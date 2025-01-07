The Global RAdical Cystectomy Evaluation and Management (GRACEM) pathway: single-centre prospective observational cohort study protocol

Once the perioperative safety of the GRACEM pathway has been demonstrated, this study will have three objectives:

In essence, the GRACEM pathway states that the assessment of frailty at baseline, both in its syndromic components and as a whole, guides the optimization of the patient's condition before surgery and helps to decide on the surgical strategy commensurate with his or her vulnerability. The same baseline assessment is also used to proactively plan postoperative care and anticipate discharge scenarios. During the 1-year follow-up, a worsening of the patients' frailty indicates the need for increased intensity of care, including rehabilitation.

In this article, we present the Global RAdical Cystectomy Evaluation and Management (GRACEM), a multidisciplinary care pathway, 21 , 22 developed for patients undergoing RC surgery at our institution. The GRACEM pathway is based on frailty and geriatric syndromes as key elements for individualizing diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation decisions. The unique aspect of the GRACEM pathway is that the Core Team (case manager, urologist, anaesthesiologist, geriatrician, clinical dietitian, nurse and rehabilitation professionals) shares and coordinates all decisions at all stages of the pathway, from preoperative to hospital discharge and follow-up, with active patient and family involvement. 23

Advanced age, functional dependence, cognitive impairment, comorbidities including malnutrition and sarcopenia and frailty have been found to be variably associated with adverse outcomes after RC surgery, to the point of being candidates as independent predictors. 9 - 11 Despite evidence 12 and recommendations in many guidelines to include comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) and frailty as routine components to optimize the clinical management of patients undergoing surgery, 13 - 17 few institutions have successfully implemented this practice, and almost none for RC. 18 - 20

Adherence to ERAS standards in RC surgery has been shown to have a beneficial impact on patients compared to conventional care. Several meta-analyses have demonstrated a compelling effect size in the reduction of time-dependent postoperative indicators (e.g. return of bowel function to regular diet, length of hospital stay), compared with substantial stability in cancer-related indicators such as morbidity, mortality and readmission rates. 5 - 8 However, the large heterogeneity in time-related indicators suggests that patients differ in their ability to comply with ERAS standards due to poorly considered and managed features such as geriatric syndromes typical of older patients.

Over the past two decades, surgery has been transformed by the introduction of Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols into clinical practice. ERAS protocols define evidence-based multimodal interventions for key time periods in the surgical pathway that have become the standard of care for all patients undergoing major surgery. Incorporating many of the recommendations from colorectal surgery, the ERAS Society published the first guidelines for bladder cancer patients in 2013. 4

Radical cystectomy (RC) with pelvic lymphadenectomy and urinary diversion is the cornerstone of curative treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer at high risk of recurrence and progression and for non-metastatic muscle-invasive bladder cancer. 1 RC is a technically challenging procedure that carries a high burden of morbidity, mortality and poor quality of life for patients. 2 The complication rate at 30 and 90 days after RC surgery can be as high as 80%, and the mortality rate at 30 and 90 days is 2.1% and 4.7%, respectively. 3

The Functional Limitation and Geriatric Syndromes Frailty Questionnaire (FLIGS-FQ) is a patient-reported measure that we are using in the GRACEM study both as a screening tool and as a health outcome measure during patient follow-up (see Supporting Information ).

In designing the GRACEM pathway, we felt that keeping the measures of the main components of CGA separate might be more useful for communication across disciplines and for guiding individualized treatment decisions. Therefore, we developed an ad hoc frailty screening tool based solely on the patient-reported burden of functional limitations and geriatric syndromes while considering comorbidities, including malnutrition and sarcopenia, and psychosocial concerns considered as separate domains of frailty.

Disability, comorbidity and psychosocial issues underlie the construct of most multidimensional frailty assessment tools. However, existing tools use different taxonomies and metrics, so there is no consensus on a gold standard for clinical use. 25 , 26

IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital is a Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited tertiary teaching hospital. Since January 2016, an integrated electronic health record (IEHR) has been used to track healthcare provider activities and promote compliance with JCI standards. 24 Patient-centred JCI standards address access and continuity of care, patient assessment, care delivery, safety goals, anaesthesia and surgical care, medication management and patient and family rights and education. They are a good framework for incorporating specific pathways, such as the GRACEM pathway.

The Neurorehabilitation Unit is a 30-bed unit dedicated to the multimodal rehabilitation of acute-subacute patients with neurological and neurosurgical disabilities, including cancer patients. In addition to its core activities, the team provides neuro-geriatric consultation and rehabilitation treatments to all departments of the hospital to prevent functional decline in inpatients and to appropriately transition more complex cases from the hospital to community services.

