Immediate or delayed trial without catheter in acute urinary retention in males: A systematic review

In this systematic review, we aim to compare the success rate of establishing spontaneous micturition following immediate TWOC to delayed TWOC, among adult males catheterized for acute urinary retention. We also compare the rate of complications and adverse events associated with both strategies, as well as patient and health care provider satisfaction and acceptability.

After initial treatment with urethral catheterization, it is usually recommended to leave the catheter in place, 2 , 5 as acute urinary retention has been reported to occur in 50% of patients within a week if the bladder is merely emptied and the catheter immediately withdrawn. 10 However, the longer the catheter remains in place, the higher the risk of complications such as infection, trauma, strictures and erosion. 11 , 12 Hence, trial without catheter (TWOC) is recommended after 2–7 days, though the optimal time has not been established. 2 , 5 When benign prostatic hyperplasia is the likely cause, initiating alpha-blocker therapy before TWOC is beneficial and reduces the risk of recurrent acute urinary retention. 13 Still, TWOC failure is reported among 40% of patients treated with an alpha-blocker. 13 Additionally, many men find the catheter cumbersome and inconvenient. 14 , 15 We wanted to investigate whether immediate TWOC could serve as an adequate treatment strategy.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia obstructing the urethra is the most common cause of acute urinary retention. 8 Other causes are prostatic cancer, urethral stricture, blood clots, constipation, acute prostatitis, urethritis, anticholinergic and sympathomimetic drug effects, neurogenic causes and overfilling the bladder, often while under the influence of alcohol. 2 , 8 , 9

Acute urinary retention is a common urological emergency, characterized by the inability to pass urine, usually accompanied by escalating pain and distress. 1 - 4 The diagnosis is usually clinically obvious, with a typical history and an enlarged bladder on palpation or percussion. An ultrasound scan may verify the diagnosis. The patients are usually initially managed in primary care emergency settings or in hospital emergency departments (ED) by urethral catheterization. 2 , 5 - 7

We assessed the certainty of the evidence using GRADE, 23 and we only formally assessed the comparative studies. The factors considered were design, risk of bias, inconsistency, indirectness and imprecision. Two researchers (SAF and OMV) independently assessed the certainty. We resolved any disagreements through discussion.

We assessed bias due to missing results in the included studies using the ROB 2.0 tool 21 for RCTs and the ROBINS-I 22 tool for other studies.

For the meta-analyses, we used a random-effects restricted maximum likelihood model in Stata. We quantified statistical heterogeneity by measuring the degree of inconsistency ( I 2 ).

The secondary outcomes were presented in a table including only the studies reporting on these outcomes. We did not perform any meta-analysis for the secondary outcomes.

For the non-comparative studies, we plotted cohorts with different co-interventions as separate cohorts. We subcategorized cohorts according to whether alpha-blockers were given or not. The success rate for each cohort was presented in forest plots for each subcategory.

For the comparative studies, we calculated the relative risk of successful TWOC. If a study included several cohorts with different timing for delayed TWOC, these were combined into a joint cohort of delayed TWOC.

We categorized the included studies according to design regarding the primary outcome: randomized and non-randomized studies comparing immediate with delayed TWOC, and non-comparative studies reporting only the success rate of immediate or delayed TWOC. Meta-analyses were done separately for each category and presented in forest plots.

For the primary outcome, the effect measure was the proportion of patients with successful TWOC. Complications and adverse events were presented as proportions. Patient satisfaction was measured using the International Prostate Symptom Score–Quality of Life Index (IPSS QoL). The IPSS QoL is a single question: ‘If you were to spend the rest of your life with your urinary condition just the way it is now, how would you feel about that?’, answered on an ordinal scale of 0–6, where 0 is delighted and 6 terrible.

As requested in the ROBINS-I tool, we specified a target randomized trial as ideal for our study: an individually randomized trial of males 18 years of age or older treated with urethral catheter for acute urinary retention, comparing immediate TWOC with delayed TWOC (defined as 1–30 days). The seven domains assessed in the ROBINS-I tool were bias due to confounding, bias in selection of participants into the study, bias in classification of interventions, bias due to deviations from intended interventions, bias due to missing data, bias in measurement of outcomes and bias in selection of reported results. 22 In accordance with the ROBINS-I tool rules, the overall risk of bias for a study was set at the level of the domain with the highest risk.

