Feasibility study of using the PREDICT kidney tool for patients with localised renal cell carcinoma

To address these issues, our team has developed PREDICT Kidney, a new online tool that presents the absolute risk of recurrence based on the Leibovich score alongside the competing age- and sex-matched absolute risk of death from other causes. The tool has been co-designed by patients, clinicians and members of the public to be used in consultations to support clinicians when communicating the risk of recurrence, with the aim that patients feel more informed about their risk of recurrence and have a better understanding of the rationale behind their planned follow-up.

Tailoring surveillance based on individual risk of recurrence is recommended by many current guidelines, 5 - 9 with the recommended follow-up schedules for patients differing with respect to modality, frequency and duration depending on risk classification. No guideline recommends one specific risk model or risk threshold, leaving the choice to clinicians. 10 In the UK, one of the most widely used risk models, which is also recommended in the recently published Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) guidelines, 11 is the Leibovich score. 12 This score estimates the risk of recurrence based on tumour characteristics (size, stage, nuclear grade, presence of necrosis and regional lymph node status). Based on their score, patients are stratified into low (score 0–2), intermediate (score 3–5) and high (score above 6) risk groups for cancer recurrence, which subsequently guides their surveillance. Although the estimated metastasis-free survival rate for the three risk categories has been published, and the score has been validated in studies for recurrence-free survival, cancer-specific survival and overall survival, 13 it does not give an absolute risk of recurrence or take into consideration other competing health risks. Surveillance is also a source of anxiety for many patients 14 and understanding of decision-making about follow-up is poor. In a recent study, in which we held focus groups with patients with kidney cancer to understand their experience of follow-up care, 15 participants described marked variation in how the risk of recurrence was communicated and a lack of transparency around decision-making for risk-stratified follow-up. Some were able to recall being given their Leibovich score, whilst others reported no conversations with their clinical team about their risk of recurrence. Fear of recurrence is common in patients with localised RCC, with this affecting quality of life and health outcomes. 16 It is also known from studies in other cancer types that patient recall of risk is often poor, with many perceiving their risk to be higher than the actual estimate. 17

Renal cell cancer (RCC) is the 7th most common cancer in the UK 1 and its management increasingly requires a multi-specialist approach. 2 Between 70% and 75% of patients diagnosed with RCC have localised disease at diagnosis and are most commonly treated surgically 3 ; however, approximately 20% subsequently develop cancer recurrence. 4 Surveillance, including interval imaging with computerised tomography (CT) scans, is an important component of post-operative care for these patients. However, surveillance is associated with potential harm for patients, including anxiety and radiation exposure, as well as being resource intensive for the healthcare service.

The overall aims of this study are to (a) assess the feasibility and acceptability of incorporating the PREDICT Kidney online tool into the first post-surgery follow-up appointments for patients with localised renal cell carcinoma and (b) to evaluate participant recruitment, completeness of data collection and estimates of patient-level outcomes to inform the design of a future trial. The study objectives and outcome measures are described in Table 1 .

Participants will be eligible for inclusion in the study if they have been treated with surgery (either partial or radical nephrectomy) for primary localised clear cell RCC and are awaiting their first post-surgery follow-up appointment, are aged 18 years or over, are able to read and write in English and to understand and sign the written information consent form. Patients will be ineligible if they are known to have a familial syndrome predisposing them to RCC, have had surgery for a second primary kidney cancer or have any other conditions which, in the opinion of the local Principal Investigator, makes them unsuitable for study participation.

