The potential role of precision medicine to alleviate racial disparities in prostate, bladder and renal urological cancer care

Prostate cancer

NCT05396872 Patient Decision-making About Precision Oncology in Veterans With Advanced Prostate Cancer University of California, San Francisco Advanced prostate cancer Interventional To evaluate patient-participants' decisional conflict about precision oncology and develop a Decision Support Intervention (DSI) to improve decision-making 117 Secondary objectives include evaluation of patient-participants', caregiver-participants' and provider decisional needs, potential solutions, and potential disparities about precision oncology Recruiting 7/31/27

NCT04706663. A Multi-Center Natural History Study of Precision-Based Genomics in Prostate Cancer La Jolla, California Histologically conformed prostate cancer Observational To assess the influence of specific gene mutations on disease course (germline and/or somatic variants in PIK3 and/or AKT, PALB2, BRIP1, RAD50, RAD51, RAD54, RB1, SPOP, Wnt/B-catenin pathway, CDK12, and MMR genes: MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2, and EPCAM as well as subjects with tumour mutational burden-high (TMB-H) prostate cancer 2000 No Recruiting 6/30/26

NCT03327675 An AI Platform Integrating Imaging Data and Models, Supporting Precision Care Through Prostate Cancer's Continuum Fondazione del Piemonte per l'Oncologia, Turin, Italy Histological confirmed PCa or suspicion of PCa (abnormal PSA values and/or positive DRE) Observational (patient registry) To develop vendor-specific and vendor neutral AI models exploiting the prospective data that will be uploaded to the Prostate-NET platform. 17 000 No Recruiting 9/30/24

NCT04763317 Precision Medicine in the Prostate Cancer Care Pathway: an Evaluation of Integrating Germline Genetic Testing Into the Management of Men at Risk of/Living With Prostate Cancer Institute of Cancer Research, United Kingdom Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Prostate cancer and those with a genetic predisposition to prostate cancer Observational To determine the prevalence of prostate cancer (PrCa) specific genetic variation in men with: (a) young onset PrCa; (b) metastatic PrCa; (c) men with PrCa and a family history of PrCa compared with controls. 2000 No Recruiting 12/2025

NCT04340024 Discovery of Biomarkers for Intrinsic Radiation Sensitivity in Cancer Patients National Cancer Centre, Singapore Prostate (and nasopharyngeal cancers) Observational To identify genes or molecular pathways that are associated with radiation sensitivity in blood and tissue samples 5000 No Recruiting 12/31/26

NCT05496959 177-Lutetium-PSMA Before Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy for the Treatment of Oligorecurrent Prostate Cancer, The LUNAR Study Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, USA Oligometastatic prostate cancer Interventional PSMA PET/CT-based PFS for patients with oligoprogressive prostate cancer treated with SBRT to all known sites of disease on PSMA PET/CT versus patients treated with 177Lu-PNT2002 prior to SBRT to all known sites of disease. 100 No Recruiting 9/1/25

NCT05885009 Feasibility and Impact of Liquid Biopsy Genomic Profiling on Treatment Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer in Spain (SOLTI-2102) Barcelona, Spain Metastatic prostate cancer Observational Percentage of patients for whom a liquid biopsy result can be obtained. 240 No Recruiting 3/28/28

NCT05513638 Safety and Accuracy of Artificial Intelligence-aided Precision MRI Assessment for the Optimization of Prostate Biopsy in Men With Suspicion of Prostate Cancer: a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial. Nanjing, China Prostate Cancer Observational Biopsy or surgery confirmed newly-diagnosed prostate cancer and clinically significant prostate cancer 2000 No Recruiting 8/22/26

NCT05697198 PRospective rEgistry OF Advanced Stage cancER (PREFER) Patients to Assess Prevalence of Actionable Biomarkers and Driver Mutations Using the OmniSeq Test and Creation of a Biobank from Community Cancer Clinics in the USA to Address Disparities in Precision Medicine North Carolina, USA Nine cancers including prostate cancer Observational The percent adoption of the OmniSeq next generation sequencing (NGS) testing platform in an advanced cancer patient population compared with baseline over a 2-year period 2500 Yes Recruiting 9/2024

