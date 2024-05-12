A review of the current treatment methods for retroperitoneal fibrosis with obstructive uropathy

Given the complexity of the disease and lack of homogeneity in the choice of treatments, a review of the current literature was necessary to determine the optimal treatment options for RPF patients with secondary OU. This review describes the common ways in which this condition presents and investigates the current methods used to optimise kidney drainage and minimise the use of synthetic materials.

Although the role of IgG4 in the aetiology of RPF is becoming better understood, only a fraction of patients present with this antibody, and it cannot explain why the condition arises in all cases. 3 , 4 Furthermore, the exact role of IgG4 in the fibroinflammatory process that occurs in RPF remains unclear. It may be true that those displaying positive IgG4 serology respond differently to RPF treatments than IgG4 negative RPF patients.

Several studies have investigated the outcomes of different treatment modalities, mainly involving corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents and tamoxifen. 1 Surgical interventions such as ureteric stenting, nephrostomy and ureterolysis are also used to manage RPF and its complications. Currently, there is no consensus on the optimal management of these patients, and the choice of treatment is often decided based on disease severity and the presence of complications.

Retroperitoneal fibrosis (RPF) is a rare fibroinflammatory disease that results in the inflammation and fibrosis of adventitial tissue. This occurs around the aorta and common iliac vessels, which spreads to the peri-adventitial space. 1 , 2 As a consequence, many patients experience compression and subsequent dysfunction of the retroperitoneal organs, manifesting as obstructive uropathy (OU) and necessitating urological interventions. 2

Following a review of titles and abstracts, 385 studies were excluded as they were deemed irrelevant, and the remaining 226 were included for a full text review. Subsequent assessment of the studies led to the exclusion of 174 publications and analysis of 52 studies, which included 33 primary studies, 19 case reports and case series. Case reports and irrelevant primary studies were then removed, and 12 remaining studies were ultimately included and analysed.

A literature search for studies published between 2009 and 2022 that compared methods of facilitating kidney drainage in patients with urinary obstruction secondary to RPF was performed. Medline, Embase, Cinahl and the Cochrane Library were searched using the strategy outlined in Figure A1 . A separate search using the PubMed Advanced Search Builder with the terms ‘retroperitoneal fibrosis’ AND ‘IgG4’ AND ‘surgery’ was also performed. Following the removal of duplicate papers, 611 studies were included for an abstract review in our initial search. Studies that were irrelevant to the subject matter, where patients had no clear evidence of urinary obstruction, review articles, case reports and abstracts linked to poster presentations, were excluded. Studies with abstracts not written in English were also excluded.

