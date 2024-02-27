A systematic review of the patient reported outcomes that affect patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer after radical cystectomy and urinary diversion
Funding information: No funding was given for the completion of this study.
Abstract
Objectives
To determine the functional domains and symptom scales that affect patients most following radical cystectomy (RC) and urinary diversion (UD), and if a single instrument (or combination) adequately captures these bothersome symptoms. It is unclear whether current patient reported outcome (PRO) instruments that have been used to assess quality of life in patients following RC and UD adequately cover the most bothersome symptoms affecting patients.
Materials and methods
A systematic search of MEDLINE, EMBASE, PubMed, Cinahl and Cochrane was conducted from January 2000 to May 2023 for original articles of patients who had RC and UD since 2000 for muscle invasive bladder cancer. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) process was followed. Extracted data included the PRO measures used, domains reported and scores in the first 12 months post-surgery (short-term) and after 12 months (long-term). A conservative threshold of <70 for functional domains and >30 for symptom domains was used to determine which PRO domains were potentially concerning to patients in each study. Quality assessment was performed using the QUALSYST appraisal tool.
Results
Thirty-five studies met the inclusion criteria, including a total of eight unique PRO instruments. The main findings indicated that physical function was the most concerning PRO for patients with both neobladder (NB) and ileal conduit (IC) in the short and long term. Additionally, bowel, urinary and sexual bother were concerning symptoms for patients with NB in the long-term, but only in the short-term for those with IC.
Conclusions
The main issues are adequately addressed using the combination of EORTC QLQ-C30 and QLQ-BLM30 instruments.
1 INTRODUCTION
Radical cystectomy (RC) with urinary diversions (UDs) such as ileal conduit (IC) or neobladder (NB) formation remains the standard for curative treatment of localised muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Surgery can be associated with high procedure-related complications, re-admission rates and significant psychological distress to the patient.1 To optimise clinical outcomes effects on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) should be considered. Therefore, evaluation of patient reported outcomes (PROs) is an imperative component in quality care.2
Several instruments have been designed to better understand and evaluate PRO in patients' post-surgery. Common instruments used include the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC QLQ-C30)3 accompanied with the Bladder Cancer Muscle Invasive module (EORTC QLQ-BLM30)4; Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy Bladder Cystectomy (FACT-Bl-Cys), formerly known as the FACT-Vanderbilt Cystectomy Index5; Ileal Orthotopic Neobladder–Patient Reported Outcome (IONB-PRO)6, 7; and the Short Form Surveys (e.g. SF-36).8
The aim of this systematic review was to evaluate the PRO data following RC and UD for MIBC studies since 2000 to ascertain the aspects of functioning and symptoms that affected patients the most, in the short and long term. Furthermore, our aim was to determine if a single instrument (or combination) adequately captures the symptoms that matter most to patients, and therefore can be used alone to assist patients and clinicians in better understanding the effects of RC and UD on HRQoL.
2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
2.1 Eligibility criteria
We included full-text primary research studies published since 2000 that reported PRO data for patients who underwent RC and UD (IC and NB) for localised MIBC. Studies that did not report PRO data by domain or in ways that could be extracted from graphs, tables or text, did not provide separate data for different UD types, including patients with metastatic disease and non-English language were excluded. This was to enable the description of important outcomes by type of UD. The study was registered with the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO) (ID CRD42021272159).
2.2 Information sources
A systematic search of Medline, Embase, PubMed, Web of Science, Cinahl and Cochrane (EBM Reviews) databases was conducted from 1 January 2000 to 5 May 2023. We limited studies to after 2000.
2.3 Search strategy
Our search strategy was developed in consultation with an academic librarian and pilot-tested. The final search terms are listed in Appendix A. Reference lists of relevant studies and journals were also searched.
2.4 Selection process
The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) process was followed (Figure 1). Two reviewers (J.L. and S.N.) independently screened titles and abstracts, and when relevant, assessed full text for eligibility. In the case of a disagreement, mediation by a third author (R.M.B. or M.I.P.) was required (Figure 1).
2.5 Data collection process
Study and patient characteristics, type of surgery (open or minimally invasive) and UD, PRO measure, PRO domains assessed, PRO data, adverse events, and functional and symptom scores were all extracted from studies and tabulated (Appendix B).
2.6 Study risk of bias assessment
Quality assessment of studies was performed independently by two authors (J.L. and S.N.) using the QUALSYST appraisal tool.9 Again, in the case of disagreement, mediation by a third author (R.M.B) was required. We did not exclude any studies based on overall quality or risk of bias as our aim was to review the PRO instruments used and domains assessed rather than to extract any measure of clinical benefit. Rather, we used the scores to assist our overall interpretation of our results.
