BJUI Compass
Early View
REVIEW
Open Access

The role of localised prostate cancer treatment in renal transplant patients: A systematic review

Anthony Dat

Corresponding Author

Anthony Dat

Department of Urology, Monash Health, Melbourne, Australia

Correspondence

Anthony Dat, Department of Urology, Monash Health, Melbourne, Australia.

Email: [email protected]

Gavin Wei

Gavin Wei

Department of Urology, Monash Health, Melbourne, Australia

Simon Knight

Simon Knight

Department of Transplantation, Centre for Evidence in Transplantation, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, UK

Weranja Ranasinghe

Weranja Ranasinghe

Department of Urology, Monash Health, Melbourne, Australia

First published: 09 August 2023
https://doi.org/10.1002/bco2.276

Abstract

Objective

To systematically review and critically appraise all treatment options for localised prostate cancer in renal transplant candidates and recipients.

Method

A systematic review was conducted adhering to PRISMA guidelines. Searches were performed in the Cochrane Library, Embase, Medline, the Transplant Library and Trip database for studies published up to September 2022. Risk of bias was assessed with the Cochrane Risk of Bias in Non-Randomised Studies of Interventions for non-randomised studies tool.

Results

A total of 60 studies were identified describing 525 patients. The majority of studies were either retrospective non-randomised comparative or case series/reports of poor quality. The vast majority of studies were focussed on prostate cancer after renal transplantation. Overall, 410 (78%) patients underwent surgery, 93 (18%) patients underwent radiation therapy or brachytherapy, one patient underwent focal therapy (high-intensity frequency ultrasound) and 21 patients were placed on active surveillance. The mean age was 61 years old, the mean PSA level at diagnosis was 9.6 ng/mL and the mean follow-up time was 31 months. The majority of patients had low-risk disease with 261 patients having Gleason 6 prostate cancer (50%), followed by 220 Gleason 7 patients (42%). All prostate cancer mortality cases were in high-risk prostate cancer (≥Gleason 8). The cancer-specific survival results were similar between surgery and radiotherapy at 1 and 3 years.

Conclusion

Localised prostate cancer treatment in renal transplant patients should be risk stratified. Surgery and radiation treatment for localised prostate cancer in renal transplant patients appear equally efficacious. Given the limitations of this study, future research should concentrate on developing a multicentre RCT with long-term registry follow-up.

1 INTRODUCTION

Prostate cancer has an increasing incidence in renal transplant recipients (RTRs) because of a variety of factors including pre-transplant screening, increasing age of recipients and prolonged survival after transplantation. The incidence of kidney transplants has increased with the highest surge in those aged 45 to 65 years old, corresponding to the index group for prostate cancer screening.1 Although it is undeniable that renal transplantation has improved life expectancy in chronic renal disease patients, the management of prostate cancer in this group is controversial. Multiple unknowns include the impact of immunosuppression, the role of cancer screening and the timing and type of prostate cancer treatment. Recent studies suggest that prostate cancer outcomes are no worse in RTR compared with their non-transplant counterparts.2, 3 The aim of this study was to review and critically appraise all treatment options for localised prostate cancer in renal transplant candidates and recipients.

2 METHODS

2.1 Study design

The study was a systematic review reported according to PRISMA 2020 standards.4 A study protocol was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42022311393).

2.2 Eligibility criteria

Eligible participants included adult patients with a diagnosis of localised prostate cancer pre- or post-renal transplantation. Patients with metastatic disease at time of diagnosis were excluded. Interventions included active surveillance, surgery, radiation ± androgen deprivation therapy and focal therapies. All prospective and retrospective comparative and non-comparative studies were included.

2.3 Types of outcome measures

2.3.1 Primary outcomes

  • Prostate cancer-specific survival
  • Overall survival

2.3.2 Secondary outcomes

  • Graft outcomes: graft renal function, graft survival and complications
  • Biochemical recurrence rate
  • Positive margin rate
  • Prostate cancer treatment complications including urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, radiation cystitis and proctitis

2.4 Information sources

The following databases were searched:
  • OVID MEDLINE (1946 onwards)
  • OVID EMBASE (1974 onwards)
  • Trip Database
  • Cochrane Library
  • The Transplant Library

2.5 Search strategy

OVID MEDLINE and OVID EMBASE were searched using the search string found in Table A1. This strategy was adapted to search the Cochrane Library, the Transplant Library and the Trip database. Full articles with relevant clinical information were retrieved and reviewed. The bibliographies of all retrieved and relevant publications identified by the above strategies were searched for further studies. The above strategy was also used to search abstract proceedings for major urological conferences including EAU, AUA, BAUS and USANZ. There was no language restriction.

2.6 Study records

2.6.1 Selection process

Two reviewers (AD and GW) searched the above information sources independently and assessed identified studies for inclusion. The full study text was reviewed when it could not be clearly excluded on the basis of its title and abstract. A study was included when both reviewers independently assess it as satisfying the eligibility criteria from the full text. A third reviewer (WR) mediated in the event of a disagreement following discussion.

2.6.2 Data management

Data extraction was processed onto a data extraction form. Duplicate studies were only included once.

2.6.3 Data collection process

Authors independently extracted data on the trial inclusion criteria using standardised forms. The following data were extracted: author, year of publication, country, study period, inclusion criteria, total number of people and cancer treatment modality.

2.6.4 Data items

Data extracted included sample size, baseline patient characteristics including age, baseline immunosuppression, PSA level, cancer grade and stage. Surgical data included approach, estimated blood loss, length of stay and presence of pelvic lymph node dissection. Radiation data included total dose and presence of neoadjuvant ADT.

2.7 Outcomes and prioritisation

2.7.1 Primary outcomes

  • The primary outcome was survival (prostate cancer-specific survival and overall survival). Cancer-specific survival was defined as deaths identified as being due to prostate cancer. Overall survival was defined as death due to any cause. The time points for survival were at 1 and 3 years.

2.7.2 Secondary outcomes

  • Prostate cancer treatment complications were collated according to the Clavien Dindo Classification.5 Short-term complications include organ injury and bleeding. Long-term complications include urinary incontinence, urethral stricture, erectile dysfunction, radiation cystitis and proctitis.
  • Renal graft complications were collated according to the Clavien Dindo Classification for surgical complications and Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) for radiation complications.6
  • Biochemical recurrence rate and positive margin rate

2.8 Risk of bias in individual studies

Risk of bias for each included trial was assessed by the same initial reviewers. Risk of bias was assessed using the Cochrane Risk of Bias in Non-Randomised Studies of Interventions (ROBINS-1) for non-randomised studies.7 Case series were assessed using the Canada Institute of Health Economics Quality Appraisal Tool for case series.8

2.9 Data synthesis

Data summary was provided with tables and graphs. A narrative synthesis explored the relationship and findings of the included studies.

2.10 Pooled treatment effects

2.10.1 Dichotomous and continuous outcomes

Dichotomous data (e.g. survival at 1 and 3 years) were pooled with a single-arm meta-analysis with weighting according to inverse variance using a random effects model. Key continuous outcomes (e.g. PSA) were analysed using mean. Considering there was a lack of similar comparative studies, a double-arm meta-analysis was not performed.

2.11 Dealing with missing data

Attempts were made to make contact with individual study authors when missing data were identified.

2.12 Assessment of heterogeneity

The extent and impact of between-study heterogeneity were assessed by inspecting the forest plots and by calculating the tau-squared and I-squared statistics respectively. The 95% confidence intervals around tau-squared and I-squared were calculated to judge our confidence about these metrics. We adopted the following I-squared thresholds to assess heterogeneity9:
  • 0 to 40%: heterogeneity may not be important
  • 30–60%: may represent mild heterogeneity
  • 50–90%: may represent moderate heterogeneity
  • 75–100%: considerate heterogeneity

All analyses were run in R Studio Metafor Package Version 4.2.1 (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria).

A subgroup analysis was performed according to treatment type. A sensitivity analysis examining quality components and risk of bias was not possible because of the lack of randomised controlled trials.

2.13 Meta-bias (es)

Considering the lack of RCTs, it was not possible to perform a funnel plot. Selection and publication bias was discussed in a narrative fashion as part of the critical appraisal process.

2.14 Confidence in cumulative evidence

Strength of body of evidence was assessed using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE).10 Each rating addresses key elements including the overall quality of evidence, magnitude of the effect, certainty of the results, the impact of patient values and preferences and certainty of these values and preferences.

3 RESULTS

3.1 Search selection

Figure 1 details the search selection process. The search of listed databases identified 302 studies using a combination of search terms ‘renal transplant’ AND ‘prostate cancer’ or their medical subject heading (MeSH) equivalent. This was then combined with the various search terms for prostate cancer interventions and controls to lead to 146 abstracts eligible for screening. Of these, 24 duplicates were excluded. 122 reports were assessed for eligibility with 63 excluded. Table A2 lists the reasons for exclusion. A total of 60 studies were included in the systematic review.

Details are in the caption following the image
FIGURE 1
Open in figure viewerPowerPoint
Search selection diagram.