3 RESULTS

3.1 Patient demographics and clinical presentation The patient demographics from the studies included are shown in Table 1. The studies came from a variety of countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia, and 430 patients were included in total. The median (interquartile range [IQR]) number of patients included in the studies was 25 (23.5). The median (IQR) age and proportion of males among all the patients studied were 56.7 (5.9) years and 70% (14.3), respectively. The studies therefore included patients representative of the typical RPF cohort, which mostly consists of male patients aged between 40 and 60 years.1 Eleven out of the 12 studies included information regarding 17 presenting signs and symptoms, which are summarised in Table 2. Renal failure, loin pain and abdominal pain were the most common symptoms reported, with frequencies of 61.6%, 54.7% and 38.2%, respectively. The treatment methods employed across the studies are summarised in Table 3. Three studies mentioned using either an open or laparoscopic approach for ureterolysis, and none reported performing this procedure with robotic assistance. TABLE 1. Demographics of the patients in the studies included. Authors Number of patients included Average age of patients in study (years) Percentage of males in study Study design Average length of follow-up in months (range) Hydronephrosis, hydroureter and/or ureteric obstruction (%) Liu et al. 5 58 60 63.8 Retrospective, single centre observational 24 (1–109) 60.3 Santiago et al. 6 52 56 65 Retrospective, single centre observational 50.4 100 Zhou et al. 7 30 56.7 76.7 Retrospective, single centre observational 30 (4–136) 86.7 Liu et al. 8 17 56 75 Retrospective, single centre observational 5 (3–13) 100 Bilgo et al. 9 18 51.4 61.1 Retrospective, single centre observational 72 87.5 Bergero et al. 10 5 60.4 20 Retrospective single centre observational 31.2 (25–63) 100 Liao et al. 11 142 54.3 84.5 Retrospective, single centre observational Length of follow-up not stated 72.5 Yachoui et al. 12 26 58 76.9 Retrospective, single centre observational 60 (25.2–84) 65.4 Liu et al. 13 30 65.9 76.7 Retrospective, single centre observational Length of follow-up not stated 100 Chua et al. 14 24 54.5 62.5 Retrospective, single centre observational Length of follow-up not stated - Forestier et al. 15 18 Median values quoted for 3 separate groups 77 Retrospective, single centre observational Follow-up times values quoted for 3 separate groups 61.1 Chiba et al. 19 10 70.1 62.5 Retrospective, single centre observational 14.5 (6–60) 50.0 TABLE 2. Presenting features of the patients in the studies included. Authors Number of patients Asymptomatic (%) Abdominal pain (%) Loin pain (%) Back pain (%) Renal failure (%) Fatigue (%) Lower limb oedema (%) Weight loss (%) Nausea and vomiting (%) Arthralgia (%) Oliguria (%) Scrotal issues (%) Fever Diarrhoea Constipation Weight loss Hypertension Haematuria Liu et al. 5 58 - 24.1 48.3 - 75.9 8.6 61.8 - 6.9 - - - 5.2 - - - 24.1 - Santiago et al. 6 52 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Zhou et al. 7 30 13.3 13.3 26.7 13.3 - 20.0 13.3 30.0 16.7 - 13.3 3.3 - - - 30.0 53.3 6.7 Liu et al. 8 17 52.9 35.3 - - - - 17.6 - - - 11.8 - - 5.9 5.9 - - - Bilgo et al. 9 18 - - 77.7 - 83.3 - 11.1 16.7 - - 11.1 22.2 16.7 - - - - - Bergero et al. 10 5 - 54.2 - 60 - 20 - - - - 40 - - - - 20 - - Liao et al. 11 142 - 54.2 66.9 13.4 50.7 - 22.5 26.8 12.7 - - 3.5 11.3 3.5 16.2 26.3 - 2.8 Yachoui et al. 12 26 8.3 58.3 41.7 29.2 45.8 - 4.2 - 16.7 4.2 - - - 4.2 12.5 - - - C-H. Liu et al. 13 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Chua et al. 14 24 - - - - 91.7 - - - - - - - - - - - 8.3 - Forestier et al. 15 18 - 27.8 66.6 - 22.2 - 27.8 - - - - 27.8 - - 5.6 - - - Chiba et al. 19 10 - - - 10 - - 10 - - 10 - - 10 - - - - - TABLE 3. Treatment methods employed across the studies. Authors Number of patients included Number (%) treated with medications Number (%) treated surgically Liu et al. 5 58 Corticosteroids—29 (50%) Cyclophosphamide—19 (65.5%) Tamoxifen—2 (6.9%) Leunomide—1 (3.5%) Double-J ureteric stent insertion and ureterolysis—37 (88.1%) Endovascular stent implantation into the iliac artery—2 (4.8%) Ureteric lesion excision—1 (2.4%) Resection of a neoplasma surrounding the abdominal aorta—1 (2.4%) Inguinal lymph node biopsy—1 (2.4%) Santiago et al. 6 52 Corticosteroids alone—3 (5.8%) Corticosteroids and steroid sparing agent—47 (90.4%) Steroid sparing agents alone—2 (3.8%) Ureteric stent insertion—50 (96.2%) Ureterolysis due to medication intolerance—8 (15.4%) Nephrectomy—4 (7.6%) Percutaneous nephrostomy following stent failure—3 (5.8%) Zhou et al. 7 30 Corticosteroids alone—15 (50.0%) Corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide—1 (3.3%) Corticosteroids and tamoxifen—8 (26.7%) Tamoxifen alone—1 (3.3%) Haemodialysis—3 (10.0%) Double-J ureteric stent insertion—26 (86.7%) Metallic stent insertion—1 (3.3) Percutaneous nephrostomy—2 (6.7%) Open ureterolysis and ureter intraperitonealisation—5 (16.7%) Laparoscopic ureterolysis and ureter intraperitonealisation—5 (16.7%) Liu et al. 8 17 Corticosteroids – 17 (100%) Ureteric stent insertion—13 (76.5%) Ureterolysis 3 (17.4%)—performed after failed ureteric stent insertion Bilgo et al. 9 18 Corticosteroids alone—12 (66.7%) Corticosteroids and Immunosuppressants—1 (5.6%) Corticosteroids and tamoxifen—1 (5.6%) Double-J ureteric stent insertion—18 (100%) Open ureterolysis and ureter intraperitonealisation—3 (16.7%) Nephrostomy—1 (5.6%) Bergero et al. 10 5 Corticosteroids—4 (80%) Tamoxifen—2 (40%) Laparoscopic ureterolysis with ureter intraperitonealisation without omentoplasty—5 (100%) Liao et al. 11 142 Corticosteroids alone—7 (4.9%) Corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide—48 (33.8%) Corticosteroids and leflunomide—16 (11.3%) Corticosteroids and methotrexate—2 (1.4%) Corticosteroids and azathioprine—3 (2.1%) Corticosteroids and mycophenolate mofetil—4 (2.8%) Corticosteroids and tamoxifen—2 (1.4%) Corticosteroids and two or more immunosuppressants—27 (19.0%) Corticosteroids and rituximab—1 (0.7%) Hydroxychloroquine alone—2 (1.4%) Ureteric stent insertion—69 (48.6%). 5 received this intervention before needing an acute admission. Ureterolysis—9 (6.3%) Percutaneous nephrostomy—6 (4.2%) Nephrectomy—3 (2.1%) Yachoui et al. 12 26 Corticosteroids alone—10 (38.5%) Corticosteroids and azathioprine—1 (3.8%) Corticosteroids and mycophenolate mofetil – 1 (3.8%) Corticosteroids and methotrexate—1 (3.8%) Tamoxifen alone—3 (11.5%) Corticosteroids and tamoxifen—2 (7.7%) No treatment—1 (3.8%) Double-J ureteric stent insertion—14 (53.8%). Bilateral—7 (26.9%) Unilateral—7 (26.3%) Percutaneous nephrostomy—2 (87.7%). Unilateral—1 (3.8%) Bilateral—1 (3.8%)

