Concealed penis: A review of multilevel classification and surgical reconstruction techniques

Based on the literature review, guidelines and consensus, the authors believe that the timing of surgery for children with CCP should be considered according to the wishes of patients and parents and the operability of surgery. Doctors should pay close attention to the progress of the disease, and health education about CP should be provided to children and their guardians to improve their understanding of the disease and overcome adverse psychological emotions. For the vast majority of these children, the appropriate timing of surgery is before and after school age, and appropriate timing cannot only reduce the adverse physiological and psychological effects of CP but also facilitate surgical operation and postoperative recovery. For mild, moderate or obese children, waiting and watching are recommended, and a re-evaluation should be performed after the penis has developed to a certain extent or after weight loss. For those patients who recover after puberty, no special treatment is needed, and for children those who cannot recover after puberty, surgery can be selected according to their general health. For patients with secondary recurrent balanoposthitis or urinary tract infection, surgical intervention should be performed in a timely manner, regardless of age. However, due to the lack of long-term follow-up data and high-level clinical evidence, the optimal timing of surgery for CCP remains to be further studied. Once patients are diagnosed with AABP, they should undergo surgery as soon as possible. 37

Regarding infants with CCP, LI Z et al. 46 believe that surgical correction at the infancy stage is not suitable because, regardless of which surgical method is chosen, the surgical risk is substantial, the surgical complexity is challenging, and the surgical outcome is constrained. Some scholars 41 have proposed that the most appropriate surgical timing is at age 12 to 14 because at this age, the disease progresses through the early stage of child sexual development, during which the androgen concentration continues to increase. Under the stimulation of testosterone, the rapid development of the penis will cause great changes in its appearance (whether in diameter or length). Children with CCP may heal on their own at this age, but if they do not, timely surgical intervention is needed. According to Herndon et al., 47 children need surgical intervention once diagnosed. Long-term burial of the penis will cause varying degrees of physical and mental damage to children. As children enter puberty, penile erection will occur relatively frequently. During the erection process, the penis will be pulled by the abnormal development of the carnosus membrane, resulting in erectile pain. In severe cases, it may cause penile curvature deformities. 48

The contraindications for surgery include (1) a CP combined with hypospadias, epispadias or disorders of sex development, (surgery alone should not be performed before the treatment of comorbidities); (2) the onset of penoscrotal infection or systemic infectious disease; and (3) coagulopathy, severe bleeding tendency that has not been effectively controlled, or systemic diseases making the patient not able to tolerate surgery.

6.3 Surgical procedures

There is no ‘gold standard’ surgical treatment for CP, but there are various surgical methods available (Table 3 and Figure 2). Common surgical methods include the Shiraki procedure that was first described in 1975, the Johnston procedure and the Wollin procedure, first described in 1990, the Devine procedure, first described in 1992, the Brisson procedure, first described in 2001 and the Sugita procedure, first described in 2009. In recent years, modified surgical procedures have been developed on the basis of the above procedures, and various auxiliary procedures, such as CP surgery combined with suprapubic liposuction, have also emerged. Although there is marked variability in the surgical procedures, a systematic approach to surgery should be applied in each patient. The steps are as follows: (1) repair of phimosis, including complete exteriorization of the shaft and removal of abnormal adhesions; (2) liposuction and lipotomy of the pubic region (if necessary); (3) scrotoplasty and reconstruction of the penopubic and penoscrotal angles53; and (4) coverage of the shaft. The specific techniques are described as follows:

