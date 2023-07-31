Wiley Online Library has refreshed its look, but all the content you’ve come to know and trust will remain where you expect it to be.
A pilot study of an organised population-based testing programme for prostate cancer

Max Alterbeck

Max Alterbeck

Department of Urology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Urological Cancers, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Erik Thimansson

Erik Thimansson

Department of Medical Imaging and Physiology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Diagnostic Radiology, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Johan Bengtsson

Johan Bengtsson

Department of Medical Imaging and Physiology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Diagnostic Radiology, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Erik Baubeta

Erik Baubeta

Department of Medical Imaging and Physiology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Diagnostic Radiology, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Sophia Zackrisson

Sophia Zackrisson

Department of Medical Imaging and Physiology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Diagnostic Radiology, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Anetta Bolejko

Anetta Bolejko

Department of Medical Imaging and Physiology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Diagnostic Radiology, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Kevin Sandeman

Kevin Sandeman

Department of Clinical Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics, Medical services, Malmö, Sweden

Sigrid Carlsson

Sigrid Carlsson

Department of Surgery (Urology Service), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA

Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA

Department of Urology, Institute of Clinical Sciences, Sahlgrenska Academy at University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Thomas Jiborn

Thomas Jiborn

Department of Urology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Urological Cancers, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Anders Bjartell

Corresponding Author

Anders Bjartell

Department of Urology, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden

Division of Urological Cancers, Department of Translational Medicine, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

Correspondence: e-mail address : e-mail: [email protected]
First published: 31 July 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16143

Abstract

Objective

To determine the feasibility of a digitally automated population-based programme for organised prostate cancer testing (OPT) in Southern Sweden.

Patients and Methods

A pilot project for a regional OPT was conducted between September 2020 and February 2021, inviting 999 randomly selected men aged 50, 56, or 62 years (y). Risk stratification was based on PSA, PSA density (PSAD), and biparametric prostate MRI. Men with a PSA level of 3–99 ng/mL had an MRI, and men with elevated PSA (≥ 3 ng/mL) had a urological check-up, including a DRE and TRUS. Indications for targeted and/or systematic transrectal prostate biopsies were suspicious lesions on MRI (prostate imaging reporting and data system [PI-RADS] 4–5) and/or PSAD > 0.15 ng/mL/cm3. Additional indications for prostate biopsies were palpable tumours, PSA ratio < 0.1, or cancer suspicion on TRUS. Patient selection, mail correspondence, data collection, and algorithm processing were performed by an automated digital management system. Feasibility is reported descriptively.

Results

A total of 418 men had a PSA test (42%), with increasing participation rates by age (50y, 38%; 56y, 44%; and 62y, 45%). Among these, 35 men (8%) had elevated PSA (≥ 3 ng/mL: 50y, 1/139; 56y, 10/143; and 62y, 24/146). On MRI, 16 men (48%) had a negative scan (PI-RADS < 3), seven men (21%) had PI-RADS 3, nine men (27%) had PI-RADS 4, and one man (3%) had PI-RADS 5. All men with PI-RADS 4 or 5 underwent prostate biopsies, as well as two men with PI-RADS 3 due to PSAD > 0.15 ng/mL/cm3 or a suspicious finding on TRUS. Prostate cancer was diagnosed in ten men. Six men underwent active treatment, whereas four men were assigned to active surveillance.

Conclusion

Our OPT model is feasible from an operational point of view, but due to the limited scale of this study no conclusions can be made regarding the efficacy of the diagnostic model or outcome