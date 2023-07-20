“Intraoperative Ultrasound (IOUS) Guided Versus Conventional Laparoscopic Nephrectomy: A Randomised Control Trial”
Abstract
Objectives
To assess the efficacy of routine use of intraoperative ultrasound (IOUS) in improving perioperative outcomes in patients undergoing IOUS-guided LN (IOUS-LN) and conventional LN (C-LN).
Methods
This was a parallel-arm, single-blinded, randomised controlled trial (CTRI/2021/12/038906). All patients undergoing LN, either for benign or malignant causes, were included. Patients undergoing partial/ cytoreductive nephrectomy, with venous thrombus were excluded. In the study arm, IOUS-guided renal vascular assessment was performed after colon mobilisation and a standard LN was performed in the control arm. The primary outcome was intraoperative duration. The secondary outcomes were blood loss, need for open conversion, blood transfusion, perioperative complications, duration of ICU stay and length of hospitalisation (LOH). The patients were followed for three months postoperatively.
Results
One hundred and four patients were included, with 52 in each arm. Demographic characteristics were comparable in both arms. A significant reduction in the operative duration (181.69+/-40.8 vs 199.7+/-41.8; p=0.02) was seen IOUS-LN group, and the difference in the blood loss showed no significant difference when compared between both groups (84.55(74-105.5) vs 99.95(78.5-111); p=0.08). On sub-group analysis, the reduction in the operative duration was significant in patients who underwent laparoscopic simple nephrectomy (LSN) (194.4+/-42.5 vs 221.2+/-36.4; p=0.01), whereas comparable operative durations were seen in patients undergoing laparoscopic radical nephrectomy (168.96+/-35.3 vs 178.3+/-35.9; p=0.34). Similar conversion rates were seen in both groups (p=0.98) along with blood transfusions (p=0.78). LOH, ICU stay and complications were similar in both groups. Significantly less blood loss (p=0.03) was noted with IOUS in patients undergoing LSN. IOUS did not influence any outcomes in patients undergoing LRN.
Conclusion
IOUS significantly reduced the operative duration in LN, but no significant reduction in the volume of blood loss. Significant reduction in intraoperative duration and blood loss was seen in patients who underwent LSN on sub-group analysis.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16136-sup-0001-FigureS1.pngPNG image, 128.6 KB
|
Supplementary Figure 1: Sub-analysis depicting the forest plots for impact of various factors on operative duration.
|bju16136-sup-0002-FigureS2.pngPNG image, 124 KB
|
Supplementary Figure 2: Sub-analysis depicting the forest plots for impact of various factors on intraoperative blood loss.
|bju16136-sup-0003-FigureS3.pngPNG image, 119.5 KB
|
Supplementary Figure 3: Sub-analysis depicting the forest plots for impact of various factors on Length of Hospitalization (LOH).
|bju16136-sup-0004-Tables.docxWord 2007 document , 17.6 KB
|
Supplementary Table 1: Baseline and demographic features in both groups in patients who underwent Laparoscopic simple nephrectomy and Laparoscopic radical nephrectomy.
Supplementary table 2: Indications for Laparoscopic Simple nephrectomy.
Supplementary table 2: Indications for Laparoscopic Simple nephrectomy.