Unilateral—1 (3.8%) Ureterolysis—7 (26.9%) Unilateral—6 (23.1%)

Bilateral—1 (3.8%) Vascular stenting—1 (3.8%) Other surgery—3 (11.5%) Liu et al.13 30 Corticosteroids only—3 (10.0%) Corticosteroids and immunomodulators—2 (6.6%) Double-J ureteric stent insertion—11 (36.7%) Metallic ureteric stent insertion—6 (20%) Ileal reconstruction—4 (13.3%) Ureterolysis—2 (6.7%) Percutaneous nephrostomy—1 (3.3%) Chua et al. 14 24 Azathioprine—7 (29.2%) Corticosteroids, methotrexate and rituximab were used in an unspecified number of patients Double-J ureteric stent insertion or nephrostomy—24 (100%) Extra anatomical stenting—2 (8.3%) Ureterolysis—17 (70.8%) Nephrectomy—5 (20.8%) Forestier et al. 15 18 Only the patients with possible and highly suggestive IgG4 related RPF had their treatment described. Corticosteroids alone—12 (100%) Corticosteroids and azathioprine—2 (16.7%) Corticosteroids and methotrexate—2 (16.7%) Bilateral ureteric stent insertion—2 (16.7%) Chiba et al. 19 10 Corticosteroids—7 (70.0%) Double J ureteric stent insertion—1 (10.0%) Resection of a ureteric mass—1 (10.0%) Resection of a periaortic aneurysm—10 (10.0%)

