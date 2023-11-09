BJU International
Intra-individual comparison of prostate-specific membrane antigen positron emission tomography/computed tomography versus bone scan in detecting skeletal metastasis at prostate cancer diagnosis

Ramesh Shanmugasundaram

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Jeremy Saad

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Ash Heyworth

Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Veronica Wong

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Anita Pelecanos

Statistics Unit, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Mohan Arianayagam

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Bertram Canagasingham

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Richard Ferguson

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Ahmed Saeed Goolam

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Mohamed Khadra

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Jonathan Kam

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Raymond Ko

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Stephen McCombie

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Fiona Stanley Hospital, Murdoch, Western Australia, Australia

University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia, Australia

Celi Varol

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Matthew Winter

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Robert Mansberg

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Diep Nguyen

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Chuong Bui

Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Han Loh

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Ken Le

Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

Matthew J. Roberts

Nepean Urology Research Group, Kingswood, New South Wales, Australia

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Herston, Queensland, Australia

University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research, Herston, Queensland, Australia

Correspondence: Matthew J. Roberts, Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Herston, QLD 4029, Australia.

e-mail: [email protected]

Abstract

Objectives

To compare the diagnostic performance and radiological staging impact of 68Ga-prostate-specific membrane antigen positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PSMA PET/CT) compared to 99Tc whole-body bone scan (WBBS) for the detection of skeletal metastasis in the primary staging of prostate cancer (PCa).

Patients and Methods

A prospective institutional database was retrospectively examined for patients who underwent both PSMA PET and WBBS within a 1 week interval for PCa primary staging. Lesions were categorised as ‘negative’, ‘equivocal’, or ‘definite’ based on nuclear medicine physician interpretation. Metastatic burden was characterised for each imaging modality according to three groups: (i) local disease (no skeletal metastases), (ii) oligometastatic disease (three or fewer skeletal metastases), or (iii) polymetastatic disease (more than three skeletal metastases).

Results

There were 667 patients included. The median (interquartile range) prostate-specific antigen level was 9.2 (6.2–16) ng/mL and 60% of patients were high risk according to a modified D'Amico risk classification. The overall distribution of skeletal metastasis detection changed across the two scans overall (P = 0.003), being maintained within high-risk (P = 0.030) and low-risk (P = 0.018) groups. PSMA PET/CT identified more definite skeletal metastases compared to WBBS overall (10.3% vs 7.3%), and according to risk grouping (high: 12% vs 9%, intermediate: 4% vs 1%). Upstaging was more common with PSMA PET/CT than WBBS (P = 0.001). The maximum standardised uptake value (SUVmax) of the primary tumour was associated with upstaging of skeletal metastases on PSMA PET/CT (P = 0.025), while age was associated with upstaging on WBBS (P = 0.021). The SUVmax of the primary tumour and metastases were both higher according to extent of metastatic disease (P = 0.001 and P < 0.001, respectively).

Conclusions

More skeletal metastases were detected with PSMA PET/CT than WBBS, resulting in a higher upstaging rate mostly in high-risk patients. The SUVmax of the primary tumour and metastases was associated with upstaging.