2.7 Synthesis methods
Functional and symptom scales and their respective scores for each instrument were collected from each study and tabulated according to UD type and period of follow-up (3–12 months; over 12 months, corresponding to ‘short-term’ and ‘long-term’ outcomes, respectively) (Table 2). For the ‘long-term’ assessment, we used the 12-month assessment data, or the next and closest available time-point reported (Table 2). We then assessed the clinical importance of data extracted for each domain at the two assessment points. For studies that used the EORTC QLQ-C30 instrument, thresholds for clinical importance established by Giesinger et al. were used.10 The remaining instruments were all standardised on a 0–100 scale, with higher functional scores indicating better functioning and higher symptom scores indicating worse symptoms. None of these remaining scales had formal clinical interpretation guidelines, so we considered functional domain scores below 70 to indicate impaired function, and symptom scale scores above 30 as bothersome symptoms (except in the case of sexual function for EORTC QLQ-BLM30, where a score below 30 was considered bothersome). Additionally, where individual studies had data contributing to both our timepoints of interest (short- and long-term HRQoL), we compared the two assessments at the domain level to describe the clinical significance of any improvements or regression. We considered 10-point differences in functional domains and symptom scales to be clinically important.
3 RESULTS
3.1 Study selection
We identified 4769 records from the literature search for initial assessment. After a full-text review of 164 articles, 35 articles were included in the systematic review: 25 included patient-reported outcomes data for IC and 32 for NB (Figure 1).
3.2 Study characteristics
Eleven unique PRO instruments were used across the 35 studies (Table 1). The EORTC QLQ-C30 was the most widely reported instrument (n = 13/35, 37% of studies) (Table 1).
|Characteristic
|N participants (or studiesa)
|Type of studya
|Retrospective
|24
|Prospective
|11
|Participants
|Cumulative sample size
|4660
|Male
|3205
|Female
|800
|Not specifieda
|3
|Cystectomy
|Open
|664
|Robotic
|376
|Not specifieda
|29
|Diversion
|Ileal conduit
|1730
|Neobladder
|2184
|Not specifieda
|757
|Patient-reported outcome instrumenta
|QLQ-C30
|13
|SF-36
|9
|QLQ-BLM30
|8
|BCI
|5
|FACT-VCI
|5
|FACT-G
|4
|FACT-BI
|4
|IONB-PRO
|3
- Abbreviations: BCI, Bladder Cancer Index; EORTC-QLQ-BLM30, European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire - Bladder Cancer Muscle Invasive; EORTC-QLQ-C30, European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire; FACT-Bl, Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy - Bladder; FACT-G, Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy - General; FACT-VCI, Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy - Vanderbilt Cystectomy Index; IONB-PRO, Ileal Orthotopic Neobladder - Patient Reported Outcomes; SF-36, Short Form Survey.
- a n indicates the number of studies.
3.3 Risk of bias in studies
Most studies (n = 29, 83%) scored above 55% on the QUALSYST appraisal tool, which is considered a liberal threshold for quality.9 The range in scores was 31%–91% (Appendix C).
3.4 Results of syntheses
3.4.1 Patient reported outcomes of importance
Short term (3–12 months) following radical cystectomy with ileal conduit
There were 13 studies with PRO data reported in the first 12 months following IC, which used seven different PRO measures and 24 unique PRO domains (Table 2). Physical, social and emotional functioning were the most frequently reported domains, reported in 11, 10 and 10 of the 13 studies, respectively (Table 2).
|Ileal Conduit
|Neobladder
|IC < 12 months
|IC > 12 months
|No. of studies with >10-point improvement (<12 months–>12 months)
|No. of studies with >10-point decrement (<12 months–>12 months)
|NB < 12 months
|NB > 12 months
|No. of studies with >10-point improvement (<12 months–>12 months)
|No. of studies with >10-point decrement (<12 months–>12 months)
|Number of studies
|13
|21
|18
|29
|Functional domains
|Physical
|11/11 = 100%
|17/22 = 77%
|0/8
|0/8
|12/16 = 75%
|20/27 = 74%
|0/10
|0/10
|Social
|5/10 = 50%
|9/21 = 43%
|0/8
|1/8
|10/16 = 63%
|14/28 = 50%
|1/11
|0/11
|Emotional
|8/10 = 80%
|10/16 = 62.5%
|2/7
|0/7
|10/13 = 77%
|15/22 = 68%
|1/10
|1/10
|Functional
|5/5 = 100%
|7/7 = 100%
|0/3
|0/3
|7/7 = 100%
|8/8 = 100%
|0/4
|0/4
|Role
|2/4 = 50%
|5/13 = 38.5%
|1/4
|0/4
|3/8 = 37.5%
|4/16 = 25%
|1/5
|0/5
|Cognitive
|1/4 = 25%
|1/9 = 11%
|1/5
|0/5
|1/5 = 20%
|2/11 = 18%
|1/5
|0/5
|Symptom scales
|Urostomy
|0/0
|1/3 = 33%
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1 = 100%
|1/3 = 33%
|1/1
|0/1
|Mental
|0/0
|4/4 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3 = 33%
|5/5 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|Sexual
|1/4 = 25%
|2/5 = 40%
|1/2
|0/2
|4/6 = 67%
|4/10 = 40%
|2/6
|0/6
|Daily activities
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1 = 100%
|2/2 = 100%
|1/1
|0/1
|Bowel function
|4/4 = 100%
|2/2 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4 = 100%
|4/4 = 100%
|0/3
|0/3
|Urinary func.