3.2 Treatments and outcomes The study by Liu et al. was the only investigation that directly compared the outcomes of patients who received medical, surgical or a combination of medical and surgical treatments. Forty-two patients were treated surgically, of which 37 (88.1%) underwent double-J stent insertion and ureterolysis and 2 (4.8%) received endovascular stenting.5 Excision of a ureteric lesion, neoplasm excision and inguinal node biopsy were also performed once in three separate patients.5 Corticosteroids were given to all 29 patients who received medical treatments alone and 22 later received treatment with an immunosuppressant.5 A subsection of these two treatment groups consisting of 17 patients received both surgery and corticosteroids. Overall, the study showed high rates of treatment success, with 79.3% showing symptomatic improvement.5 In addition, double-J stents were removed indefinitely after an average of 2.5 stent changes, and just five (17.2%) patients relapsed after stopping corticosteroids.5 Significant improvements were seen after 12 months in all three treatment cohorts.5 Combination therapy, however, was associated with a higher percentage of patients with a good prognosis after at least 2 years of follow-up compared with those who received surgery.5 Because the exact figures representing outcomes for the surgical patients who did not receive medical treatment were not reported, the exact benefits of combination treatment versus surgery alone could not be evaluated. Furthermore, because patients received several different medications, this study does not analyse the benefits of individual regimens.5 These reasons in addition to the study's retrospective designs and small sample sizes limit the extent of their conclusion that combination therapy is superior to surgery alone.