3.2 Study characteristics and results of individual studies

The 60 studies included a total of 525 patients. Table 1 lists all included studies. All studies were either retrospective non-randomised comparative or case series/reports. Four studies were published in the 1990s, the remaining were published in the 21st Century.11, 12, 28, 37 Studies recruited patients between 1980 and 2021. The vast majority of studies were focussed on prostate cancer after renal transplantation. PSA screening for renal transplant patients prior to prostate cancer diagnosis was mentioned in only seven studies with the most common protocol being yearly PSA and digital rectal examination from the age of 50.12, 16, 26, 63, 64, 67, 68

TABLE 1. Included studies.
Study Year Study country Timing of prostate cancer treatment IDEAL classification Treatment approach Study type Level of evidence Accrual years Patients
Kinahan11 1991 Canada Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 1987–1989 3
Morton12 1995 USA Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 1990–1993 2
Campagnari13 2002 Brazil Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 1992–2002 2
Hafron14 2004 USA Post-transplant 2A Perineal Case Series 4 1999–2004 7
Kleinclauss15 2008 France Post-transplant 2B Open Retrospective comparative 3 1996–2007 20
Antonopoulos16 2008 Brazil Post-transplant 2A Open Case Series 4 2004–2007 8
Robert17 2009 France Post-transplant 2A Lap Retrospective comparative 3 2007–2008 9
Maestro18 2009 Spain Post-transplant 2A Lap Case Series 4 2006–2007 2
Hoda19 2010 Germany Post-transplant 2A Open Retrospective comparative 3 2001–2007 16
Smith20 2011 USA Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2005–2008 3
Polcari21 2012 USA Post-transplant 2B Robotic Case Series 4 2004–2010 7
Heidenreich22 2014 Germany Post-transplant 2A Open and Perineal Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2011 23
Le Clerc23 2015 France Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2013 12
Iizuka24 2016 Japan Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2011–2015 3
Moreno Sierra25 2016 Spain Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2013 4
Pettenati26 2016 France Post-transplant 2A Open, Robotic, LapEBRT and BrachytherapyAS Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2013 24
Beyer27 2016 Germany Post-transplant 2A RRP Case Series 4 1992–2013 20
Yiou28 1999 France Post-transplant 1 Perineal Case Report 4 1997 1
Shah29 2006 USA Post-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 NA 1
Jhaveri30 2008 USA Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2008 1
Doerfler31 2009 France Post-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 2006 1
Wagener32 2012 Germany Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2010 1
Saema33 2010 Thailand Post-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 2010 1
Jenjitranant34 2014 Thailand Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2014 1
Ghazi35 2012 USA Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2012 1
Detti36 2011 Italy Post-transplant 1 Open Case Report 4 2011 1
Multanen37 1998 Finland Post-transplant 1 Open Case Report 4 1998 1
Zeng38 2018 USA Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1
Plagakis39 2016 Australia Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1
Minami40 2020 Japan Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2020 1
Tugcu41 2017 Turkey Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1
Thomas42 2007 USA Post-transplant 2A LRP Case Series 4 1999–2006 3
Sirisopana43 2021 Thailand Post-transplant 2A Open, Robotic, Lap Case Series 4 2008–2020 5
Mistretta44 2019 Italy Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2016 9
Shahait45 2021 USA Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2014–2019 14
Kobari46 2021 Japan Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2021 1
Leonard47 2020 France Post-transplant 2B Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2016 27
Iwamoto48 2018 Japan Post-transplant 2A Open, Robotic, Lap Case Series 3 2008–2017 13
Fang49 2018 China Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1
Felber50 2020 France Post-transplant 2B Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2017 39
Aboumohamed51 2015 USA Post-transplant 2A Robotic Case Series 4 2015 5
Wang52 2017 Singapore Post-transplant 1 Robotic Case Report 4 2017 1
Marra53 2022 UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey Post-transplant 2B Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2019 41
Binsaleh54 2011 Saudi Arabia Post-transplant 2B EBRT Case Series 4 1980–2006 8
Beydoun55 2014 Australia Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2002–2012 4
Iizuka56 2016 Japan Post-transplant 2A EBRT Case Report 4 2012 2
Iizuka57 2016 Japan Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2012 2
Rosenfelder58 2014 UK Post-transplant 1 EBRT Case Report 4 2014 1
Mouzin59 2004 France Post-transplant 1 EBRT Case Series 4 1999–2003 8
Detti60 2022 France Post-transplant 2A EBRT Case Series 4 1998–2017 6
Ileana61 2020 Mexico Post-transplant 2A EBRT Case Series 4 2013–2018 2
Tasaki62 2019 Japan Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2007–2018 3
Rivero-Belenchon63 2018 Spain Post-transplant 2A Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2000–2015 8
Gojdic64 2019 Slovakia Post-transplant 2A

EBRT

Brachytherapy

 Case Series 4 2003–2016 4
Lledo65 2005 Spain Post-transplant 1 HIFU Case Report 4 2005 1
Kocak66 2009 Turkey Pre-transplant 1 LRP Case Report 4 2009 1
Chahwan67 2017 France Pre-transplant 2B

Open, Perineal, Lap

EBRT

Brachytherapy

 Case Series 4 2003–2015 52
Tillou68 2014 France Pre-transplant 2A Open, Lap Case Series 4 2003–2013 19
Harada69 2017 Japan Pre-transplant 1 Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2014 1
Bratt3 2020 Sweden Post-transplant 4 Open, RARP, Brachy, EBRTx Retrospective comparative 1 1992–2017 65

Overall, 410 (78%) patients underwent surgery, 93 (18%) patients underwent radiation therapy or brachytherapy, one patient underwent focal therapy (HIFU) and 21 patients were placed on active surveillance. The mean age was 61 years old, the mean PSA level at diagnosis was 9.6 ng/mL and the mean follow-up time was 31 months. The majority of patients had low-risk disease with 261 patients having Gleason 6 prostate cancer (50%), followed by 220 Gleason 7 patients (42%). All prostate cancer mortality cases were in high-risk prostate cancer (≥Gleason 8). Thirty-three (8%) patients had high-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 8 or higher). The vast majority of patients (n = 415 patients, 80%) had pathologically or clinically organ-confined localised disease (pT2 or cT2 or less). This was followed by 85 patients (16%) with extraprostatic extension or seminal vesicle invasion (pT3).

3.3 Quality assessment

The quality of the included studies was generally low. Eight retrospective comparative papers had level of evidence III with control groups, and the remaining 52 case series and case report studies had level IV evidence. Using the ROBINS-1 tool, all studies were classified as critical risk of bias.7 Table A3 summarises the risk of bias quality in the retrospective comparative studies. Considering the retrospective nature of these trials, there were global concerns with serious and critical risk of bias with confounding, patient selection and outcome measurement. All studies did not have an objective measure of functional outcomes such as continence or erectile function. The case report and case series were assessed using the Canada Institute of Health Economics Quality Appraisal Tool.8 The quality of the studies was generally poor. Table A4 summarises the risk of bias quality assessment.

3.4 Results of syntheses

The outcome results were broken down by treatment group and timing of prostate cancer treatment (pre-transplant vs. post-transplant).

3.5 Surgery post-transplant

Table 2 summarises all surgical patients with further supplementary data in Table A5. There were 43 post-transplant surgical studies with a total of 330 patients. The mean PSA was 9 ng/mL with a patient mean age of 62 years. The mean time from renal transplant to prostate cancer was 117 months. The mean follow-up period was 29 months. The most common type of prostate cancer surgery was robotic (60%) followed by open (29%). The vast majority of prostate cancer (74%) was organ confined. From a grading perspective, 48% of patients had Gleason 7 disease followed by 42% having Gleason 6 disease. PLND was performed in one quarter of prostate cancer surgeries with the majority of these being the contralateral pelvic lymph node packet only. The reasons for pelvic lymph node dissection were poorly recorded.

TABLE 2. Included surgical studies.
Study Year Study country Surgical approach Study type Level of evidence Accrual years Patients Mean PSA (range), ng/mL Mean age (range), years Mean follow-up (range), months
Pre-transplant
Kocak 2009 Turkey Lap Case Report 4 2009 1 3.2 57 3
Tillou 2014 France Open/Lap Case Series 4 2003–2013 19 8.5 (4.8–20) 61.7 (51.4–71.1) 38 (6–77.9)
Open 14 8.09 (4.8–20) 62.6 (51.7–71.1) Not recorded
Lap 5 9.07 (4.97–14) 59.2 (51.4–68.6)

Not recorded
Chahwan 2017 France Open/Lap/Perineal Case Series 4 2003–2015 46 7a (3.6–25) 59.8a (45.6–72.9) Not recorded
Open 28 7.2a 58a 27a (4.1–90)
LRP 15 6.9a 60a 37a (7.7–72)
Perineal 3 14.13 (5.9–25) 61.5 (49–69.9) 35.8 (23.5–45.9)
Post-transplant
Kinahan 1991 Canada Open Case Series 4 1968–1999 3 Not recorded 60 (56–64) 10.6 (3–24)
Morton 1995 USA Open Case Series 4 1974–1992 2 12.7 (9.4–16) 64 (63–65) 27 (24–30)
Multanen 1998 Finland Open Case Report 4 1998 1 13 51 18
Yiou 1999 France Perineal Case Report 4 1997 1 5 56 10
Campagnari 2002 Brazil Open Case Series 4 1992–2002 2 7.25 (4.4–10.1) 66 (57–75) 16.5 (9–24)
Hafron 2005 USA Perineal Case Series 4 1999–2004 7 7.9 (5.6–10) 62.3 (55–74) 22 (2–130)
Shah 2006 USA LRP Case Report 4 NA 1 5.7 50 36
Thomas 2007 USA LRP Case Series 4 1999–2006 3 11.05 58.3 (48–64) 16.6 (14–18)
Antonopoulos 2008 Brazil Open Case Series 4 2004–2007 8 4.5 (1.6–7) 59.6 (49–67) 11.9 (2–30)
Jhaveri 2008 USA Robotic Case Report 4 2008 1 8.5 54 1.5
Kleinclauss 2008 France Open Retrospective comparative 3 1996–2007 20 7.1 (4.5–9.5) 60.4 29
Doerfler 2009 France LRP Case Report 4 2006 1 7.1 63 18
Maestro 2009 Spain Lap Case Series 4 2006–2007 2 6.95 (4.2–9.7) 59.5 (56–63) 30 (24–36)
Robert 2009 France Lap Retrospective comparative 3 2007–2008 9 8.6 (2.6–26) 61.44 (54–67) 11.9
Hoda 2010 Germany Open Retrospective comparative 3 2001–2007 16 4.7 61.8 (51–66) 25.2
Saema 2010 Thailand LRP Case Report 4 2010 1 10.8 64 12
Detti 2011 Italy Open Case Report 4 2011 1 6 50 Not recorded
Smith 2011 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2005–2008 3 Not recorded 54.3 (48–61) 13
Ghazi 2012 USA Robotic Case Report 4 2012 1 6.93 68
Polcari 2012 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2004–2010 7 6.2 (3.5–12.8) 63.3 (55–72) 16 (12–29)
Wagener 2012 Germany Robotic Case Report 4 2010 1 12.4 71 9
Heidenreich 2014 Germany Open Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2011 16 4.5 (3–17.5) 64 (59–67) 48 (45–141)
Heidenreich 2014 Germany Perineal Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2011 7 4.3 (3.6–10.5) 64 (52–69) 39 (10–85)
Jenjitranant 2014 Thailand Robotic Case Report 4 2014 1 11.5 73 1
Aboumohamed 2015 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2015 5 (9–60)
Le Clerc 2015 France Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2013 12 7.3 (4.9–11) 61.9 (55–73) 31.2 (8–24)
Beyer 2016 Germany RRP Case Series 4 1992–2013 20 18.7 64.5a 24.7a
Iizuka 2016 Japan Robotic Case Series 4 2011–2015 3 12.1 (8.6–17) 61.6 (59–66) 18.3 (8–24)
Moreno Sierra 2016 Spain Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2013 4 7.1 (4.3–9.9) 61.25 (54–68) Not recorded
Pettenati 2016 France Open Robotic LRP Retrospective comparative 4 2000–2013 16 7.01 (4.36–19.9) 61 (51–72) 46.6
Plagakis 2016 Australia Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1 13 60 120
Tugcu 2017 Turkey Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1 3.77 71
Wang 2017 Singapore Robotic Case Report 4 2017 1 61 12
Fang 2018 China Robotic Case Report 4 2016 1 11.82 62 21
Iwamoto 2018 Japan