|3/4 = 75%
|1/3 = 33%
|0/0
|0/0
|4/6 = 67%
|2/9 = 22%
|0/0
|0/0
|General health
|0/0
|4/4 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3 = 67%
|4/5 = 80%
|0/0
|0/0
|Sleep
|0/4 = 0
|0/9 = 0
|0/4
|0/4
|1/6 = 17%
|4/15 = 27%
|1/6
|1/6
|Pain
|0/4 = 0
|5/12 = 42%
|0/4
|0/4
|2/8 = 25%
|5/16 = 31%
|0/5
|0/5
|Fatigue
|2/4 = 50%
|2/8 = 25%
|0/4
|1/4
|0/5 = 0
|1/10 = 10%
|0/5
|1/5
|Nausea/vom.
|2/4 = 50%
|4/8 = 50%
|0/4
|0/4
|0/5 = 0
|1/9 = 11%
|0/5
|0/5
|Dyspnoea
|2/4 = 50%
|5/8 = 62.5%
|1/4
|0/4
|2/5 = 40%
|4/9 = 44%
|0/5
|0/5
|Appetite loss
|0/4 = 0
|0/8 = 0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/5 = 0
|0/9 = 0
|0/5
|0/5
|Constipation
|0/4 = 0
|0/8 = 0
|0/4
|1/4
|0/5 = 0
|0/9 = 0
|0/5
|0/5
|Diarrhoea
|2/4 = 50%
|2/8 = 25%
|0/4
|0/4
|2/5 = 40%
|1/9 = 11%
|0/5
|0/5
|Fin. impact
|3/4 = 75%
|4/8 = 50%
|0/4
|0/4
|2/5 = 40%
|5/9 = 55%
|0/5
|0/5
|Future worries
|0/1 = 0
|3/5 = 60%
|0/1
|0/1
|3/3 = 100%
|0/8 = 0
|0/5
|2/5
|Abdominal b/f
|0/1 = 0
|1/5 = 20%
|0/1
|0/1
|0/3 = 0
|0/8 = 0
|0/3
|0/3
|Body image
|0/2 = 0
|3/6 = 50%
|0/1
|1/1
|0/4 = 0
|2/9 = 22%
|0/4
|0/4
|Vitality
|0/0
|4/4 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3 = 33%
|4/5 = 80%
|0/0
|0/0
|Neobladder
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1 = 100%
|1/1 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|Daily activities
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1 = 100%
|2/2 = 100%
|1/1
|0/1
|Bowel bother
|3/3 = 100%
|1/1 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|3/3 = 100%
|3/3 = 100%
|0/2
|0/2
|Urinary bother
|3/3 = 100%
|1/1 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|3/3 = 100%
|3/3 = 100%
|0/2
|0/2
|Sexual bother
|3/3 = 100%
|1/1 = 100%
|0/0
|0/0
|3/3 = 100%
|3/3 = 100%
|0/2
|0/2
- Note: Percentages were calculated by taking the number of trials that reported a concerning level of functioning or symptom burden according to predefined thresholds (numerator) as a percentage of the number of trials reporting that domain (denominator).
According to our criteria for patient-perceived domains of concern or clinical relevance,10 physical functioning was a concern in all 11 studies that reported this domain (Table 2). Similarly, functional wellbeing was a concerning domain in all studies for which it was reported (n = 5/5), as was bowel functioning (n = 4/4), bowel bother (n = 3/3), urinary bother (n = 3/3) and sexual bother (n = 3/3) (Table 2).
Long term (greater than 12 months) following radical cystectomy with ileal conduit
There were 21 studies with PRO data reported 12 or more months following IC, which used seven different PRO measures and 28 unique PRO domains (Table 2). Physical functioning/mobility was the most frequently reported domain, bowel function and bother, urinary bother and sexual bother were least commonly reported (Table 2). According to the criteria for patient-perceived domains of concern or clinical relevance,10 consistent with previous, physical functioning remained a domain of most concern with 77% of 22 studies with PRO data reporting concerns (Table 2). General health, mental functioning, functional wellbeing and vitality domains reached concerning levels in all four studies (100%) in which the domains were reported (Table 2).
Short term (3–12 months) following radical cystectomy with neobladder
There were 18 studies with PRO data reported in the short term following NB, comprising nine different PRO measures and 30 unique PRO domains (Table 2). Across the 18 studies, there were 16 reported values for physical functioning or mobility, and levels of this domain were deemed concerning in 75% of the 16 instances (Table 2). For the symptom scales, pain met our level for a concerning symptom in n = 2/8 (25%) of instances, diarrhoea n = 2/5 (40%), financial impact n = 2/5 (40%) and dyspnoea n = 2/5 (40%). Bowel bother, urinary bother and sexual bother each reached concerning levels in n = 3/3 (100%) of studies reporting in the short term (Table 2).
