 1 Mouzin 59 2004 France Post-transplant 1 EBRT Case Series 4 1999–2003 8 Detti 60 2022 France Post-transplant 2A EBRT Case Series 4 1998–2017 6 Ileana 61 2020 Mexico Post-transplant 2A EBRT Case Series 4 2013–2018 2 Tasaki 62 2019 Japan Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2007–2018 3 Rivero-Belenchon 63 2018 Spain Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2000–2015 8 Gojdic 64 2019 Slovakia Post-transplant 2A EBRT Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2003–2016 4 Lledo 65 2005 Spain Post-transplant 1 HIFU Case Report 4 2005 1 Kocak 66 2009 Turkey Pre-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 2009 1 Chahwan 67 2017 France Pre-transplant 2B Open, Perineal, Lap EBRT Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2003–2015 52 Tillou 68 2014 France Pre-transplant 2A Open, Lap Case Series 4 2003–2013 19 Harada 69 2017 Japan Pre-transplant 1 Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2014 1 Bratt 3 2020 Sweden Post-transplant 4 Open, RARP, Brachy, EBRTx Retrospective comparative 1 1992–2017 65 Overall, 410 (78%) patients underwent surgery, 93 (18%) patients underwent radiation therapy or brachytherapy, one patient underwent focal therapy (HIFU) and 21 patients were placed on active surveillance. The mean age was 61 years old, the mean PSA level at diagnosis was 9.6 ng/mL and the mean follow-up time was 31 months. The majority of patients had low-risk disease with 261 patients having Gleason 6 prostate cancer (50%), followed by 220 Gleason 7 patients (42%). All prostate cancer mortality cases were in high-risk prostate cancer (≥Gleason 8). Thirty-three (8%) patients had high-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 8 or higher). The vast majority of patients (n = 415 patients, 80%) had pathologically or clinically organ-confined localised disease (pT2 or cT2 or less). This was followed by 85 patients (16%) with extraprostatic extension or seminal vesicle invasion (pT3).

3.3 Quality assessment The quality of the included studies was generally low. Eight retrospective comparative papers had level of evidence III with control groups, and the remaining 52 case series and case report studies had level IV evidence. Using the ROBINS-1 tool, all studies were classified as critical risk of bias.7 Table A3 summarises the risk of bias quality in the retrospective comparative studies. Considering the retrospective nature of these trials, there were global concerns with serious and critical risk of bias with confounding, patient selection and outcome measurement. All studies did not have an objective measure of functional outcomes such as continence or erectile function. The case report and case series were assessed using the Canada Institute of Health Economics Quality Appraisal Tool.8 The quality of the studies was generally poor. Table A4 summarises the risk of bias quality assessment.

3.4 Results of syntheses The outcome results were broken down by treatment group and timing of prostate cancer treatment (pre-transplant vs. post-transplant).