NCT03503344 A Randomized, Phase II Study of Apalutamide +/− Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) in Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Patients With Oligometastatic Disease on PSMA-PET Imaging University of California, San Francisco Metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer Interventional The primary endpoint for the study is the proportion of patients with undetectable serum PSA (< 0.2 ng/mL) at 6 months following completion of apalutamide therapy (18 months from date of randomization). 60 No Recruiting 12/31/24

NCT04067570 Post-Prostatectomy Linac-Based Ultrahypofractionated Radiotherapy for Patients With Localized Prostate Cancer: A Treatment Feasibility and Outcomes Study Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center, Toronto, Canada Localized prostate cancer Interventional Acute genitourinary (GU) and gastrointestinal (GI) toxicities 30 No Recruiting 10/2024

Bladder cancer

NCT05096533 Prospective Multi-center Clinical Study on the Application Value of Artificial Intelligence in MRI Precision Diagnosis and Treatment of Bladder Cancer Nanjing, China Bladder cancer Observational To explore the application value of artificial intelligence in the precise diagnosis and treatment of bladder tumour, and to improve the accuracy of MRI diagnosis of bladder cancer stage and grade through artificial intelligence. 150 No Recruiting 8/2023

NCT05767528 Clinical Study of neoadjuvant FDA-approved drugs Outcome Prediction of Muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer Based on Patient-derived tumour-like cell clusters (PTC) Drug Sensitivity Detection Bejing, China Muscle invasive bladder cancer Observational Treatment response eg Complete Response (CR) or partial response (PR) – CR defined as Disappearance of all target lesions. Any pathological lymph nodes (whether target or non-target) must have reduction in short axis to <10 mm. Length is measured in millimetres, refers to RECIST 1.1. 40 No Recruiting 12/8/24

NCT04412070A Pilot Study to Assess the Concordance of Genomic Alterations Between Urine and Tissue to Develop Precision Medicine-Based Immunotherapy Approaches in High-Risk NMIBC Patients Paris, France High NMIBC Observational Agreement rate between urine cell-free DNA and tumour tissue mutation profile 40 No Recruiting 7/2025

NCT05415631 Augmented Bladder Tumour Detection Using the Bladder-Portable Artefact Detection System: A Multicentric Prospective Analytic Study Using Real Time Based Artificial Intelligence (IA). Centre Hospitalier Universitaire, Amiens, France Bladder cancer Observational Tumour detection rate of white light cystoscopy and Bladder-PAD cystoscopy 500 No Recruiting 5/2029

NCT04410302 University of California Minority Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) Development and Trial Center (UCaMP) to Reduce Cancer Health Disparities University of California, Davis Bladder and other solid tumours Observational To establish and characterize at least 200 PDXs, and utilize these PDXs in preclinicial testing of single agents and drug combinations that help guide future clinical decision-making emphasizing the largest racial/ethnic minority populations residing in California: Hispanic/Latino Americans ([HLAs), Asian Americans/Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders (AANHIPIs), and African Americans (AAs) compared with non-Hispanic Whites (NHWs). 500 Yes Recruiting 1/2024

NCT05559177 An Open, Dose-escalation Clinical Study of Chimeric Exosomal Tumour Vaccines for Recurrent or Metastatic Bladder Cancer Shanghai Pudong Hospital, China Recurrent or metastatic bladder cancer Interventional The percentage of patients with CR and PR in the total number of patients in the same period, as well as OS and adverse effects 9 No Recruiting 9/1/23

NCT03693014 A Phase II Trial of Hypofractionated Radiotherapy in Patients With Limited Progression on Immune Checkpoint Blockade Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY, USA Metastatic cancers including Bladder and Renal cancer Interventional In non-irradiated lesions during the first 24 weeks after treatment initiation as determined by the investigator using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours (RECIST) 1.1 criteria in patients with limited progression receiving hypofractionated radiotherapy. ORR rate is defined as the number of patients treated to a given arm with a best overall response (BOR) of complete response (CR) or partial response (PR) divided by the total number of patients. 60 No Recruiting 10/2023