Long term (greater than 12 months) following radical cystectomy with neobladder
There were 29 studies that reported PRO data at 12 or more months following NB, which used nine different PRO measures and 29 unique PRO domains (Table 2). Physical functioning was the most reported domain (Table 2).
The physical functioning domain met the criteria for clinical importance in 74% of the 27 studies reported. Of the symptom scales, body image was reported as a concern at 12 months, whereas did not reach concerning levels for any studies that reported short-term data (Table 2). NB (from Item 17 of the IONB-PRO instrument ‘living well with NB’) n = 1/1 (100%), daily activities n = 2/2 (100%), bowel function n = 4/4 (100%), bowel bother n = 3/3 (100%), urinary bother n = 3/3 (100%) and sexual bother n = 3/3 (100%) domains reached concerning levels in each study that reported these domains (Table 2).
Coverage of patient reported outcomes of importance across patient reported outcome instruments not identified with EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-BLM30 for patients with ileal conduit and neobladder
After reviewing all the symptom and functional domains that reached clinical importance, and after accounting for semantic differences in labelling domains between instruments, the combination of the EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-BLM30 addressed all the issues of importance at both time phases, for both UD types. For IC, 5/5 EORTC QLQ-C30 and 1/2 EORTC QLQ-BLM30 domains were considered clinically important in the acute phase, and 8/10 EORTC QLQ-C30 and 4/6 EORTC QLQ-BLM30 domains were considered clinically important in the long term. For NB, 5/6 EORTC QLQ-C30 and 3/3 EORTC QLQ-BLM30 domains were considered clinically important in the short term, and 10/12 EORTC QLQ-C30 and 6/8 EORTC QLQ-BLM30 domains were considered clinically important in the long term.
3.4.2 Change over time
Change in patient reported outcomes before and after 12-month follow up for ileal conduit
Eight studies reported data for both time points for IC (Appendix B). A clinically relevant improvement in emotional,11 role12 and cognitive13 was reported for one study each. Among the studies that had data at both short- and long-term follow-up, symptom scores were only clinically worse (decrement of greater than 10 points) in one study each for fatigue n = 1/4 (25%) studies, constipation n = 1/4 (25%) and body image n = 1/4 (25%) (Table 2).
Change in patient reported outcomes before and after 12-month follow up for neobladder
Fourteen studies reported data for both time points for NB (Table 2). Across all function domains, a clinically relevant improvement in social,14 emotional,14 role12 and cognitive functioning13 was reported for one study each, respectively. Only one study by D'Agostino et al. showed a clinically relevant decrement of greater than 10 points for emotional functioning when the pre- and post-surgery-12-month data was compared (Table 2).14 One study each reported a greater than 10-point decrement in future worries, sleep and fatigue.12, 14 D'Agostino et al. reported data for 171 patients using the IONB- PRO, demonstrating a 25-point improvement in the social domain for patients who have had NB for more than 12 months (Table 2).14
3.5 Reporting biases
Most studies included in this study reported data from all domains. Only three studies in total did not contain all data for each domain (n = 2 for EORTC QLQ-C30; n = 1 EORTC QLQ-BLM30; n = 1 SF-36) (Table 2).
3.6 Certainty of evidence
From the studies that did not include data for all domains of the PRO measure, only Clements et al. reported data for physical and social functioning using the EORTC QLQ-C30, and sexual function and body image with the EORTC QLQ-BLM30 however, explored other domains and symptoms scales using other instruments.15
4 DISCUSSION
4.1 Interpretation of results in context of other evidence
This review is the first to identify patient-reported symptoms and aspects of functioning that have reached concerning levels according to patients with MIBC following UD with IC or NB. The principal findings of this study indicate that physical function was the most concerning PRO for patients with both IC and NB in the short and long term. Additionally, bowel, urinary and sexual bother were concerning symptoms for patients with NB in the long term, but in the short term for those with IC. These issues are covered by using the combination of the EORTC QLQ-C30 and QLQ-BLM30 instruments, which collectively address 18 of 28 concerning issues, therefore we recommend this combination in future studies or for use in clinical practice.