3.5 Surgery post-transplant Table 2 summarises all surgical patients with further supplementary data in Table A5. There were 43 post-transplant surgical studies with a total of 330 patients. The mean PSA was 9 ng/mL with a patient mean age of 62 years. The mean time from renal transplant to prostate cancer was 117 months. The mean follow-up period was 29 months. The most common type of prostate cancer surgery was robotic (60%) followed by open (29%). The vast majority of prostate cancer (74%) was organ confined. From a grading perspective, 48% of patients had Gleason 7 disease followed by 42% having Gleason 6 disease. PLND was performed in one quarter of prostate cancer surgeries with the majority of these being the contralateral pelvic lymph node packet only. The reasons for pelvic lymph node dissection were poorly recorded. TABLE 2. Included surgical studies. Study Year Study country Surgical approach Study type Level of evidence Accrual years Patients Mean PSA (range), ng/mL Mean age (range), years Mean follow-up (range), months Pre-transplant Kocak 2009 Turkey Lap Case Report 4 2009 1 3.2 57 3 Tillou 2014 France Open/Lap Case Series 4 2003–2013 19 8.5 (4.8–20) 61.7 (51.4–71.1) 38 (6–77.9) Open 14 8.09 (4.8–20) 62.6 (51.7–71.1) Not recorded Lap 5 9.07 (4.97–14) 59.2 (51.4–68.6) Not recorded Chahwan 2017 France Open/Lap/Perineal Case Series 4 2003–2015 46 7a (3.6–25) 59.8a (45.6–72.9) Not recorded Open 28 7.2a 58a 27a (4.1–90) LRP 15 6.9a 60a 37a (7.7–72) Perineal 3 14.13 (5.9–25) 61.5 (49–69.9) 35.8 (23.5–45.9) Post-transplant Kinahan 1991 Canada Open Case Series 4 1968–1999 3 Not recorded 60 (56–64) 10.6 (3–24) Morton 1995 USA Open Case Series 4 1974–1992 2 12.7 (9.4–16) 64 (63–65) 27 (24–30) Multanen 1998 Finland Open Case Report 4 1998 1 13 51 18 Yiou 1999 France Perineal Case Report 4 1997 1 5 56 10 Campagnari 2002 Brazil Open Case Series 4 1992–2002 2 7.25 (4.4–10.1) 66 (57–75) 16.5 (9–24) Hafron 2005 USA Perineal Case Series 4 1999–2004 7 7.9 (5.6–10) 62.3 (55–74) 22 (2–130) Shah 2006 USA LRP Case Report 4 NA 1 5.7 50 36 Thomas 2007 USA LRP Case Series 4 1999–2006 3 11.05 58.3 (48–64) 16.6 (14–18) Antonopoulos 2008 Brazil Open Case Series 4 2004–2007 8 4.5 (1.6–7) 59.6 (49–67) 11.9 (2–30) Jhaveri 2008 USA Robotic Case Report 4 2008 1 8.5 54 1.5 Kleinclauss 2008 France Open Retrospective comparative 3 1996–2007 20 7.1 (4.5–9.5) 60.4 29 Doerfler 2009 France LRP Case Report 4 2006 1 7.1 63 18 Maestro 2009 Spain Lap Case Series 4 2006–2007 2 6.95 (4.2–9.7) 59.5 (56–63) 30 (24–36) Robert 2009 France Lap Retrospective comparative 3 2007–2008 9 8.6 (2.6–26) 61.44 (54–67) 11.9 Hoda 2010 Germany Open Retrospective comparative 3 2001–2007 16 4.7 61.8 (51–66) 25.2 Saema 2010 Thailand LRP Case Report 4 2010 1 10.8 64 12 Detti 2011 Italy Open Case Report 4 2011 1 6 50 Not recorded Smith 2011 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2005–2008 3 Not recorded 54.3 (48–61) 13 Ghazi 2012 USA Robotic Case Report 4 2012 1 6.93 68 Polcari 2012 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2004–2010 7 6.2 (3.5–12.8) 63.3 (55–72) 16 (12–29) Wagener 2012 Germany Robotic Case Report 4 2010 1 12.4 71 9 Heidenreich 2014 Germany Open Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2011 16 4.5 (3–17.5) 64 (59–67) 48 (45–141) Heidenreich 2014 Germany Perineal Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2011 7 4.3 (3.6–10.5) 64 (52–69) 39 (10–85) Jenjitranant 2014 Thailand Robotic Case Report 4 2014 1 11.5 73 1 Aboumohamed 2015 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2015 5 (9–60) Le Clerc 2015 France Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2013 12 7.3 (4.9–11) 61.9 (55–73) 31.2 (8–24) Beyer 2016 Germany RRP Case Series 4 1992–2013 20 18.7 64.5a 24.7a Iizuka 2016 Japan Robotic Case Series 4 2011–2015 3 12.1 (8.6–17) 61.6 (59–66) 18.3 (8–24) Moreno Sierra 2016 Spain Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2013 4 7.1 (4.3–9.9) 61.25 (54–68) Not recorded Pettenati 2016 France Open Robotic LRP Retrospective comparative 4 2000–2013 16 7.01 (4.36–19.9) 61 (51–72) 46.6 Plagakis 2016 Australia Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1 13 60 120 Tugcu 2017 Turkey Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1 3.77 71 Wang 2017 Singapore Robotic Case Report 4 2017 1 61 12 Fang 2018 China Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1 11.82 62 21 Iwamoto 2018 Japan Open—1/13 LRP—3/13 Robotic—3/13 Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2017 13 8.79a 61a 27a Zeng 2018 USA Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1 6.65 65 3 Mistretta 2019 Italy Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2016 9 5.6a 60a 42a Bratt 2020 Sweden Open, Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 1998–2016 13 10.8 63 102 Felber 2020 France Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2017 39 6.8a 62a 47.9a Leonard 2020 France Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2016 27 8.9 (4.4–19) 63.3 (43–73) 34.9 (0.5–85.5) Minami 2020 Japan Robotic Case Report 4 2020 1 4.97 72 21 Kobari 2021 Japan Robotic Case Report 4 2021 1 9.23 65 12 Shahait 2021 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2014–2019 14 6.9a 60.2a 12 Sirisopana 2021 Thailand Open Case Series 4 2008–2020 1 25.66 67 129 Sirisopana 2021 Thailand LRP Case Series 4 2008–2020 1 10.84 64 47 Sirisopana 2021 Thailand Robotic Case Series 4 2008–2020 3 50.4 (9.63–130) 73 (66–79) 33.3 (6–63) Marra 2022 UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2019 41 6.5a 60a 42a Study Gleason score (GS) Biochemical recurrence (%) Positive margin (%) OS % CSS% Graft complications (%) Pre-transplant Kocak GS 3 + 3 = 1 Not recorded 0 100 100 0 Tillou Not recorded Not recorded 10.5 100 100 0 GS 3 + 2 = 1 GS 3 + 3 = 10 GS 3 + 4 = 2 GS 4 + 3 = 1 0 14.3 100 100 0 GS 3 + 2 = 1 GS 3 + 3 = 3 GS 3 + 4 = 1 Not recorded 0 100 100 0 Chahwan Not recorded 4.3 10.9 100 100 2.2 GS 3 + 2 = 2 GS 3 + 3 = 18 GS 3 + 4 = 5 GS 4 + 3 = 1 Not recorded 14.3 100 100 Not recorded GS 3 + 2 = 3 GS 3 + 3 = 9 GS 3 + 4 = 2 GS 4 + 3 = 1 Not recorded 6.7 100 100 Not recorded GS 3 + 3 = 2 GS 3 + 4 = 1 Not recorded 0 100 100 Not recorded Post-transplant Kinahan Well differentiated = 1/3 Moderately differentiated = 2/3 0 Not recorded 100 100 0 Morton Not recorded 0 Not recorded 100 100 0 Multanen GS 5 = 1/1 0 Not recorded 100 100 0 Yiou GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Campagnari Not recorded 0 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded Hafron GS 6 = 5/7 GS 7 = 2/7 14.3 28.6 100 100 0 Shah GS 6 = 1/1 *on biopsy 0 0 100 100 0 Thomas GS 3 + 4 = 2/3 GS 3 + 3 = 1/3 0 0 66.6 100 0 Antonopoulos GS 6 = 8/8 0 10 100 100 0 Jhaveri GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Kleinclauss GS 6 = 18/20 GS 7 = 1/20 GS ≥ 8 = 1/20 10 10 100 100 15; 2 patients sustained ureteric injuries repaired intraoperatively 1 patient sustained graft failure due to pelvic haematoma needing nephrostomy, balloon dilatation, ureteropelvic reanastomosis due to stricture recurrence Doerfler GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Maestro GS 7 = 2/2 0 0 100 100 0 Robert GS ≤ 6 = 7/9 GS 7 = 2/9 0 11.1 100 100 11.1; Graft loss 6 months postoperatively due to iliac vein thrombosis Hoda GS 6 = 11/16 GS 7 = 5/16 0 6.2 100 100 0 Saema GS 6 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Detti GS 9 = 1/1 100 100 100 100 0 Smith GS 6 = 3/3 0 33.3 100 100 0 Ghazi GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Polcari GS 6 = 2/7 GS 7 = 4/7 GS 4 + 5 = 1/7 14.3 28.6 100 100 0 Wagener GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Heidenreich GS 6 = 11/16 GS 3 + 4 = 3/16 GS 8 = 1/16 Unreported = 1/16 