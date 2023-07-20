Open vs robotic radical cystectomy: pentafecta and trifecta achievement comparison from a rct
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16134.
Abstract
Objectives
to compare USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement comparing open radical cystectomy (ORC) vs robot-assisted RC (RARC) with totally intracorporeal UD (i-UD) from a randomised controlled trial (RCT)
Materials and methods
Patients were eligible for randomization if they had a diagnostic TURBt with cT2-4, cN0, cM0, or recurrent HG NMIBC and no anesthesiologic contraindications to robotic surgery. Patients were enrolled with a covariate adaptive randomization process based on the following variables: BMI, ASA score, preoperative haemoglobin, planned UD, neoadjuvant chemotherapy and cT-stage. USC pentafecta was defined as the combination, 1-yr after surgery, of negative soft tissue surgical margins, ≥ 16 lymph node (LN) yield, absence of major (Clavien≥3) complications at 90 days, absence of UD-related long-term sequalae and absence of clinical recurrence. Trifecta was defined as the coexistence of daytime urinary continence, absence of major complications and recurrence-free status, all assessed at 1 year. Continuous and categorical variables were compared using Student t and Chi-Square tests, respectively. Univariable logistic regression analysis was performed to assess the role of USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement on HRQoL.
Results
No statistically significant difference was observed in USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement between groups. Among secondary outcomes, univariable logistic regression analysis was performed and both 1yr USC Pentafecta and trifecta achievement were predictors of 2yrs unmodified global QoL.
Conclusions
This study supports equivalence of RARC-iUD and ORC with regard to surgical quality as described by USC pentafecta and trifecta. We described a significant impact of USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement on global health status/QoL, providing a strict correlation between objective evaluation of surgical outcomes and self-reported HRQoL.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16134-sup-0001-FigureS1.pdfPDF document, 94 KB
|
Figure S1
|bju16134-sup-0002-TableS1.pdfPDF document, 134.4 KB
|
Table S1
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.