TABLE 3. The classic surgical approach for treating CP. Key points Merit Demerit Shirak's approach V-incisions at the 0, 4, 8 o'clock positions on the penile shaft and prepuce were connected in a Y-shape, extending proximally to cover the skin defect. Fully preserved penile skin Abnormal membrane left, penis partly retracted, poor foreskin appearance, large cut risks flap ischemia from overseparation Johnston's approach A circular incision is made at the base of the penis, extending to the tunica albuginea, to address the treatment of the suprapubic fat pad, with the skin adhered to the pubic periosteum. The incision is small and obscure but effectively prevents penile retraction. Risk of severe postsurgery swelling due to venous and lymphatic blockage; potential damage to the dorsal penile vessels and nerves; untreated fibrous cords result in poor penile straightening and appearance. Devine's approach The prepuce is cut longitudinally on the dorsal side of the penis and circumcised on both sides of the narrow ring. The penile skin is degloved completely to the root of the penis, the fibrotic carnosus tissue is removed, and the penile skin is fixed to the tunica albuginea. The dorsal blood vessels of the penis are well protected The incision is small, cannot be completely exteriorized; the penoscrotal angle is not moulded. Brisson's approach A circular incision around the coronal sulcus is used to fully expose the penis to its base. Dysplastic tissue or fat is removed, excess inner plate is trimmed, and the skin at the base is secured to the tunica albuginea and deep fascia. The abnormal fibrous cord is fully removed; the penis is extended sufficiently, a low retraction rate. The coverage of the ventral skin defect affects the postoperative appearance. Borsellino's approach A circular incision is made at the narrow ring and is made deeper into the scrotum to fully exposed the penis to remove the abnormal fibrous cord. If needed, the suspensory ligament is cut, and the penis is reattached to reconstruct the phallopubic and phalloscrotal angles. The abnormal fibrous cord is fully removed, good aesthetic degree. Possibility of vascular and nerve damage; not suitable for severe CP patients Sugita's approach The narrow ring of prepuce is cut ventrally, and an inverted ‘T’ incision is made on the dorsal side. After adequate degloving and fixation, the dorsal prepuce is transferred from both sides to the ventral side. High flap survival rate; full use of the penile skin is made; and the frenulum prepuce is kept intact. Severe postoperative oedema and long recovery time

FIGURE 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Simple schematic diagram of surgical approach of CP. CP, concealed penis.

Shiraki et al.54 introduced a procedure for CCP treatment, drawing inspiration from the Y-V procedure used in hypospadias repair in children. This technique involves making longitudinal incisions at the 0, 4 and 8 o'clock positions on the penis and a V-shaped incision on the inner prepuce, connecting these incisions in a Y-shaped to extend to the proximal part of the penis, thus addressing the skin defect. This method focuses on reshaping the penile skin without removing the underlying abnormal carnosus membrane. Postsurgery, some penile retraction occurs due to the surrounding fat, leading to suboptimal outcomes.54 Chen C et al.55 refined the Shiraki procedure by (1) employing cross sutures on the inner and outer penile skin flaps to widen the constricted preputial opening and (2) excising the abnormal carnosus membrane and suturing both sides of the penile base to prevent retraction. These modifications resulted in improved penopubic and penoscrotal angles in CCP children, significantly enhancing penile exposure and boosting parental satisfaction. Building on this, Bo Peng et al.56 implemented scrotal flap transplantation, which markedly increased the postoperative penile length compared with that obtained with the original Shiraki method. This approach yielded consistent skin coloration and natural-looking penoscrotal and penopubic angles and was associated with a lower complication rate compared to that with the traditional Shiraki approach.

In 1990, Johnston introduced a novel surgical approach for CCP children who had CCP secondary to excessive prepubic fat, and the approach involved a circular incision at the penis base, meticulous separation of the tunica albuginea, attachment of the entire penile subcutaneous tissue layer to the tunica albuginea, glans exposure, and fat removal from the pubic area.49 Termed the Johnston procedure, it involved an annular fixation that was shown to offer enhanced reliability. However, the risk of this method is that it can compromise the majority of superficial veins and lymphatic drainage systems on the penis, potentially harming the dorsal nerves and blood vessels. Such damage can lead to persistent oedema, potentially impacting adolescent erectile function and adult sexual health.57 Additionally, the failure to address abnormal fibrous tissue with this procedure results in minimal improvements in penile straightness and leaves much to be desired in terms of aesthetic outcomes.