The five domains assessed in the RoB 2.0 tool were the randomization process, deviations from intended interventions, missing outcome data, measurement of the outcome and selection of the reported results. 21 In accordance with the RoB 2.0 tool rules, the overall risk of bias for a study was set at the level of the domain with the highest risk.

Two researchers independently assessed risk of bias for each study using the RoB 2.0 tool 21 for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and the ROBINS-I tool 22 for the rest of the studies. MS, SAF and OMV participated in this assessment. Disagreements were resolved through discussion.

We also collected data on author, year of publication, country, setting, funding, design, inclusion/exclusion criteria, number of participants, patient characteristics [age, prostate volume, intravesical prostatic protrusion (IPP), detrusor wall thickness (DTW), lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), international prostate symptom score (IPSS), prostate-specific antigen (PSA) serum level, C-reactive protein (CRP) serum level, urinary tract infection (UTI), use of alpha-blocker, type of alpha-blocker used, residual volume voided], intervention details and definition of successful TWOC.

The primary outcome was successful TWOC. The secondary outcomes were complications, other adverse events, and patient and health care provider satisfaction and acceptability. We did not register adverse effects related to medication given as part of an intervention.

The Covidence tool was also used for the data collection. Two researchers independently collected data from each included study. Discrepancies were resolved through discussion. VSC, MS and OMV participated in the data collection. When translation into English was required, we used Google Translate/Google Lens (Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish). If studies included both male and female patients, we only collected data for males.

We used the Covidence tool for the selection process. Two researchers independently screened each title and abstract of the retrieved records. In case of disagreement, a third researcher was consulted to decide which reports to review in full text. VSC, MS and OMV participated in the screening. Next, two researchers independently reviewed each full-text report for inclusion. In case of disagreement, they reached a consensus through discussion. VSC, MS and OMV participated in this process. When translation into English was required, we used Google Translate/Google Lens (Chinese, French, German, Korean, Russian and Spanish).

The search strategy was developed after a preliminary search and is described in Table S1 . There were no restrictions on language or publication date. We validated the search strategy using five clearly eligible studies identified in the preliminary search. They were all found in the database search proper (Gas 2019, Bansal 2017, Fitzpatrick 2012, Klarskov 1987, Breum 1982 10 , 12 , 18 - 20 ).

On 11 May 2021, HS searched the databases MEDLINE (Ovid), Embase (Ovid), Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (Cochrane Library, Wiley), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (Cochrane Library, Wiley), OpenGrey and ClinicalTrials.gov . We subsequently searched the reference lists of the included reports after full-text review for additional eligible studies. Abstract proceedings from urological meetings were covered through the database search to the extent that abstracts were indexed in the databases. On 30 November 2022, HS performed a new database search, updating and replacing the previous search. We then searched the reference lists of the newly included reports.

We included any study, regardless of design, reporting success rates of establishing spontaneous micturition following immediate TWOC or delayed TWOC (≤30 days) among males ≥18 years of age catheterized for acute urinary retention. Studies reported in congress abstracts were also eligible for inclusion. We excluded editorials, guidelines, review papers, letters to the editor and case reports. Furthermore, we excluded studies on suprapubic catheterization, postoperative/perioperative urinary retention or catheterization, urinary retention related to trauma and placement of permanent indwelling catheter.

3 RESULTS

3.1 Study selection We found 2425 records in the database search (PRISMA flow chart; Figure 1). After removing duplicates and screening, 49 reports were included. Another 25 reports were identified from the reference lists of the included studies. Two of these we were not able to retrieve in either abstract or full text (Pushkar 2004 and Unkert 200224, 25), the remaining 23 were included. In total, we included 61 studies, reported in 72 articles/abstracts. FIGURE 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint 17 Flow diagram for the search and selection of studies, PRISMA 2020.

