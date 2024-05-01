Malignant upper urinary tract obstruction in cancer patients: A systematic review

After duplicates were removed, the search identified 739 papers. Of these, 468 were excluded by title and abstract screening, and a further 189 were excluded after full-text assessment. Of the studies screened, 82 met the study criteria and were included in this review.4-85 Figure 1 illustrates the process. Of the five papers excluded for ‘other’, three were yet to be published, and two were duplicates.

Of the papers reviewed 74 were retrospective, six were prospective, and only two were randomised controlled trials. Javanmard et al. 4 randomised 86 prostate cancer patients with MUUTO to either ureteral reimplantation or PCN and evaluated survival, renal function and complications. Although both methods of diversion achieved similar mean decreases in creatinine, the mean survival rate was significantly higher in the ureteric implantation group 22.42+/−0.87 months versus the PCN group 20.48+/−0.65 months ( p = 0.0001). They also found that 100% of the patients in the nephrostomy placement group experienced complications and social inconvenience; a lower proportion of patients suffered complications and perceived inconvenience in the re-implantation group. The authors acknowledged that their study may be biased because healthier patients may have been more likely to be fit to undergo reimplantation. Kim et al. 5 randomised 19 patients with MUUTO caused by Stomach, Colorectal or Gynaecological cancer to either a covered metal stent arm or a double-J polymeric stent arm and recorded survival, technical success of procedure, complications and patency rates. They found that there was no difference in overall survival rates between the tested interventions, but overall patency rates were higher in the covered metal stent group. The sample size in both studies described was small limiting their conclusions. Additionally, when assessed for the primary outcome of survival, using the Cochrane risk of bias 2 tool ‘some concern’ was demonstrated for both studies due to a lack of clarity in the randomisation process. Table 2 summarises the characteristics of the included studies.

Of the 82 studies included, most described the outcomes of intervention utilising either or both PCN and ureteric stenting ( n = 82) to treat MUUTO. The outcomes of polymeric stents ( n = 20 including 1749 patients), metallic stents ( n = 9 including 292 patients) and tandem stents ( n = 1 including 34 patients) were evaluated in specific studies. Only a small number of studies included surgical urinary diversion ( n = 6 including 188 patients) or no intervention ( n = 5 including 266 patients).

In total, 8796 (range 7–2958) MUUTO patients were studied, where ( n = 78 studies) 3334/8567 (39%) were female. The most prevalent primary malignancies studied causing MUUTO were prostate cancer and cervical cancer in men and women respectively. Less than half of the studies clearly defined the metastatic or locally advanced cancer status of those included: 30 studies defined the study population as including both metastatic and non-metastatic patients, two studies included metastatic patients only, and the remaining 50 studies did not clearly define the studied population. Only two papers stated the ethnicity of participants: the first studying a cohort with gynaecological malignancies where 68.3% were African American, 19% were Caucasian and 12.7% were described as other. 6 In the other paper studying a cohort of patients with prostate cancer 80% were White, 13% were Black, 3% were Hispanic and 5% described as other. 7 Although limited these studies suggest that MUUTO affects all ethnicities. Table 3 illustrates in detail the characteristics of the patients included in studies.

3.1.3 Outcomes of intervention

The primary clinical aims of intervention to decompress MUUTO are to improve renal function, QOL and overall survival. A lack of standardisation in the reporting of these outcomes in the included studies was evident.