5 METHODS

5.1 Participants and recruitment We aim to recruit 60 participants from three centres across England and Scotland. Potentially eligible patients will be identified by members of the clinical team at each centre on a weekly basis by reviewing the appointment list for the clinic two to three weeks ahead or through the weekly multidisciplinary team meeting (MDT). Potentially eligible patients will be sent a study pack including a cover letter on hospital-headed paper, a participant information leaflet and a copy of the consent form. Contact details for the research team will be included in the participant information sheet and potential participants will be encouraged to contact the research team if they have any questions about the study. As participants may not know whether the excised renal mass is RCC in advance of the follow-up consultation, the cover letter and participant information sheet will make clear that all those who have had surgery for a kidney mass are being invited and in the event that they do not in fact have cancer, they will be unable to participate in the study. Patients potentially interested in taking part will be invited to arrive 20 minutes in advance of their follow-up clinic appointment. Upon arrival and prior to their consultation, they will be met by a member of the clinical team who has been appropriately trained in obtaining consent for research studies. It will be explained to the patients that they can decide either to (i) participate in the study with their consultation being video and audio recorded; (ii) participate in the study with their consultation being just audio recorded; (iii) participate in the study without their consultation being video or audio recorded; or (iv) not participate in the study. For those agreeing to take part, written consent will be taken. The patients will then be given a corresponding card (green for (i), yellow for (ii), red for (iii) or no card at all for option (iv)) which they will present to their clinician upon walking into the consultation room. Participants will be then allocated to the ‘standard of care’ (SOC) arm or the ‘SOC and PREDICT Kidney’ (intervention) arm of the study (Figure 1). Allocation will be done such that patients at each site will be allocated to the SOC arm until a minimum of eight patients have been recruited. Subsequently, patients at each site will be allocated to the intervention arm. This approach has been chosen to reduce contamination between the arms by clinicians changing their SOC following participation in the intervention arm of the study. FIGURE 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Patient pathway through study. Immediately following the consultation, participants in both arms of the study who consented to have their consultation audio and/or video recorded will have their consent for the use of that recording confirmed and will be asked to provide further written consent for the use of that data. If at that stage any participants do not wish us to keep the recordings, they will be deleted. All clinicians based in the participating hospitals who currently conduct follow-up consultations with patients following surgery for kidney cancer will be eligible to take part in the study. They will be invited to participate by the local Principal Investigators at each site and will be asked to consent to take part in the study. Additionally, they will be asked if they agree to have their consultations audio- or video-recorded and if they consent to being contacted to arrange an interview.

5.2 Intervention Patients in the SOC arm will have a consultation in which their pathology results, the risk of recurrence based on the Leibovich score and their follow-up care plan are discussed. Within this usual care arm, patients are typically informed of the individual Leibovich score (0–11) and if this places them in the low, intermediate or high risk for recurrence group. They may also be told what the estimated average 5-year absolute risk of recurrence for that risk group is as a percentage. For patients in the intervention arm, the consultation will include the use of the new PREDICT Kidney tool to support the conversation about the risk of recurrence and risk-stratified follow-up. After the clinician has explained the pathology results and confirmed that the patient has kidney cancer, the clinician will enter the patient's risk factor information into the online PREDICT Kidney tool. The PREDICT Kidney tool is a risk-communication tool that implements the augmented Leibovich model. It presents the risk of recurrence category based on the Leibovich score, alongside the 1-year, 5-year and 10-year absolute risk of recurrence based on the Leibovich model and the 1-year, 5-year and 10-year age- and sex-matched absolute risk of death from other causes calculated using joint modelling with Cox proportional hazard models approach to include competing risks as applied in the development of the PREDICT Breast and PREDICT Prostate tools18, 19 (Figure 2). FIGURE 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Screenshots of the PREDICT kidney tool: A) the landing page, B) the input section, C) icon array visualisation of kidney cancer recurrence, other cause of death and recurrence-free survival, one of five visualisations available in the tool, and D) the information provided in the printout. Training on the PREDICT Kidney tool will be provided for the clinicians after the recruitment of control participants is complete to limit any contamination of the SOC consultations. The clinicians will be given a guidance document outlining how to best use the tool to communicate personalised risk estimates using the text and graphics generated. Each patient will be given a printed report from the tool at the end of their consultation including graphic results, what they mean, and links to more information and support. The design of the tool, the format of the risk visualisations and the report have been informed by the existing PREDICT Breast and PREDICT Prostate tools, the wider literature20 and a series of online workshops carried out by the research team. Workshops were conducted with: patients with experience of kidney cancer, members of the public without a history of kidney cancer and healthcare professionals involved in the care of patients with kidney cancer.