3.2 Study characteristics We identified five comparative studies providing data for our primary outcome; two RCTs (Djavan 1998 and Taube 198926, 27), one prospective comparative cohort study (Bouras 201828) and two retrospective comparative cohort studies (Ko 2012 and Kim 200829, 30). Alpha-blockers were given in all three comparative cohort studies but not in the RCTs.26-30 Four studies reported only on immediate TWOC cohorts; one RCT comparing alpha-blockers and placebo (Chan 199631), two prospective cohort studies (Li 2009 and Klarskov 198720, 32) and one retrospective cohort study (Breum 198210). Alpha-blockers were not given in Klarskov 1987 or Breum 1982, but in Li 2009, 60.1% of the participants were already on alpha-blockers and an additional 16.8% were started on one.10, 20, 32 Finally, there were 52 studies reporting only cohorts with delayed TWOC. There were 18 RCTs comparing alpha-blockers to placebo or comparing different regimens of alpha-blockers and TWOC timing with or without other co-interventions (Salem Mohamed 2018, Kara 2014, Maldonado-Ávila 2014, Sharifi 2014, Zhengyong 2014, Elbendary 2013, Kumar 2013, Agrawal 2009, Tiong 2009, Al-Hashimi 2007, Lucas 2005, McNeill 2004, Lorente Garín 2004, Hua 2003, Shah 2002, Bowden 2001, Perepanova 2001 and McNeill 199933-58) and one comparing different TWOC timing in the absence of alpha-blockers (Lim 199959). There were 19 prospective cohort studies of different regimens of alpha-blockers and TWOC timing with or without other co-interventions (Khadka 2021, Phuong Hoai 2021, Jha 2020, Vella 2019, Das 2018, Bansal 2017, Farelo-Trejos 2017, Hagiwara 2016, Green 2014, Lodh 2013, Mahadik 2013, Fitzpatrick 2012, Bhomi 2011, Daly 2009, Pandit 2008, Mariappan 2007, Gopi 2006, Abeygunasekera 2001 and Kim 200112, 19, 60-78), eight prospective cohort studies without alpha-blockers (Kurniasari 2019, Ferdian 2016, Sharis 2013, Zeif 2010, Panda 2008, Tan 2003, Kumar 2000 and Hastie 199079-87), four retrospective cohort studies with different regimens of alpha-blockers (Gas 2019, Rasner 2009, Tsui 2008 and Park 200618, 88-90), one retrospective cohort study without alpha-blockers (Park 201291) and one case–control study on alpha-blockers (Tang 201592). The included studies are described in Table 1 and Tables S2 and S3. TABLE 1. Study characteristics Study Design Country Participants Inclusion Interventions TWOC success rate n N % RCTs comparing immediate TWOC with delayed TWOC Djavan 1998 26 RCT, reported only in congress abstract Austria 114 AUR Immediate TWOC TWOC day 2 TWOC day 7 17 20 23 38 39 37 44.7 51.3 62.2 nsa Taube 1989 27 RCT UK 60 AUR Immediate TWOC TWOC 24 h TWOC 48 h 5 4 8 18 20 22 27.8 20.0 36.4 ns Other studies comparing immediate TWOC with delayed TWOC Bouras 2018 28 Prospective cohort study, reported only in congress abstract Algeria 77 AUR Immediate TWOC TWOC day 2 TWOC day 3 TWOC day 10 3 9 7 2 4 14 10 9 75.0 64.3 70.0 22.2 ns Ko 2012 29 Retrospective and prospective cohort study Korea 515 28 AUR due to BPH, RV ≤ 1500 mL Immediate TWOC + tamsulosin 0.2 mg TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.2 mg Immediate TWOC + tamsulosin 0.2 mg TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.2 mg 49 97 5 16 195 320 7 21 25.1 30.3 ns 71.4 76.2 Kim 2008 30 Retrospective cohort study [Korean] Korea 127 AUR Immediate TWOC + tamsulosin 0.2 mg TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.2 mg 30 36 62 65 48.4 55.4 nsa Studies reporting success rate of immediate TWOC Li 2009 32 Prospective cohort study Hong Kong 143 AUR Immediate TWOC (+ alpha-blocker in 76.9%) 72 143 50.3 Chan 1996 31 RCT, reported only in congress abstract Hong Kong 29 AUR Immediate TWOC + terazosin 10 mg Immediate TWOC + terazosin 5 mg Immediate TWOC + placebo 7 6 2 8 8 13 87.5 75.0 15.4 Klarskov 1987 20 Prospective cohort study Denmark 228 AUR Immediate TWOC 76 173 43.9 Breum 1982 10 Retrospective cohort study Denmark 70 AUR due to BPH Immediate TWOC 19 64 29.7 Studies reporting success rate of delayed TWOC Khadka 202160 Prospective cohort study Nepal 60 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 7 + alfuzosin 10 mg 35 60 58.3 Phuong Hoai 202161 Prospective cohort study Vietnam 73 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 3 + alfuzosin 10 mg 47 73 64.4 Jha 202062 Prospective cohort study India 90 AUR due to BPH, RV ≤ 1000 mL TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg 58 90 64.4 Gas 2019 18 Retrospective cohort study France 248 AUR TWOC day 18 + alpha-blocker 103 222 46.4 Kurniasari 2019 79 Prospective cohort study Indonesia 24 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 5 13 24 54.2 Vella 2019 63 Prospective cohort study Italy 37 AUR TWOC day 14 + alpha-blocker + fluoroquinolone + Serenoa repens extract 11 37 29.7 Das 2018 64 Prospective cohort study India 90 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 4 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg 51 90 56.7 Salem Mohamed 201833 RCT Egypt 60 AUR due to BPH, RV ≤ 1000 mL TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg + levofloxacin 500 mg TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg + levofloxacin 500 mg 18 21 30 30 60.0 70.0 Bansal 2017 19 Prospective cohort study India 2188 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 4 + alpha-blocker 737 2188 33.7 Farelo-Trejos 2017 65 Prospective cohort study [Spanish] Argentina 65 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 10 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg 25 65 38.5 Ferdian 201680 Jouwena 201681 Prospective cohort study, reported only in congress abstracts Indonesia 60 AUR due to BPH TWOC ‘after a certain period’ 26 60 43.3 Hagiwara 201666 Prospective cohort study Japan 80 AUR TWOC day 14 + silodosin 4 mg ×2 + dutasteride 0.5 mg 47 80 58.8 Tang 2015 92 Case–control study Hong Kong 116 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 