The GRACEM pathway is the result of collaboration between the urology and Neurorehabilitation Units and reflects our current practice. The Urology Unit is a 40-bed unit dedicated to the treatment of all surgical conditions of the genitourinary system. For RC, ERAS protocols have been implemented since 2014 and open surgery with uretero-ileo-cutaneostomy (Bricker) or orthotopic ileal neobladder is the standard.

Ethical approval was obtained from the independent ethics committee of the IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital (N° 3317; 18/11/2022). Written informed consent is obtained from all patients at the time of inclusion in the GRACEM pathway.

The GRACEM pathway study is a prospective, observational, single-centre cohort study with 1-year patient follow-up. Patient enrolment began on 27 April 2023 and will end on 30 April 2025. Approximately 40 patients will be enrolled annually. Data collection will reach completion in April 2026. For ethical reasons, the pathway is open to all patients in need of RC. However, only patients who meet the inclusion criteria will be enrolled in the study.

Secondary endpoints are the changes in frailty and HRQoL from pre-intervention to follow-up at 1, 6 and 12 months. Frailty is assessed using the FLIGS-FQ, while HRQoL is assessed using the generic EQ-5D-5L questionnaire 28 combined with the cystectomy-specific FACT-BI-cys index 29 from the 1-month follow-up.

The primary endpoints are postoperative morbidity and in-hospital postoperative care burden. Postoperative morbidity is measured by the number of early (up to 1 month) and late (more than 1 month and up to 12 months) complications, categorized by severity according to the Clavien–Dindo classification (CDC). 27 Intra-hospital complications are tracked in the IEHR. Out-of-hospital complications are collected in a standardized manner by the GRACEM case manager at 15 days and at 1, 6 and 12 months after patient discharge and graded for severity by an assessor outside the team. In-hospital postoperative care burden is measured by the number and duration of key care processes recorded using the Care Process Monitoring Chart (CPMC) (see Section 5.9 ). Due to the nature of the study and the use of the IEHR, blinding cannot be guaranteed.

The following patients are excluded from the GRACEM study, but not from the pathway:

The GRACEM study enrols patients with histologically proven, muscle-infiltrating, non-metastatic bladder cancer who undergo RC surgery with curative intent. Inclusion in the study of patients with concomitant tumours is evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the Core Team.

5 METHODS

5.1 The GRACEM pathway The GRACEM pathway is outlined for key diagnostic-therapeutic decision-making events during the Core Team workflow in the preoperative (Figure 1) and postoperative (Figure 2) steps. Best practices recommended by clinical guidelines are indicated in the text and are assumed to be followed appropriately. FIGURE 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Map of preoperative decision-making episodes. 30-sCST, 30-second chair-stand test; ACS-NSQIP American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program; ASA class, American Society of Anesthesiologist classification; EQ-5D-5L, EuroQol Group EQ-5D; FLIGS-FQ, Functional Limitation and Geriatric Syndromes Frailty Questionnaire; HGS, hand grip strength; L3-SMI, L3 Skeletal Muscle Index; mini-COG, mini-Cognitive quick screening for dementia; NRS-2002, Nutritional Risk Screening-2002; PHQ-9, Patient Health Questionnaire-9; POSPOM, Preoperative Score to Predict Postoperative Mortality. FIGURE 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Map of perioperative and follow-up decision-making episodes. EQ-5D-5L, EuroQol Group EQ-5D; FACT-Bl-Cys, Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Bladder-Cystectomy; FLIGS-FQ, Functional Limitations and Geriatric Syndromes Frailty Questionnaire; L3-SMI, L3 Skeletal Muscle Index; NRS-2002, Nutritional Risk Screening-2002. During or immediately after bladder cancer staging, patients requiring RC are referred by their urologist to the case manager for enrolment in the GRACEM pathway. Staging CT of the abdomen and pelvis is used to assess at the L3 level the cross-sectional area of the lumbar muscle and determine sarcopenia by calculating the Skeletal Muscle Index (L3-SMI). Patients receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy are enrolled at the end of the cycle and all undergo neuro-geriatric consultation. At least 1 month before the scheduled RC, the case manager contacts patients by telephone and administers the FLIGS-FQ to assess frailty. He also asks patients to complete the Nutritional Risk Screening (NRS-2002),30 the 24-h Recall31 and the EQ-5D-5L28 to assess nutritional status, food intake, and HRQoL, respectively. The case manager also collects basic anthropometric data (habitual weight, current weight, height, BMI) and requests blood tests (blood glucose, glycated haemoglobin, triglycerides, total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, Ca, Cl, Na, Mg, K, creatinine, urea, AST, ALT, GGT, albumin, prealbumin, total protein, iron, ferritin, transferrin, CBC, PT, PTT, 25-OH vitamin D, vitamin B12, CRP and ESR) and urinalysis. Once all documentation is available, patients are included in the weekly multidisciplinary meeting.

