Urological stone disease: A Five-year update of stone management using hospital episode statistics

Results

UUTS increased by 2.2% from 86,742 in 2014-15 to 88,632 in 2019-20 but annual prevalence remained static at 0.14%. The number of UUTS episodes in those of a working age has remained static but increased by 9% for patients aged more than 60 (from 27,329 to 29,842).The number of SWL (shockwave lithotripsy) treatments decreased by 6.8%.There was a further increase in the use of URS (ureteroscopy) between 2015-20 of 18.9%. Within this subgroup, flexible ureteroscopy was the most rapid in use with a rise of 20.4% from 7,108 to 8,558 recorded cases. Over the 20-year period from 2000-2020 there was a remarkable 257% increase in URS cases. There was a further decline in open surgery for UUTS by 40%. Stone surgery day case numbers have increased by 14.7% (from 31,014 to 35,566) with a corresponding decline in the number of bed days by 14.3%. Emergency cases increased by 40% while elective cases saw a slight increase of 1.9%.