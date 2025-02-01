Expert consensus on Rezūm™: Indications, surgical technique and postoperative care

The conclusions obtained from the review of the 49 articles, and the subsequent discussions with the experts are summarized in Tables 2–4.

3.1 Patient profile considerations

3.1.1 Prostate volume The current indication in urological guidelines for WVTT is that the prostatic volume must be between 30 and 80 cm3.3, 5 The studies by McVary et al. and Roehrborn et al. were done under this premise, so there are positive results up to 4 years of follow-up.7, 8 Several authors have included patients above this range, so the analysis of the available evidence for this population was also considered. Bole et al. compared the use of WVTT in patients with a mean prostate size of 119 cm3 versus mean sizes of 49 cm3 and concluded that subjects with prostate volumes >80 cm3 experienced symptomatic and objective improvements in the AUA Symptom Score (p = 0.04) and voiding parameters (p = 0.002) comparable to patients with glands smaller than 80 cm3.9 In a recent study, Woo et al. in a group of 47 patients reported prostate volumes ranging from 80.8 to 148.1 cm3. At 6 months, 83% of patients were treatment responders according to the primary efficacy end-point, with an average International Prostate Symptoms Score (IPSS) improvement of 11.9 ± 7.5 points (95% CI lower bound of 9.7 points), indicating significant clinical benefit.10 In another current patient series, Elterman et al. demonstrated that patients with mean prostates volumes of 100.0 (88.5, 115.0) mL achieved a 59% improvement in IPSS at 12 months, indicating notable efficacy in symptom relief for large prostate glands.11 Moreover, in post-marketing study, Darson et al., included patients up to 183 cm3 and separately analysed the subgroup with prostate >60 cm3, concluding that they had a similar probability as those in the <60 cm3 group of obtaining a clinically significant result of at least 3 points in the IPSS (94.7% vs. 78.9%, p = 0.11).12 All these studies were in line with the findings of the meta-analysis conducted by McVary et al., which demonstrated that WVTT provides a statistically significant and clinically important short-term improvement in LUTS with low complication rates in men with a prostate volume of at least 80 cm3.13 After discussion with the panel of experts, there was consensus on the appropriateness of the technique for sizes between 30 and 80 cm3 and for those >80 cm3. However, based on the clinical practice, it was noted that the experience obtained so far with large prostate volumes is insufficient, and, in these patients, the outcomes rely more heavily on the baseline urinary parameters rather than solely on the prostate volume.

3.1.2 Prostate anatomy WVTT can be used indifferently in either of the lobes, as well as in the middle lobe, in contrast to other therapies.14 Several studies include patients with middle lobe and the improvement in symptoms and flow appear to be independent of its presence,15 which was confirmed by the expert panel.

3.1.3 Age of the patient No age-specific indication is available on the literature; however, Zhu et al. evaluated the results of WVTT in 146 patients <65 years versus 110 patients >65 years. Both groups showed significant improvements at 4 years in IPSS, QoL and Qmax (maximum flow rate) (p < 0.05), but no significant differences in either group at any follow-up point. There was also no difference in the rates of either adverse events or retreatment (p = 0.86).16 The committee also noted no age-related limitations in use.

3.1.4 Severity of symptoms The IPSS defines moderate symptoms as 8–19 points and severe symptoms as ≥19.5 In terms of clinical outcome, according to the AUA, patients with a decrease in IPSS of >3 points will be considered responders to treatment.3 In post-marketing studies, Darson et al. evaluated 131 patients with moderate and severe symptoms treated with WVTT. Both groups, with similar prostate sizes, showed clinically and statistically significant improvements in IPSS at 3 and 12 months (p < 0.0001). A significant 6.1-point reduction in IPSS (40.1%) was achieved in the moderate LUTS cohort at 3–6 months, which continued with a 40.6% reduction at 12 months from a mean baseline IPSS of 14.3 (p < 0.0001). In the severe LUTS cohort, there was a 14.4-point reduction in IPSS (54.7%) from baseline at 3–6 months, which continued at 12 months with a reduction from 25.5 to 13.4 points (p < 0.0001).15 However, there were no significant differences in assessment time points between patients with moderate and severe symptoms.8 From this study, results were also obtained according to the presence of middle lobe and prostate size, showing a higher probability of having ≥3 points improvement in IPSS (91.7% vs. 75.4%, p = 0.03) in patients treated in the middle lobe, and 23 patients with prostates >60 cm3 were equally likely to have a significant clinical improvement of at least 3 points compared to patients <60 cm3 (94.7% vs. 78.9%, p = 0.11).12 In the same way, but with higher temporalities, McVary et al. concluded that men with moderate and severe symptoms experience symptomatic relief, with similar improvements in IPSS at 4 years, 46.1% and 46.9%, respectively.7