5.2 Pre-habilitation Pre-habilitation in the GRACEM pathway involves a two-tiered approach: the first, led by the case manager for all patients, and the second, individually planned after neuro-geriatric and/or nutritional consultations for patients with frailty and/or undernutrition–sarcopenia or obesity. In preparation for the intervention, the case manager provides patients with basic education on how to modify high-risk lifestyle behaviours (e.g. stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption, reduce sedentary time). Patients are strongly encouraged to follow an aerobic and resistance training programme at home that is appropriate for their functional status and level of physical activity. The case manager's recommendations are given verbally and through iconographic materials during a preliminary face-to-face visit. During this visit, the principles necessary postoperative ostomy self-management are also outlined.

5.3 Multidisciplinary meeting The objectives of the first GRACEM Team meeting are to jointly plan the surgical and anaesthesia strategies, to anticipate the perioperative care and the outcome at discharge and to establish appropriate communication with the patient and family. These goals cannot be achieved without the best possible understanding, albeit empirical, of the risk–benefit ratio for each patient with respect to early and late postoperative outcomes.32 As a starting point and guide for discussing patient risk during the initial GRACEM Team meeting, we use the American College of Surgeons' National Quality Improvement Program in Surgery calculator (ACS-NSQIP; http://riskcalculator.facs.org). The risk of mortality is further estimated using the Preoperative Score to Predict Postoperative Mortality (POSPOM).33 The review of information during the first meeting of the GRACEM Team is the main opportunity to optimize the patient's health problems before surgery based on the pathological or borderline elements revealed by the history, laboratory tests, FLIGS-FQ and nutritional assessment, including sarcopenia. All comorbidities are reviewed, nutritional deficits are corrected, additional tests are ordered, or other specialists are consulted if deemed necessary. Patient-reported medication use is reviewed for appropriateness of therapy and accuracy of dosing.34 In addition to patients who have completed neoadjuvant chemotherapy, candidates for RC who are 80 years of age or older, or who are frail according to the FLIGS-FQ, and/or who are malnourished or obese, are considered at “high risk” and referred for neuro-geriatric and/or nutritional consultation. Alternatively, patients younger than 80 years of age who are not frail according to the FLIGS-FQ are not malnourished or obese, and do not have severe organ failure (e.g. cardiac, respiratory, renal, hepatic, dementia) are considered at ‘usual risk’ and are referred to the prehospital step without further evaluation. All patients with severe organ failure are referred for specialist consultation.

5.4 Neuro-geriatric consultation The neuro-geriatrician conducts the examination guided by the qualitative items reported on the FLIGS-FQ, which are further explored with a focused history and physical and functional examination. Special attention is given to items attributable to underlying neurological disorders (e.g. dizziness and falls, dysphagia, memory loss and sensory disturbances) that have prognostic value for serious perioperative outcomes such as pulmonary aspiration, delirium and functional decline. If the patient lives alone and has no close family members, the strength of parental support and the social context are assessed, as psychosocial frailty has a negative impact on the patient's resilience and sustainability of care. In the case of social frailty, our hospital's Continuing Care Service is proactively alerted. During the examination, the mini-COG35 (https://mini-cog.com/) and the PHQ-936 are administered to screen for dementia and depression, respectively; the Timed-Up-and-Go Test (TUG)37 and 10-m walk speed are measured for motor performance; and the 30-s chair stand test (30-sCST) and handgrip strength (HGS)38 are measured as clinical correlates of sarcopenia.39

5.5 Dietician consultation The goal of dietary counselling is to optimize nutrition prior to surgery by assessing parameters such as anthropometric measurements, nutritional needs, dietary habits, biochemical tests, clinical conditions and lifestyle. Specific dietary recommendations improve patients' food choices and correct nutritional imbalances. When diet alone proves insufficient, specific nutritional supplements may be recommended. In some situations, a detailed, individualized diet plan may be necessary. If oral feeding is not feasible, enteral or parenteral nutrition may be considered, following relevant guidelines.40 At the end of their consultations, both the neuro-geriatrician and the dietitian may adjust therapy, order additional tests, request consultation with other specialists or prescribe individualized rehabilitation. For example, the neuro-geriatrician may refer the patient to the physiotherapist for a tailored rehabilitation programme for modifiable impairments, to the speech therapist for evaluation and treatment of dysphagia or speech disorders, to the neuropsychologist for formal evaluation if previously unknown dementia is suspected, to the psychologist for emotional support in cases of depressive complaints or to the psychiatrist for treatment of major disorders.