Open—1/13

LRP—3/13

Robotic—3/13

 Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2017 13 8.79a 61a 27a
Zeng 2018 USA Robotic Case Report 4 2018 1 6.65 65 3
Mistretta 2019 Italy Robotic Case Series 4 2012–2016 9 5.6a 60a 42a
Bratt 2020 Sweden Open, Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 1998–2016 13 10.8 63 102
Felber 2020 France Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2017 39 6.8a 62a 47.9a
Leonard 2020 France Robotic Retrospective comparative 3 2008–2016 27 8.9 (4.4–19) 63.3 (43–73) 34.9 (0.5–85.5)
Minami 2020 Japan Robotic Case Report 4 2020 1 4.97 72 21
Kobari 2021 Japan Robotic Case Report 4 2021 1 9.23 65 12
Shahait 2021 USA Robotic Case Series 4 2014–2019 14 6.9a 60.2a 12
Sirisopana 2021 Thailand Open Case Series 4 2008–2020 1 25.66 67 129
Sirisopana 2021 Thailand LRP Case Series 4 2008–2020 1 10.84 64 47
Sirisopana 2021 Thailand Robotic Case Series 4 2008–2020 3 50.4 (9.63–130) 73 (66–79) 33.3 (6–63)
Marra 2022 UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey Robotic Case Series 4 2009–2019 41 6.5a 60a 42a
Study Gleason score (GS) Biochemical recurrence (%) Positive margin (%) OS % CSS% Graft complications (%)
Pre-transplant
Kocak GS 3 + 3 = 1 Not recorded 0 100 100 0
Tillou Not recorded Not recorded 10.5 100 100 0

GS 3 + 2 = 1

GS 3 + 3 = 10

GS 3 + 4 = 2

GS 4 + 3 = 1

 0 14.3 100 100 0

GS 3 + 2 = 1

GS 3 + 3 = 3

GS 3 + 4 = 1

 Not recorded 0 100 100 0
Chahwan Not recorded 4.3

10.9

 100 100 2.2

GS 3 + 2 = 2

GS 3 + 3 = 18

GS 3 + 4 = 5

GS 4 + 3 = 1

 Not recorded 14.3 100 100 Not recorded

GS 3 + 2 = 3

GS 3 + 3 = 9

GS 3 + 4 = 2

GS 4 + 3 = 1

 Not recorded 6.7 100 100 Not recorded

GS 3 + 3 = 2

GS 3 + 4 = 1

 Not recorded 0 100 100 Not recorded
Post-transplant
Kinahan

Well differentiated = 1/3

Moderately differentiated = 2/3

 0 Not recorded 100 100 0
Morton Not recorded 0 Not recorded 100 100 0
Multanen GS 5 = 1/1 0 Not recorded 100 100 0
Yiou GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Campagnari Not recorded 0 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded
Hafron

GS 6 = 5/7

GS 7 = 2/7

 14.3 28.6 100 100 0
Shah GS 6 = 1/1 *on biopsy 0 0 100 100 0
Thomas

GS 3 + 4 = 2/3

GS 3 + 3 = 1/3

 0 0 66.6 100 0
Antonopoulos GS 6 = 8/8 0 10 100 100 0
Jhaveri GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Kleinclauss

GS 6 = 18/20

GS 7 = 1/20

GS ≥ 8 = 1/20

 10 10 100 100

15;

2 patients sustained ureteric injuries repaired intraoperatively

1 patient sustained graft failure due to pelvic haematoma needing nephrostomy, balloon dilatation, ureteropelvic reanastomosis due to stricture recurrence
Doerfler GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Maestro GS 7 = 2/2 0 0 100 100 0
Robert

GS ≤ 6 = 7/9

GS 7 = 2/9

 0 11.1 100 100

11.1;

Graft loss 6 months postoperatively due to iliac vein thrombosis
Hoda

GS 6 = 11/16

GS 7 = 5/16

 0 6.2 100 100 0
Saema GS 6 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Detti GS 9 = 1/1 100 100 100 100 0
Smith GS 6 = 3/3 0 33.3 100 100 0
Ghazi GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Polcari

GS 6 = 2/7

GS 7 = 4/7

GS 4 + 5 = 1/7

 14.3 28.6 100 100 0
Wagener GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Heidenreich

GS 6 = 11/16

GS 3 + 4 = 3/16

GS 8 = 1/16

Unreported = 1/16

 0 6.25 100 100 0
Heidenreich

GS 6 = 2/7

GS 3 + 4 = 3/7

GS 4 + 3 = 2/7

 0 14.3 100 100 0
Jenjitranant GS 4 + 3 = 1/1 0 100 100 100 0
Aboumohamed

GS 6 = 3/5

GS 7 = 2/5

 0 0 100 100 0
Le Clerc

GS 6 = 5/11

GS 3 + 4 = 6/11

 18.2 36.4 100 100

8.3;

Acute transient renal failure requiring nephrostomy secondary to retropubic haematoma
Beyer

GS 6 = 5/20

GS 3 + 4 = 11/20

GS 4 + 3 = 3/20

GS ≥ 8 = 1/20

 Not recorded 30 90 100

5;

Ureteric injury
Iizuka

GS 3 + 4 = 2/3

GS 4 + 3 = 1/3

 33.3 0 100 100 0
Moreno Sierra

GS 6 = 2/4

GS 3 + 4 = 2/4

 25 50 100 100 0
Pettenati

GS 6 = 11/16

GS 7 = 4/16

GS 8 = 1/16

 18.7 6.7 93.7 93.7 Not recorded
Plagakis GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Tugcu GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 Not recorded 0 100 100 0
Wang GS 5 + 4 = 1/1 100 Not recorded 100 100 100; ureteric stenosis requiring reconstruction
Fang GS 3 + 3 = 1/1 0 Not recorded 100 100 0
Iwamoto

GS 7 = 12/13

GS ≥ 8 = 1/13

 30.8 46 100 100 0
Zeng GS 5 + 4 = 1/1 100 100 100 100 0
Mistretta

GS 3 + 3 = 4/9

GS 3 + 4 = 3/9

GS 4 + 3 = 2/9

 22.2 22.2 77.8 100 0
Marra

GS 3 + 3 = 9/13

GS 3 + 4 = 3/13

GS 4 + 3 = 1/13

 Not recorded Not recorded 77 100 Not recorded
Felber

ISUP 1 = 14/39

ISUP 2 = 18/39

ISUP 3 = 4/39

ISUP 5 = 3/39

 7.7 13.2 Not recorded Not recorded 0
Leonard

ISUP 1 = 12/27

ISUP 2 = 8/27

ISUP 3 = 5/27

ISUP 5 = 2/27

 7.4 44.4 88.9 100 7.4
Minami GS 4 + 3 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Kobari GS 3 + 3 = 1/1 0 0 100 100 0
Shahait

GS 3 + 4 = 8/14

GS 4 + 3 = 4/14

GS 4 + 5 = 2/14

 21.4 28.6 Not recorded Not recorded 0
Sirisopana GS 4 + 5 = 1/1 100 100 0 100 0
Sirisopana GS 3 + 3 = 1/1 0 0 0 100 0
Sirisopana

GS 3 + 4 = 1/3

GS 4 + 3 = 1/3

GS 4 + 5 = 1/3

 66.6 66.6 100 100 0
Marra

GS 3 + 3 = 9/41

GS 3 + 4 = 24/41

GS 4 + 3 = 4/41

GS 4 + 4 = 2/41

GS 4 + 5 = 2/41

 10 17 95 100 0
  • a Values expressed as median.
  • b Gleason score on biopsy.
  • c Side of PLND not specified.

Subgroup analysis by prostatectomy technique was conducted as shown in Table 3. The majority of open cases (60%) were conducted in Gleason 6 prostate cancer patients. The majority of robotic cases (57%) were conducted in Gleason 7 prostate cancer patients. Open techniques (open and perineal) were on average 1 h faster than minimally invasive techniques (laparoscopic and robotic). Length of stay was quicker, and there was less blood loss in minimally invasive techniques.

TABLE 3. Comparison of different radical prostatectomy approaches.
Open (n = 94) Perineal (n = 15) Lap (n = 21) Robotic (n = 190)
Studies 12 3 7 25
Mean PSA (ng/mL) 9.0 (87 pts) 6.0 (15 pts) 8.8 (18 pts) 10.2 (66 pts)
Mean age (years) 61.5 (70 pts) 62.7 (15 pts) 60.4 (18 pts) 63.3 (70 pts)
Mean f/up period (months) 30.6 (69 pts) 29.1 (15 pts) 18.3 (18 pts) 25.5 (78 pts)
Mean time from transplant to diagnosis (months) 83.7 (70 pts) 86.5 (7 pts) 99.9 (16 pts) 109.0 (79 pts)
T Stage

≤T2 = 69

T3 = 19

T4 = 1

Unreported = 5

≤T2 = 11

T3 = 4

T ≤ 2 = 16

T3 = 2

Unreported = 3

T ≤ 2 = 132

T3 = 41

Unreported = 17
Gleason score

Well differentiated = 1

Moderately differentiated = 2

GS ≤ 6 = 56

GS 7 = 25

GS 8 = 3

GS 9 = 2

Unreported = 5

GS ≤ 6 = 7

GS 7 = 8

GS ≤ 6 = 11

GS 7 = 7

GS ≤ 6 = 57

GS 7 = 108

GS 8 = 2

GS 9 = 12

GS 10 = 1

Unreported = 10
PLND

Unilateral = 20

Bilateral = 17

Unspecified = 7

 0 Unilateral = 1

Unilateral = 50

Bilateral = 7
Mean operating time (min) 144.1 (64 pts) 123.4 (14 pts) 211.2 (18 pts) 208.2 (83 pts)
Mean blood loss (mL) 472.1 (64 pts) 506.5 (14 pts) 348.4 (18 pts) 385.9 (72 pts)
Mean LOS (days) 10.2 (56 pts) 5.8 (14 pts) 3.5 (9 pts) 4.3 (65 pts)
Complications

Clavien ≤2 = 27

Clavien 3 = 7

 Clavien ≤2 = 3

Clavien ≤2 = 3

Clavien 3 = 2

Clavien ≤2 = 33

Clavien 3 = 6

Clavien 4 = 3
BCR (%) 5.7 (70 pts) 6.7 (15 pts) 9.5 (21 pts) 13.1 (186 pts)
Positive margin (%) 15.6 (82 pts) 20.0 (15 pts) 5.6 (18 pts) 24.7 (176 pts)
Graft complications (%) 4.5 (88 pts) 0 5.6 (18 pts) 2.2 (178 pts)

3.6 Surgery post-transplant primary outcomes

Using a single-arm random effects model, the overall survival rates at 1 and 3 years were 100% and 99%. The prostate cancer-specific survival at 1 and 3 years was 100% (Figure 2A,B). There was one prostate cancer-specific mortality that was in a Gleason 8 prostate cancer patient who eventually developed castrate-resistant metastatic disease.26 There was a higher positive margin (24.7%) in the robotic group. Subgroup survival analysis by Gleason grading was unable to be performed because of the lack of clear reporting in the included studies.