The Devine procedure is a well-established surgical technique, and this technique involves making a longitudinal incision on the dorsal side of the penis to preserve the dorsal neurovascular bundle.58 The procedure involves (1) making longitudinal incisions on the inner and outer foreskin panels along the dorsal midline, transverselyizing the original longitudinal incision, then extending it, and circumcising the remaining skin; (2) excising underdeveloped cord-like carnosus tissue; and (3) attaching the penile skin to the tunica albuginea. Its limitations include the need for a small incision, leading to a limited operative field; difficulty in separating and removing fibrous tissue; and the risk of incomplete penile exteriorization. The modified Devine procedure involves a longitudinal incision on the ventral side of the penile shaft, and an incision is made that extends from the constricted preputial ring to where the narrowing ends. A transverse incision is made near the coronal sulcus on the dorsal side, after which the incision is angled toward each side, connecting ventrally to the initial incision.59 This method mirrors the original steps of Devine's exteriorization and fixation, with the addition of removing excess skin from the ventral inner prepuce in an inverted V shape and suturing the remaining inner plate longitudinally. The foreskin's inner and outer plates are then sutured together to encase the penis. The benefits of this technique include cutting the constricting ring from the ventral side for complete foreskin release via oblique circumcision, which facilitates glans and penile shaft exposure, and this technique provides a broader surgical view and allows for thorough chorda removal. Ziyi Zhang et al.60 monitored 56 patients who had the postmodified Devine procedure, and significant penile lengthening, absence of retraction at 12 weeks post-operation, and heightened parental satisfaction were noted in that study.

Wollin34 introduced a novel surgical approach known as the ‘Wollin surgical technique’, utilizing a pedicled island flap. This technique involves (1) fully releasing and/or excising the abnormal fascia and dorsal fibrous cords to completely expose the corpus cavernosum and (2) separating a vascularized island flap from the inner preputial plate, creating an opening at the flap's mesentery base, and relocating it to the ventral side of the penis to address preputial defects. The advantage of this procedure lies in its ventral incision, which allows the surgeon to optimize the use of the penis's outer plate for dorsal and proximal coverage and allows the inner prepuce flap to be transferred to the ventral side, ensuring a circumcision-like appearance post-operation. Building on this, numerous researchers have globally integrated this technique with penis and penile root skin fixation (the Brisson procedure). In 2001, Brisson61 introduced a unique vertical mattress suture technique at the penis base for skin attachment involving suturing the prepubic fascia and the tunica albuginea at the 2, 10 and 12 o'clock positions, followed by penile root skin suturing at six specific points. Su Q62 modified this technique by employing multiple needles and directions for penile fixation, significantly reducing postoperative retraction and achieving satisfactory outcomes. The fixation technique evolved from six points to four points at 3, 6, 9 or 12 o'clock or two points at various positions,62, 63 effectively preventing urethral damage and minimizing postsurgical prepuce oedema.

The Borsellino64 technique involves the addition of a midscrotal longitudinal incision, facilitating direct penis extraction after shaft exteriorization. With this approach, ventral skin incisions are avoided, abnormal dartos fascia fibrous tissue is fully excised, and the penoscrotal and penopubic angles are reconstructed by fixing the penis dorsally and ventrally. This auxiliary incision has gained wide acceptance in various modified surgeries.

In 2009, Sugita et al.50 suggested a method involving a longitudinal incision on the dorsal foreskin's inner plate, which was rotated to the ventral side to cover skin deficits, and this technique mirrors Devine's fixation steps. The Sugita procedure, characterized by its simplicity in design and execution, is broadly applicable for most cases of penile skin insufficiency. Key aspects include transferring the inner prepuce flanks ventrally, ensuring a short flap transfer distance with a broad base and robust blood supply to decrease the risk of flap necrosis, and positioning the surgical scar ventrally for an aesthetically pleasing outcome and high patient satisfaction. Some modifications of this technique involve anchoring the dermis of the dorsal skin of the penis root to the tunica albuginea, enhancing the appearance of the penis and reducing the incidence of retraction.49