0 6.25 100 100 0 Heidenreich GS 6 = 2/7 GS 3 + 4 = 3/7 GS 4 + 3 = 2/7 0 14.3 100 100 0 Jenjitranant GS 4 + 3 = 1/1 0 100 100 100 0 Aboumohamed GS 6 = 3/5 GS 7 = 2/5 0 0 100 100 0 Le Clerc GS 6 = 5/11 GS 3 + 4 = 6/11 18.2 36.4 100 100 8.3; Acute transient renal failure requiring nephrostomy secondary to retropubic haematoma Beyer GS 6 = 5/20 GS 3 + 4 = 11/20 GS 4 + 3 = 3/20 GS ≥ 8 = 1/20 Not recorded 30 90 100 5; Ureteric injury Iizuka GS 3 + 4 = 2/3 GS 4 + 3 = 1/3 33.3 0 100 100 0 Moreno Sierra GS 6 = 2/4 GS 3 + 4 = 2/4 25 50 100 100 0 Pettenati GS 6 = 11/16 GS 7 = 4/16 GS 8 = 1/16 18.7 6.7 93.7 93.7 Not recorded Plagakis GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Tugcu GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 Not recorded 0 100 100 0 Wang GS 5 + 4 = 1/1 100 Not recorded 100 100 100; ureteric stenosis requiring reconstruction Fang GS 3 + 3 = 1/1 0 Not recorded 100 100 0 Iwamoto GS 7 = 12/13 GS ≥ 8 = 1/13 30.8 46 100 100 0 Zeng GS 5 + 4 = 1/1 100 100 100 100 0 Mistretta GS 3 + 3 = 4/9 GS 3 + 4 = 3/9 GS 4 + 3 = 2/9 22.2 22.2 77.8 100 0 Marra GS 3 + 3 = 9/13 GS 3 + 4 = 3/13 GS 4 + 3 = 1/13 Not recorded Not recorded 77 100 Not recorded Felber ISUP 1 = 14/39 ISUP 2 = 18/39 ISUP 3 = 4/39 ISUP 5 = 3/39 7.7 13.2 Not recorded Not recorded 0 Leonard ISUP 1 = 12/27 ISUP 2 = 8/27 ISUP 3 = 5/27 ISUP 5 = 2/27 7.4 44.4 88.9 100 7.4 Minami GS 4 + 3 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Kobari GS 3 + 3 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0 Shahait GS 3 + 4 = 8/14 GS 4 + 3 = 4/14 GS 4 + 5 = 2/14 21.4 28.6 Not recorded Not recorded 0 Sirisopana GS 4 + 5 = 1/1 100 100 0 100 0 Sirisopana GS 3 + 3 = 1/1 0 0 0 100 0 Sirisopana GS 3 + 4 = 1/3 GS 4 + 3 = 1/3 GS 4 + 5 = 1/3 66.6 66.6 100 100 0 Marra GS 3 + 3 = 9/41 GS 3 + 4 = 24/41 GS 4 + 3 = 4/41 GS 4 + 4 = 2/41 GS 4 + 5 = 2/41 10 17 95 100 0 Subgroup analysis by prostatectomy technique was conducted as shown in Table 3. The majority of open cases (60%) were conducted in Gleason 6 prostate cancer patients. The majority of robotic cases (57%) were conducted in Gleason 7 prostate cancer patients. Open techniques (open and perineal) were on average 1 h faster than minimally invasive techniques (laparoscopic and robotic). Length of stay was quicker, and there was less blood loss in minimally invasive techniques. TABLE 3. Comparison of different radical prostatectomy approaches. Open (n = 94) Perineal (n = 15) Lap (n = 21) Robotic (n = 190) Studies 12 3 7 25 Mean PSA (ng/mL) 9.0 (87 pts) 6.0 (15 pts) 8.8 (18 pts) 10.2 (66 pts) Mean age (years) 61.5 (70 pts) 62.7 (15 pts) 60.4 (18 pts) 63.3 (70 pts) Mean f/up period (months) 30.6 (69 pts) 29.1 (15 pts) 18.3 (18 pts) 25.5 (78 pts) Mean time from transplant to diagnosis (months) 83.7 (70 pts) 86.5 (7 pts) 99.9 (16 pts) 109.0 (79 pts) T Stage ≤T2 = 69 T3 = 19 T4 = 1 Unreported = 5 ≤T2 = 11 T3 = 4 T ≤ 2 = 16 T3 = 2 Unreported = 3 T ≤ 2 = 132 T3 = 41 Unreported = 17 Gleason score Well differentiated = 1 Moderately differentiated = 2 GS ≤ 6 = 56 GS 7 = 25 GS 8 = 3 GS 9 = 2 Unreported = 5 GS ≤ 6 = 7 GS 7 = 8 GS ≤ 6 = 11 GS 7 = 7 GS ≤ 6 = 57 GS 7 = 108 GS 8 = 2 GS 9 = 12 GS 10 = 1 Unreported = 10 PLND Unilateral = 20 Bilateral = 17 Unspecified = 7 0 Unilateral = 1 Unilateral = 50 Bilateral = 7 Mean operating time (min) 144.1 (64 pts) 123.4 (14 pts) 211.2 (18 pts) 208.2 (83 pts) Mean blood loss (mL) 472.1 (64 pts) 506.5 (14 pts) 348.4 (18 pts) 385.9 (72 pts) Mean LOS (days) 10.2 (56 pts) 5.8 (14 pts) 3.5 (9 pts) 4.3 (65 pts) Complications Clavien ≤2 = 27 Clavien 3 = 7 Clavien ≤2 = 3 Clavien ≤2 = 3 Clavien 3 = 2 Clavien ≤2 = 33 Clavien 3 = 6 Clavien 4 = 3 BCR (%) 5.7 (70 pts) 6.7 (15 pts) 9.5 (21 pts) 13.1 (186 pts) Positive margin (%) 15.6 (82 pts) 20.0 (15 pts) 5.6 (18 pts) 24.7 (176 pts) Graft complications (%) 4.5 (88 pts) 0 5.6 (18 pts) 2.2 (178 pts)