To the best of our knowledge, this is the first systematic review to describe patient-reported functional domains and symptom scales of concern as rated by patients who have undergone IC and NB. Among the studies that assessed physical function in the short and long term, none reported a clinically significant improvement over time, for either UD type (Table 2). A recent prospective study by Abozaid et al. in 2022 used the EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-BLM30 questionnaires and found that physical function remained below baseline in patients with IC up to 12 months post-RC.12 Contrary to this, Tostivinit et al. in 2021 found in a multicentre observational study of 73 patients using the same questionnaires found that physical function for both NB and IC was associated with global health status and quality of life improvement.16
Furthermore, for most scales, patients with IC and NB experienced a higher symptom burden, particularly with sexual function and bother. In the context of the current evidence, Clements et al. in 2022 in a single-centre prospective study demonstrated favourable outcomes in most HRQoL areas except sexual function for IC and NB, and body image for IC.15 Whilst our findings have found that sexual function was affected in patients with IC, Goldberg et al. in 2016 found as patients grew older, they were less likely to be bothered by decline in sexual function.17
4.2 Limitations
Our results are limited by the nature of the data reported. Firstly, studies had varied sample sizes, with some studies having less than 20 patients for analysis.11 In some instances, subgroup sizes, for example, gender and operative technique were missing, and therefore, an accurate overall sample size was not completely obtained. Most studies were retrospective (Appendix B). In addition to the presence of heterogenous data within studies utilising the same PRO instrument, the use of diverse measures at different time points made it difficult to compare PRO data directly. Lastly, for scales other than the EORTC QLQ-C30, there were no guidelines or studies present to determine appropriate clinical thresholds of importance, and therefore, we were required to consider our own.
4.3 Implications of results in practice
Our systematic review has demonstrated that the EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-BLM30 effectively capture the symptoms that affect patients most, therefore, future studies can utilise the combination of these two instruments only to ascertain patient HRQoL. This results in more studies reporting data in a similar manner, and thus, future systematic reviews and trials are less likely to be limited by data heterogeneity. Moreover, having less surveys and instruments delivered to patients can place less burden on the patient, lead to less rates of missing data, and produce higher quality data.18 Furthermore, the practical implication of our results in clinical practice will assist clinicians in identifying areas of need for supportive care interventions for certain patient subgroups.
4.4 Future research
Future studies should aim at assessing the issues that bother patients most in larger cohorts of patients to accurately describe PRO over time, and thus provide clinicians with further insight into ways of optimising patient outcomes throughout the peri-operative course.
PRO measures are essential in optimising patient outcomes, as they provide both the patient and clinician with insight into issues that can burden patients in the peri-operative course. Our systematic review has captured the issues that reach clinical thresholds for clinical importance post RC and UD for MIBC. Furthermore, we recommend the EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-BLM30 instruments as a sufficient PRO measure to identify the issues that impact patients most. The combination of these two instruments only for future studies will make it easier to accumulate prospective data and be less burdensome to patients when completing surveys for both clinical and research purposes.
AUTHOR CONTRIBUTIONS
John Lahoud: Study design; data collection; data analysis; draft manuscript; final manuscript write-up. Manish Patel: Study design; review of data; assistance with manuscript write-up; review of manuscript and feedback; supervision. Sayeda Naher: Data collection; assistance with draft manuscript write-up. Rebecca Mercieca-Bebber: Study design; data analysis; review of data; assistance with manuscript write-up; review of manuscript and feedback; supervision.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
There were no acknowledgements for this study. Open access publishing facilitated by The University of Sydney, as part of the Wiley - The University of Sydney agreement via the Council of Australian University Librarians.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST STATEMENT
The authors have no interests to declare.
Appendix A: Search strategy for databases.
MEDLINE (4/5/23)
|#
|Search term
|Results
|1
|exp urinary bladder neoplasms/
|56 902
|2
|invasive bladder neoplasm*.tw.
|13
|3
|invasive bladder cancer.tw.
|6680
|4
|invasive bladder carcinoma.tw.
|404
|5
|urinary bladder neoplasm*.tw.
|99
|6
|urinary bladder cancer.tw.
|1614
|7
|urinary bladder carcinoma.tw.
|600
|8
|urological cancer*.tw.
|932
|9
|genitourinary cancer*.tw.
|764
|10
|1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 7 or 8 or 9
|60 248
|11
|quality of life/
|218 545
|12
|patient reported outcome measures/
|9156
|13
|(patient adj1 rated).tw.
|2233
|14
|patient-reported outcome*.tw.
|22 311
|15
|(patient adj1 report*).tw.
|42 115
|16
|quality of life.tw.
|309 167
|17
|self-rated.tw.
|14 896
|18
|self-report*.tw.
|172 901
|19
|QL.tw.
|1604
|20
|QOL.tw.
|42 940
|21
|HRQL.tw.
|3699
|22
|HRQOL.tw.
|18 489
|23
|PROM.tw.
|3374
|24
|PRO.tw.
|212 714
|25
|health status/
|85 528
|26
|health status.tw.
|62 745
|27
|adverse event*.tw.
|179 952
|28
|or/11-27
|1 031 001
|29
|cystectomy.tw.
|15 498
|30
|urinary diversion.tw.
|5591
|31
|ileal conduit.tw.
|2029
|32
|neobladder.tw.
|1784
|33
|indiana pouch.tw.
|168
|34
|studer bladder.tw.
|4
|35
|urinary conduit.tw.
|132
|36
|urinary stomas.tw.
|28
|37
|Or/29-37
|20 202
|38
|10 and 28 and 37
|877
EMBASE (4/5/23)
|#
|Search term
|Results
|1
|exp urinary bladder neoplasms/
|94 933
|2
|invasive bladder neoplasm*.tw.
|17
|3
|invasive bladder cancer.tw.