4 + alfuzosin 10 mg TWOC day 4 + terazosin 2–4 mg 32 42 57 59 57.1 71.2 Green 2014 67 Prospective cohort study UK 187 AUR TWOC day 13 + alpha-blocker 63 123 51.2 Kara 201434 RCT Turkey 70 AUR due to BPH, RV 500–1500 mL TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg + alfuzosin 10 mg 19 27 35 35 54.3 77.1 Maldonado-Ávila 201435 Maldonado-Ávila 201236 RCT Mexico 90 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 5 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg TWOC day 5 + alfuzosin 10 mg TWOC day 5 + placebo 16 12 5 37 34 19 43.2 35.2 26.3 Sharifi 2014 37 RCT Iran 101 AUR due to BPH, RV ≤ 1000 mL TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg + sildenafil 50 mg TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg + placebo 35 32 50 51 70.0 62.7 Zhengyong 201438 RCT China 845 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.2 mg + finasteride 5 mg + bladder training TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.2 mg + finasteride 5 mg + free drainage 287 278 440 405 62.5 68.6 Elbendary 201339 RCT Egypt 106 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg + ketoconazole 200 mg TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg + placebo 41 28 53 53 77.4 58.8 Kumar 2013 40 RCT India 60 AUR, RV 400–1000 mL TWOC day 3 + silodosin 8 mg TWOC day 3 + placebo 23 11 30 30 76.7 36.7 Lodh 201368 Prospective cohort study India 83 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 8 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg 35 83 42.2 Mahadik 2013 69 Prospective cohort study India 58 AUR due to BPH, RV < 1200 mL TWOC day 2 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg 30 58 51.7 Sharis 201382 Prospective cohort study Malaysia 32 AUR TWOC day 10 16 32 50.0 Fitzpatrick 201212 Emberton 200870 Desgrandchamps 200671 Prospective cohort study France, Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Algeria, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Ireland 6074 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 5 + alpha-blocker 2866 4667 61.4 Park 2012 91 Retrospective cohort study Korea 299 AUR TWOC day 9 216 269 80.3 Bhomi 2011 72 Prospective cohort study Nepal 64 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg 28 64 43.8 Zeif 2010 83 Prospective cohort study UK 100 AUR TWOC day 1 48 100 48.0 Agrawal 200941 RCT India 150 AUR due to BPH, RV 500–1500 mL TWOC day 3 + alfuzosin 10 mg TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg TWOC day 3 + placebo 33 35 18 50 50 50 66.0 70.0 36.0 Daly 2009 73 Prospective cohort study Ireland 72 AUR TWOC day 28 + alpha-blocker 27 72 37.5 Rasner 2009 88 Retrospective cohort study [Russian] Russia 232 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 4 + alfuzosin 10 mg + tamsulosin 0.4 mg TWOC day 4 + alfuzosin 10 mg 87 41 136 96 64.0 42.7 Tiong 2009 42 RCT Singapore 64 AUR due to BPH, RV 500–1000 mL TWOC day 2 + alfuzosin 10 mg TWOC day 2 + placebo 21 11 33 31 63.6 35.5 Panda 2008 84 Prospective cohort study, reported only in congress abstract India 36 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 3 11 36 30.5 Pandit 2008 74 Prospective cohort study Nepal 45 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 9 + alpha-blocker 31 45 68.9 Tsui 2008 89 Retrospective cohort study Hong Kong 68 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 3 + terazosin 2 mg TWOC day 3 + terazosin 4 mg 8 27 18 45 44.4 60.0 Al-Hashimi 200743 RCT Iraq 245 AUR due to BPH RV 400–1500 mL TWOC day 3 + alfuzosin 10 mg TWOC day 3 + placebo 71 36 114 110 62.3 32.7 Mariappan 2007 75 Prospective cohort study UK 57 AUR due to BPH, RV < 1500 mL TWOC day 14 + alfuzosin 10 mg 25 57 43.9 Gopi 2006 76 Prospective cohort study UK 31 AUR TWOC day 6 + alfuzosin 10 mg 19 31 61.3 Park 200690 Retrospective cohort study [Korean] Korea 455 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 7 + alpha-blocker 292 455 64.2 Lucas 200544 Lucas 200245 RCT UK & Ireland 149 AUR due to BPH, RV 500–1500 mL TWOC day 5 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg TWOC day 5 + placebo 24 17 71 70 33.8 24.3 Lorente Garín 200450 RCT [Spanish] Spain 40 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 7 + doxazosin 4 mg TWOC day 7 12 5 20 20 60.0 25.0 McNeill 200446 McNeill 200547 Hargreave 200348 McNeill 200349 RCT Belgium, Hungary, France, Ukraine, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Bulgaria, UK, South Africa 360 AUR due to BPH, RV 500–1500 mL TWOC day 2 + alfuzosin 10 mg TWOC day 2 + placebo 146 58 236 121 61.9 47.9 Hua 2003 51 RCT [Chinese] China 72 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 3 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg TWOC day 3 22 10 36 36 61.1 27.8 Tan 2003 85 Prospective cohort study Singapore 100 AUR TWOC day 2 46 100 46.0 Shah 2002 52 RCT UK 62 AUR TWOC day 2 + alfuzosin 5 mg ×2 TWOC day 2 + placebo ×2 17 16 34 28 50.0 57.1 Abeygunasekera 200177 Prospective cohort study Sri Lanka 94 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 7 + prazosin 56 94 59.6 Bowden 2001 53 RCT, reported only in congress abstract UK 49 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 2 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg TWOC day 2 + placebo 19 7 30 19 63.3 36.8 Kim 2001 78 Prospective cohort study USA 33 AUR TWOC day 7 + tamsulosin 0.4 mg 26 33 78.8 Perepanova 2001 54 RCT [Russian] Russia 36 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 1 + doxazosin 4 mg TWOC day 1 + placebo 19 1 30 6 63.3 16.7 Kumar 2000 86 Prospective cohort study UK 40 AUR due to BPH TWOC day 2 22 40 55.0 Lim 1999 59 RCT Singapore 79 AUR TWOC day 1 TWOC day 2 18 28 35 44 51.4 63.6 McNeill 199955 McNeill 200456 McNeill 199857 McNeill 200058 RCT UK 81 AUR due to BPH, RV 500–1500 mL TWOC day 2 + alfuzosin 5 mg ×2 TWOC day 2 + placebo ×2 22 12 40 41 55.0 29.3 Hastie 1990 87 Prospective cohort study UK 76 AUR TWOC day 2 10 43 23.3

