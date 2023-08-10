F-SHARP: A Phase I/II Trial of Focal Salvage HDR Brachytherapy for Radiorecurrent Prostate Cancer

Intraprostatic local radiorecurrence (LRR) after definitive radiation is being increasingly identified due to the implementation of molecular PET/CT imaging into workup for biochemical recurrence. Salvage high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy offers a promising local therapy option, with encouraging toxicity and efficacy based on early series. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced imaging allows for focal HDR to further reduce toxicity to maximize the therapeutic ratio. The objectives of F-SHARP are to determine the acute and late toxicity and efficacy outcomes of focal salvage HDR brachytherapy for LRR prostate cancer.

The primary endpoint is the acute radiation-related grade ≥3 CTCAE v4.03 GU and GI toxicity rate, defined as within 3 months of brachytherapy. Secondary endpoints include acute and late CTCAE v4.03 toxicity, biochemical failure, patterns of clinical progression, disease-specific and overall survival, and health-related quality of life, as measured by the IPSS and EPIC-26 instruments.

Patients and Methods

Key eligibility criteria include: biopsy-proven LRR prostate adenocarcinoma after prior definitive radiation therapy using any radiotherapeutic modality, no evidence of regional or distant metastasis, and cT1-3a Nx or N0 prostate cancer at initial treatment. All patients will have multiparametric MRI and molecular PET imaging if possible.

In Stage 1, 7 patients will be accrued. If there are ≥2 GI or GU grade ≥3 toxicities, the study will be stopped. Otherwise, 17 additional patients will be accrued (total of 24 patients). For Stage 2, the cohort will expand to 62 subjects to study the efficacy outcomes, long-term toxicity profile, quality of life, and compare single vs. multi-fraction HDR. Transcriptomic analysis of recurrence biopsies will be performed to identify potential prognostic and predictive biomarkers.

Trial Registration: NCT03312972