|11 503
|4
|invasive bladder carcinoma.tw.
|567
|5
|urinary bladder neoplasm*.tw.
|113
|6
|urinary bladder cancer.tw.
|2191
|7
|urinary bladder carcinoma.tw.
|791
|8
|urological cancer*.tw.
|1403
|9
|genitourinary cancer*.tw.
|1199
|10
|1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 7 or 8 or 9
|97 427
|11
|quality of life/
|518 376
|12
|patient reported outcome measures/
|29 906
|13
|(patient adj1 rated).tw.
|3038
|14
|patient-reported outcome*.tw.
|38 815
|15
|(patient adj1 report*).tw.
|76 345
|16
|quality of life.tw.
|489 368
|17
|self-rated.tw.
|17 817
|18
|self-report*.tw.
|227 262
|19
|QL.tw.
|2496
|20
|QOL.tw.
|81 514
|21
|HRQL.tw.
|6313
|22
|HRQOL.tw.
|30 299
|23
|PROM.tw.
|5792
|24
|PRO.tw.
|325 884
|25
|health status/
|136 508
|26
|health status.tw.
|80 812
|27
|adverse event*.tw.
|322 239
|28
|or/11-27
|1 641 397
|29
|cystectomy.tw.
|25 921
|30
|urinary diversion.tw.
|8303
|31
|ileal conduit.tw.
|3439
|32
|neobladder.tw.
|3065
|33
|indiana pouch.tw.
|261
|34
|studer bladder.tw.
|5
|35
|urinary conduit.tw.
|192
|36
|urinary stomas.tw.
|36
|37
|Or/29-37
|32 333
|38
|10 and 28 and 37
|1663
PUBMED (4/5/23)
(‘urinary bladder neoplasm*’ OR ‘invasive bladder neoplasm*’ OR ‘invasive bladder cancer*’ OR ‘invasive bladder carcinoma*’ OR ‘urinary bladder neoplasm*’ OR ‘urinary bladder cancer*’ OR ‘urinary bladder carcinoma*’ OR ‘urological cancer*’ OR ‘genitourinary cancer*’) AND (‘quality of life’ OR ‘patient reported outcome measur*’ OR [patient near/1 rated] OR ‘patient near report’ OR ‘self-rated’ OR ‘self-report’ OR ‘QL’ OR ‘QOL’ OR ‘HRQL’ OR ‘HRQOL’ OR ‘PROM’ OR ‘PRO’ OR ‘health status’ OR ‘adverse event*’) AND (‘cystectomy’ OR ‘urinary diversion’ OR ‘ideal conduit’ OR ‘neobladder’ OR ‘indiana pouch’ OR ‘studer bladder’ OR ‘urinary conduit’ OR ‘urinary stomas’)
WEB OF SCIENCE (4/5/23)
(‘urinary bladder neoplasm*’ OR ‘invasive bladder neoplasm*’ OR ‘invasive bladder cancer*’ OR ‘invasive bladder carcinoma*’ OR ‘urinary bladder neoplasm*’ OR ‘urinary bladder cancer*’ OR ‘urinary bladder carcinoma*’ OR ‘urological cancer*’ OR ‘genitourinary cancer*’) AND (‘quality of life’ OR ‘patient reported outcome measur*’ OR [patient near/1 rated] OR ‘patient near report’ OR ‘self-rated’ OR ‘self-report’ OR ‘QL’ OR ‘QOL’ OR ‘HRQL’ OR ‘HRQOL’ OR ‘PROM’ OR ‘PRO’ OR ‘health status’ OR ‘adverse event*’) AND (‘cystectomy’ OR ‘rinary diversion’ OR ‘ileal conduit’ OR ‘neobladder’ OR ‘indiana pouch’ OR ‘studer bladder’ OR ‘urinary conduit’ OR ‘urinary stomas’)
COCHRANE: EBM REVIEWS (4/5/23)
|#
|Search term
|Results
|1
|exp urinary bladder neoplasms/
|1532
|2
|invasive bladder neoplasm*.tw.
|1
|3
|invasive bladder cancer.tw.
|1116
|4
|invasive bladder carcinoma.tw.
|65
|5
|urinary bladder neoplasm*.tw.
|26
|6
|urinary bladder cancer.tw.
|77
|7
|urinary bladder carcinoma.tw.
|23
|8
|urological cancer*.tw.
|88
|9
|genitourinary cancer*.tw.
|37
|10
|1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 7 or 8 or 9
|2509
|11
|quality of life/
|25 636
|12
|patient reported outcome measures/
|766
|13
|(patient adj1 rated).tw.
|1298
|14
|patient-reported outcome*.tw.
|9727
|15
|(patient adj1 report*).tw.
|16 996
|16
|quality of life.tw.
|115 580
|17
|self-rated.tw.
|2564
|18
|self-report*.tw.
|35 634
|19
|QL.tw.
|569
|20
|QOL.tw.
|21 318
|21
|HRQL.tw.
|1273
|22
|HRQOL.tw.