3.3 Risk of bias in studies We had some concerns about risk of bias in the two RCTs (Figure S1). In both studies, Djavan 1998 and Taube 1987, this was due to a lack of description of the randomization process.26, 27 For the other domains, the risk of bias was considered low in both RCTs. Among the comparative cohort studies (Figure S2), we considered Bouras 2018 at critical risk of bias.28 The study design was unclear, resulting in a critical risk of confounding and deviations from the seemingly intended interventions, and the outcome was only reported for 37 of the 77 participants. In the other two comparative cohort studies, Ko 2012 and Kim 2008, there were serious risks of bias.29, 30 In both studies, some possible confounding factors were not reported or adjusted for, both were retrospective with the resulting risk of selection bias, and the doctors' decision of immediate or delayed TWOC may have been influenced by the perceived prognosis. In Ko 2012, there was also a prospective part where the assignment to immediate or delayed TWOC was based on a prognostic tool developed for this purpose.29 This introduced a critical risk of selection bias in the prospective cohort. The rest of the studies all reported on cohorts with either immediate or delayed TWOC without any comparison of the two strategies. Hence, there was a serious risk of bias due to confounding in all of them (Figures S3 and S4). In the retrospective studies, Breum 1982, Gas 2019, Park 2012, Rasner 2009, Tsui 2008 and Park 2006, as well as in the case–control study Tang 2015 where half the participants were included retrospectively, there was a serious risk of selection bias.10, 18, 88-92 The risk of selection bias was also serious in Klarskov 1987 where 55/228 participants were given permanent in-dwelling catheters and in Green 2014 where 64/187 participants were selected directly for operative treatment and no TWOC.20, 67 The risk of perceived prognosis affecting the choice of intervention was also serious in these two studies, as well as in the retrospective part of Tang 2015 where inclusion was based on treatment with terazosin and in Gas 2019 where 153 patients were excluded due to hospitalization.18, 20, 67, 92 Considering our specified target study, co-interventions were unbalanced across interventions when alpha-blockers were given in the non-comparative studies, yielding a serious risk of bias. There was also a serious risk of bias due to missing outcome data in Mahadik 2013, Pandit 2008, Tsui 2008 and Shah 2002.52, 69, 74, 89

