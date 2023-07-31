A pilot study of an organised population-based testing programme for prostate cancer

Objective To determine the feasibility of a digitally automated population-based programme for organised prostate cancer testing (OPT) in Southern Sweden.

Patients and Methods A pilot project for a regional OPT was conducted between September 2020 and February 2021, inviting 999 randomly selected men aged 50, 56, or 62 years (y). Risk stratification was based on PSA, PSA density (PSAD), and biparametric prostate MRI. Men with a PSA level of 3–99 ng/mL had an MRI, and men with elevated PSA (≥ 3 ng/mL) had a urological check-up, including a DRE and TRUS. Indications for targeted and/or systematic transrectal prostate biopsies were suspicious lesions on MRI (prostate imaging reporting and data system [PI-RADS] 4–5) and/or PSAD > 0.15 ng/mL/cm3. Additional indications for prostate biopsies were palpable tumours, PSA ratio < 0.1, or cancer suspicion on TRUS. Patient selection, mail correspondence, data collection, and algorithm processing were performed by an automated digital management system. Feasibility is reported descriptively.

Results A total of 418 men had a PSA test (42%), with increasing participation rates by age (50y, 38%; 56y, 44%; and 62y, 45%). Among these, 35 men (8%) had elevated PSA (≥ 3 ng/mL: 50y, 1/139; 56y, 10/143; and 62y, 24/146). On MRI, 16 men (48%) had a negative scan (PI-RADS < 3), seven men (21%) had PI-RADS 3, nine men (27%) had PI-RADS 4, and one man (3%) had PI-RADS 5. All men with PI-RADS 4 or 5 underwent prostate biopsies, as well as two men with PI-RADS 3 due to PSAD > 0.15 ng/mL/cm3 or a suspicious finding on TRUS. Prostate cancer was diagnosed in ten men. Six men underwent active treatment, whereas four men were assigned to active surveillance.