5.3 Sample size We aim to recruit 30 patients to each arm (a total of 60). This will enable us to assess the recruitment rate to within +/− 10% with 95% confidence intervals (point estimate 50%). This number of participants is also sufficient to enable data collection for the qualitative components of the analysis.

5.4 Data collection Before their consultation, study participants in both arms will be asked to complete a baseline paper questionnaire (File S1) asking about sociodemographic factors, health literacy,21 subjective and objective numeracy22, 23 and general health (measured using the EQ-5D-5L)24 (Table 2). Immediately following their consultation, study participants in both arms will be asked to complete a second paper questionnaire (File S2) including outcome measures relating to comprehension of risk of recurrence and follow-up, perceived risk of cancer recurrence, risk conviction, satisfaction with the information provided and fear of cancer recurrence (Table 2). Subjective comprehension will be measured by averaging two Likert items asking: “How clear was the information you were given about ….? ” and “How much effort did you have to put in to understand the information you were given about ….? ”. Objective comprehension will be measured with a single question asking: “Which of these risk categories best describes your risk of cancer recurrence?”. Perceived risk of cancer recurrence will be measured using one question on a scale of 0–100 and a measure of risk conviction based on two questions used in previous studies.25 Fear of cancer recurrence will be measured using the first six questions from the Fear of Cancer Recurrence Inventory short form (FCRI-SF)26). TABLE 2. Details of measures and outcomes collected within patient questionnaires. Baseline Immediate after consultation 3 months after consultation Sociodemographic Age 10-year age groups • Sex Female/Male/Prefer not to specify • Gender One question on whether the participant identifies with the same gender as sex registered at birth • Ethnicity Four categories plus Other/Prefer not to specify • Postcode • Understanding of risk of recurrence Subjective risk comprehension Two questions on 7-point scales • Objective risk comprehension Risk category and numeric 1–100 range • • Risk conviction for numeric risk of recurrence Two questions on 7-point confidence scales 25 • • Relative risk of recurrence and death from other causes 5-point relative scale • • Risk conviction for relative risk of recurrence and death from other causes Two questions on 7-point confidence scales 25 • • Understanding of follow-up Subjective Follow up Comprehension Two questions on 7-point scales • Fear of recurrence Fear of recurrence Fear of Cancer Recurrence Inventory short form (FCRI-SF). 24 • • Satisfaction Satisfaction with risk information Two questions on 7-point agreement scales • Satisfaction with Follow up Information Three questions on 7-point agreement scales • Overall Satisfaction with consultation 7-point agreement scale • Views of the report* Feeling 7-point satisfaction scale • Layout 7-point satisfaction scale • Information 7-point satisfaction scale • Moderators Subjective numeracy Eight questions on 6-point scale, taken from the cognitive ability domain of the Subjective Numeracy Scale 22 • Objective numeracy Three questions with numeric answers 23 • Health Literacy Single Item Literacy Screener (SILS) 21 • General Health EQ-5D-5L 24 • Three months after their consultation, study participants in both arms will be sent a final short questionnaire including measures of perceived risk of cancer recurrence and the complete Fear of Cancer Recurrence Inventory short form (FCRI-SF) (Table 2, File S3). To assess the fidelity of the use of the tool by clinicians and to monitor the additional time taken to deliver the intervention, a subset of both control and intervention consultations will be video recorded. A subset of study participants from the intervention arm will additionally be purposively sampled based on risk profile to take part in a telephone or online interview with a member of the research team within 2–6 weeks of their consultation. The interviews will be semi-structured based on an interview schedule informed by the Theoretical Framework of Acceptability (TFA)27 and will include a discussion of the participants' experience of being told their risk of recurrence and competing risk of death from other causes using the PREDICT Kidney tool and how this has affected their understanding of their risk of recurrent disease. All healthcare professionals participating in this study will also be invited to participate in an interview with a member of the research team. The interviews will be based on a schedule informed by the TFA,27 normalisation process theory28 and the system usability scale.29 They will focus on tool acceptability, perceived usability and perceived limitations and barriers to uptake.