Renal cancer

NCT05420519 A Phase I Clinical Study of CD70-targeted CAR-T Therapy for Advanced/Advanced Renal Cancer Jinan, China Metastatic Renal Cancer Interventional Incidence of Adverse events after CD70 CAR-T cells infusion, obtain the maximum tolerated dose of CD70 CAR-T cells and Disease control rate of CAR-T cell preparations in CD70 positive advanced malignancies 24 No Recruiting 12/31/2024

NCT05327686 Randomized Phase II Stereotactic Ablative Radiation Therapy (SABR) for Metastatic Unresected Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Receiving Immunotherapy (SAMURAI) City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer center, Duarte, California Advanced Renal Cancer Interventional Nephrectomy and radiographic progression-free survival and percentage of participants with complete or partial response 240 No Recruiting 6/15/28

NCT05468190 A Phase I Clinical Study to Assess the Safety and Tolerability of CD70-targeting CAR-T in the Treatment of CD70-positive Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumours Zhengzhou, Henan, China Metastatic solid tumours including renal cell carcinoma Interventional Incidence of Adverse events after CD70 CAR-T cells infusion, obtain the maximum tolerated dose of CD70 CAR-T cells and Disease control rate of CAR-T cell preparations in CD70 positive advanced malignancies 48 No Recruiting 7/17/25

NCT03592472 A Randomized, Phase 3, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of Pazopanib With or Without Abexinostat in Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (RENAVIV) Dover, Delaware Renal Cell Carcinoma Interventional To compare the PFS between treatment arms 413 No Recruiting 6/30/23

NCT05703269 Hypofractionated Radiotherapy vs Single Fraction Radiosurgery for Brain Metastasis Patients on Immunotherapy (HYPOGRYPHE) Bronx, New York, USA Brain metastases patients including those with primary renal cell carcinoma Interventional Occurrence of a Grade 2 or higher Adverse Radiation Effect and comparison of time to local failure and mortality 244 No Recruiting 3/2028

NCT05830058 Phase II Randomized Controlled Trial of Biologically Guided Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy in Oligoprogressive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Melanoma, and Renal Cell Carcinoma City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer center, Duarte, California Non small cell lung, Melanoma and renal cell carcinoma Interventional Feasibility and safety of positron emission tomography (PET) adaptive stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), time to progression, overall survival and quality of life 32 No Recruiting 6/1/26

Multiple cancer trials including GU cancers

NCT05199584 A Phase 2, Multi-Center Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of ENV-101 (Taladegib) in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumours Harbouring PTCH1 Loss of Function Mutations Endeavour Clinical Trials, San Antonio, Texas Solid tumours including GU Cancers Interventional ORR is comprised of Complete Response (CR) and Partial Response (PR), measured by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours, Version 1.1 (RECIST 1.1), as determined by an independent review (confirmed CR or PR will be defined as a repeat assessment performed no less than 28 days after the criteria for response is first met). 44 No Recruiting 5/2024

NCT03896958 The PIONEER Initiative: Precision Insights On N-of-1 Ex Vivo Effectiveness Research Based on Individual Tumour Ownership (Precision Oncology) Georgia and Washington, USA All cancers including all GU Cancers Observational The primary mission of our team is to assess benefit of patient tissue ownership and functional testing to the standard of care process. We will calculate this as a % of patients. 1000 No Recruiting 3/12/24

NCT03452774 SYNERGY-AI: Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Oncology Clinical Trial Matching and Registry New York, USA All cancers including all GU Cancers Observational International registry for cancer patients evaluating the feasibility and clinical utility of an Artificial Intelligence-based precision oncology clinical trial matching tool and its clinical impact on pts with advanced cancer to facilitate clinical trial enrollment (CTE). 50 000 Although not a specific race diverse initiative, the trial will aim to identify barriers to accruals to clinical trials, as measured and reported by a questionnaire Recruiting 6/2025

NCT05786716 DETERMINE Trial Treatment Arm 4: Trastuzumab in Combination With Pertuzumab in Adult, Teenage/Young Adult and Paediatric Patients With Cancers With HER2 Amplification or Activating Mutations Cancer Research UK, Manchester, UK Solid cancers including all GU cancers Interventional Objective disease response and durable clinical benefit 30 No Recruiting 10/2029