Post-Prostatectomy Anastomotic Stenosis: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Endoscopic Treatment

Supplementary Figure 1: Meta regression models of percentage of radiotherapy, age, and follow-up on overall success rate of VUAS treatment.

Supplementary Figure 2: Funnel plot (Egger test)

Supplementary Table 1: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by dilatation

Supplementary Table 2: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by incision

Supplementary Table 3: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by resection

Supplementary Table 4: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by laser

Supplementary Table 5: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by endoscopy and scar modulator

Supplementary Table 6: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by endoscopy stent