|6336
|23
|PROM.tw.
|807
|24
|PRO.tw.
|14 353
|25
|health status/
|3822
|26
|health status.tw.
|10 470
|27
|adverse event*.tw.
|126 681
|28
|or/11-27
|285 203
|29
|cystectomy.tw.
|1533
|30
|urinary diversion.tw.
|270
|31
|ileal conduit.tw.
|77
|32
|neobladder.tw.
|115
|33
|indiana pouch.tw.
|1
|34
|studer bladder.tw.
|0
|35
|urinary conduit.tw.
|3
|36
|urinary stomas.tw.
|0
|37
|Or/29-37
|1636
|38
|10 and 28 and 37
|155
CINAHL (17/8/2021)
Appendix B: Characteristics of the included studies.
|Lead author
|Year published
|Research location (country)
|Number of centres
|Research period (start date)
|End date
|Data
|Study design
|Abozaid
|2021
|UK
|1
|2016
|2017
|Prospective
|Cohort
|Arman
|2020
|Armenia
|1
|2016
|2018
|Prospective
|Cross sectional
|Autorino
|2009
|Italy
|5
|2002
|2007
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Becerra
|2020
|USA
|15
|2011
|2014
|Prospective
|RCT
|Cerruto
|2017
|Italy
|5
|2010
|2013
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Chabowski
|2018
|Poland
|1
|2015
|2015
|Retrospective
|Cohort
|Clements
|2022
|USA
|1
|2008
|2014
|Prospective
|Cohort
|D'Agostino
|2016
|Italy
|5
|2006
|2011
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Dey
|2019
|India
|1
|2015
|2017
|Prospective
|Cohort
|Erber
|2012
|Germany
|1
|1993
|2007
|Retrospective
|Cohort
|Fujisawa
|2000
|Japan
|1
|2000
|2000
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Gellhaus
|2017
|USA
|1
|1991
|2009
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Gilbert
|2007
|USA
|1
|1995
|2004
|Prospective
|Cross sectional
|Harano
|2007
|Japan
|1
|1992
|2003
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Hardt
|2000
|Germany
|1
|1996
|1997
|Prospective
|Cohort
|Imbimbo
|2015
|Italy
|5
|2010
|2013
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Kikuchi
|2006
|Japan
|1
|1987
|2002
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Kretschmer
|2017
|Germany
|1
|2013
|2014
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Kretschmer
|2020
|Germany
|1
|2014
|2015
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Large
|2014
|USA
|1
|2011
|2012
|Prospective
|Cross sectional
|Mansson
|2007
|Sweden
|3
|2007
|2007
|Prospective
|Cross sectional
|Mansson
|2002
|Sweden
|1
|1987
|2000
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|McGuire
|2000
|USA
|1
|1989
|1997
|Retrospective
|Cohort
|Moeen
|2018
|Egypt
|1
|2011
|2016
|Prospective
|Cross sectional
|Moncrief
|2017
|USA
|1
|2009
|2014
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Osawa
|2021
|Japan
|7
|1999
|2017
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Rouanne
|2014
|France
|1
|1995
|2011
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Satkunasivam
|2016
|USA
|1
|2012
|2013
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Singh
|2014
|India
|1
|2007
|2012
|Prospective
|Cross sectional
|Siracusano
|2019
|Italy
|6
|2007
|2013
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Sogni
|2008
|Italy
|3
|2000
|2004
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Stenzelius
|2016
|Sweden
|1
|2014
|2014
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Yang
|2013
|China
|1
|2007
|2009
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Yoneda
|2005
|Japan
|1
|1996
|2003
|Retrospective
|Cross sectional
|Zahran
|2014
|Egypt
|1
|2011
|2012
|Retrospective
|Cohort
Appendix C: Overall quality assessment of studies using the QUALSYST appraisal tool.