3.6 Surgery post-transplant primary outcomes Using a single-arm random effects model, the overall survival rates at 1 and 3 years were 100% and 99%. The prostate cancer-specific survival at 1 and 3 years was 100% (Figure 2A,B). There was one prostate cancer-specific mortality that was in a Gleason 8 prostate cancer patient who eventually developed castrate-resistant metastatic disease.26 There was a higher positive margin (24.7%) in the robotic group. Subgroup survival analysis by Gleason grading was unable to be performed because of the lack of clear reporting in the included studies. FIGURE 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint (A) Pooled analysis with random effects model—overall survival post-transplant surgery 3 years. (B) Pooled analysis with random effects model—prostate cancer-specific survival post-transplant surgery 3 years.

3.7 Surgery post-transplant secondary outcomes The surgical complication rate was 14.5% with the vast majority of these being minor (Clavien Dindo Classification Grade 2 or less). Major complications included rectal injury and rectourethral fistula requiring colostomy,17 postoperative lymphocoele requiring percutaneous drainage or marsupialisation,15, 27, 50 postoperative bleeding requiring pelvic vessel angioembolisation53 and pelvic abscess requiring open drainage.48 The renal graft-specific complication rate was 3% with the main cause being transplant ureteric injury during dissection.15, 27 Others included iliac vein thrombosis 6 months post-surgery,17 pelvic haematoma resorting in renal graft hydronephrosis70 and ureteric stricture requiring subsequent reconstruction.52 Postoperative continence was reported in 58% of total surgical patients (192/330) with a pooled continence rate of 95%. Validated classification systems were not used. No data regarding continence rehabilitation schemes, degree of continence and time to full continence were reported. Postoperative erectile dysfunction was reported in 42% of total surgery patients with a pooled erectile dysfunction rate of 20%. No validated erectile dysfunction system or postoperative penile rehabilitation protocol was reported.

