Urinary function in female patients after traditional, organ-and nerve-sparing radical cystectomy for bladder cancer: a systematic review and pooled analyses

Objectives Radical cystectomy (RC) has detrimental effects on the urinary, sexual, and reproductive systems. Approaches to mitigate a decline in postoperative functional quality of life include organ-preserving and nerve-sparing variations of RC; however, high-quality data on gender-specific outcomes in women remain scarce. We aimed to determine and summarize available data on the urinary, sexual, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) outcomes after traditional, reproductive organ preserving (ROPRC) and nerve-sparing RC (NSRC) for bladder cancer (BCa) in female patients.

Evidence Acquisition The PubMed, SCOPUS, and Web of Science databases were searched to identify studies reporting on functional outcomes in female patients undergoing RC and urinary diversion for the treatment of BCa. The outcomes of interest were voiding function (for orthotopic neobladder), sexual function, and HRQOL. The following independent variables were derived and included in the meta-analysis: pooled rate of daytime and nighttime continence/incontinence and intermittent self-catheterization (ISC) rate. Analyses were performed separately for traditional, organ- and/or nerve-sparing surgical approaches.

Evidence Synthesis Fifty-three studies comprising 2,740 female patients (1,201 underwent traditional; 1,539 - organ-/NS-sparing, or 264 - NS alone RC) were eligible for qualitative synthesis; 44 studies comprising 2,418 female patients were included in the quantitative synthesis. In women with orthotopic neobladder (ONB) diversion, the pooled rates of daytime continence after traditional, ROPRC and NSRC were 75.2%, 79.3%, and 71.2%, respectively. The pooled rate of nighttime continence after traditional RC was 59.5%; this rate increased to 70.7% and 71.7% in women who underwent ROPRC and NSRC, respectively. The pooled rate of ISC after traditional RC with ONB diversion in female patients was 27.6% and decreased to 20.6% and 16.8% in patients undergoing ROPRC and NSRC, respectively. The use of different definitions and questionnaires in the assessment of postoperative sexual and HRQOL outcomes did not allow a systematic comparison.