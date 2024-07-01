Imaging modalities for characterising T1 renal tumours: A systematic review and meta-analysis of diagnostic accuracy

Meta-analyses for CECT, CEUS and MRI were not appropriate because studies adopted different thresholds to define a positive test and it is not clinically meaningful. The single study that directly compared CEUS with CECT was not of sufficiently high methodological quality to warrant further discussion of the results. The field would benefit from the reporting of diagnostic accuracy at standardised, pre-specified thresholds, which could be guided by existing literature.

This is the first systematic review and meta-analysis of all imaging modalities for the detection of malignancy in T1 renal tumours. We included 27 studies involving 2277 tumours in 2044 participants evaluating the diagnostic accuracy of CECT, CEUS, [ 99m Tc]Tc-sestamibi SPECT/CT, mpMRI, [18F]FDG PET, [ 68 Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 PET and [ 111 In]ln-girentuximab SPECT/CT.

4.2 Findings in the context of existing evidence

Previous meta-analyses have reported diagnostic performance of CEUS versus CECT and/or MRI for renal tumours.44, 45 In the event of different positive thresholds across studies, an HSROC model is recommended to produce a summary curve rather than point estimates for sensitivity and specificity,7 which was not the statistical approach adopted in either review.44, 45 Further, these reviews chose to include imaging follow-up as a reference standard. While a period of initial surveillance provides helpful information on the trajectory of a renal lesion, growth rate does not differentiate benign from malignant disease as many cancers remain stable in size46 and benign tumours can exhibit growth.47 In our own review, we excluded studies where the reference test included imaging surveillance.

There have been two previously published systematic reviews of [99mTc]Tc-sestamibi SPECT/CT by Wilson et al. in 2020 and Basile et al. in 2023.48, 49 These reviews reported higher estimates of sensitivity (90%–91%) and specificity (86%) than our own, albeit with overlapping confidence intervals. Several new studies have been published since the former, and the latter is limited by inclusion of case–control studies that are at high risk of bias, excluding histological subtypes other than RCC, oncocytoma or angiomyolipoma and classifying hybrid oncocytic/chromophobe tumours (HOCT) as benign. While misclassifying HOCT as benign is likely of little clinical consequence given their indolent nature, the World Health Organisation defines them as malignant and has recently included them in the emerging entity of ‘low-grade oncocytic tumours’ (LOT).50 Furthermore, both reviews differed from our own by including tumours of all T stages and therefore had a higher proportion of malignant histology (78%–83% vs. 69%). The ability to differentiate benign from malignant tumours is most relevant in the T1 setting where clinicians report higher willingness to manage benign tumours conservatively.51 Further prospective studies of [99mTc]Tc-sestamibi SPECT/CT are awaited,52 and work evaluating its role as an replacement test for biopsy, add-on test, or triage test is needed.

A MRI-based ‘clear cell likelihood score’ has shown pooled estimates of sensitivity and specificity of 80% (95% CI 75%–85%) and 74% (95% CI 65%–81%) to detect clear cell RCC in a systematic review and meta-analysis of six studies including 825 T1a renal masses.53 Additionally, [89Zr]DFO-girentuximab PET/CT has been reported in a conference abstract to have sensitivity of 86% [80%, 90%] and 87% [79%, 92%], also for detecting clear cell RCC with the full manuscript awaited.54 These studies were not included in our review as it was not possible to extract diagnostic accuracy data for benign versus malignant lesions. Clinically, these tests may have a triage role supporting active treatment for patients with a positive test for clear cell RCC; however, patients with a negative test would still require further diagnostics.

Radiomics has received growing interest, including in the setting of renal tumours.5, 55 Advanced computing may allow extraction of quantitative spatial information from medical imaging to detect differences imperceptible to the human eye. Only one manuscript including radiomics from CT was of sufficient quality for inclusion in this review and reported area under the curve of 0.77 (95% CI 0.69–0.85) for a model including radiomics and clinical factors.16 No comparison was made with radiologist reporting of imaging.