Outcomes in BCG failure: Outcome from a single centre UK experience

As a number of new agents are currently being investigated in clinical trials there is an expectation that BST options in the UK and Europe will expand. However, there is limited contemporaneous real-world data to compare the efficacy of these new options to the current practice. The aim of this work is therefore to describe outcomes of patients with BCG failure or intolerance in a UK centre.

Radical cystectomy (RC) is the gold standard treatment for patients with high-grade bladder cancer recurrence during or after intravesical Bacillus-Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy. 1 However, approximately 50% of patients are either unfit for or decline major surgery and opt for alternative bladder-sparing treatments (BSTs). 2 To date, there are three FDA-approved therapy agents in this setting, however, BST options are more limited in the UK and Europe. 1 In the UK, options include hyper-thermic intravesical mitomycin, BCG re-challenge, endoscopic surveillance and enrolment in clinical trials.

Patient groups were compared using descriptive statistics. Survival was estimated using the Kaplan-Meier method, and distributions within subgroups were compared using the log-rank test. P values of <0.05 were considered statistically significant. All statistical analyses were performed in SPSS v29. Due to the small number of bladder-sparing treatments, unresponsive and exposed groups were combined in the analysis.

The secondary outcomes were 3- and 5-year cancer-specific survival (CSS) and overall survival (OS). CSS is defined as the time between diagnosis of BCG failure and cancer-related death. OS is defined as the time between diagnosis of BCG failure and death from any cause.

The primary outcome was event-free survival (EFS). In keeping with FDA recommendations for NMIBC, 5 an event is defined as persistence of CIS at 6 months, development of any HG Ta/CIS/T1 within the bladder or remaining urinary tract in patients undergoing BST, development of muscle-invasive, advanced bladder cancer or any death due to cancer. For BSTs, complete response (CR) rates at 3 and 6 months, median duration of response in patients with CIS (mDoR) and cystectomy-free survival rate are also reported in line with recommendations. 5 Day 0 in BST groups for complete response is three months from starting BST at the time of the first check cystoscopy.

Treatment options in BCG failure were recommended via a multidisciplinary team meeting and discussed with the patient to come to a shared decision. At the diagnosis of BCG failure, it is standard practice for patients to be recommended radical cystectomy but this may not be pursued due to patient choice or the patient being assessed as unfit for major surgery. Bladder-sparing options would then be explored.

BCG failure is generally defined as any high-grade (HG) recurrence during or after BCG therapy. In this study, patients were grouped by the European Association of Urology definition and included the BCG unresponsive group recommended by the FDA and the BCG exposed group that encompasses a further group of high-risk patients that do not meet the unresponsive criteria. 1 , 3 BCG intolerance encompasses those patients who experience severe side effects that prevent continuation of treatment. The muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) group included all patients diagnosed with MIBC in the follow-up period. Further details of the classification used are available in Supplementary Material – Table 1 .

A total of 11% (12/112) of patients had disease progression at the time of BCG failure. Of these 6% (7/112) had muscle-invasive disease (MIBC) and 57% (4/7) of them underwent RC. One patient received radiotherapy and the remaining two patients received the best supportive care due to their fitness and comorbidities. From the four patients who underwent RC, 75% (3/4) progressed to metastatic disease (Table 2 ). At the time of BCG failure, 5% (5/112) of patients had progressed further to metastatic disease and received systemic therapy. The 3- and 5-year CSS rates was 66% and 0%.

The overall EFS rate was 90% as three patients experienced high-grade recurrence and underwent RC. All recurrences occurred more than 24 months after BCG was discontinued (Table 2 ). There were no low-grade recurrences in this group. The 3- and 5-year CSS rates were 100% (Table 2 ).

Complete Response is calculated for patients with CIS; 83% (14/17) of patients treated with BSTs had CIS at the time of BCG failure. CR rate was 64% (9/14) at 3 months and 50.0% (7/14) at 6 months. The median duration of response of patients treated with BSTs in the BCG unresponsive and BCG exposed groups were 4.6 months (95% CI 0.0–13.0) and 16.2 months (95% CI 2.8–29.7) months, respectively.