3.3 Studies where medical and surgical treatments were indirectly compared Santiago et al. performed a study in which all patients received medical treatment and 94.4% underwent ureteric stenting.6 Thirty-six (69.2%) patients were able to avoid further surgery after stent insertion, and nine (17.3%) suffered disease relapse. Eight of those who suffered relapse underwent subsequent ureterolysis.6 This additional procedure failed to prevent further relapse in three cases. After 7-year follow-up, eight (15.4%) patients required either a nephrectomy or long-term stent insertion.6 Because a large proportion of the patients were able to avoid major surgery following the concurrent use medications and ureteric stenting, this study suggests that combining these treatment methods is often highly effective. A significant minority relapsed following while using this combination, however, and so frequent long-term follow-up is likely to be needed so that further interventions may be initiated promptly. The study also showed that there were no statistically significant differences between the inflammatory and renal function markers between patients treated successfully with medications and stenting, who required subsequent ureterolysis or who experienced a morbid event before or after treatment.6 These parameters were therefore unable to predict future treatment success. In a study of 30 patients by Zhou et al., 26 (86.7%) received double-J stent insertion and immunomodulators. Five of these patients were made permanently stent free, one required metallic stent insertion, and it is implied that the other 20 underwent regular stent replacement during the follow-up period.7 Fifteen (50%) patients received corticosteroids, eight (26.7%) received corticosteroids with tamoxifen and one (3.3%) received corticosteroids with immunomodulators. The majority therefore received a combination of ureteric stenting and medications.7 Alternative procedures were performed in 50% of patients, with two undergoing percutaneous nephrostomy insertion, three receiving haemodialysis and 10 requiring ureterolysis.7 Because the treatment timings and exact combinations are unclear, it is not possible to determine whether these additional treatments were required before, after or instead of ureteric stent insertion. Because the number of operations also exceeded the number of patients in the study, some patients will have received more than one procedure.7 It is possible that this was required due to treatment failure or relapse, though this is not stated explicitly in the study.7 Zhou et al. showed that the treatment strategies employed improved the cohort's average erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), C-reactive protein (CRP) and retroperitoneal mass sizes.7 The treatments were therefore effective to an extent, but there were also 21 cases where ureteric stents could not be permanently removed.7 Because many are likely to have received stenting and/or ureterolysis with medical treatment, this study suggests that combination therapy can be effective in some and limited in others. The strength of this conclusion is limited however because the number of patients receiving different treatment combinations was not reported and outcomes between treatment groups were not compared. Another study reported outcomes in a cohort of 17 RPF patients with hydronephrosis who all received steroid treatment.8 Four (23.5%) patients did not require any procedures to facilitate kidney drainage, and the remaining 13 (76.5%) underwent ureteric stenting before starting medications.8 Three (23.1%) who underwent stenting required subsequent ureterolysis, and nine (69.2%) were able to have their stents removed without further surgery when assessed at follow-up.8 This study suggests that combining ureteric stent insertion with steroid treatment can result in many being stent-free during follow-up, mirroring the findings by Liu et al. and Santiago et al. The study also suggests, however, that others will require ureterolysis after ureteric stent insertion and so that all patients should receive close and regular follow-up. Bilgo et al. also reported good overall outcomes among a cohort of 18 RPF patients with OU.9 All 18 patients in this study underwent double-J stent insertion, and 12 (66.7%) additionally received corticosteroids either alone or with tamoxifen and immunosuppressants.9 The exact timings of these interventions were unclear as three patients also received ureterolysis immediately after diagnosis.9 One patient was also treated with a percutaneous nephrostomy at some point during their treatment.9 Renal function improved by over 50% compared with baseline in 12 (66.7%) patients; whereas, two (11.1%) displayed minimal changes to their creatinine levels, and three (16.7%) required at least one episode of dialysis.9 Two (11.1%) also suffered relapse after ureteric stent insertion and a combination of medical treatments.9 Of note is that the authors did not reveal exactly what treatment strategies were used in those whose renal function improved, stayed the same or necessitated dialysis. As a result, delineating which options led to better outcomes is challenging.9 In addition, the exact reasons as to why different treatments were used was again not discussed, and the sample of patients studied was very small.9 This study therefore suggests that although treatment methods can be effective, determining which methods are most effective requires more strict treatment allocation and larger cohorts of patients. A study consisting of five patients demonstrated that laparoscopic ureterolysis without omentoplasty can yield excellent results for patients. None of the patients complained of symptoms, required corticosteroids or underwent haemodialysis during a mean follow-up of 31 months.10 Each of these patients underwent unilateral surgery, and four (80%) had been treated with corticosteroids prior to surgery.10 Two (40%) additionally received treatment with tamoxifen.10 This study therefore suggests that medical treatment prior to surgery can successfully treat OU secondary to RPF. The study is highly susceptible to selection bias however, given its small cohort size. Furthermore, because it does not compare outcomes with other treatment methods, laparoscopic ureterolysis without omentoplasty could not be said to be superior to other strategies.

