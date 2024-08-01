Muscle matters: Skeletal muscle index and body mass index impact on complications and survival in renal cancer

This highlights a potentially complex interplay between these measures, urging further research of the distinct roles of BMI and SMI as autonomous prognostic determinants for RCC. Thus, the present study seeks to compare BMI and SMI as independent prognostic factors for RCC and the association between both measures and surgical outcomes.

Reduced SMI, signalling the presence of sarcopenia, surfaces as a risk factor for diminished OS and RFS subsequent to nephrectomy. 8 - 10 Notably, a confluence of evidence suggests that patients exhibiting both sarcopenia and higher BMI tend to experience higher rates of surgical complications. 11 Beyond the confines of RCC, SMI has demonstrated efficacy in prognosticating post-surgical outcomes in colorectal and lung cancer, irrespective of BMI variations. 12 , 13

Interestingly, data establish a correlation between higher BMI and improved cancer-specific survival (CSS), alongside augmented recurrence-free survival (RFS) 3 - 5 and prolonged overall survival (OS) in overweight and obese patients compared to those of normal weight. 6 Kott et al. revealed diminished postoperative complications subsequent to nephrectomy in patients with a BMI up to 30 kg/m 2 , 7 reinforcing the ‘obesity paradox’ and emphasizing that BMI alone is an insufficient prognostic indicator for RCC outcomes. Shifting focus, the skeletal muscle index (SMI), frequently evaluated through the third lumbar vertebra (L3) index, has emerged as a promising replacement instead of BMI, accurately reflecting body composition as assessed by computed tomography (CT scan) of the L3. The threshold value for SMI was chosen based on its association with decreased survival, which is linked to weight loss exceeding 8%. This selected threshold predicts nearly half of the population's risk. 4

The incidence of renal cancer has been rising steadily since the 2000s and accounted for 430 000 total cases in 2020, ranking as the 14th most common cancer worldwide. 1 Numerous prognostic factors have already been identified, such as smoking status, hypertension, and male gender. 2 Body mass index (BMI) is associated with increasing risk of developing renal cell carcinoma (RCC). 1

Preoperative details (body weight, height, smoking status, American Society of Anaesthesiologists [ASA] score), and perioperative data, encompassing complications, Clavien Grade classification, length of hospital stay (LOS), surgical blood loss refers to the bleeding that occurs during an operation and may necessitate a blood transfusion, and surgical time, were meticulously extracted from medical records by data managers from IKNL.

Tumour attributes including clinical and post-surgical TNM stage, Fuhrman grade and morphology, in addition to treatment details such as the type and date of surgery, were obtained from the NCR.

Body composition parameters were ascertained using a single axial CT image at the L3. Images were analysed using the free open-source web-based software package CoreSlicer (version 1.0.0; Montreal, Quebec, Canada), 14 applying predefined density thresholds in Hounsfield units (HUs): 29 to +150 for skeletal muscle (SM), −190 to −30 for subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT) and −150 to −50 for visceral adipose tissue (VAT). Total cross-sectional areas of SM, VAT and SAT were measured in cm 2 , and average HU densities were documented for skeletal muscle density (SMD). Manual segmentation correction for the selected area was performed. Subsequently, cross-sectional areas were height-normalized (m 2 ) to derive the SMI (cm 2 /m 2 ). L3SMI was labelled high if it is more than 53 cm 2 /m 2 for males and more than 41 cm 2 /m 2 for females. 15

We conducted a retrospective cohort study, identifying 524 patients diagnosed with localized RCC from August 2010 to July 2018, using the Zealand University Hospital Renal Cancer Database. The study involved meticulous data extraction of variables including Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status, surgical approaches, age, gender, BMI, Charlson score, pathological findings and smoking status. In cases of missing data, medical personnel involved in the patients' care reviewed patient electronic journals.

Five hundred twenty two patients (99.6%) were included in the final multivariable analysis (Table 3 ). The model assessed the impact of SMI, T-stage and age on survival. High SMI was associated with better survival (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.738; 95% CI, 0.548–0.994; p = 0.046). Advanced T-stage significantly affected mortality, with T-stage 2 and T-stage 3 tumours having higher risks compared to T-stage 1 (HR = 2.057; 95% CI, 1.486–2.848; p < 0.001 and HR = 4.361; 95% CI, 2.114–8.997; p < 0.001, respectively). Each additional year of age was associated with a 4.3% higher risk of mortality (HR = 1.043; 95% CI, 1.027–1.059; p < 0.001).

High SMI was associated with a longer mean survival of 110.95 months (95% CI, 104.28–117.62) compared to 94.87 months (95% CI, 87.29–102.45) in the low SMI group ( p = 0.001) (see Figure 1 ). No significant differences in survival were noted among the BMI groups: normal BMI, 96.278 months (95% CI, 87.906–104.649); overweight BMI, 104.869 months (95% CI, 96.720–113.018); and obese BMI, 108.804 months (95% CI, 98.919–118.689) ( p = 0.326) (Figure 2 ).

Out of 524 patients, 97 (18.5%) had complications, with 60/524 (11.4%) postoperative complications, 35/524 (6.7%) intraoperatively and 3/524 (0.6%) being unspecified (Table 2 ). Sorting by BMI, 33/524 (6.3%) complications were found in patients with normal BMI, 30/524 (5.7%) complications with overweight patients and 34/524 (6.5%) with obese patients. Of these, 39/524 (7.4%) were in the low SMI group, and 58/524 (11.1%) were in the high SMI group. There was a significant association between SMI and complications ( p = 0.018); high SMI conferred 72% increased odds of complications (95% CI, 1.099–2.693). The absolute risk for complications was 22.7% in the high SMI group compared with 14.5% in the low SMI group. However, no significant association was found between complications and BMI ( p = 0.107) (Table 1 ).

Of 524 patients stratified by the SMI, 268 had a low SMI, while 256 were classified as high SMI. The overall mortality rate in the follow-up period was 37.4% ( n = 197): 119 deaths occurred in the low SMI group and 78 in the high SMI group. The average age was 64.2 years (SD, 10.7 years). Patients were further categorized by BMI: 185 normal weight, 198 overweight and 141 obese. Mortality rates were 42.7% ( n = 79) for normal weight, 35.4% ( n = 70) for overweight and 34.0% ( n = 48) for obese. Complications were seen in 17.8% ( n = 33) of the normal weight, 15.2% ( n = 30) of the overweight and 24.1% ( n = 34) of the obese group. The correlation coefficient suggests a moderate positive relationship between BMI and SMI ( r = 0.395, p < 0.001; 95% CI, 0.321 to 0.465) (Table 1 ).

4 DISCUSSION

In our investigation, a substantial correlation emerged between SMI and complications, wherein a higher SMI was associated with an increased incidence of complications. Conversely, BMI exhibited no significant influence on either survival time or the rate of complications. Our multifactorial analysis identified SMI, T-stage and age as notable prognostic factors affecting survival and mortality.

4.1 Survival analysis Our study discerned a noteworthy disparity in mean survival time between patients with high and low SMIs. Our results revealed no significant variance across the three BMI groups. Notably, the obese BMI group exhibited the highest estimated mean survival time, aligning with findings from Blute et al.,16 who reported comparable outcomes between obese patients and those with normal or overweight BMI. Additionally, a meta-analysis by Zhang et al.6 indicated that both overweight and obese individuals experienced significantly longer OS compared to normal-weight counterparts. Awakura et al.17 corroborated these findings, highlighting a BMI of 23 kg/m2 or higher as conducive to better OS, which are consistent with our univariate and multivariate analyses among RCC patients. Furthermore, Hasselager and Gögenur18 in a systematic review found that sarcopenia correlated with heightened mortality rates, both short and long term, in patients undergoing major abdominal surgery. Consequently, considering higher BMI as a protective factor against mortality in RCC aligns with our results, indicating a significant positive correlation between SMI and BMI via the Pearson correlation coefficient. This correlation suggests that a higher BMI tends to be associated with a higher SMI, and both groups demonstrate improved mortality risk assessment. Additionally, our investigation revealed that lower SMI, advanced T-stages and an annual increase in age were associated with reduced survival times in our multifactorial analysis. The consistent recognition of sarcopenia at diagnosis as a risk factor for diminished OS in prior studies9, 10, 19 supports the validity of our findings. Regarding T-stage, a majority of our cohort presented with advanced T3 stage tumours, consistent with another study demonstrating significantly higher tumour stages in sarcopenic patients, albeit in univariable analysis.20 Such patients might face an increased risk of recurrence, as supported by Noguchi et al.,21 who established a higher T-stage as an independent predictor for poor RFS in a multivariable study. Nevertheless, further investigation within our patient cohort would be pivotal to conclusively affirm this data. Lastly, our analysis revealed that older patients experienced diminished survival times, with a 4.3% increase in the likelihood of death per year. This observation aligns with similar findings by Liu et al.20 and other researchers, where age was identified as an independent predictor of sarcopenia,22 subsequently linked to poorer OS.

4.2 Complications The univariate statistical analysis demonstrated that neither the type of surgery nor gender exerted a discernible influence on the incidence of complications. However, a distinct correlation surfaced between SMI and complications. High SMI individuals displayed a notably heightened propensity for complications compared to their low SMI counterparts. This contradicts Schmeusser et al.'s prior research, which posited that sarcopenia, or low SMI, lacks predictive capacity for major postoperative complications within 90 days for individuals with non-metastatic renal cell carcinoma (nmRCC.23 Nonetheless, low SMI did exhibit a correlation with reduced OS. Despite a varied distribution of complications across BMI categories highlighted in cross-tabulation, subsequent statistical analyses failed to establish a significant correlation between BMI category and the occurrence of complications. This challenges the assertion by Maurits et al. that obesity correlates with major postoperative complications following nephrectomy.24 Furthermore, a previous meta-analysis encompassing surgical outcomes post laparoscopic and partial nephrectomy in both obese and non-obese patients revealed a higher prevalence of Clavien grade 3 or higher complications in the obese cohort.25 Notably, this study did not integrate observations on sarcopenia. Regarding gender, several studies have established a link between male gender and an elevated probability of developing sarcopenia.9, 10 An examination of obese patients found that male gender independently predicted increased blood loss and longer operative durations.26 Intriguingly, a substantial portion of our male patients exhibited low SMI. However, it is important to note that gender did not emerge as a significant factor in either univariate or multivariate analyses in the current study.

4.3 Prehabilitation Smaller studies have been done on the effect of preoperative exercise therapy on postoperative outcomes. Gillis et al.27 found that in patients undergoing tumour resection for colorectal cancer, a preoperative intervention had a significant positive effect on recovering to or above baseline compared to a postoperative intervention. Similarly, Valkenet et al.28 found that preoperative exercise intervention could reduce time of hospital stay and reduced rate of complications. Our findings may assist in further research on these topics combined in the hopes of further improving patient outcomes in both the short- and long-term postoperative period.

4.4 Limitations of the study This study used high-quality cancer data to produce a better understanding of the impact both SMI and BMI have on RCC prognosis. Despite that, it is limited by the retrospective design of and by the number of the patients included, because it was conducted in a single centre. This increases the risk of selection bias within our study, and therefore, no comment can be made on whether the results are applicable for all postoperative RCC patients. However, the comparisons of country specific results are relatively reliable.