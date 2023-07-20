BJU International
“Intraoperative Ultrasound (IOUS) Guided Versus Conventional Laparoscopic Nephrectomy: A Randomised Control Trial”

Manoj K Das

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Correspondence: Dr. Manoj Kumar Das, MCh Urology, Associate Professor, Dept. of Urology, 2nd floor, AIIMS OPD complex, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, India– 751019. e-mail: [email protected]. Contact number: +91 7894453494
Gorrepati Rohith

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Swarnendu Mandal

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Abhay Singh Gaur

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Prasant Nayak

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Santosh Kumaraswamy

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Vivek Tarigopula

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Dheeraj Kumar Dheroo

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

Sambit Tripathy

Department of Urology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India

First published: 20 July 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16136

Abstract

Objectives

To assess the efficacy of routine use of intraoperative ultrasound (IOUS) in improving perioperative outcomes in patients undergoing IOUS-guided LN (IOUS-LN) and conventional LN (C-LN).

Methods

This was a parallel-arm, single-blinded, randomised controlled trial (CTRI/2021/12/038906). All patients undergoing LN, either for benign or malignant causes, were included. Patients undergoing partial/ cytoreductive nephrectomy, with venous thrombus were excluded. In the study arm, IOUS-guided renal vascular assessment was performed after colon mobilisation and a standard LN was performed in the control arm. The primary outcome was intraoperative duration. The secondary outcomes were blood loss, need for open conversion, blood transfusion, perioperative complications, duration of ICU stay and length of hospitalisation (LOH). The patients were followed for three months postoperatively.

Results

One hundred and four patients were included, with 52 in each arm. Demographic characteristics were comparable in both arms. A significant reduction in the operative duration (181.69+/-40.8 vs 199.7+/-41.8; p=0.02) was seen IOUS-LN group, and the difference in the blood loss showed no significant difference when compared between both groups (84.55(74-105.5) vs 99.95(78.5-111); p=0.08). On sub-group analysis, the reduction in the operative duration was significant in patients who underwent laparoscopic simple nephrectomy (LSN) (194.4+/-42.5 vs 221.2+/-36.4; p=0.01), whereas comparable operative durations were seen in patients undergoing laparoscopic radical nephrectomy (168.96+/-35.3 vs 178.3+/-35.9; p=0.34). Similar conversion rates were seen in both groups (p=0.98) along with blood transfusions (p=0.78). LOH, ICU stay and complications were similar in both groups. Significantly less blood loss (p=0.03) was noted with IOUS in patients undergoing LSN. IOUS did not influence any outcomes in patients undergoing LRN.

Conclusion

IOUS significantly reduced the operative duration in LN, but no significant reduction in the volume of blood loss. Significant reduction in intraoperative duration and blood loss was seen in patients who underwent LSN on sub-group analysis.