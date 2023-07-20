Open vs robotic radical cystectomy: pentafecta and trifecta achievement comparison from a rct

Materials and methods

Patients were eligible for randomization if they had a diagnostic TURBt with cT2-4, cN0, cM0, or recurrent HG NMIBC and no anesthesiologic contraindications to robotic surgery. Patients were enrolled with a covariate adaptive randomization process based on the following variables: BMI, ASA score, preoperative haemoglobin, planned UD, neoadjuvant chemotherapy and cT-stage. USC pentafecta was defined as the combination, 1-yr after surgery, of negative soft tissue surgical margins, ≥ 16 lymph node (LN) yield, absence of major (Clavien≥3) complications at 90 days, absence of UD-related long-term sequalae and absence of clinical recurrence. Trifecta was defined as the coexistence of daytime urinary continence, absence of major complications and recurrence-free status, all assessed at 1 year. Continuous and categorical variables were compared using Student t and Chi-Square tests, respectively. Univariable logistic regression analysis was performed to assess the role of USC pentafecta and trifecta achievement on HRQoL.