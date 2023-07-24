BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article

Prognostic value of PD-L1 and PD-1 expression in upper tract urothelial carcinoma patients

Luca Campedel

Luca Campedel

Department of Medical Oncology, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, AP-, HP, Paris, France

Sorbonne Université, GRC n°5, Predictive Onco-Urology, Paris, France

Eva Compérat

Eva Compérat

Sorbonne Université, GRC n°5, Predictive Onco-Urology, Paris, France

Departement of Pathology, Tenon Hospital, AP-, HP, Paris, France

Géraldine Cancel-Tassin

Géraldine Cancel-Tassin

Sorbonne Université, GRC n°5, Predictive Onco-Urology, Paris, France

CeRePP, Tenon Hospital, Paris, France

Justine Varinot

Justine Varinot

Departement of Pathology, Tenon Hospital, AP-, HP, Paris, France

Christian Pfister

Christian Pfister

Department of Urology, Rouen Hospital, Rouen, France

Clara Delcourt

Clara Delcourt

Department of Urology, Rouen Hospital, Rouen, France

Françoise Gobet

Françoise Gobet

Department of Pathology, Rouen Hospital, Rouen, France

Mathieu Roumiguié

Mathieu Roumiguié

Department of Urology, Toulouse Hospital, Toulouse, France

Pierre-Marie Patard

Pierre-Marie Patard

Department of Urology, Toulouse Hospital, Toulouse, France

Gwendoline Daniel

Gwendoline Daniel

Department of Pathology, Toulouse Hospital, Toulouse, France

Pierre Bigot

Pierre Bigot

Department of Urology, Angers Hospital, Angers, France

Julie Carrouget

Julie Carrouget

Department of Urology, Angers Hospital, Angers, France

Caroline Eymerit

Caroline Eymerit

Department of Pathology, Angers Hospital, Angers, France

Stéphane Larré

Stéphane Larré

Department of Urology, Reims Hospital, Reims, France

Priscilla Léon

Priscilla Léon

Department of Urology, Reims Hospital, Reims, France

Anne Durlach

Anne Durlach

Department of Pathology, Reims Hospital, Reims, France

Alain Ruffion

Alain Ruffion

Department of Urology, Lyon Hospital, Lyon, France

Emilien Seizilles de Mazancourt

Emilien Seizilles de Mazancourt

Department of Urology, Lyon Hospital, Lyon, France

Myriam Decaussin-Petrucci

Myriam Decaussin-Petrucci

Department of Pathology, Lyon Hospital, Lyon, France

Thomas Bessède

Thomas Bessède

Department of Urology, Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France

Cédric Lebacle

Cédric Lebacle

Department of Urology, Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France

Sophie Ferlicot

Sophie Ferlicot

Department of Pathology, Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France

Grégoire Robert

Grégoire Robert

Department of Urology, Bordeaux Hospital, Bordeaux, France

Nam-Son Vuong

Nam-Son Vuong

Department of Urology, Bordeaux Hospital, Bordeaux, France

Magali Philip

Magali Philip

Department of Pathology, Bordeaux Hospital, Bordeaux, France

Sébastien Crouzet

Sébastien Crouzet

Department of Urology, Lyon Hospital, Lyon, France

Xavier Matillon

Xavier Matillon

Department of Urology, Lyon Hospital, Lyon, France

Florence Mège-Lechevallier

Florence Mège-Lechevallier

Department of Pathology, Lyon Hospital, Lyon, France

Hervé Lang

Hervé Lang

Department of Urology, Strasbourg Hospital, Strasbourg, France

Pascal Mouracade

Pascal Mouracade

Department of Urology, Strasbourg Hospital, Strasbourg, France

Véronique Lindner

Véronique Lindner

Department of Pathology, Strasbourg Hospital, Strasbourg, France

Paul Gougis

Paul Gougis

Department of Medical Oncology, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, AP-, HP, Paris, France

Olivier Cussenot

Olivier Cussenot

Sorbonne Université, GRC n°5, Predictive Onco-Urology, Paris, France

CeRePP, Tenon Hospital, Paris, France

Department of Urology, Tenon Hospital, APHP, Paris, France

Morgan Rouprêt

Morgan Rouprêt

Sorbonne Université, GRC n°5, Predictive Onco-Urology, Paris, France

Department of Urology, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, AP-, HP, Paris, France

Thomas Seisen

Corresponding Author

Thomas Seisen

Sorbonne Université, GRC n°5, Predictive Onco-Urology, Paris, France

Department of Urology, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, AP-, HP, Paris, France

Correspondence: Thomas Seisen, MD, PhD, Department of Urology, Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital, APHP, Sorbonne University, 47-83 boulevard de l'Hôpital, 75013, Paris, France. e-mail: [email protected]
First published: 24 July 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16129

Abstract

Abstract

Objective

To evaluate the prognostic value of PD-L1 and PD-1 expression in upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) patients.

Materials and methods

A retrospective multicenter study was conducted in 283 UTUC patients treated with radical nephroureterectomy (RNU) between 2000 and 2015 at 10 French hospitals. Immunohistochemistry analyses were performed using 2 mm-core tissue micro-arrays with NAT105® and 28.8® antibodies at a 5% cut-off for positivity on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to evaluate PD-L1 and PD-1 expression, respectively. Multivariable Cox regression models were used to determine the independent predictors of recurrence-free (RFS), cancer-specific (CSS) and overall survival (OS).

Results

Overall, 63 (22.3%) and 220 (77.7%) UTUC patients had PD-L1 positive and negative disease, respectively, while 91 (32.2%) and 192 (67.8%) had PD-1 positive and negative disease, respectively. Patients who expressed PD-L1 or PD-1 were more likely to have ≥pT2(68.3% vs. 49.5%;p=0.009 and 69.2% vs. 46.4%;p<0.001, respectively) and high-grade(90.5% vs. 70.0%;p=0.001 and 91.2% vs. 66.7%; p<0.001, respectively) disease with lymphovascular invasion(52.4% vs. 17.3%;p<0.001 and 39.6% vs. 18.2%;p<0.001, respectively) as compared to those who did not. In multivariable Cox regression analysis adjusting for each other, PD-L1 and PD-1 expression were significantly associated with decreased RFS (HR=1.83;95%CI=[1.09-3.08];p=0.023 and HR=1.59; 95%CI=[1.00-2.54];p=0.049; respectively), CSS (HR=2.73; 95%CI=[1.48-5.04]; p=0.001 and HR=1.96; 95%CI=[1.12-3.45]; p=0.019; respectively) and OS (HR=2.08;95%CI=[1.23-3.53]; p=0.006 and HR=1.71; 95%CI=[1.05-2.78];p=0.031; respectively). In addition, multivariable Cox regression analyses evaluating the four-tier combination of PD-L1 and PD-1 expression showed that only [PD-L1 / PD-1 positive] patients (n=38; 13.4%) had significantly decreased RFS (HR=3.07; 95%CI=[1.70-5.52];p<0.001), CSS (HR=5.23; 95%CI=[2.62-10.43];p<0.001) and OS (HR=3.07; 95%CI=[1.70-5.52]; p<0.001) as compared to those with [PD-L1 / PD-1 negative] disease (n=167; 59.0%).

Conclusions

We observed that PD-L1 and PD-1 expression were both associated with adverse pathological features that translated into an independent and cumulative adverse prognostic value in UTUC patients treated with RNU.