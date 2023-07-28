BJU International
Accepted Articles
Review

Hemorrhagic cystitis: a review of management strategies and emerging treatments

Kevin D. Li

Kevin D. Li

Department of Urology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA

Charles P. Jones

Charles P. Jones

Department of Urology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA

Nizar Hakam

Nizar Hakam

Department of Urology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA

Bradley A. Erickson

Bradley A. Erickson

Department of Urology, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Alex J. Vanni

Alex J. Vanni

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Department of Urology, Burlington, MA

Michael B. Chancellor

Michael B. Chancellor

Department of Urology, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Royal Oaks, Michigan

Benjamin N. Breyer

Benjamin N. Breyer

Department of Urology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA

Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA

Correspondence: Benjamin N. Breyer, MD, MAS, FACS, 1001 Potrero Suite 3A, San Francisco, CA 94110, United States, Ph: 14152068805, Fax: 14152064499, e-mail: [email protected]
First published: 28 July 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16140

Abstract

Hemorrhagic cystitis (HC) is characterized by persistent hematuria and lower urinary tract symptoms following radiation or chemotherapy. Its pathogenesis is poorly understood but thought to be related to acrolein toxicity following chemotherapy or fibrosis/vascular remodeling after radiation. There is no standard of care for patients with HC, though existing strategies including fulguration, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, botulinum toxin A, and other intravesical therapies have demonstrated short-term efficacy in cohort studies. Novel agents including liposomal tacrolimus are promising targets for further research. This review summarizes the incidence and pathogenesis of HC as well as current evidence supporting its different management strategies.