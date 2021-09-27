Working off-campus? Learn about our remote access options

BJU International
Early View
Review

Early detection of kidney cancer using urinary proteins: a truly non-invasive strategy

Jordan G. Flitcroft,

Cavendish Laboratory, Department of Physics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Search for more papers by this author
Jeroen Verheyen,

Department of Surgery, Addenbrookes Hospital, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Search for more papers by this author
Tarun Vemulkar,

Cavendish Laboratory, Department of Physics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Search for more papers by this author
Emma N. Welbourne,

Cavendish Laboratory, Department of Physics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Search for more papers by this author
Sabrina H. Rossi,

Department of Surgery, Addenbrookes Hospital, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Search for more papers by this author
Sarah J. Welsh,

Department of Surgery, Addenbrookes Hospital, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Search for more papers by this author
Russell P. Cowburn,

Cavendish Laboratory, Department of Physics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Search for more papers by this author
Grant D. Stewart,

Corresponding Author

Department of Surgery, Addenbrookes Hospital, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Correspondence: Grant D. Stewart, Department of Surgery, University of Cambridge, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Hills Road, Cambridge CB2 0QQ, UK.

e-mail: gds35@cam.ac.uk

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 27 September 2021
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.15601

Abstract

Objectives

To review urinary protein biomarkers as potential non-invasive, easily obtainable, early diagnostic tools in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Methods

A PubMed database search was performed up to the year 2020 to identify primary studies reporting potential urinary protein biomarkers for RCC. Separate searches were conducted to identify studies describing appropriate methods of developing cancer screening programmes and detection of cancer biomarkers.

Results

Several urinary protein biomarkers are under validation for RCC diagnostics, e.g. aquaporin-1, perilipin-2, carbonic anhydrase-9, Raf-kinase inhibitory protein, nuclear matrix protein-22, 14-3-3 Protein β/α and neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin. However, none has yet been validated or approved for clinical use due to low sensitivity or specificity, inconsistencies in appropriate study design, or lack of external validation.

Conclusions

Evaluation of biomarkers’ feasibility, sample preparation and storage, biomarker validation, and the application of novel technologies may provide a solution that maximises the potential for a truly non-invasive biomarker in early RCC diagnostics.