3.8 Surgery pre-transplant There were three studies that examined surgery treatment for prostate cancer before renal transplantation representing a total of 66 patients with a mean PSA of 8.2.66-68 The majority of patients had an open prostatectomy (64%). There were no studies examining robotic surgery in the pre-transplant setting. Of the 66 patients, 54 (82%) had low-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 6) and 12 (18%) patients had intermediate-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 3 + 4). The mean time was 28.6 months between surgery treatment and renal transplantation.69 Mean operating time was 170 min. Length of stay, continence and erectile dysfunction rates were not recorded. These studies reported a 100% overall survival and 100% cancer-specific survival at the last follow-up.

3.9 Radiotherapy post-transplant Table 4 lists all radiotherapy patients with further supplementary data in Table A6. There was a total of 86 post-transplant radiotherapy patients consisting of 54 external beam radiotherapy patients and 32 brachytherapy patients. The mean PSA was 11 ng/mL, and the mean patient age was 64 years. Gleason 6 patients contributed to 45% of cases, whereas Gleason 7 patients contributed to 42% of radiotherapy cases. Of the studies that listed the clinical staging, 73 patients (85%) had organ-confined localised prostate cancer and six patients (7%) had cT3 disease. The range of doses for external beam radiotherapy was between 60 and 78 Gy. The dose for brachytherapy was 145 Gy. The mean time between renal transplant to radiotherapy was 94 months with a mean follow-up period of 43 months. A total of 23 (26%) patients underwent either adjuvant or neoadjuvant androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) ranging from 6 months to 3 years duration. The criteria for undergoing adjuvant or neoadjuvant ADT was poorly reported with only one study listing the reason, for example cT3 disease.26 TABLE 4. Included radiotherapy studies. Study Year Study country Type of RT Study type Level of evidence Accrual years Patients Mean PSA (range), ng/mL Mean age (range), years Mean follow-up (range), months Pre-transplant Harada 2017 Japan Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2014 1 6.57 65 Not recorded Chahwan 2017 France EBRT Case Series 4 2003–2015 4 6.7 (3.8–14) 65 (59–77) 25 (16–44) Chahwan 2017 France Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2003–2015 2 6.9 59.9 Not recorded Post-transplant Mouzin 2004 France RT Case Series 4 1999–2003 8 15.4 (2.3–32.1) 65.1 28 (9–45) Binsaleh 2011 Saudi Arabia RT Case Series 4 1980–2006 8 9.4 (1.4–3.1) 63.8 (58–77) 34.7 (2–98) Beydoun 2014 Australia Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2002–2012 4 8.9 64* (61–66) 44 (12–60) Rosenfelder 2014 UK RT Case Report 4 2014 1 Not recorded 60 48 Iizuka 2016 Japan RT Case Report 4 2012 1 5.1 70 43 (40–46) Iizuka 2016 Japan Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2012 1 17.3 71 45 (38–52) Pettanati 2016 France Brachytherapy Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2013 3 5.13 (4.3–6.38) 69.3 (68–71) 46.6 Pettanati 2016 France RT Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2013 4 12.63 (2.7–30) 70 (63–78) Rivero-Belenchon 2018 Spain Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2000–2015 8 6.25 (±1.97) 64.4 48 Tasaki 2019 Japan Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2007–2018 3 7.6 (4.5–10.4) 64.7 42.7 (34–50) Gojdic 2019 Slovakia Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2003–2016 3 10.24 (8.94–12.24) 57.8 (56–59.6) 49 (30–73) Gojdic 2019 Slovakia RT Case Series 4 2003–2016 1 7.82 62.8 Bratt 2020 Sweden Brachytherapy Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2016 9 17.68 63.6 74.66 Bratt 2020 Sweden RT Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2016 22 19 64.3 59.4 Ileana 2020 Mexico RT Case Series 4 2013–2018 2 9.6 (4.8–14.4) 60 40 (20–60) Detti 2021 France RT Case Series 4 1998–2017 6 7.36 (4.7–16) 60.8 59.2 Study Gleason score Radiation dose, Gy OS % CSS% Graft complications Pre-transplant Harada GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded Chahwan GS 3 + 3 = 2/4 GS 3 + 4 = 2/4 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded Chahwan GS 3 + 2 = 1/2 GS 3 + 4 = 1/2 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded Post-transplant Mouzin bGS ≤ 6 = 6/8 bGS 7 = 2/8 70 75 100 0 Binsaleh bGS 6 = 3/8 bGS 7 = 4/8 bGS 8 = 1/8 60–66 87.5 87.5 0 Beydoun bGS 7 = 3/4 bGS 8 = 1/4 Not recorded 100 100 0 Rosenfelder bGS 4 + 3 = 1/1 74 100 100 0 Iizuka bGS 6 = 1/2 bGS 7 = 1/2 74 100 100 0 Iizuka bGS 6 = 1/2 bGS 9 = 1/2 144 100 100 0 Pettanati bGS 6 = 3/3 145 100 100 0 Pettanati bGS 7 = 2/4 bGS 8 = 1/4 bGS 9 = 1/4 74 75 75 0 Rivero-Belenchon bGS 3 + 3 = 8/8 145 62.5 100 0 Tasaki bGS 3 + 3 = 1/3 bGS 3 + 4 = 1/3 bGS 4 + 4 = 1/3 39–145 100 100 0 Gojdic bGS 3 + 3 = 3/3 145 100 100 0 Gojdic bGS 4 + 3 = 1/1 74 100 100 0 Bratt GS 3 + 3 = 4/9 GS 3 + 4 = 3/9 GS 4 + 3 = 1/9 GS 8 = 1/9 Not recorded 78 100 Not recorded Bratt GS 3 + 3 = 4/22 GS 3 + 4 = 7/22 GS 4 + 3 = 8/22 GS 8 = 1/22 GS 9 = 1/22 Not recorded 77 91 Not recorded Ileana bGS 3 + 3 = 1/2 pGS 4 + 4 = 1/2 66 to 78 100 100 0 Detti bGS 6 = 2/6 bGS 3 + 4 = 1/6 bGS 4 + 5 = 1/6 Unreported = 2/6 70 to 76 83.3 100 0