Details are in the caption following the image
FIGURE 2
Open in figure viewerPowerPoint
(A) Pooled analysis with random effects model—overall survival post-transplant surgery 3 years. (B) Pooled analysis with random effects model—prostate cancer-specific survival post-transplant surgery 3 years.

3.7 Surgery post-transplant secondary outcomes

The surgical complication rate was 14.5% with the vast majority of these being minor (Clavien Dindo Classification Grade 2 or less). Major complications included rectal injury and rectourethral fistula requiring colostomy,17 postoperative lymphocoele requiring percutaneous drainage or marsupialisation,15, 27, 50 postoperative bleeding requiring pelvic vessel angioembolisation53 and pelvic abscess requiring open drainage.48 The renal graft-specific complication rate was 3% with the main cause being transplant ureteric injury during dissection.15, 27 Others included iliac vein thrombosis 6 months post-surgery,17 pelvic haematoma resorting in renal graft hydronephrosis70 and ureteric stricture requiring subsequent reconstruction.52

Postoperative continence was reported in 58% of total surgical patients (192/330) with a pooled continence rate of 95%. Validated classification systems were not used. No data regarding continence rehabilitation schemes, degree of continence and time to full continence were reported. Postoperative erectile dysfunction was reported in 42% of total surgery patients with a pooled erectile dysfunction rate of 20%. No validated erectile dysfunction system or postoperative penile rehabilitation protocol was reported.

3.8 Surgery pre-transplant

There were three studies that examined surgery treatment for prostate cancer before renal transplantation representing a total of 66 patients with a mean PSA of 8.2.66-68 The majority of patients had an open prostatectomy (64%). There were no studies examining robotic surgery in the pre-transplant setting. Of the 66 patients, 54 (82%) had low-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 6) and 12 (18%) patients had intermediate-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 3 + 4). The mean time was 28.6 months between surgery treatment and renal transplantation.69 Mean operating time was 170 min. Length of stay, continence and erectile dysfunction rates were not recorded. These studies reported a 100% overall survival and 100% cancer-specific survival at the last follow-up.

3.9 Radiotherapy post-transplant

Table 4 lists all radiotherapy patients with further supplementary data in Table A6. There was a total of 86 post-transplant radiotherapy patients consisting of 54 external beam radiotherapy patients and 32 brachytherapy patients. The mean PSA was 11 ng/mL, and the mean patient age was 64 years. Gleason 6 patients contributed to 45% of cases, whereas Gleason 7 patients contributed to 42% of radiotherapy cases. Of the studies that listed the clinical staging, 73 patients (85%) had organ-confined localised prostate cancer and six patients (7%) had cT3 disease. The range of doses for external beam radiotherapy was between 60 and 78 Gy. The dose for brachytherapy was 145 Gy. The mean time between renal transplant to radiotherapy was 94 months with a mean follow-up period of 43 months. A total of 23 (26%) patients underwent either adjuvant or neoadjuvant androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) ranging from 6 months to 3 years duration. The criteria for undergoing adjuvant or neoadjuvant ADT was poorly reported with only one study listing the reason, for example cT3 disease.26

TABLE 4. Included radiotherapy studies.
Study Year Study country Type of RT Study type Level of evidence Accrual years Patients Mean PSA (range), ng/mL Mean age (range), years Mean follow-up (range), months
Pre-transplant
Harada 2017 Japan Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2014 1 6.57 65 Not recorded
Chahwan 2017 France EBRT Case Series 4 2003–2015 4 6.7 (3.8–14) 65 (59–77) 25 (16–44)
Chahwan 2017 France Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2003–2015 2 6.9 59.9 Not recorded
Post-transplant
Mouzin 2004 France RT Case Series 4 1999–2003 8 15.4 (2.3–32.1) 65.1 28 (9–45)
Binsaleh 2011 Saudi Arabia RT Case Series 4 1980–2006 8 9.4 (1.4–3.1) 63.8 (58–77) 34.7 (2–98)
Beydoun 2014 Australia Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2002–2012 4 8.9 64* (61–66) 44 (12–60)
Rosenfelder 2014 UK RT Case Report 4 2014 1 Not recorded 60 48
Iizuka 2016 Japan RT Case Report 4 2012 1 5.1 70 43 (40–46)
Iizuka 2016 Japan Brachytherapy Case Report 4 2012 1 17.3 71 45 (38–52)
Pettanati 2016 France Brachytherapy Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2013 3 5.13 (4.3–6.38) 69.3 (68–71) 46.6
Pettanati 2016 France RT Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2013 4 12.63 (2.7–30) 70 (63–78)
Rivero-Belenchon 2018 Spain Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2000–2015 8 6.25 (±1.97) 64.4 48
Tasaki 2019 Japan Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2007–2018 3 7.6 (4.5–10.4) 64.7 42.7 (34–50)
Gojdic 2019 Slovakia Brachytherapy Case Series 4 2003–2016 3 10.24 (8.94–12.24) 57.8 (56–59.6) 49 (30–73)
Gojdic 2019 Slovakia RT Case Series 4 2003–2016 1 7.82 62.8
Bratt 2020 Sweden Brachytherapy Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2016 9 17.68 63.6 74.66
Bratt 2020 Sweden RT Retrospective comparative 3 2000–2016 22 19 64.3 59.4
Ileana 2020 Mexico RT Case Series 4 2013–2018 2 9.6 (4.8–14.4) 60 40 (20–60)
Detti 2021 France RT Case Series 4 1998–2017 6 7.36 (4.7–16) 60.8 59.2
Study Gleason score Radiation dose, Gy OS % CSS% Graft complications
Pre-transplant
Harada GS 3 + 4 = 1/1 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded
Chahwan

GS 3 + 3 = 2/4

GS 3 + 4 = 2/4

 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded
Chahwan

GS 3 + 2 = 1/2

GS 3 + 4 = 1/2

 Not recorded 100 100 Not recorded
Post-transplant
Mouzin

bGS ≤ 6 = 6/8

bGS 7 = 2/8

 70 75 100 0
Binsaleh

bGS 6 = 3/8

bGS 7 = 4/8

bGS 8 = 1/8

 60–66 87.5 87.5 0
Beydoun

bGS 7 = 3/4

bGS 8 = 1/4

 Not recorded 100 100 0
Rosenfelder bGS 4 + 3 = 1/1 74 100 100 0
Iizuka

bGS 6 = 1/2

bGS 7 = 1/2

 74 100 100 0
Iizuka

bGS 6 = 1/2

bGS 9 = 1/2

 144 100 100 0
Pettanati bGS 6 = 3/3 145 100 100 0
Pettanati

bGS 7 = 2/4

bGS 8 = 1/4

bGS 9 = 1/4

 74 75 75 0
Rivero-Belenchon bGS 3 + 3 = 8/8 145 62.5 100 0
Tasaki

bGS 3 + 3 = 1/3

bGS 3 + 4 = 1/3

bGS 4 + 4 = 1/3

 39–145 100 100 0
Gojdic bGS 3 + 3 = 3/3 145 100 100 0
Gojdic bGS 4 + 3 = 1/1 74 100 100 0
Bratt

GS 3 + 3 = 4/9

GS 3 + 4 = 3/9

GS 4 + 3 = 1/9

GS 8 = 1/9

 Not recorded 78 100 Not recorded
Bratt

GS 3 + 3 = 4/22

GS 3 + 4 = 7/22

GS 4 + 3 = 8/22

GS 8 = 1/22

GS 9 = 1/22

 Not recorded 77 91 Not recorded
Ileana bGS 3 + 3 = 1/2 pGS 4 + 4 = 1/2 66 to 78 100 100 0
Detti

bGS 6 = 2/6

bGS 3 + 4 = 1/6

bGS 4 + 5 = 1/6

Unreported = 2/6

 70 to 76 83.3 100 0

3.10 Radiation primary outcome (oncological)

The overall survival rate at 1 and 3 years was 100% and 83%. The prostate cancer-specific survival at 1 and 3 years was 100% and 99% (Figure 3A,B). The prostate cancer deaths were in high-risk Gleason 8 prostate cancer patients.3, 26, 54, 60 Subgroup analysis by Gleason grading again was unable to be performed because of the lack of clear reporting in the included studies.

Details are in the caption following the image
FIGURE 3
Open in figure viewerPowerPoint
(A) Pooled analysis with random effects model—overall survival post-transplant radiation therapy 3 years. (B) Pooled analysis with random effects model—prostate cancer-specific survival post-transplant radiation therapy 3 years.

3.11 Radiation secondary outcome (functional)

Only half of the radiation patients included had complications specifically stated. The majority of complications were minor grade 1 cystitis and proctitis. There was one major complication—one patient who had a grade 3 proctitis requiring a diverting colostomy.60

3.12 Radiotherapy pre-transplant

Overall, there were two studies that examined radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer before renal transplantation.67, 69 There were a total of seven patients with a mean age of 63.5 and PSA of 6.7. Of the seven patients, three had low-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 6) and four patients had intermediate-risk prostate cancer (Gleason 3 + 4). Only one study listed the mean time (19 months) between radiotherapy treatment cessation and renal transplantation.69 These studies reported a 100% overall survival and 100% cancer-specific survival at the last follow-up. Radiation complications were not recorded.