5.6 Patient–family communication and engagement The results of the initial multidisciplinary meeting provide a joint understanding of the patient's early and late risks and the most appropriate treatment strategies to reduce them. The urologist, or the entire team in more challenging cases, meets with the patient and family/caregivers to discuss the benefits and risks of curative RC compared with other less invasive options, the risk of complications, the prospect for special supportive therapies and the expected outcome of the entire pathway to foster informed choice and consent to the planned treatments.23 This balanced communication takes place in the context of the patient's quantity and quality of life and takes into account the patient's expectations and preferences. Patients for whom curative RC is not feasible and for whom surgery may be palliative will still be offered surgical treatment. As mentioned above, they will be excluded from the GRACEM study but not from the pathway. Patients considered to be at very high risk (e.g. failure to thrive, severe organ failure, including dementia) and/or with unexpected cancer progression may be excluded from surgery. If they are terminally ill, they will be referred to home palliative care or hospice.

5.7 Prehospitalization The prehospital step focuses, as usual, on the examination of organ systems to assess the patient's physiologic fitness for surgery, particularly the cardiovascular, respiratory and renal systems. Prior to the visit, the anaesthesiologist already has a good understanding of the patient's frailty, comorbidities, nutritional status, functional status and medications, which are useful in refining risk-based anaesthesia planning after the history and focused physical examination.41 At the end of the visit, anaesthesia risk is coded using the ASA classification.42 All information is provided to the cardiologist for guideline-directed cardiac risk assessment and management.43 The anaesthesiologist and cardiologist may order additional examinations or tests or involve other specialists to better define previously unrecognized problems or complex therapies, such as those for coagulopathies.

5.8 Anaesthesia and surgical intervention Many of the ERAS procedures, including avoidance of prolonged preoperative fasting and preanaesthesia sedatives, antibiotic, antiemetic and venous thromboembolism prophylaxis, use of opioid-sparing analgesic techniques based on thoracic epidural analgesia, maintenance of normothermia, optimization of haemodynamics with cardiac output monitoring and goal-directed strategy, monitoring of depth of anaesthesia with bispectral index and neuromuscular blockade and protective mechanical ventilation, are implemented through comprehensive evidence-based standards of care.41 The surgery is performed as planned. The urologist's operative report includes total operative time, procedural difficulties or deviations, any complications and how they were managed.

5.9 Postintervention management Current best practice guidelines are followed for the management of postoperative medical and surgical issues. The institutional Acute Pain Service Team provides a multimodal approach to postoperative pain control and minimization of opioid use and medication-related adverse effects.44 All patients are started on a normal diet on the day of surgery unless contraindicated. Patients previously identified as being at risk for malnutrition are given high-protein oral nutritional supplements. Enteral or parenteral nutrition is started early in malnourished patients according to current guidelines.45 At discharge, malnourished, sarcopenic or frail patients are prescribed high-protein oral nutritional supplements. Early mobilization is provided to all patients by the physiotherapist. Patients with dysphagia and/or delirium or cognitive disorders are evaluated and treated by the speech therapist and/or neuropsychologist. For postoperative delirium,46 internal procedures are in place to guide pharmacologic, behavioural and environmental management, including the continuous presence of a family member at the patient's bedside to reduce the use of physical restraints and prevent fall. To objectify and measure the complex network of care processes provided by the GRACEM Team, we developed the CPMC by incorporating surgical risk indicators, including some ERAS items, into a set of medical and functional risk indicators already used in the Neurorehabilitation Unit.47 Data collection in the CPMC during daily care allows measurement of the time it takes each patient to achieve the goals of complete medical stability (i.e. absence of medical risk indicators), autonomy in eating a normal diet and independence in basic mobility (i.e. getting out of bed and walking more than 3 m).

5.10 Discharge The decision to discharge a patient is not based solely on the stability of surgical outcomes. The CPMC easily highlights the co-occurrence of residual medical and functional problems and thus serves as a checklist to support the appropriateness of the timing of transfer and the safety of the post-hospital care environment. Patients with surgical outcomes deemed optimal, no indicators of medical risk, independence in normal diet and basic mobility are discharged home with family support only. Patients with residual minor medical and/or functional problems are discharged home with activation of home health and/or physiotherapy services. Patients with residual major medical and/or functional problems requiring multimodal management are transferred to an intensive or extensive rehabilitation or long-term care facility. At discharge, the IEHR is reviewed to obtain a critical overview of the patient's course and to assess complications.