Renal function change and receipt of additional cancer therapy after MUUTO treatment Around half of the studies (n = 42 including 1188 patients) examining interventions for MUUTO described the resulting effect of treatment on renal function. The specific time before and after intervention that renal function was measured was rarely reported and where this was defined, it was variable. Renal function was measured from admission to immediate pre-intervention and from immediate post-intervention to 12 months post-intervention. Although all 42 studies described an overall improvement in renal function after intervention, only four studies reported the change in renal function on a per-patient basis. These were largely historical papers with small sample sizes, but they did demonstrate that not all patients' renal function will improve with intervention. Changes in serum creatinine were most frequently measured (n = 25), in 1188 patients a mean pre-intervention value of 4.72 mg/dL decreased to 1.62 mg/dL post-intervention. Just under half the papers (n = 38) recorded if an intervention was performed on one renal unit or two simultaneously, with a total of 1580 and 831 patients, respectively. Of these, only four studies of 124 patients separated renal function data by whether patients received unilateral or bilateral intervention,8-11 with the rest not splitting the data or splitting by cancer type or type of intervention given. Bilateral interventions were reported to confer a greater decrease in mean serum creatinine concentrations with a drop of 5.21 versus 3.5 mg/dL in unilateral interventions. However, the mean pre-intervention concentration was also higher in the bilateral patients, which skews this comparison; mean pre- to post-intervention serum creatinine of bilateral and unilateral patients, respectively, were 6.79 to 1.58 mg/dL in 102 patients and 5.35 to 1.85 mg/dL in 22 patients. Only 26 studies documented receipt of additional cancer treatment after MUUTO decompression. Treatments were received by 792/1234 (64%) patients in these studies and included radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapies, immunotherapies, surgery and/or a combination of these. Only three papers (including 186 patients) specified the intent of the therapy, of which 108 patients received palliative treatment and 26 treatment with curative intent.12-14 Only 14 papers of 496 patients documented both improvement in renal function and receipt of additional cancer therapy.

Overall survival after MUUTO treatment There was variation in how survival after MUUTO treatment was reported in studies. Some presented survival after MUUTO treatment as median months survived, whereas others used a mean. Some studies described survival as the percentage of patients still alive at a time point after intervention ranging from 6 months to 10 years. One study just stated that three patients died after intervention with no further information.15 Survival after intervention was generally not classified by the presence or absence of metastatic disease. Although some papers examined factors associated with survival, none specifically presented Kaplan–Meier survival curves demonstrating whether cancer stage or past or future treatment affected overall survival. These are major limitations to the interpretation of survival data reported after intervention for MUUTO. Manuscripts reported overall survival after intervention as a mean or a median of included patients. The weighted average of these means was 9.6 months (n = 22 including 1267 patients), and of medians was 11.7 months (n = 42 including 6363 patients). Average median survival for those who underwent no intervention was 4.2 months (n = 5 studies including 149 patients). Details of the weighted survival data in months are shown in Table 4. Survival by intervention type showed that stented patients were reported to live longer than those who received nephrostomy. In the five papers that reported metal stent-only survival data, the average survival was 6.1 months in 276 patients, whereas across 10 papers polymeric-only stents averaged a survival of 8.2 months. Only three papers documented separated survival data for surgical diversion and this averaged 19.1 months in 71 patients. Papers did not split survival data by those that had metastatic disease and those that had further adjuvant treatment for their cancer and as such the overall survival data draw from a heterogenous population, at high risk of selection bias. TABLE 4. Survival data. Survival (number of papers that reported this) Months (number of patients) Overall survival Median (42) 11.7 (6363) Mean (22) 9.6 (1267) Median survival by intervention PCN (18) 6.3 (1467) Stent (13) 8.3 (1003) Median survival by malignancy type Prostate (7) 18.8 (170) Bladder (7) 11.7 (144) Cervical (6) 15.9 (117) Colorectal (5) 7.7 (91) Gastric (2) 4.2 (37) In the 38 papers, which recorded if an intervention for MUUTO was performed on one renal unit or two simultaneously, survival after decompression of one renal unit versus two renal units was described by only Nariculam et al. in 25 patients (unilateral: 3 months in seven patients; bilateral: 9.3 months in 18 patients).11 There were six papers that investigated laterality as a predictor of survival with regression analysis; none of these papers found it to be significant in univariate analysis.8, 13, 16-19 However, Izumi et al. use laterality in their validated multivariate Primary site, Laterality, serum Creatinine level, and Treatment for primary site (‘PLaCT’) score, which is a predictor for survival.16 Survival by specific malignancy type was reported in 12 studies, and of these, prostate cancer and cervical cancer patients had the greatest median survival, but the numbers of patients included were limited. For the full table of survival data by cancer type description see Supplementary File 2.

