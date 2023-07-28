BJU International
Accepted Articles
Review

Post-Prostatectomy Anastomotic Stenosis: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Endoscopic Treatment

Ophélie Delchet

Ophélie Delchet

Hospices Civils de Lyon, Hôpital Lyon Sud, Service d'urologie, Lyon, France

Mikaïl Nourredine

Mikaïl Nourredine

Hospices Civils de Lyon, Service de biostatistiques, Lyon, France

UMR CNRS 558, Laboratoire de biométrie et biologie évolutive, Lyon, France

Adolfo González Serrano

Adolfo González Serrano

Inserm, IMRB, Université Paris-Est-Créteil, Créteil, France

Nicolas Morel-Journel

Nicolas Morel-Journel

Hospices Civils de Lyon, Hôpital Lyon Sud, Service d'urologie, Lyon, France

Damien Carnicelli

Damien Carnicelli

Hospices Civils de Lyon, Hôpital Lyon Sud, Service d'urologie, Lyon, France

Alain Ruffion

Alain Ruffion

Hospices Civils de Lyon, Hôpital Lyon Sud, Service d'urologie, Lyon, France

Claude Bernard University Lyon 1, Lyon, France

Paul Neuville

Corresponding Author

Paul Neuville

Hospices Civils de Lyon, Hôpital Lyon Sud, Service d'urologie, Lyon, France

Claude Bernard University Lyon 1, Lyon, France

Correspondence: Paul Neuville, Hospital Lyon Sud, Hospices Civils de Lyon, France, 165 Chemin du Grand Revoyet, 69310 Pierre-Bénite, e-mail: [email protected], +33 4 72 67 88 17
First published: 28 July 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16141

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16141.

Abstract

Background

Initial vesico-urethral anastomotic stenosis (VUAS) management remains unclear. Synthesis of the published results has been described, sometimes suggesting management algorithms. However, only one was a systematic review, and outcomes have yet to be the subject of a meta-analysis. The present study aims to propose a systematic review and meta-analysis of the endoscopic procedures for treating VUAS after prostatectomy.

Methods

A search of the Medline database, the Cochrane database, and clinicaltrials.gov was performed (last search February 2023) using the following query: ([“bladder neck” OR “vesicourethral anastomotic” OR “anastomotic”] AND [“stricture” OR “stenosis” OR “contracture”] AND “prostatectomy”.). The primary outcome was the success rate of VUAS treatment, defined by the proportion (%) of patients without VUAS recurrence at the end of follow-up.

Results

The literature search identified 420 studies. After the screening, 78 reports were assessed for eligibility, and 40 studies were included in the review. The pooled characteristics of the 40 studies provided a total of 1452 patients, a median [IQR] follow-up of 23.7 [13-32] months, and a median [IQR] age of 66 [64-68] years. The overall success rate [95% CI] of all endoscopic procedures for VUAS treatment was 72.8 [64.4-79.9]. Meta-regression models showed a negative influence of radiotherapy on the overall success rate (p=0.012). After trim-and-fill (addition of 10 studies), the corrected overall success rate [95%IC] was 62.9% [53.6%; 71.4%].

Conclusion

This first meta-analysis of endoscopic treatment success rate after VUAS reported an overall success rate of 72.8%, lowered to 62.9% after correcting for significant publication bias. This study also highlighted the need for a more thorough reporting of postprostatectomy VUAS data to understand the treatment pathway and provide higher-quality evidence-based care.