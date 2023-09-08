Prostatic urethral lift for subjects in urinary retention (PULSAR): 12-Month results of a prospective controlled trial compared with real-world outcomes

1 INTRODUCTION

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a progressive quality-of-life disease that, when left untreated, can lead to acute urinary retention (AUR) and bladder function deterioration. BPH-related problems place significant burdens on healthcare, as it has been shown that some men who suffer an AUR event have significantly poorer outcomes with increased mortality.1 Therefore, expedient assessment and treatment may be critical to improving overall outcomes.

Over half of AUR cases are attributed to progressive BPH; as lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) worsen, patients requiring intervention are at risk for AUR.2 Initial episodes of AUR are treated with catheterization and alpha-blocker initiation; subsequent voiding trials are likely to fail in up to 50% of patients.3 In men who fail their voiding trial, long-term catheterization is associated with risks of infection, multiple interactions with healthcare providers, and reduction of the patient's quality of life (QoL).4 As such, some men may opt for a traditional resection surgery such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), photovaporization of the prostate (PVP), or holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP).5 Though these surgical options are known to be effective in treating LUTS, complications can include infection, bleeding, pain, incontinence (stress and/or long-term urinary urge incontinence) and sexual dysfunction. Furthermore, full recovery may be prolonged in this group of patients.6

As LUTS-BPH treatment delays can potentially lead to episodes of AUR,7 it is imperative for urologists to have safe and effective treatments that can be administered in a timely manner. Emerging minimally invasive surgical treatments (MIST) may fulfil this role. To date, the prostatic urethral lift (PUL) procedure utilizing the UroLift System is the most widely adopted BPH MIST within the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.8 PUL uses transprostatic implants to relieve symptoms of urinary outflow obstruction without cutting, heating or removing tissue using an energy source. PUL can be used to treat a wide range of prostate sizes and anatomies up to 100 cc; furthermore, it can be routinely performed as a day case procedure under sedation or local anaesthesia.9 Some UK centres have even moved to an ambulatory setting outside of a traditional day (or inpatient) surgical setting thereby foregoing the need for anaesthetic support.10, 11

PUL randomized studies have demonstrated rapid and significant improvement in LUTS with durability through 5 years. Recovery often occurs within days or weeks, and typically, in non-retention cases, no post-operative catheter is placed. Adverse events are commonly mild to moderate, resolving within 2 weeks; similarly, PUL is not reported to cause any de novo and sustained sexual dysfunction.12 Additional benefits include shorter operative times and reduced hospital stay compared with traditional surgery. These hallmarks of PUL have been well-documented in LUTS-BPH patients with established voiding, albeit with obstructed uroflowmetric parameters. Proven gains relate to positive outcomes affecting both patient care and healthcare systems; these include increased efficacy, safety, efficiency and cost–benefit improvements.9 Insofar as PUL is effective in treating AUR, adopting PUL into the clinical pathway for men with AUR should provide tangible quality improvements aligned to the principles set by the UK NHS Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) initiative.13 These measurable benefits can include reduced waiting times, shorter care pathways, reduced burden on inpatient surgical resources (staff, beds, operating theatres), fewer complications (dysuria, haematuria, pelvic pain/discomfort) and shorter overall catheterization times. Here, we present the results of the PULSAR study, a prospective single-arm trial conducted across six sites in the United Kingdom, which was undertaken to determine the safety and efficacy of PUL for AUR patients through 12 months post-treatment. Outcomes of PULSAR subjects are compared with urinary retention patients from the large real-world retrospective (RWRr) study of PUL as well as PUL subjects from the LIFT pivotal trial.