BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article

Localized Non-Metastatic Sarcomatoid Renal Cell Carcinoma: A 31 Year Externally Verified Study

Kyle A. Blum

Corresponding Author

Kyle A. Blum

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Andrew W. Silagy

Andrew W. Silagy

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Andrea Knezevic

Andrea Knezevic

Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Stanley Weng

Stanley Weng

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Alan Wang

Alan Wang

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Roy Mano

Roy Mano

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Julian Marcon

Julian Marcon

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Renzo G. DiNatale

Renzo G. DiNatale

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Alejandro Sanchez

Alejandro Sanchez

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Satish Tickoo

Satish Tickoo

Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Sounak Gupta

Sounak Gupta

Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Robert Motzer

Robert Motzer

Department of Pathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Naomi B. Haas

Naomi B. Haas

Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Se Eun Kim

Se Eun Kim

Department of Data Science, Dana Farber Cancer Center, Boston, MA

Robert G. Uzzo

Robert G. Uzzo

Department of Surgical Oncology, Division of Urology and Urologic Oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA

Jonathan A. Coleman

Jonathan A. Coleman

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

A. Ari Hakimi

A. Ari Hakimi

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Paul Russo

Paul Russo

Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

First published: 17 August 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16125

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16125.

Abstract:

Objectives

Most sRCC research focuses on advanced or metastatic disease, with limited studies analyzing localized non-metastatic patient outcomes. This study evaluates post-nephrectomy outcomes and predictors of cancer-specific survival (CSS) between localized sRCC and grade-4 RCC (non-sRCC) patients.

Materials and Methods

564 localized RCC patients underwent partial or radical nephrectomy between June 1988 to March 2019 for sRCC (n=204) or WHO/ISUP grade-4 non-sRCC (n=360). CSS at every stage between groups were assessed. Phase-III ASSURE clinical trial data was used to externally validate CSS findings. Man-Whitney U, Chi-squared tests compared outcomes and Kaplan-Meier method evaluated CSS, overall survival (OS) and recurrence-free survival. Clinicopathologic features associated with RCC death were evaluated using Cox-proportional hazards regression.

Results

Median follow-up was 31.5 months. Median OS and CSS between sRCC and grade-4 non-sRCC groups was 45 vs 102 months and 49 vs 152 months, respectively, p<0.001. At every stage, sRCC had worse CSS compared to grade-4 non-sRCC. Notably, pT1 sRCC had worse CSS than pT3 grade-4 non-sRCC. Negative predictors of CSS were sarcomatoid features, non-clear cell histology, positive-margins, higher stage (pT3/pT4) and use of minimally-invasive surgery (MIS). ASSURE external verification showed worse CSS in sRCC patients (HR 1.63 (95% CI [1.12-2.36]), p=0.01), but not worse outcomes in MIS surgery (HR 1.39 (95% CI [0.75-2.56]), p=0.30).

Conclusions

Localized sRCC has worse CSS compared to grade-4 non-sRCC at every stage. Negative survival predictors included positive-margins, higher pathological stage, use of MIS, and non-ccRCC histology. sRCC is an aggressive variant even at low stages requiring vigilant surveillance and possible inclusion in adjuvant therapy trials.