Complications Data about complications resulting from intervention are vital to understanding the morbidity of decompression procedures and were reported in 61 studies. There was little consistency in the reporting of complications. More comprehensive studies reported the number of participants who experienced each complication, whereas others reported only a percentage of the participants. Urinary tract infection and dislodgement of nephrostomy tube both affected around one-quarter of patients undergoing treatment, although the timing of the suffered complication was often not reported. Of 19 studies investigating both nephrostomy and stent, 10 did not separate complication data, three did not report complications,7, 20, 86 one reported only ‘incidences’ of complications21 and five reported complications split by intervention.22-26 None of the studies used the Clavien–Dindo classification system and as such it was difficult to ascertain the seriousness of complications reported. The complications with the highest incidences in those receiving PCN were urinary tract infection (UTI) (30% of 565 patients), haematuria (26% of 595 patients) and dislodgement of nephrostomy tube (24% of 717 patients), whereas among those that received a stent, they were UTI (21% of 207 patients), stent failure (18% of 597 patients) and haematuria (7% of 480 patients). Table 5 illustrates the complications defined. Of note, we were not able to define whether stent failure was more common in certain malignancies as no studies stratified complication data in this way. TABLE 5. Complications in descending order of number of patients affected. Complications n = 61/82 Number of studies that reported this complication Total number of patients in the studies that reported a complication Number of patients affected (% of total patients in those studies) Urinary tract infection 27 1829 431 (24%) Dislodgement of nephrostomy tube 24 1393 340 (24%) Haematuria 21 1638 251 (15%) Stent failure 17 1267 226 (18%) Obstruction of nephrostomy tube 18 996 178 (18%) Pain 14 1096 131 (12%) Sepsis 13 722 75 (10%) Other urinary symptoms 5 407 67 (16%) Skin infection 7 530 61 (12%) Dislocation of stent 7 317 22 (7%) Haemorrhagea 9 458 18 (4%) Bladder irritation 6 258 18 (7%) Otherb 6 472 53 (11%)

Time spent in hospital peri-intervention Peri-intervention inpatient length of stay for patients admitted with MUUTO was reported by 10 studies, comprising 523 patients. Inpatient length of stay in these studies was on average 21 days. In total, 16 studies documented the number of patients who died in hospital during their admission to MUUTO. Of 694 patients in these studies who received an intervention for MUUTO, either ureteric stent or PCN, 18% died on the same inpatient admission. Although it is clear that a significant number of patients may die on the same inpatient admission after intervention, the absolute proportion is not clear from our review of the literature because these data are not clearly reported in most studies.

Readmission rates Only five papers stated how many patients were readmitted to hospital after MUUTO treatment.27-30, 87 Readmission rates were high in these studies with a reported 304/344 (88%) patients readmitted. However, these papers did not explicitly state whether the readmissions were a direct result of a complication of the intervention to treat MUUTO. It is noteworthy that although many studies recorded complications of interventions (n = 61) most failed to document whether readmission was associated with the complication. This is an area for improvement in future studies.

Quality of life The effect of treatment on improvement in QOL in patients with MUUTO was measured or commented on in 22 studies. There was little standardisation of QOL assessments with 15 studies making generalised comments about how much of the patient's remaining life they spent in hospital and three studies using unspecified QOL scoring systems.31-33 One of these three used their unspecified QOL score alongside the international prostate symptom score and overactive bladder symptoms score.33 One paper used the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy—General (FACT-G) score, which is intended to measure general QOL in patients undergoing cancer therapy.34 This paper compared QOL in patients who received either nephrostomy or stenting and those who required diversion but did not receive it. Although survival was longer in the intervention group, there was no difference in QOL scores. In fact, no papers reported a significant improvement in QOL after intervention. The remaining three papers assessed QOL using the Grabstald and McPhee QOL criteria.35-37 They found that 47/75 (63%) participants across the three studies would fulfil the criteria defined as ‘a life in which the patient has minimal pain, few complications, full mental capacity, few complications relating to PCN insertion and the ability to return home for at least two months prior to death to participate in family life’. These data suggest that a significant minority (37%) perceive that they do not have a useful QOL after intervention, and this merits further investigation. Additionally, the Grabstald and McPhee criteria for nephrostomy and cancer patients were defined in 1973. There is a need to evaluate qualitatively whether these factors alone remain important to contemporary patients with MUUTO or whether additional factors should be considered.