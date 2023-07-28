Post-Prostatectomy Anastomotic Stenosis: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Endoscopic Treatment
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16141.
Abstract
Background
Initial vesico-urethral anastomotic stenosis (VUAS) management remains unclear. Synthesis of the published results has been described, sometimes suggesting management algorithms. However, only one was a systematic review, and outcomes have yet to be the subject of a meta-analysis. The present study aims to propose a systematic review and meta-analysis of the endoscopic procedures for treating VUAS after prostatectomy.
Methods
A search of the Medline database, the Cochrane database, and clinicaltrials.gov was performed (last search February 2023) using the following query: ([“bladder neck” OR “vesicourethral anastomotic” OR “anastomotic”] AND [“stricture” OR “stenosis” OR “contracture”] AND “prostatectomy”.). The primary outcome was the success rate of VUAS treatment, defined by the proportion (%) of patients without VUAS recurrence at the end of follow-up.
Results
The literature search identified 420 studies. After the screening, 78 reports were assessed for eligibility, and 40 studies were included in the review. The pooled characteristics of the 40 studies provided a total of 1452 patients, a median [IQR] follow-up of 23.7 [13-32] months, and a median [IQR] age of 66 [64-68] years. The overall success rate [95% CI] of all endoscopic procedures for VUAS treatment was 72.8 [64.4-79.9]. Meta-regression models showed a negative influence of radiotherapy on the overall success rate (p=0.012). After trim-and-fill (addition of 10 studies), the corrected overall success rate [95%IC] was 62.9% [53.6%; 71.4%].
Conclusion
This first meta-analysis of endoscopic treatment success rate after VUAS reported an overall success rate of 72.8%, lowered to 62.9% after correcting for significant publication bias. This study also highlighted the need for a more thorough reporting of postprostatectomy VUAS data to understand the treatment pathway and provide higher-quality evidence-based care.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16141-sup-0001-Supinfo.pdfPDF document, 244 KB
|
Supplementary Figure 1: Meta regression models of percentage of radiotherapy, age, and follow-up on overall success rate of VUAS treatment.
Supplementary Figure 2: Funnel plot (Egger test)
Supplementary Table 1: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by dilatation
Supplementary Table 2: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by incision
Supplementary Table 3: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by resection
Supplementary Table 4: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by laser
Supplementary Table 5: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by endoscopy and scar modulator
Supplementary Table 6: Qualitative synthesis of endoscopic treatment of VUAS by endoscopy stent