3.4 Results of individual studies In an RCT with 114 participants, Djavan 1998 (Table 1), success rates were 45% for immediate TWOC, 51% for TWOC after 2 days and 62% for TWOC after 7 days.26 No statistical testing was reported on this outcome. We calculated the relative success rate for delayed versus immediate TWOC to be 1.26 (95% CI 0.84–1.90). In another RCT with 60 participants, Taube 1989 (Table 1), success rates were 28% for immediate TWOC, 20% for TWOC after 24 h and 36% for TWOC after 48 h, with no statistically significant differences.27 We calculated the relative success rate for delayed versus immediate TWOC to be 1.03 (95% CI 0.42–2.49). In a prospective cohort study with outcome reported for 37 participants, Bouras 2018 (Table 1), success rates were 75% for immediate TWOC, 64% for TWOC after 2 days, 70% for TWOC after 3 days and 22% for TWOC after 10 days, with no statistically significant differences.28 In a retrospective study with 515 participants treated with tamsulosin 0.2 mg, Ko 2012 (Table 1), success rates were 25% for immediate TWOC and 30% for TWOC after 7 days, with no statistically significant difference (p = 0.71).29 In the prospective part of this study, where 28 participants treated with tamsulosin 0.2 mg were selected to immediate TWOC or TWOC after 7 days based on an algorithm developed from the retrospective study, success rates were 71% and 76%, respectively.29 For the retrospective part of the study, we calculated the relative success rate for delayed versus immediate TWOC to be 1.21 (95% CI 0.90–1.62). In another retrospective study with 127 participants treated with tamsulosin 0.2 mg, Kim 2008 (Table 1), success rates were 48% for immediate TWOC and 55% for TWOC after 7 days.30 No statistical testing was reported on this outcome. We calculated the relative success rate for delayed versus immediate TWOC to be 1.14 (95% CI 0.82–1.60). For the non-comparative studies, the TWOC success rate for each separate cohort is reported in Table 1. Four studies with in total of 409 participants reported success rates for immediate TWOC in the range of 25%–88%.10, 20, 31, 32 Furthermore, 52 studies with in total 12 489 participants reported success rates for delayed TWOC in the range of 17%–80%.12, 18, 19, 33-35, 37-44, 46, 50-55, 59-69, 72-80, 82-92 Among the secondary outcomes, complications and adverse events were only reported in six studies (Table S4),12, 33, 38, 39, 43, 46 patient satisfaction and acceptability in four studies (Table S5)50, 66, 78, 86 and health care provider satisfaction and acceptability in none. Secondary outcomes were only reported in studies of delayed TWOC. However, comparing TWOC after 3 days or sooner to TWOC after more than 3 days, Fitzpatrick 2012 found adverse events in fewer patients undergoing TWOC early, 20% versus 34% (p < 0.001).12 Along the same lines, comparing TWOC after 3 or 7 days, Salem Mohamed 2018 found catheter complications in 17% versus 43% (p = 0.02).33