3.4 Studies reporting positive outcomes across a variety of treatment strategies Liao et al. performed a relatively large retrospective study in a population of Chinese RPF patients. One hundred and ten (77.5%) patients received corticosteroids either alone or in combination with immunosuppressants, and two (1.4%) were treated with hydroxychloroquine alone.11 Sixty-nine (48.6%) patients underwent ureteric stenting, nine (6.3%) underwent ureterolysis and a further nine received either a nephrostomy or underwent nephrectomy.11 Sixty-three (44.4%) patients received medical therapies in combination with a form of surgery, and nine (6.3%) received no treatment at all.11 Excellent outcomes were reported across the whole cohort, with all patients showing improved symptoms and decreased ESR and creatinine levels during follow-up.11 In addition, 89% of patients displayed a greater than 25% reduction in their peri-aortic mass.11 It should be noted that the follow-up times and range of disease duration varied significantly among the cohort (Table 1), reducing the validity of the study's conclusions regarding long-term outcomes. The radiological and biochemical outcomes following treatment were well documented in this study. Because outcomes among patients receiving different treatments were not compared however, we cannot conclude which methods worked best among this cohort.11 In addition, little information was provided regarding why different medical and surgical treatments were selected, preventing readers from considering the reasoning behind treatment choices.11 Because all patients showed symptomatic and biochemical improvements, each of the strategies may be appropriate in individual circumstances and remain as viable options should patients suffer disease progression or relapse. Because positive outcomes were also reported among patients who had no treatment, delaying the start of treatment may be best in some with milder disease and/or who are at high risk of significant treatment side effects or complications. Yachoui et al. performed a study in which 26 RPF patients received either medical treatment alone (26.9%), surgical treatment alone (26.9%) or a combination of medical and surgical options (42.3%) between 1998 and 2013.12 One (3.8%) patient received no treatment.12 Of those treated medically, 10 (38.4%) received steroids alone, two (7.7%) received steroids with tamoxifen, three received steroids with a DMARD (11.5%) and three (11.5%) received tamoxifen alone.12 Fourteen (53.8%) patients underwent ureteric stenting, seven (26.9%) underwent ureterolysis, two (7.7%) underwent neocystostomy, two (7.7%) underwent nephrostomy insertion and one (3.8%) received a ureterostomy.12 Excellent overall outcomes were reported during the five-year follow-up period.12 Fifteen (83.3%) patients who were started on medical therapy were able to discontinue their treatment, 12 (85.7%) patients were able to have their ureteric stents removed and no episodes of disease relapse were reported.12 Twenty-four (92.3%) patients had CT imaging around the time of follow-up, which displayed full resolution in six and improvement in 10 cases.12 Much like Liao et al., this study suggests that each of the strategies employed may result in highly effective treatment. Because the treatment strategies were not directly compared and the exact reasons for treatment choice were not discussed however, conclusions about treatment superiority and when to employ various methods remain unclear. Liu et al. explored the outcomes among 30 patients who initially received either medical or surgical treatments alone or a combination. Corticosteroid monotherapy was initiated in five patients following which three required ureteric stenting to preserve kidney function.13 Twenty-four patients received surgical interventions alone.13 Ureteric stenting was performed in 17 (56.7%) cases, four (13.3%) received ileal reconstruction, two (6.7%) underwent ureterolysis and one (3.3%) had a nephrostomy inserted. One patient received no treatment and was lost to follow-up.13 Formal comparisons between treatment methods were lacking once again, preventing analysis of treatment superiority. Although 93.3% of patients displayed improved eGFR and creatinine after treatment, a statistically significant change was not seen in the cohort's mean values after treatment.13 Renal function improvement was significant in those who displayed bilateral hydronephrosis at baseline.13 Ureterolysis and ileal reconstruction were also associated with greater improvements than ureteric stenting, though each of these treatments led to elevated kidney function.13 Although most patients saw improvements, this study suggests that treatment with steroids alone is likely to necessitate future ureteric stenting and that ureteric stenting alone is inferior to ureterolysis and ileal reconstruction. In addition, those with bilateral hydronephrosis and poorer renal function at baseline are more likely to see improvements following treatment than those with milder disease. This study therefore suggests that these patients may benefit from treatment earlier in the disease course and with more invasive methods.

3.5 Treatments with high complication rates In one retrospective observational study by Chua et al., 24 RPF patients underwent either double-J stenting or percutaneous nephrostomy, of which 17 (70.8%) subsequently underwent ureterolysis and two (8.3%) received extra-anatomical stents14; 82.4% of those who underwent ureterolysis did not require additional stents or nephrostomies by the end of the follow-up period.14 Many patients, however, continued to have chronic kidney disease (CKD) Stage 3a following ureterolysis, and five required a subsequent nephrectomy.14 Furthermore, many required additional surgery to manage ongoing complications, and 41.7% reported having chronic pain by the end of follow-up. Although ureterolysis effectively preserved kidney drainage, it failed to alleviate patients from chronic renal impairment and troublesome symptoms.14 This study also showed that treatment with steroids or methotrexate alone was ineffective and that azathioprine was poorly tolerated. This study therefore showed that all treatment modalities were associated with either residual renal impairment, ongoing symptoms and/or significant treatment side effects. This contrasts with most of the other studies, which generally report high proportions of patients with improved symptoms and renal function.