3.10 Radiation primary outcome (oncological) The overall survival rate at 1 and 3 years was 100% and 83%. The prostate cancer-specific survival at 1 and 3 years was 100% and 99% (Figure 3A,B). The prostate cancer deaths were in high-risk Gleason 8 prostate cancer patients.3, 26, 54, 60 Subgroup analysis by Gleason grading again was unable to be performed because of the lack of clear reporting in the included studies. FIGURE 3 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint (A) Pooled analysis with random effects model—overall survival post-transplant radiation therapy 3 years. (B) Pooled analysis with random effects model—prostate cancer-specific survival post-transplant radiation therapy 3 years.

3.11 Radiation secondary outcome (functional) Only half of the radiation patients included had complications specifically stated. The majority of complications were minor grade 1 cystitis and proctitis. There was one major complication—one patient who had a grade 3 proctitis requiring a diverting colostomy.60

3.12 Radiotherapy pre-transplant Overall, there were two studies that examined radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer before renal transplantation.67, 69 There were a total of seven patients with a mean age of 63.5 and PSA of 6.7. Of the seven patients, three had low-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 6) and four patients had intermediate-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 3 + 4). Only one study listed the mean time (19 months) between radiotherapy treatment cessation and renal transplantation.69 These studies reported a 100% overall survival and 100% cancer-specific survival at the last follow-up. Radiation complications were not recorded.

3.13 Active surveillance There were two studies that included active surveillance with a total of 21 cases.3, 26 The surveillance protocol was not stated. There was no prostate cancer-specific death recorded. Five out of the 21 cases (25%) died of non-prostate cancer causes specifically myocardial infarction, chronic kidney disease, leukaemia and renal abscess. Two patients had Gleason 4 + 3, which does not fit into contemporary active surveillance guidelines. The surveillance follow-up duration was between 1 and 9 years for included patients.

3.14 Focal therapy There was only one focal therapy study included.65 This case report examined a 62-year-old male with a PSA 6 and Gleason 7 prostate cancer who underwent high-intensity frequency ultrasound (HIFU) treatment. The patient was still alive with no recurrence at a follow-up of 42 months. No complications were recorded.

3.15 Surgical comparison with non-renal transplant cohorts with prostate cancer In total, there were eight retrospective comparative studies. Of these, six studies compared oncological outcomes of radical prostatectomy in RTRs with standard non-RTR prostate cancer control groups.15, 17, 19, 26, 47, 50 One study compared open retropubic radical prostatectomy versus open perineal radical prostatectomy amongst RTRs.22 One study compared prostate cancer outcomes in renal transplant patients with non-transplant patients however did not report subgroup analysis based on treatment type, for example surgery and radiotherapy.3 Amongst the studies comparing the oncological outcomes of radical prostatectomy in RTRs with standard non-RTR control groups, the surgical margin, biochemical recurrence, cancer-specific survival and overall survival rates were similar in both the cases and control. The blood loss, hospital length of stay and surgery duration were similar in all comparative studies. Functional outcomes were poorly reported with only three studies reporting continence with no difference between the transplant and control groups.15, 17, 47

3.16 Immunosuppression regimes Immunosuppression regimes were poorly reported across all studies with some studies reporting medication uptake by percentage of study cohort, whereas other studies reported according to specific combination therapy. Steroids were the most commonly reported immunosuppressant followed by calcineurin inhibitors. A comparison between calcineurin inhibitors versus mTOR inhibitors was unable to be conducted because of variations in immunosuppression drug reporting across all studies.

3.17 Heterogeneity assessment There was a low risk of heterogeneity with all survival outcomes being <20% on the I-squared test.