3.13 Active surveillance

There were two studies that included active surveillance with a total of 21 cases.3, 26 The surveillance protocol was not stated. There was no prostate cancer-specific death recorded. Five out of the 21 cases (25%) died of non-prostate cancer causes specifically myocardial infarction, chronic kidney disease, leukaemia and renal abscess. Two patients had Gleason 4 + 3, which does not fit into contemporary active surveillance guidelines. The surveillance follow-up duration was between 1 and 9 years for included patients.

3.14 Focal therapy

There was only one focal therapy study included.65 This case report examined a 62-year-old male with a PSA 6 and Gleason 7 prostate cancer who underwent high-intensity frequency ultrasound (HIFU) treatment. The patient was still alive with no recurrence at a follow-up of 42 months. No complications were recorded.

3.15 Surgical comparison with non-renal transplant cohorts with prostate cancer

In total, there were eight retrospective comparative studies. Of these, six studies compared oncological outcomes of radical prostatectomy in RTRs with standard non-RTR prostate cancer control groups.15, 17, 19, 26, 47, 50 One study compared open retropubic radical prostatectomy versus open perineal radical prostatectomy amongst RTRs.22 One study compared prostate cancer outcomes in renal transplant patients with non-transplant patients however did not report subgroup analysis based on treatment type, for example surgery and radiotherapy.3

Amongst the studies comparing the oncological outcomes of radical prostatectomy in RTRs with standard non-RTR control groups, the surgical margin, biochemical recurrence, cancer-specific survival and overall survival rates were similar in both the cases and control. The blood loss, hospital length of stay and surgery duration were similar in all comparative studies. Functional outcomes were poorly reported with only three studies reporting continence with no difference between the transplant and control groups.15, 17, 47

3.16 Immunosuppression regimes

Immunosuppression regimes were poorly reported across all studies with some studies reporting medication uptake by percentage of study cohort, whereas other studies reported according to specific combination therapy. Steroids were the most commonly reported immunosuppressant followed by calcineurin inhibitors. A comparison between calcineurin inhibitors versus mTOR inhibitors was unable to be conducted because of variations in immunosuppression drug reporting across all studies.

3.17 Heterogeneity assessment

There was a low risk of heterogeneity with all survival outcomes being <20% on the I-squared test.

3.18 Certainty of evidence

Recommendations for clinical practice were graded by the modified GRADE methodology.10 The rating strength was low based on the poor overall quality of the evidence and the certainty of the results from retrospective studies.

Recommendation Certainty rating

Surgery and radiotherapy have equal oncological efficacy in localised prostate cancer treatment in post-renal transplant patients. There is growing data on active surveillance and focal therapy.

Low

The timing of localised prostate cancer treatment in renal transplant patients should be determined by risk stratification, e.g. grading and use of nomogram.

Low

List patients for renal transplantation with a diagnosis of low and favourable intermediate-risk prostate cancer without additional delay.

Low

Unfavourable intermediate-risk (Gleason 4 + 3) and high-risk prostate cancer should be treated prior to renal transplantation.

Low

Prostate cancer treatment in renal transplant patients should be conducted in a dedicated tertiary-level transplant hospital.

Low

4 DISCUSSION

4.1 Key findings

The majority of prostate cancer patients were treated post-renal transplant. The majority of prostate cancer cases were low- to intermediate-risk prostate cancer with a mean follow-up of 3 years. With regard to the primary outcome, there was high overall and cancer-specific survival amongst the RTRs who underwent prostate cancer surgery and radiotherapy comparable with the general non-transplant population. These findings are in keeping with survival rates in other reviews in this field.71, 72

At 3 years, the cancer-specific survival was similar between both groups (99% in radiation group and 100% in surgery group). The overall survival was higher in the surgery group (99% vs. 83%). Although patient comorbidities were not collected because of poor reporting amongst included studies, this may be related to radiation patients being generally less fit and older. Despite data showing equivalence between surgery and radiation for localised prostate cancer, this selection bias is well known in contemporary prostate cancer management with surgery preferred for younger, less co-morbid patients.73 This bias may also explain the reason why the majority of studies published had patients treated with surgery (86%). Any future research must ensure a higher proportion of non-surgical treatment options.

All prostate cancer-specific mortality cases were in high-risk prostate cancer patients. High-risk prostate cancer should be treated regardless if it is found pre- or post-renal transplant. This finding highlights the importance of a risk-based model, such as the American Society of Transplantation recommended wait time guideline,74 to guide prostate cancer management in the renal transplant patient.

Graft complications were higher in the surgery group although the lack of complications reported in the radiation group may be due to the short follow-up period. The main graft complication was graft ureteric injury in four patients. Transplant ureteric stenting placed prior to prostatectomy may aid in ureter identification preventing injury, especially during the endopelvic fascia dissection and PLND.75 There was one graft loss recorded that was a case of late deep vein thrombosis affecting the iliac vessels leading to graft loss.17 This case highlights the importance of prophylactic postoperative DVT prophylaxis. Although that patient did not undergo a PLND, this case also highlights the importance of selective PLND based on nomograms or radiological pelvic lymph node involvement considering the higher risk of DVT with PLND.76

Prostate cancer treatment complications were similar in the radiation and surgery groups. Serious complications (Clavien Dindo Grade 3 or higher) occurred in 6% of surgery patients with no perioperative deaths recorded. The radiation complications were mainly related to cystitis and proctitis with the most severe case being a patient with Gleason 6 prostate cancer who underwent EBRT and developed colitis requiring a diverting colostomy.60

4.2 Implications of surgical approach in renal transplant patients

The kidney graft location within the iliac fossa provides unique anatomical challenges and technical modifications including laparoscopic port placement and dissection. Suggested modifications for RARP include placement of all ports on the opposite side to the graft, emphasis on placing ports under direct vision because of previous abdominal surgery and initiation of bladder mobilisation and space of retzius development from the contralateral side to the graft.21 Other modifications include using one instead of two assistant ports and not using the fourth robotic arm.24, 25 For open radical prostatectomy, Heidenreich recommended the blade of the self-retained to be placed above the rectus muscle to avoid pressure injury to the graft.22

The vast majority of robotic cases were conducted in the standard manner with only seven patients across three studies reporting the retzius sparing approach.34, 44, 46 There was no difference between the standard and retzius sparing approaches. The shortened length of stay and lower blood loss associated with robotic surgery in this review is in keeping with the reported literature.77 The finding of interest however is the high positive margin rate in prostatectomy cases in RTRs (21%) with the highest rate in the robotic arm (25%). Contributing factors may include the fact that the robotic arm had a higher proportion of intermediate-risk prostate cancer (57%) compared with the open arm, which had a higher proportion of indolent Gleason 6 low-risk disease (60%). In addition to the modifications listed above, a smaller pelvic space and altered tissue planes from prior renal transplant can lead to a more challenging dissection. Careful meticulous dissection combined with an experienced surgical team and a general or transplant surgeon on standby is helpful to prevent the previously listed complications.

The vast majority of studies did not list the indication for a PLND. When it was performed, the vast majority were conducted on the contralateral side only. This is not particularly surprising considering the risks of an ipsilateral lymph node dissection including transplant ureteric and vascular injury resulting in graft loss. Unless there is preoperative imaging suggestive of ipsilateral pelvic lymph node metastases, it is recommended that dissection is avoided on that side.

4.3 Implications of radiotherapy approach in renal transplant patients

The location of the renal graft within the iliac fossa impacts radiotherapy planning considering its close proximity to the prostate. Kidneys are radiosensitive with radiation nephritis and ureteric stricture potential long-term risks especially if the ipsilateral iliac lymph nodes are part of the treatment field. The pathogenesis is progressive microvascular injury and stromal fibrosis leading to relative ischaemia and stricture formation.59 Measures to decrease the complication risk revolve around decreasing the dose to surrounding organs such as irradiation when the bladder is full or decreasing the planning target volume specifically to avoid the upper pelvic areas.36

4.4 Lack of active surveillance and focal therapy papers

Despite the widespread contemporary use of active surveillance for low-grade prostate cancer in non-transplant patients, there were only two studies that described its use.3, 26 The majority of included studies were in the pre-active surveillance era. As such, a large proportion of included patients with low-grade disease (Gleason 6) had treatment.

Active surveillance in renal transplant patients appears to be safe. A large Swedish registry found that immunosuppression in renal transplant patients did not increase the risk of prostate cancer progression.3 They also found that transplant recipients were not more likely than age-matched non-transplant men to be diagnosed with any high-risk or metastatic prostate cancer. This suggests that active surveillance is an appropriate option in immunosuppressed patients.

4.5 Prostate cancer screening

The reporting of PSA screening for prostate cancer renal transplant patients was limited. In a survey of US transplant centres, 89% routinely screen for prostate cancer in renal transplant candidates and patients with the most common starting age being 50 years old.78 The concern of routine pre-transplant screening is the impact of overscreening and overtreatment. This review found that half of treated localised prostate cancer patients had low-grade Gleason 6 disease with only a small portion (21 patients) placed on active surveillance. This would indicate a significant degree of overtreatment for these patients.

The practice of subjecting men with low-grade prostate cancer to treatment and prolonged subsequent follow-up before they can be accepted for an organ transplantation can therefore be questioned, not least as longer time on dialysis is associated with worse outcomes after kidney transplantation.79 It is suggested that the decision to transplant or not should take into account the comparison between prostate cancer mortality versus dialysis mortality. The overall 5-year survival for renal dialysis varies between 35.8% and 50% dependent on age and comorbidities.80 Renal transplantation has shown to significantly improve overall mortality by up to 86% at 5 years.80 It is noted that the vast majority of localised prostate cancers have 5-year cancer-specific survival rates in excess of 90%.81

4.6 Limitations of research

Overall included studies were limited to retrospective comparative and case series. Most studies had a serious to critical risk of bias during analysis. The majority of studies were from one centre with participants entering at different stages of disease with short follow-up to detect any clinically relevant oncological outcome. There was significant heterogeneity with regard to inclusion criteria, outcome measures and prostate cancer-specific mortality definitions amongst studies. Most studies did not report outcome measures a priori. In particular, functional outcomes including quality of life measures for continence and erectile function were not measured with standardised tools.

4.7 Limitation of review processes

All Gleason 7 intermediate-risk cases were grouped together as the majority of studies did not separately report ISUP Grade Group 2 to Grade Group 3. Based on population-based active surveillance data, it would be inferred that certain favourable intermediate-risk prostate cancer would be amenable to active surveillance; however, no strong conclusion can be made with this data set.82 Any future papers in this field must clearly differentiate the different grade subgroups. In addition, the survival time points included were short considering the decades-long duration required to assess long-term prostate cancer survival.73 The 3-year survival data presented were directly related to the lack of long-term follow-up in the included studies.