|Record number
|Reference (year)
|Total score
|Total percentage
|1
|Abozaid 2021
|14
|63.6
|2
|Arman 2020
|13
|59.1
|3
|Autorino 2009
|12
|54.5
|4
|Becerra 2020
|21
|87.5
|5
|Cerruto 2017
|16
|72.7
|6
|Clements 2022
|19
|79.2
|7
|Chabowski 2018
|8
|36.4
|8
|D'Agostino 2016
|13
|59.1
|9
|Dey 2019
|10
|45.5
|10
|Erber 2012
|10
|45.5
|11
|Fujisawa 2000
|7
|31.8
|12
|Gellhaus 2017
|10
|45.5
|13
|Gilbert 2007
|14
|63.6
|14
|Harano 2007
|13
|59.1
|15
|Hardt 2000
|17
|77.3
|16
|Imbimbo 2015
|17
|77.3
|17
|Kikuchi 2006
|13
|59.1
|18
|Kretschmer 2017
|13
|59.1
|19
|Kretschmer 2020
|13
|59.1
|20
|Large 2014
|15
|68.2
|21
|Mansson 2007
|14
|63.6
|22
|Mansson 2002
|17
|77.3
|23
|McGuire 2000
|12
|54.5
|24
|Moeen 2018
|12
|54.5
|25
|Moncrief 2017
|16
|72.7
|26
|Osawa 2021
|16
|72.7
|27
|Rouanne 2014
|16
|72.7
|28
|Satkunasivam 2016
|18
|81.8
|29
|Singh 2014
|20
|90.9
|30
|Siracusano 2019
|18
|81.8
|31
|Sogni 2008
|19
|86.4
|32
|Stenzelius 2016
|14
|63.6
|33
|Yang 2013
|14
|63.6
|34
|Yoneda 2005
|18
|81.8
|35
|Zahran 2014
|18
|81.8
REFERENCES
- 1, , , , , , et al. Early and late perioperative outcomes following radical cystectomy: 90-day readmissions, morbidity and mortality in a contemporary series. J Urol. 2010; 184(4): 1296–1300. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.juro.2010.06.007
10.1016/j.juro.2010.06.007 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , , , . Body image and bladder cancer specific quality of life in patients with ileal conduit and neobladder urinary diversions. Urol J. 2010; 76(3): 671–675. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.urology.2010.01.087
10.1016/j.urology.2010.01.087 Google Scholar
- 3, , , , , , et al. The European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer QLQ-C30: a quality-of-life instrument for use in international clinical trials in oncology. J Natl Cancer Inst. 1993; 85(5): 365–376. https://doi.org/10.1093/jnci/85.5.365
10.1093/jnci/85.5.365 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , , , , , et al. EORTC Quality of Life Group - Guidelines for Developing Questionnaire Modules 2011; 4.
- 5, , , , , . Health related quality of life in patients treated with radical cystectomy and urinary diversion for urothelial carcinoma of the bladder: development and validation of a new disease specific questionnaire. Urol J. 2003; 170(5): 1926–1930. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.ju.0000092830.03247.ef
10.1097/01.ju.0000092830.03247.ef Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , , , , , et al. Development of a questionnaire specifically for patients with Ileal Orthotopic Neobladder (IONB). Health Qual Life Outcomes. 2014; 12(1):135. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12955-014-0135-y
10.1186/s12955-014-0135-y PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 7, , , , , . Evaluating patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for bladder cancer: a systematic review using the COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement INstruments (COSMIN) checklist. BJU Int. 2018; 122(5): 760–773. https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.14368
10.1111/bju.14368 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, . Overview of the SF-36 health survey and the international quality of life assessment (IQOLA) project. J Clin Epidemiol. 1998; 51(11): 903–912. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0895-4356(98)00081-X
10.1016/S0895-4356(98)00081-X PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , . Standard quality assessment criteria for evaluating primary research papers from a variety of fields. 2004.
- 10, , , , , , et al. Thresholds for clinical importance were established to improve interpretation of the EORTC QLQ-C30 in clinical practice and research. J Clin Epidemiol. 2020; 118: 1–8. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclinepi.2019.10.003
10.1016/j.jclinepi.2019.10.003 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 11, , , . A comparative study on quality of life between ileal conduit urinary diversion and orthotopic neobladder reconstruction after radical cystectomy. JCDR. 2019; 13:PC01-PC4. https://doi.org/10.7860/JCDR/2019/39729.12537
10.7860/JCDR/2019/39729.12537 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , , , , , et al. Recovery of health-related quality of life in patients undergoing robot-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal diversion. BJU Int. 2022; 129(1): 72–79. https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.15505
10.1111/bju.15505 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , , . Prospective comparison of quality-of-life outcomes between ileal conduit urinary diversion and orthotopic neobladder reconstruction after radical cystectomy: a statistical model. BJU Int. 2014; 113(5): 726–732. https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.12440
10.1111/bju.12440 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, , , , , , et al. Postoperative quality of life in patients with ileal neobladder at short-intermediate-and long-term follow-up. Urol Int. 2016; 97(1): 54–60. https://doi.org/10.1159/000443185
10.1159/000443185 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , , , , , et al. Health-related quality of life for patients undergoing radical cystectomy: results of a large prospective cohort. Eur Urol. 2022; 81(3): 294–304. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eururo.2021.09.018
10.1016/j.eururo.2021.09.018 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , , , , , et al. Quality of life and functional outcomes after radical cystectomy with ileal orthotopic neobladder replacement for bladder cancer: a multicentre observational study. World J Urol. 2021; 39(7): 2525–2530. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00345-020-03484-6
10.1007/s00345-020-03484-6 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , , , , . Orthotopic neobladder vs. ileal conduit urinary diversion: a long-term quality-of-life comparison. Urol Oncol. 2016; 34(3): 121.e1–e7. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.urolonc.2015.10.006
10.1016/j.urolonc.2015.10.006 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, , , , , . Design, implementation and reporting strategies to reduce the instance and impact of missing patient-reported outcome (PRO) data: a systematic review. BMJ Open. 2016; 6(6):e010938. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2015-010938
10.1136/bmjopen-2015-010938 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar