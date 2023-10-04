Confirmatory structural validation and refinement of the Recurrent Urinary Tract Infection Symptom Scale

1 INTRODUCTION

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) affect more than 400 million people worldwide each year,1 with between 24% and 50% of females experiencing a recurrence within 1 year.2 Defined by the European Association of Urology as experiencing at least two UTIs in 6 months or at least three in a year,3 recurrent UTI (rUTI) is associated with significant symptom burden and reduced quality of life.4, 5 rUTI-specific patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) are required to validate the unique patient experience of rUTI symptoms. Microbiological research indicates that current clinical approaches, such as standard urine culture, may present results discrepant with symptoms.6 PROMs would allow clinicians and researchers to consider the patient perspective in conjunction with evaluation of clinical outcomes, thus addressing the urgent need to improve patient monitoring and rUTI management.7, 8

The Recurrent UTI Symptom Scale (RUTISS) is a novel PROM exploring frequency of UTI symptoms, severity of rUTI symptoms and pain, and patient-perceived improvement in symptoms (via application of a global rating of change, GRC, scale).9 The RUTISS was developed and pilot-tested with extensive input from heterogeneous, international patient and expert clinician samples, robustly following gold-standard PROM development recommendations by the COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement INstruments (COSMIN) initiative (see Figure 1 for development methodology; Stages I–III have been published in Newlands et al.).9-11 Exploratory factor analysis (EFA) of initial pilot data resulted in a four-factor structure comprising ‘urinary symptoms’, ‘urinary presentation’, ‘UTI pain and discomfort’ and ‘bodily sensations’.9 The RUTISS demonstrated excellent test–retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient, ICC > 0.73), strong concurrent validity with related urinary symptom and pain measures (Spearman's ρ > 0.60), excellent internal consistency (Cronbach's α > 0.87) and excellent content validity (content validity indices for items, I-CVI > 0.75),9 meeting recommendations by COSMIN.10, 11

FIGURE 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint 9 4 Methodology used to develop and validate the Recurrent Urinary Tract Infection Symptom Scale (RUTISS). The current study reports the methodology and results from Stage IV. Results from Stages I–III are published in Newlands et al.*Diagnostic resources including the NHS and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines on UTIs.

A bifactor model hypothesises that (i) there is a general factor that explains the shared variance between all the items, and (ii) there are two or more specific, uncorrelated factors that each account for the unique influence of the specific construct over and above the general factor.12, 13 Bifactor modelling enables the separate evaluation of variance explained by a common, general factor and specific factors.13 A well-fitting bifactor structure therefore allows questionnaire administrators to compute general scores based on all the items represented by a general latent trait, as well as individual domain scores for items represented by specific traits.12 Thus, the current study aimed to build on preliminary testing of the RUTISS by confirming its structural validity, determining whether a bifactor model appropriately fits the questionnaire's structure and identifying areas for refinement.12 This confirmatory factor structure validation is the next step in the PROM development process and is a prerequisite for ongoing work to evaluate the questionnaire's clinical responsiveness and sensitivity to change.10 Under this model, it was hypothesised that the RUTISS would measure one general factor (‘rUTI symptom and pain severity’) and four sub-factors based on the factors identified through EFA.9, 12