Skin grafting involves reconstructing the surface of the penis by transplanting skin from other body parts to the penis after removing scar tissue or excess skin. Flap grafting, akin to skin grafting, involves the removal of subcutaneous tissue beneath the skin, ensuring the blood supply of the grafted area. Skin grafts are frequently used for multiple penile skin deficiencies, with the glabrous skin of the lateral thigh or the suprapubic region being common donor sites. Donatucci,65 Han,66 and Warren et al.67 reported a preference for full-thickness skin grafting to minimize scar formation. Strother et al.37 reported that for AABP patients with severe penile skin deficiency, medium-thickness skin grafting led to a greater survival rate of the graft and greater postoperative satisfaction with the penis's appearance. However, flap transplantation is more suited for small skin defects, such as those on the ventral penis. Several researchers8 suggest treating severe CP by transferring flaps from the dorsal prepuce, utilizing the inner prepuce plate and dorsal penis skin to fill in any ventral gaps, which enhance the appearance satisfaction of the penis and reduces the chances of penile flexion deformities. One study66 successfully corrected AABP by advancing the musculocutaneous scrotal flap technique, yielding a pleasing postoperative appearance and high patient satisfaction for ventral skin defects not covered by dorsal prepuce flaps. For large dorsal skin defects, transferring the ventral or scrotal flap to the dorsal side has been an effective correction method.

Liposuction can increase the degree of penile exposure by suctioning excessive fat around the prepubic region, and this technique is suitable for patients with local adipose accumulation and sufficient skin elasticity.68 Pubic lipectomy removes the fat pad above the pubis to increase the length of the penis, and this technique is often performed in combination with other surgical procedures, to achieve aesthetic results.69 For CP patients with severe fat accumulation in the lower abdomen or pubic region, a better postoperative appearance can be obtained with liposuction or pubic lipectomy.68 During liposuction, the area is stained with methylene blue, swelling fluid is injected until the skin becomes white and hard, and a small incision is made with a sharp knife and then sucked in a fan shape until satisfactory. Suprapubic lipectomy with an Ω-shaped incision reportedly removes the prepubic fat pad, reverses exteriorization, loosens the abnormal fibre cord, and fixes the root of the penis. The appearance of the lower abdomen is then natural and flat, and the surgical incision is concealed. No complications, such as penile retraction, occurred, and patient satisfaction was high.69

In recent years, with the deepening of research on the aetiology and pathological mechanism of CP, many scholars have continuously optimized the surgical procedures on the basis of the above classic surgical methods and proposed various modified surgical methods, which have achieved good clinical efficacy and patient satisfaction. The modified Devine and modified Brisson techniques have been favoured by an increasing number of urologists and paediatric surgeons because of their advantages, namely, simplicity of operation, excellent postoperative efficacy and low complication rate; additionally, these methods have gradually become mainstream surgical methods for the treatment of CP.60, 70, 71 In addition to the classic surgical methods and the corresponding modified surgical methods, there are many simple surgical procedures and techniques that are easy to perform. For example, Paolo Caione et al.51 reported the ‘two angles’ surgery in which the junction of the penis and scrotum skin are longitudinally cut on the ventral side, the penis is freed at the level of the penile root, and the dartos fascia is fixed at the junction of the penis and scrotum on both sides to the penopubic tissue to reconstruct the penoscrotal angle, firmly fix the extended penis, and reduce the incidence of penile retraction. The learning curve is shorter, and circumcision can be avoided. Zhang H et al.72 proposed the idea of the ‘anatomical’ repair; that is, the dartos fascia is divided into deep and shallow layers, and the superficial tissue is thick and loose. The deep tissue is thin and dense, less vascularized, more fixed, and closely connected to Buck's fascia. The penile scrotal angle can be reconstructed by circular resection of the deep fartos fascia, and the Buck fascia is sutured and fixed to the superficial dartos fascia and subcutaneous tissue at the junction of the penis and scrotum at the 5 o'clock and 7 o'clock positions, which can effectively reduce the rate of penile retraction. In general, individualized surgical plans should be created after performing a comprehensive evaluation based on the classification and aetiology of CP patients.