3.1.5 Micturition parameters To date, the two parameters most frequently evaluated in clinical trials are maximum flow rate (Qmax) and postvoid residual volume (PVR). Regarding Qmax, no specific value has been identified to establish it as an inclusion criterion, although the tendency is to select patients with Qmax <15 mL/s. In the study by Darson et al., after 12 months, there was a significant improvement in Qmax values (p < 0.0001) in both moderate and severe symptom groups.12 Similarly, the original 4-year clinical trial by McVary et al. showed an increase in Qmax of 45% in the moderate symptomatology group and 51.3% for severe symptomatology (p < 0.0001).7 However, while Garden et al. found significant improvements in the >80 cm3 prostate group (from 7.39 to 14.60 mL/s; p = 0.039), this was not the case in the <80 cm3 group (9.47–10.90, p = 0.187).14 In meta-analyses, Qmax showed significant improvement at all follow-up points, with no differences mentioned for any other parameter.6, 17 Regarding PVR, studies with a duration of 3 months demonstrated a notable reduction of 74% (from 197 ± 150 to 51 ± 22 mL)35 and in those up to 4 years, a decrease of up to 85.7%.25 In those analysing PVR by prostate size, although more profound changes were seen in the >80 cm3 group (161.09–80.85 mL, p = 0.009) than in the <80 cm3 group (89.51–62.72, p = 0.027), both improvements were statistically significant.14 Experts agreed that an improvement in both parameters is observed after treatment with WVTT, although it was considered that there is not sufficient evidence to limit the application of the technique depending exclusively on the patient's PVR nor to define a PVR threshold that would restrict its use.

3.1.6 Use in non-responders' patients to pharmacological treatment Pharmacological treatment is the first choice for treating BPH. Nonetheless, its efficacy is limited and adverse effects cause discontinuation in more than 15% of cases.18, 19 For that reason, patient selection in studies with WVTT usually involves patients whose medical treatments have been ineffective, poorly tolerated or refused.20, 21 While the panel acknowledged the recommendation, they deemed it essential to incorporate certain nuances. Several recommendations suggest WVTT as an alternative to medication, particularly in younger individuals, a scenario that is not consistently reflected in actual practice.

3.1.7 Pre-intervention catheter-dependent patients Regarding catheter-dependent patients, Elterman et al. conducted an analysis of 17 catheter-dependent patients with a mean prostate volume of 84.4 cm3, with or without the presence of the middle lobe. All patients had at least one recent failed test without catheter (TWOC). At 1 month, 13/14 patients had voided spontaneously and were not catheterized; at 3 months, 14/14 and at 6 months, 15/15 (one patient was lost to follow-up).22 Another study with 49 patients, all catheter-dependent, with a mean volume of 73 cm3 and 80% mid-lobe presence, showed a success rate in terms of catheter-dependent urinary retention of 87.8% at 6 months. Moreover, a significant improvement in IPSS of 13 points on average was observed at Month 6 (17 points pretreatment to 4 points; p < 0.01).23 In the Winkler et al. trial, 26 of 92 patients were catheter-dependent pre-intervention, and all of them were catheter-free at 6 weeks.21 In the discussion, the experts noted that in these patients, the results of the clinical trials can be misleading, as the aim is not only to remove the catheter but also to test urinary function after a period of time following catheter removal. In clinical practice, this patient profile exhibits poorer urination patterns compared non-catheter-dependent patients, resulting in outcomes that may not be as favourable. It is essential to communicate this information to patients in advance.

3.1.8 Patient preferences and QoL The indicator related to QoL in multiple studies is the IPSS-QoL. Evidence suggests that WVTT can significantly improve QoL in men with moderate to severe LUTS by 43% (p < 0.0001) from Month 3 and sustained over 4 years. Patients who underwent middle lobe treatment showed similar objective and subjective improvements to those who did not,7 and those who were catheter-dependent pre-intervention also showed a statistically significant decrease of 4 points on average (p < 0.01) at 6 months.23 In terms of patient preferences when choosing treatment with WVTT, there is little evidence collected. Some studies mention that the main reason given is to maintain sexual function.20, 24 In Garden et al., patients with prostate volume >80 cm3 were informed that the indication for the technique was only for sizes <80 cm3, yet they chose WVTT as a less invasive treatment, as an alternative to continuing other medical treatments, and mitigated sex-related side effects.14 Based on expert's experience, the greatest concern that patients report is the fear of complications and, to a lesser extent, the subsequent catheterisation time, and hospital stay.