4.8 Implications for future research

As there are relatively low numbers of renal transplant patients who have prostate cancer, recruitment for an adequately powered future RCT may be problematic. Bratt reported a prevalence of 0.07% of prostate cancer patients with a prior renal transplant in Sweden.3 Practically, a well-designed prospectively collated registry study crosslinking renal transplant and prostate cancer data would be the ideal study type.

Future research needs to be multicentred encompassing multiple national and international renal transplant centres with subgroup analysis by treatment type. There should be more emphasis on recruiting patients undergoing active surveillance, radiotherapy and focal therapy. Future reporting of functional and complication outcomes such as continence would benefit from standardised measures such as the validated Incontinence Questionnaire-Urinary Incontinence Short Form.83 Any future research should also examine the impact of different immunosuppression regimes specifically a comparison between mTOR inhibitors (with reported anti-neoplastic properties) versus calcineurin inhibitors (with reported pro-neoplastic properties). From an oncological-specific perspective, the grading and staging should be uniform with long-term follow-up (10 years or more).

4.9 Implications of results for practice and policy

Prostate cancer management in RTRs should be conducted in tertiary renal transplant centres with specialised uro-oncology expertise. The results indicate that future studies require a uniform prostate cancer screening program for renal transplant candidates and recipients to be reported as part of their trial. Although there are numerous criteria available, a commonly accepted one from the American Society of Transplantation would involve biennial PSA screening from the age of 50 with a life expectancy of 10 years or more before and after renal transplantation.84 The results of this systematic review suggest that the majority of localised prostate cancer diagnosed in RTRs are low grade. Active surveillance should be the primary management option in this group considering the financial and public health medical implications of overtreatment.

5 CONCLUSIONS

Localised prostate cancer treatment in renal transplant patients should be risk stratified according to cancer risk nomograms. Surgery or radiation treatment for localised prostate cancer in renal transplant patients appears equally efficacious. Given the limitations of this study, there is a trend that low and favourable intermediate-risk prostate cancer patients may proceed to renal transplantation without cancer treatment. High-risk prostate cancer should be treated prior to renal transplantation if detected pre-transplant.

AUTHOR CONTRIBUTIONS

Anthony Dat, Gavin Wei, Simon Knight and Weranja Ranasinghe contributed to the design and implementation of the research, to the analysis of the results and to the writing of the manuscript.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Open access publishing facilitated by Monash University, as part of the Wiley - Monash University agreement via the Council of Australian University Librarians.

    CONFLICT OF INTEREST STATEMENT

    None of the authors have a conflict of interest to disclose.

    APPENDIX A: APPENDICES

    TABLE A1. Search string.
    Patients
    Prostate cancer renal transplant
    1 exp KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION/
    2 (kidney$1 or renal$) adj5 (transplant$ or graft$ or allograft$).ti,ab.
    3 exp PROSTATIC NEOPLASMS/
    4 (prostat* adj5 (cancer or neopl*)).ti,ab.
    5 1 OR 2
    6 3 OR 4
    7 5 AND 6
    Intervention
    Active surveillance
    8 exp WATCHFUL WAITING/
    9 active surveill*.ti,ab.
    10 OR/8–9
    Control
    Surgery
    11 exp PROSTATECTOMY/
    12 prostatectomy.ti,ab.
    13 OR/11-12
    Radiotherapy
    14 exp RADIOTHERAPY/
    15 radiotherapy.ti,ab.
    16 OR/14-15
    Brachytherapy
    17 exp BRACHYTHERAPY/
    18 brachytherapy.ti,ab.
    19 OR/17-18
    Combined
    20 7 AND (10 OR 13 OR 16 OR 19)
    TABLE A2. Excluded studies.
    Paper Year Country Reason
    Hevia 2018 Italy UK Review
    Marra 2018 Italy Review
    Bieri 2020 USA Simulation Study
    Kim 2017 Korea Different population: end stage renal failure without proceeding to renal transplant
    Boissier 2013 France Different population: prostate cancer in non-transplant population
    Keenan 2021 Ireland Different population: heart and lung transplant
    Chiurchiu 2010 Argentina Different intervention: everolimus
    Okamura 2009 Japan Different population: donor
    Drachenberg 2003 USA Different population: RCC
    Giessing 2015 Germany Different population: all urological follow-up post-renal transplant
    Sherer 2017 USA Review
    Martini 2020 Italy Review on RARP technique
    Stein 1984 USA Different population: melanoma
    Gin 2016 USA Survey
    Manson 1989 Canada Letter
    Gunther 1978 Germany Different population: renal stones
    Sihra 2019 UK Different population: post-prostatectomy lymphocoele presenting with renal failure
    Abe 2005 Japan Different population: bladder cancer
    Brendler 1999 USA Letter
    Chabchoub 2005 France Letter
    Kane 2013 USA Letter
    Lopez Martin 2011 Spain Letter
    Lawrence 2015 USA Different population: TURP xenograft
    Ball 2016 USA Letter
    Wetterauer 2015 Germany Different population: lymphoma in prostate cancer xenograft
    Ozcelik 2015 Turkey Review
    Floyd 2015 UK Different population: TCC Bladder
    Tillou 2014 France Review
    Rodriguez Faba 2015 Spain Review
    Iannetti 2014 Italy Different population: RCC
    Sun 2003 China Different population: lymphocoele
    Iselin 1994 UK Different population: lymphocoele
    Schonberger 2002 Germany Review
    Wenzel 2021 Germany Different population: kidney, bone, heart, lung, liver transplant
    Aminsharifi 2021 USA Review
    Beyer 2009 USA Review prostate cancer screening
    Tanaka 2009 Japan Review laparoscopic surgery guidelines
    Soloway 2008 USA Different population: recurrence prostate cancer
    Al Ekish 2013 USA Met initial population criteria however no outcomes reported (Cryotherapy in renal transplant patients)
    Kreydin 2013 USA Different population: non-transplant population
    Heldt 2011 USA Different population: patient population in ESRF patients however no subsequent renal transplantation
    Sforza 2019 Italy Different population: nodal recurrence post RRP in post-renal transplant pt
    Thompson 2008 USA Different population: renal, liver and heart transplant—No breakdown by organ.
    Coombs 2012 USA Different population: brachytherapy for prostate cancer heart and renal transplant—no breakdown by organ.
    Konety 1998 USA Different population: liver, heart and renal with no breakdown by organ, biopsy grade poorly defined (well, moderate and poor) not used in contemporary practice.
    Waeckel 2021 France Different population—liver, cardiac and heart with no breakdown by organ or treatment group.
    Hata 2018 Japan Survey donor candidates
    Zilinska 2017 Slovakia Different population: multiple cancers after renal transplant
    Kleinclauss 2016 France Review
    Doerfler 2008 France Duplicate of included study in different language (French)
    Secin 2004 USA Different population: pre-transplant prostatectomy however no subsequent renal transplant
    Lechevallier 2002 France Review
    Cormier 2003 France Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Keinclauss 2008 France Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Elkentaoui 2010 France Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Melchior 2011 Germany Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Karczewiski 2012 Poland Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Hevia 2014 Spain Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Carvalho 2017 Portugal Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Narvaez 2018 Spain Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Haroon 2019 Ireland Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    Spatafora 2021 Italy Prostate Cancer in Renal Transplant patients—outcome measures unable to be separated by treatment type and prostate cancer grading
    TABLE A3. Risk of bias table retrospective comparative studies.
    Study Year Study country Bias due to confounding Bias in selection of participants into study Bias in classifications of interventions Bias due to deviations from intended interventions Bias due to missing data Bias in measurement of outcomes Bias in selection of reported result Overall bias
    Keinclauss 2008 France Moderate Critical Serious Low Low Serious Low Critical
    Robert 2009 France Serious Critical Serious Low Low Serious Moderate Critical
    Hoda 2010 Germany Critical Critical Serious Low Low Serious Low Critical
    Heidenreich 2014 Germany Moderate Critical Serious Low Low Serious Low Critical
    Leonard 2020 France Moderate Critical Serious Low Low Serious Low Critical
    Felber 2020 France Serious Critical Serious Low Low Serious Moderate Critical
    Pettanati 2016 France Serious Critical Serious Low Low Serious Low Critical
    Bratt 2020 Sweden Moderate Low Moderate Low Low Moderate Low Moderate
    TABLE A4. Risk of bias table case series and report.
    Study Year Study country Aim of study cleared stated Study conducted prospectively Participant characteristics described Cases collected >1 centre Eligibility criteria clearly stated Participants recruited consecutively Did participants enter study at similar point of disease? Intervention clearly described? Additional interventions described?
    Kinahan 1991 Canada Partial No Partial No No Unclear Yes Yes No
    Morton 1995 USA Partial No No No No Unclear No Yes No
    Campagnari 2002 Brazil Partial No Yes No No Unclear Yes Yes No
    Hafron 2004 USA Partial No Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No
    Antonopoulos 2008 Brazil Partial No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Maestro 2009 Spain Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes Yes Yes
    Smith 2011 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes Yes No
    Polcari 2012 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Le Clerc 2015 France Yes No Yes No Partial Unclear Yes Yes No
    Iizuka 2016 Japan Partial No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Moreno Sierra 2016 Spain Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Beyer 2016 Germany Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Yiou 1999 France Partial No Partial No Partial Unclear Yes Yes No
    Shah 2006 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Jhaveri 2008 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Doerfler 2009 France Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Wagener 2012 Germany Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Saema 2010 Thailand Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Jenjitranant 2014 Thailand Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Ghazi 2012 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Detti 2011 Italy Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Multanen 1998 Finland Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Zeng 2018 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Plagakis 2016 Australia Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Minami 2020 Japan Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Tugcu 2017 Turkey Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Thomas 2007 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Sirisopana 2021 Thailand Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Mistretta 2019 Italy Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Shahait 2021 USA Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Kobari 2021 Japan Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Iwamoto 2018 Japan Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Fang 2018 China Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Aboumohamed 2015 USA Yes No No No No Unclear Unclear Yes No
    Wang 2017 Singapore Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Marra 2022 UK, France, Turkey, Germany, Italy Yes No Yes Yes Yes Unclear No Yes Yes
    Binsaleh 2011 Saudi Arabia Partial No Yes Yes No Unclear No Yes Yes
    Beydoun 2014 Australia Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes Yes No
    Iizuka 2016 Japan Partial No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Iizuka 2016 Japan Partial No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Rosenfelder 2014 UK Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Mouzin 2004 France Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Detti 2021 France Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Ileana 2020 Mexico Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes No
    Tasaki 2019 Japan Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes Yes
    Rivero-Belenchon 2018 Spain Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes Yes Yes
    Gojdic 2019 Slovakia Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes Yes Yes
    Narvaez 2018 Spain Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes
    Carvalho 2017 Portugal Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes
    Melchior 2011 Germany Unclear No Partial No Partial Unclear Yes Yes Yes
    Cormier 2003 France Yes No No Yes No Unclear No Partial Yes
    Elkentaoui 2010 France Unclear No No No Yes Yes No Yes Yes
    Spatafora 2021 Italy Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No Yes Yes
    Karczewiski 2012 Poland Unclear No Yes No Partial Unclear No Yes Yes
    Hevia 2014 Spain Yes No Partial No No Unclear No Yes Yes
    Lledo 2005 Spain Yes No Yes No No No Yes Yes Yes
    Kocak 2009 Turkey Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes Yes No
    Chahwan 2017 France Yes No Yes Yes Yes Unclear No Yes Yes
    Tillou 2014 France Yes No Yes Yes Yes Unclear No Yes Yes
    Harada 2017 Japan Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Study Outcome measures described a priori Were outcome assessors blinded to the intervention that patients received? Outcomes measured with appropriate objective or subjective measures Outcomes measured before and after intervention Statistical measures used to measure outcome appropriately Length of follow-up reported and long enough for important events and outcomes to occur (>5 years) Loss of follow-up reported Does the study provide estimates of the random variability in the data analysis of relevant outcomes? Adverse events reported Conclusions supported by results Are both competing interests and sources of support for the study reported?
    Kinahan Partial No Partial No Unclear No No No Partial Yes No
    Morton No No Partial No Yes No Yes No No Yes No
    Campagnari Yes No Partial No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No
    Hafron Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Antonopoulos No No Partial No Unclear No Unclear Yes Partial Unclear No
    Maestro Partial No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Smith No No Partial No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Polcari Yes No Partial No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Unclear No
    Le Clerc Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No
    Iizuka Partial No Partial No Unclear No Yes No Partial Yes No
    Moreno Sierra Partial No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Unclear Yes
    Beyer Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Unclear Yes
    Yiou Partial No Partial No Unclear No Yes No Partial Yes No
    Shah Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes No
    Jhaveri Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Unclear Yes
    Doerfler Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Unclear No
    Wagener Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes No
    Saema No No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Jenjitranant Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No
    Ghazi Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Unclear No
    Detti Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Multanen Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No
    Zeng No No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Plagakis Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes Yes
    Minami Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes
    Tugcu Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes Yes
    Thomas Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No
    Sirisopana Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Mistretta Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Shahait Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No No Unclear No
    Kobari Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes No
    Iwamoto Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No
    Fang Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes No
    Aboumohamed No No Partial No Yes No Yes No Partial Unclear No
    Wang Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No
    Marra Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Binsaleh No No Partial No Unclear No Yes No No Unclear No
    Beydoun Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Iizuka No No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes
    Iizuka No No Partial No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Rosenfelder Partial No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No
    Mouzin Partial No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No
    Detti Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Ileana Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear Yes
    Tasaki Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes
    Rivero-Belenchon Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Gojdic Yes No Partial No Yes No Yes No Yes Unclear No
    Narvaez Yes No Partial No Yes Yes Yes No Partial Yes Yes
    Carvalho No No Partial No Yes Yes Yes Yes Partial Unclear No
    Melchior No No Partial No Unclear Yes Yes No No Yes No
    Cormier No No Partial No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No
    Elkentaoui No No Partial No Unclear No No No No Unclear No
    Spatafora Yes No Partial No Yes Yes Yes Yes Partial Yes Yes
    Karczewiski Yes No Partial No Yes No No No No Unclear No
    Hevia No No Partial No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No
    Lledo Yes No Partial No Yes Yes Yes Yes Partial Unclear Yes
    Kocak Yes No Unclear No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes Yes
    Chahwan Yes No Unclear No Unclear No No Yes Partial Unclear Yes
    Tillou Yes No Unclear No Unclear No No Yes Partial Unclear Yes
    Harada Yes No Unclear No Yes No Yes No Partial Yes No
    TABLE A5. Further included surgery studies characteristics.
    Study Mean time from transplant to diagnosis (range), months Immunotherapy Scheme pT stage PLND Mean operating time (range), minutes Mean blood loss (range), mL Mean length of stay (range), days Complications (Surgery) Continence (%) Erectile dysfunction (%)
    Pre-transplant
    Kocak NA Tacrolimus, MMF, Pred Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Tillou NA Tacrolimus, MMF, Pred Not recorded Bilateral = 8 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded

    T2a = 2

    T2b = 4

    T2c = 6

    T3a = 3

    		 Not recorded

    Clavien 1 = 6

    Clavien 2 = 1

    Clavien 3b = 2

    T2c = 4

    T3a = 1

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Chahwan NA Tacrolimus, MMF, Pred Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded

    T2a = 8

    T2b = 5

    T2c = 12

    T3a = 3

    		 Unspecified = 13

    Clavien 1 = 3

    Clavien 2 = 1

    Clavien 3 = 11

    Clavien 4 = 1

    T2a: 2

    T2b = 2

    T2c = 7

    T3a = 3

    		 Unspecified = 3

    Clavien 1 = 2

    Clavien 2 = 1

    Clavien 3 = 3

    T2c = 2

    T3a = 1

    		 Not recorded

    Clavien 3 = 1
    Post-transplant
    Kinahan 72 AZA + CNI + steroids

    A1 = 1/3

    A2 = 2/3

    		 Unilateral = 1/1 133 (120–150) 1466 (1200–2000) 10 (8–12)

    Clavien 2:

    3/3 transfusion

    1/3 UTI treated with antibiotics

    		 66 33
    Morton 114 (60–168) AZA + steroids = 2, CNI + steroids = 1 Not recorded Not performed Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Multanen 48 MMG, AZA, CNI Not recorded Unilateral = 1/1 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded 100 100
    Yiou Not recorded Not recorded T2 = 1/1 Not performed Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded 100 Not recorded
    Campagnari 56.5 (41–72) AZA + steroids

    T1c = 1/2

    T2a = 1/2

    Not performed

    		 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Hafron 86.5 (24–192) CNI (tacro) + steroids = 3, CNI (cyclosporin) + steroids = 3, MMF + steroids + mTOR = 1

    T2a = 2/7

    T2b = 2/7

    T2c = 3/7

    Not performed

    		 92.7 (83–115) 492.9 (100–1500) 2.6 (2–5)

    Clavien 2:

    1/7 transfusion

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Shah Not recorded MMF, CNI, Steroids T2a = 1/1 Not performed 215 200 2 0 100 0
    Thomas 62 (18–144) 1. Sirolimus, MMF, steroids 2. Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, steroids 3. None T2c = 3/3 Not performed 236.7 (180–290) 425 (75–1000) 3.3 (2–5)

    Clavien 1:

    1/3 small urine leak

    Clavien 2:

    1/3 transfusion

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Antonopoulos 89.9 (40–209) CNI 50%, CNI + AZA 35%, CNI + MMF 15%

    T2a = 1/8

    T2c = 7/8

    		 Unilateral = 8/8 183 (150–240) 656 (100–2000)

    Clavien 2:

    2/8 transfusion

    		 75 Not recorded
    Jhaveri Not recorded Not recorded T2c = 1/1 Bilateral = 1/1 200 400 7

    Clavien 2:

    1/1 transfusion

    		 100 0
    Kleinclauss 72 CNI (40%), CNI + AZA (35%), CNI + MMF (15%)

    T2a = 5/20

    T2b = 10/20

    T3a = 3/20

    T3b = 2/20

    		 Unilateral = 10/10 163 516 11.9

    Clavien 1:

    2/20 haematoma

    1/20 urinary leakage requiring IDC 1/20 haematuria requiring IDC

    Clavien 2:

    3/20 UTI

    3/20 urosepsis

    2/20 transfusion

    Clavien 3:

    1/20 graft failure due to pelvic haematoma needing nephrostomy, balloon dilatation, ureteropelvic reanastomosis due to stricture recurrence

    1/20 lymphocoele drained percutaneously

    2/20 ureteric injuries repaired intraoperatively

    		 65 75
    Doerfler Not recorded MMF + CNI + Steroids T2c = 1/1 Not performed 130 50 3 0 100 Not recorded
    Maestro 144 (108–180) CNI, MMR, steroid n = 1

    T2a = 1/1

    T2c = 1/1

    		 Not performed 200 (180–220) 300 (200–400) 3.5 (3–4) 0 100 0
    Robert 101 (16–219) Not recorded

    T2 = 8/9

    T3 n = 1/9

    		 Unilateral = 1/1 214 394

    Clavien 3:

    2/9 rectal injuries repaired intraoperatively; one patient developed rectal fistula requiring colostomy and repair.

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Hoda 81.2 (28–219) CNI + steroids + MMF n = 16

    T2a = 2/16

    T2b = 4/16

    T2c = 10/16

    		 Not performed 108.3 (88–188) 211.1 (128–498) 10.1 (7–18)

    Clavien 1:

    1/16 urine leak requiring prolonged IDC

    Clavien 2:

    1/16 transfusion

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Saema 108 NA T3a = 1/1 Not performed 210 300 4 0 100 Not recorded
    Detti 120 Sirolimus, MMF T3b = 1/1 Bilateral = 1/1 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Smith Not recorded Not recorded T2c = 3/3 Not performed 322 (244–400) 75 (50–100) 2.3 (2–3) 0 100 Not recorded
    Ghazi 480 Not recorded Not recorded Not performed 130 125 Not recorded 0 Not recorded Not recorded
    Polcari 99.6 (6–155) CNI + steroids + AZA/MMF n = 6, CNI + MMF n = 1

    T2c = 3/7

    T3a = 4/7

    		 Unilateral 4/4 186 (110–240) Not recorded 1.8 (1–3)

    Clavien 2:

    1/7 transfusion

    1/7 atrial fibrillation

    1/7 urosepsis

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Wagener 324 CNI T2c = 1/1 Unilateral 1/1 220 300 Not recorded 0 100 0
    Heidenreich 95 (24–206) Not recorded

    T2 = 13/16

    T3 = 3/16

    		 Bilateral 16/16 125 (105–215) 390 (100–1500) 7.9 (5–13)

    Clavien 1:

    1/16 wound infection

    Not recorded

    		 40
    Heidenreich Not recorded

    T2 = 3/7

    T3 = 4/7

    		 Not performed 154 (132–215) 520 (250–1500) 9 (5–14)

    Clavien 1:

    2/7 wound infection

    		 Not recorded
    Jenjitranant 252 MMF + CNI T2c = 1/1 Not performed 210 250 6 0 100 0
    Aboumohamed Not recorded Not recorded

    T2 = 4/5

    T3a = 1/5

    		 Not performed Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded 0 100 Not recorded
    Le Clerc 79.7 (17–242) CNI (91.7%), AZA (83.3%), steroids (41.7%)

    T2 = 9/11

    T3a = 2/11

    		 Not performed 241 646.8 (10–1200) Not recorded

    Clavien 2:

    1/12 transfusion

    Clavien 3:

    1/12 Retropubic haematoma with subsequent acute transient renal failure requiring nephrostomy + clot drainage

    Other:

    1/12 Unable to perform prostatectomy despite conversion to open; subsequently treated with radiotherapy

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Beyer Not recorded Not recorded

    T2a = 2/20

    T2c = 8/20

    T3a = 7/20

    T3b = 2/20

    T4 = 1/20

    		 7+ 180* 550* Not recorded

    Clavien 1:

    2/20 prolonged IDC

    Clavien 2:

    4/20 transfusion

    1/20 urosepsis

    Clavien 3:

    1/20 ureteric injury

    1/20 lymphocoele

    1/20 haematoma

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Iizuka 156 (84–240) CNI + AZA + steroids n = 1, Tac + MMF + steroids n = 1, FK + MMF + steroid + everolimus n = 1 T2 = 3/3 Not performed 161 (127–195) 51.6 (30–75) 8 (7–9)

    Clavien 2:

    1/3 difficulty in urination

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Moreno Sierra 120 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded 196 Not recorded Not recorded 0 100 0
    Pettenati 117 (15–402) Not recorded

    T2a = 4/16

    T2c = 10/16

    T3a = 2/16

    		 Not performed Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Plagakis Not recorded Not recorded T2c = 1/1 Not performed 139 190 2 0 100 0
    Tugcu 4 Not recorded Not recorded Not performed 110 60 3 0 Not recorded Not recorded
    Wang 72 Not recorded T3b = 1/1 Unilateral = 1/1 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded

    Clavien 3b:

    1/1 ureteric stenosis requiring reconstruction

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Fang 144 Tacrolimus, MMF, steroids T2c = 1/1 Unilateral = 1/1 230 200 13 0 100 Not recorded
    Iwamoto 136* Tacrolimus, MMF, steroids ×9, Cyclosporine A, MMF, steroids ×2, Cyclosporine A, azathioprine, steroids ×2

    T2 = 10/13

    T3 = 3/13

    		 Not performed 158* 42* 6.5*

    Clavien 3b:

    1/13 pelvic abscess secondary to urine leak requiring open drainage

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Zeng 5 Not recorded T3b = 1/1 Unilateral = 1/1 207 500 3

    Clavien 2:

    1/1 transfusion

    		 Not recorded Not recorded
    Mistretta 108* Not recorded

    T2a = 1/9

    T2c = 6/9

    T3a = 1/9

    T3b = 1/9

    Unilateral = 1/2

    Bilateral = 1/2

    		 160* 100* 4*

    Clavien 2:

    1/9 UTI

    		 77.8 44.4
    Bratt 146 Not recorded

    T1c = 9

    T2 = 3

    Tx = 1

    		 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Felber 58* Not recorded

    T2a 5/39

    T2b 2/39

    T2c 21/39

    T3a 9/39

    T3b 2/39

    Unilateral = 12/13

    Bilateral = 1/13

    		 180* 150* 4*

    Clavien ≤2:

    16/39

    Clavien 3b:

    2/39 - lymphocoele treated by lap marsupialisation

    Clavien 4a:

    1/39 ICU admission for bradycardia

    1/39 ICU admission for electrolyte disorders

    		 68.6 87.1
    Leonard 101.6 (17.5–270.2) Not recorded

    T2a = 15/27

    T2b = 9/27

    T2c = 2/27

    T3a = 1/27

    Unilateral = 5/7

    Bilateral = 2/7

    		 244 (120–480) 571.3 (100–1500) 5.7 (3–16)

    Clavien 2:

    6/27

    Clavien 3b:

    1/27 haematoma of Retzius space with ureteral compression

    Clavien 4a:

    1/27 haematoma of Retzius space with ureteral compression leading to AKI and APO

    		 96 Not recorded
    Minami 96 Not recorded T2a = 1/1 Not performed 208 50 7 0 100 Not recorded
    Kobari 24 Not recorded T2a = 1/1 Not performed 187 100 8 0 100 Not recorded
    Shahait 97.2 Not recorded

    T2 = 8/14

    T3 = 6/14

    		 Unilateral = 14/14 129.7 110 1 0 87.5 Not recorded
    Sirisopana 156 Not recorded T3b = 1/1 Not performed 365 630 13

    Clavien 2:

    1/1 transfusion

    		 100 Not recorded
    Sirisopana 108 Not recorded T2a = 1/1 Not performed 210 300 6

    Clavien 2:

    1/1 transfusion

    		 100 Not recorded
    Sirisopana 168 (96–252) Not recorded

    T2a = 1/3

    T3b = 1/3

    T2c = 1/3

    		 Not performed 203.3 (190–210) 166.67 (100–250) 6.7 (5–8) 0 100 Not recorded
    Marra 118*

    mTOR 1 (2.4%)

    Antimetabolites 2 (4.9%)

    CNI 31 (75.6%)

    Steroids 12 (29.2%)

    T2 = 29/41

    T3 = 11/41

    Unreported = 1/41

    Unilateral = 10/12

    Bilateral = 2/12

    		 201* 300* 4*

    Clavien 2:

    2/41 UTI

    1/7 AKI secondary to glomerulonephritis

    Clavien 3a:

    1/7 Haemorrhage requiring embolization

    		 86 18.2
    TABLE A6. Further included radiotherapy studies characteristics.
    Study Mean time from transplant to diagnosis (months) Immunotherapy scheme Clinical T stage ADT (%) Complications (Radiation) CT CAE Prostate cancer recurrence %
    Pre-transplant
    Harada NA Tacrolimus, MMF, Prednisolone T1c = 1/1 Not recorded Not recorded 0
    Chahwan NA Tacrolimus, MMF, Prednisolone

    T1b = 1/4

    T1c = 2/4

    T2 = 1/4

    		 Not recorded Not recorded 0
    Chahwan NA Tacrolimus, MMF, Prednisolone

    T1c = 1/2

    T2 = 1/2

    		 Not recorded Not recorded 0
    Post-transplant
    Mouzin Not recorded CNI + AZA + steroids

    T1c = 2/8

    T2a = 4/8

    T2b = 1/8

    T3a = 1/8

    		 87.5

    G1 diarrhoea = 5/8

    Rectal irritation and urgency with mucus in stools = 2/8

    G1 cystitis = 4/8

    G2 cystitis = 1/8

    		 25
    Binsaleh 80.25 (18–276)

    CNI, AZA, steroids n = 4

    CNI, MMF, steroids n = 3

    CNI, AZA, steroids n = 1

    CNI, mMF, steroids n = 1

    T1b = 1/8

    T1c = 4/8

    T2 = 3/8

    		 50 Not recorded 0
    Beydoun 13 (6–17)

    Cyclosporine n = 2

    Tacrolimus n = 1

    Sirolimus n = 1

    MMF n = 1

    Prednisolone n = 3

    T1c = 3/4

    T2a = 1/4

    		 0

    Late G1 = 1/4

    (voiding symptoms managed with alpha blockers)

    		 0
    Rosenfelder 156 MMF + CNI + Steroids T3bN1 = 1/4 100 Not recorded 0
    Iizuka 126 (84–168) MMF + CNI + Steroids = 1 T1c = 1/2T2a = 1/2 Not recorded G1 cystitis = 1/2 0
    Iizuka 180 (4–26) MMF + CNI + Steroids = 1 T1c = 2/2 Not recorded G1 cystitis = 2/2 0
    Pettanati 53.7 (12–134) Not recorded T1c = 1/3 T2a = 2/3 Not recorded Not recorded 0
    Pettanati 10.5 (2–21)

    T2b = 1/4 T3a = 2/4

    T3b = 1/4

    		 75 Not recorded 25
    Rivero-Belenchon 79.2

    Cyclosporine A, MMF, steroids n = 1

    Tacrolimus, MMF, Steroids n = 4

    Everolimus, MMF, steroids n = 1

    Tacrolimus + MMF n = 1

    Deflazacort + tacrolimus n = 1

    T1c n = 7/8

    T2a n = 1/8

    		 0 Not recorded 0
    Tasaki 88 (48–120)

    Cyclosporine A, MMF, Steroids n = 2

    Tacrolimus, MMF, Steroids n = 1

    		 T1c = 3/3 33.3

    G1 cystitis = 3/3

    		 0
    Gojdic 50.7 (6–108)

    Sirolimus, steroids n = 1

    Tacrolimus, MMF, n = 1

    Tacrolimus, MMF, steroids n = 1

    T1c = 1/3

    T2c = 2/3

    		 100

    Late GU:

    G2 UUI = 1/4

    Late GU:

    G2 Urethral stricture = 1/4

    		 0
    Gojdic 1 Tacrolimus, MMF, steroids n = 1 T2c = 1/1 100 Not recorded 0
    Bratt 147.6 Not recorded

    T1c = 7/9

    T2 = 2/9

    		 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Bratt 171.8 Not recorded

    T1c = 11/22

    T2 = 9/22

    T3 = 1/22

    TX = 1/22

    		 Not recorded Not recorded Not recorded
    Ileana 275 (68–482)

    Tacrolimus, MMF, Steroids; n = 1

    AZA + steroids n = 1

    cT2a = 1/2

    pT2 = 1/2

    		 50

    Late GU:

    G2 Bladder neck contracture = 1/2

    		 0
    Detti 91.9 (48–144)

    Steroids + other immunosuppressive agents = 1

    Sirolimus, MMF, prednisolone n = 1

    Tacrolimus, everolimus, corticosteroids = 1

    		 Not recorded 16.66666667

    Acute GU:

    G1 cystitis = 4/6

    Acute GI:

    G1 proctitis = 2/6

    G2 proctitis = 1/6

    Late GI:

    G2 proctitis = 1/6

    G3 proctitis requiring colostomy = 1/6

    		 0