A total of 70 patients had BCG unresponsive or exposed disease. Seventy-six percent (53/70) underwent RC and 24% (17/70) received BSTs. Of the patients receiving BSTs, 64.7% (11/17) patients were deemed unfit for cystectomy and 35.3% (6/17) patients declined cystectomy. The types of BST selected, and subsequent treatments are described in Figure 1 ; 35.3% (6/17) patients undergoing first-line BST transitioned to second-line treatment due to high-grade NMIBC recurrence or treatment intolerance and a further 50% (3/6) transitioned to a third line BST.

4 DISCUSSION

Our report describes the outcome of patients with BCG unresponsive or intolerant urothelial carcinoma of the bladder. To our knowledge, this is the largest cohort describing real-world outcomes in this patient population in the UK.

In BCG-exposed and unresponsive disease, the current European and UK guidelines recommend patients with BCG failure undergo radical cystectomy.1 However, some patients are either unfit or refuse to undergo surgery. In these patients, alternative options with bladder-sparing therapies are utilized. In our patient cohort, the majority (76%) of patients underwent surgery, as per standard of care. The remaining cohort received BSTs which included hyperthermic mitomycin, BCG re-challenge and endoscopic surveillance. The key difference seen between the BST and RC groups is event-free survival. Patients receiving BSTs were more likely to experience disease recurrence and this resulted in changes to their BST approach. There was no statistically significant difference in cancer-specific survival between patients in the groups. This supports observations reported by other groups that bladder-sparing strategies may be safely employed in a selected patient population and is further underpinned by the recent FDA approvals of pembrolizumab, nadofaragene firadenovec and N-803.2, 6-8 However, it is likely that the higher rates of events in the BST group impact the patient's overall health-related quality of life and this should be considered when counselling patients deciding between RC and BSTs. Therefore, our data supports currently available BSTs as a valid alternative to RC when the patient is accepting the increased risk of recurrence.

Regarding the risk of recurrence, the median follow-up of trials reporting on BSTs, with the exception of Nadofaragene Firadenovec, is shorter than follow-up in this cohort.9 Therefore, the duration of follow-up of our BST cohort provides valuable insight into the patient journey and can inform the counselling of patients; Over half of patients undergoing first-line BST transitioned to second-line BST due to recurrence or intolerance and a further 10% had third line BST. Our practice is to respond to recurrence/intolerance and make use of all BST options available. However, to date, trials have not reported on the use of subsequent BSTs in patients recurring nor is there guidance on the sequencing of BST in the context of recurrence or intolerance of therapy. This is an area that would benefit from further work to inform consensus on the sequencing of BST and indications to switch to an alternative therapy.

Regarding patients presenting with MIBC at the time of BCG failure, in keeping with previously published outcomes these patients had the poorest survival outcomes.10 Only a third of MIBC patients in this cohort were able to undergo radical cystectomy with the remainder presenting with metastatic disease or were unfit for surgery. This highlights an area in need of improvement to improve overall bladder cancer survival and should be monitored as novel agents are used first-line BCG naïve patients.

Finally, regarding the BCG intolerance group, there were no cancer-related deaths, with 93% avoiding cystectomy. All patients in the BCG intolerance group opted for endoscopic surveillance initially and the outcomes in this cohort suggest that this is a very reasonable recommendation. However, there are currently no guideline recommendations supporting this and the absence of a recommendation is likely due to the paucity of data on this group. The lack of evidence is concerning as BCG intolerance represented 26% of our BCG failure cohort. These patients are therefore being underserved in the research setting and would benefit from further studies to define principles to risk stratify to RC vs BST. In our cohort, over three-quarters of patients had received adequate BCG and this may therefore be an important prognostic factor. However, due to the absence of events in this group, we cannot draw any conclusions.

This study has a number of limitations. Firstly, its retrospective nature and, secondly, the study period encompasses the covid pandemic which meant that treatment and follow-up schedules may have been altered when movement restrictions were in place. Thirdly, small numbers in the BST group limited the analysis. The BCG unresponsive and exposed groups were combined to facilitate a more meaningful analysis but we acknowledge that these groups behave differently and most trials to date have focused on the BCG unresponsive group, which limits the ability to compare our real-world findings to clinical trial data. Additionally, it is challenging to conclude if the study was adequately powered. We performed a posthoc power analysis using the observed hazard ratio and event rates, however with such sparse events in the BST group, this analysis yielded artificially high power estimates (close to 1). This is driven by the inflated hazard ratio from near-complete separation and does not indicate a genuinely adequate sample size but rather a mathematical artefact of a few events in one arm. Larger, collaborative, studies are therefore required to confirm the observations reported in this study.