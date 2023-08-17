Localized Non-Metastatic Sarcomatoid Renal Cell Carcinoma: A 31 Year Externally Verified Study
Abstract:
Objectives
Most sRCC research focuses on advanced or metastatic disease, with limited studies analyzing localized non-metastatic patient outcomes. This study evaluates post-nephrectomy outcomes and predictors of cancer-specific survival (CSS) between localized sRCC and grade-4 RCC (non-sRCC) patients.
Materials and Methods
564 localized RCC patients underwent partial or radical nephrectomy between June 1988 to March 2019 for sRCC (n=204) or WHO/ISUP grade-4 non-sRCC (n=360). CSS at every stage between groups were assessed. Phase-III ASSURE clinical trial data was used to externally validate CSS findings. Man-Whitney U, Chi-squared tests compared outcomes and Kaplan-Meier method evaluated CSS, overall survival (OS) and recurrence-free survival. Clinicopathologic features associated with RCC death were evaluated using Cox-proportional hazards regression.
Results
Median follow-up was 31.5 months. Median OS and CSS between sRCC and grade-4 non-sRCC groups was 45 vs 102 months and 49 vs 152 months, respectively, p<0.001. At every stage, sRCC had worse CSS compared to grade-4 non-sRCC. Notably, pT1 sRCC had worse CSS than pT3 grade-4 non-sRCC. Negative predictors of CSS were sarcomatoid features, non-clear cell histology, positive-margins, higher stage (pT3/pT4) and use of minimally-invasive surgery (MIS). ASSURE external verification showed worse CSS in sRCC patients (HR 1.63 (95% CI [1.12-2.36]), p=0.01), but not worse outcomes in MIS surgery (HR 1.39 (95% CI [0.75-2.56]), p=0.30).
Conclusions
Localized sRCC has worse CSS compared to grade-4 non-sRCC at every stage. Negative survival predictors included positive-margins, higher pathological stage, use of MIS, and non-ccRCC histology. sRCC is an aggressive variant even at low stages requiring vigilant surveillance and possible inclusion in adjuvant therapy trials.
