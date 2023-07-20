BJU International
Open vs robotic radical cystectomy: pentafecta and trifecta achievement comparison from a rct

Riccardo Mastroianni

Riccardo Mastroianni

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Correspondence: Riccardo Mastroianni, MD, IRCCS "Regina Elena" National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Via Elio Chianesi 53, 00154, Rome (RM), Italy, Tel: 0652665005 - +393404016868; Fax: 0652666823. e-mail: [email protected]
Gabriele Tuderti

Gabriele Tuderti

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Mariaconsiglia Ferriero

Mariaconsiglia Ferriero

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Umberto Anceschi

Umberto Anceschi

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Alfredo Maria Bove

Alfredo Maria Bove

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Aldo Brassetti

Aldo Brassetti

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Leonardo Misuraca

Leonardo Misuraca

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Simone D'Annunzio

Simone D'Annunzio

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Salvatore Guaglianone

Salvatore Guaglianone

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Michele Gallucci

Michele Gallucci

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

Giuseppe Simone

Giuseppe Simone

IRCCS “Regina Elena” National Cancer Institute, Dept. of Urology, Rome, Italy

First published: 20 July 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16134

Abstract

Objectives

to compare USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement comparing open radical cystectomy (ORC) vs robot-assisted RC (RARC) with totally intracorporeal UD (i-UD) from a randomised controlled trial (RCT)

Materials and methods

Patients were eligible for randomization if they had a diagnostic TURBt with cT2-4, cN0, cM0, or recurrent HG NMIBC and no anesthesiologic contraindications to robotic surgery. Patients were enrolled with a covariate adaptive randomization process based on the following variables: BMI, ASA score, preoperative haemoglobin, planned UD, neoadjuvant chemotherapy and cT-stage. USC pentafecta was defined as the combination, 1-yr after surgery, of negative soft tissue surgical margins, ≥ 16 lymph node (LN) yield, absence of major (Clavien≥3) complications at 90 days, absence of UD-related long-term sequalae and absence of clinical recurrence. Trifecta was defined as the coexistence of daytime urinary continence, absence of major complications and recurrence-free status, all assessed at 1 year. Continuous and categorical variables were compared using Student t and Chi-Square tests, respectively. Univariable logistic regression analysis was performed to assess the role of USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement on HRQoL.

Results

No statistically significant difference was observed in USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement between groups. Among secondary outcomes, univariable logistic regression analysis was performed and both 1yr USC Pentafecta and trifecta achievement were predictors of 2yrs unmodified global QoL.

Conclusions

This study supports equivalence of RARC-iUD and ORC with regard to surgical quality as described by USC pentafecta and trifecta. We described a significant impact of USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement on global health status/QoL, providing a strict correlation between objective evaluation of surgical outcomes and self-reported HRQoL.