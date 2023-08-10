BJU International
Accepted Articles
Review

Urinary function in female patients after traditional, organ-and nerve-sparing radical cystectomy for bladder cancer: a systematic review and pooled analyses

Ekaterina Laukhtina

Ekaterina Laukhtina

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

These authors contributed equally.

Markus von Deimling

Markus von Deimling

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

These authors contributed equally.

Benjamin Pradere

Benjamin Pradere

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, La Croix Du Sud Hospital, Quint-Fonsegrives, France

Takafumi Yanagisawa

Takafumi Yanagisawa

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan

Pawel Rajwa

Pawel Rajwa

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Medical University of Silesia, Zabrze, Poland

Tatsushi Kawada

Tatsushi Kawada

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Dentistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Okayama University Graduate School of Medicine, Okayama, Japan

Fahad Quhal

Fahad Quhal

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, King Fahad Specialist Hospital, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Maximilian Pallauf

Maximilian Pallauf

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Paracelsus Medical University Salzburg, University Hospital Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria

Alberto Bianchi

Alberto Bianchi

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, University of Verona, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata, Verona, Italy

Muhammad Majdoub

Muhammad Majdoub

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, Hadera, Israel

Hadi Mostafaei

Hadi Mostafaei

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Research Center for Evidence Based Medicine, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Tabriz, Iran

Reza Sari Motlagh

Reza Sari Motlagh

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Men's Health and Reproductive Health Research Center, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran

Keiichiro Mori

Keiichiro Mori

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan

Dmitry Enikeev

Dmitry Enikeev

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Margit Fisch

Margit Fisch

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Marco Moschini

Marco Moschini

Department of Urology and Division of Experimental Oncology, Urological Research Institute, Vita-Salute San Raffaele

David D’Andrea

David D’Andrea

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Francesco Soria

Francesco Soria

Division of Urology, Department of Surgical Sciences, San Giovanni Battista Hospital, University of Studies of Torino, Turin, Italy

Simone Albisinni

Simone Albisinni

Service d'Urologie, Hôpital Erasme, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Bruxelles, Belgium

Urology Unit, Department of Surgical Sciences, Tor Vergata University Hospital, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy

Harun Fajkovic

Harun Fajkovic

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Karl Landsteiner Institute of Urology and Andrology, Vienna, Austria

Michael Rink

Michael Rink

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Jeremy Yuen-Chun Teoh

Jeremy Yuen-Chun Teoh

S.H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Paolo Gontero

Paolo Gontero

Division of Urology, Department of Surgical Sciences, San Giovanni Battista Hospital, University of Studies of Torino, Turin, Italy

Shahrokh F. Shariat

Corresponding Author

Shahrokh F. Shariat

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Karl Landsteiner Institute of Urology and Andrology, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA

Department of Urology, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA

Department of Urology, Second Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic

Hourani Center for Applied Scientific Research, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan

Correspondence: Shahrokh F. Shariat MD, Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Währinger Gürtel 18-20, 1090, Vienna, Austria. e-mail: [email protected]
European Association of Urology–Young Academic Urologists (EAU-YAU): Urothelial Carcinoma Working Group

European Association of Urology–Young Academic Urologists (EAU-YAU): Urothelial Carcinoma Working Group

First published: 10 August 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16152

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16152.

Abstract

Objectives

Radical cystectomy (RC) has detrimental effects on the urinary, sexual, and reproductive systems. Approaches to mitigate a decline in postoperative functional quality of life include organ-preserving and nerve-sparing variations of RC; however, high-quality data on gender-specific outcomes in women remain scarce. We aimed to determine and summarize available data on the urinary, sexual, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) outcomes after traditional, reproductive organ preserving (ROPRC) and nerve-sparing RC (NSRC) for bladder cancer (BCa) in female patients.

Evidence Acquisition

The PubMed, SCOPUS, and Web of Science databases were searched to identify studies reporting on functional outcomes in female patients undergoing RC and urinary diversion for the treatment of BCa. The outcomes of interest were voiding function (for orthotopic neobladder), sexual function, and HRQOL. The following independent variables were derived and included in the meta-analysis: pooled rate of daytime and nighttime continence/incontinence and intermittent self-catheterization (ISC) rate. Analyses were performed separately for traditional, organ- and/or nerve-sparing surgical approaches.

Evidence Synthesis

Fifty-three studies comprising 2,740 female patients (1,201 underwent traditional; 1,539 - organ-/NS-sparing, or 264 - NS alone RC) were eligible for qualitative synthesis; 44 studies comprising 2,418 female patients were included in the quantitative synthesis. In women with orthotopic neobladder (ONB) diversion, the pooled rates of daytime continence after traditional, ROPRC and NSRC were 75.2%, 79.3%, and 71.2%, respectively. The pooled rate of nighttime continence after traditional RC was 59.5%; this rate increased to 70.7% and 71.7% in women who underwent ROPRC and NSRC, respectively. The pooled rate of ISC after traditional RC with ONB diversion in female patients was 27.6% and decreased to 20.6% and 16.8% in patients undergoing ROPRC and NSRC, respectively. The use of different definitions and questionnaires in the assessment of postoperative sexual and HRQOL outcomes did not allow a systematic comparison.

Conclusions

Female organ- and nerve-sparing surgical approaches during RC seem to result in improved voiding function. There is a significant need for well-designed studies exploring sexual and HRQOL outcomes to establish evidence-based management strategies to support shared decision-making process tailored toward patient expectations and satisfaction. Understanding expected functional, sexual, and quality of life outcomes is necessary to allow individualized pre-and postoperative counseling and care delivery in female patients planned for RC.