3.5 Results of syntheses In a meta-analysis of the two RCTs, Djavan 1998 and Taube 1987, including in total of 174 participants, we found no statistically significant difference between the two TWOC strategies, relative success rate for delayed versus immediate TWOC 1.22 (95% CI 0.84–1.76, heterogeneity I2 = 0%) (Figure 2).26, 27 In both RCTs, there were some concerns for bias related to the randomization process. FIGURE 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Meta-analysis of RCTs comparing delayed and immediate TWOC. In a meta-analysis of the comparative cohort studies, we included Ko 2012 and Kim 2008, both with serious risk of bias.29, 30 We excluded the prospective part of Ko 2012, as we assessed the risk of bias critical in this cohort. Furthermore, we did not include Bouras 2018, also considered at critical risk of bias.28 The meta-analysis comprised 642 participants and revealed no statistically significant difference between the two TWOC strategies, with a relative success rate for delayed versus immediate TWOC 1.18 (95% CI 0.94–1.47, heterogeneity I2 = 0%) (Figure 3). FIGURE 3 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Meta-analysis of comparative cohort studies comparing delayed and immediate TWOC. Four studies reported success rates for cohorts with immediate TWOC, all assessed as having a serious risk of bias.10, 20, 31, 32 They were all included in a meta-analysis, yielding a total of 409 participants. The overall success rate for all the immediate TWOC cohorts was 47% (95% CI 29–66, heterogeneity I2 = 90%) (Figure S5). In the cohorts not receiving alpha-blocker, including 250 participants, the overall success rate was 33% (95% CI 19–48, heterogeneity I2 = 73%). In the cohorts with alpha-blocker, including 159 participants, the overall success rate was 66% (95% CI 41–88, heterogeneity I2 = 63%). Fifty-two studies reported success rates for cohorts with delayed TWOC, all assessed as at serious risk of bias.12, 18, 19, 33-35, 37-44, 46, 50-55, 59-69, 72-80, 82-92 They were all included in a meta-analysis, yielding a total of 12 489 participants. The overall success rate for all the delayed TWOC cohorts was 53% (95% CI 49–56, heterogeneity I2 = 90%). In the cohorts not receiving alpha-blocker, including 1294 participants, the overall success rate was 43% (95% CI 36–49, heterogeneity I2 = 80%) (Figure S6). In the cohorts with alpha-blocker, including 11 195 participants, the overall success rate was 57% (95% CI 53–60, heterogeneity I2 = 90%) (Figure S7).

3.6 Reporting biases In the two included RCTs, Djavan 1998 and Taube 1989, the risk of bias due to missing outcome data was assessed as low (Figure S1).26, 27 Also, in the two comparative studies included in the meta-analysis, Ko 2012 and Kim 2008, the risk of bias due to missing outcome data was assessed as low (Figure S2).29, 30 However, there was a serious risk of bias due to missing outcome data in a minority of the studies included in the meta-analyses of cohorts reporting success rates of delayed TWOC, Mahadik 2013, Pandit 2008, Tsui 2008 and Shah 2002 (Figure S4).52, 69, 74, 89 The usual direction of publication bias suggests that studies with a statistically significant result are more likely to be published than studies with statistically non-significant findings. Our search identified two RCTs and three other studies comparing directly the two TWOC strategies of interest.26-30 None of them found any statistically significant difference in TWOC success rates. Therefore, we have no reason to believe that publication bias is a problem in this field.