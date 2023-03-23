Authorship Diversity in Global Evidence Synthesis in Urology: 1998-2022 Analysis of Cochrane Reviews
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16010.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16010-sup-0001-Supinfo.docxWord 2007 document , 415.2 KB
|
Supinfo
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.