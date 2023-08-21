Versius Robotic Surgical System: Case Series of 18 Prostatectomies

We present the results of the first series of patients treated with Robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) with the use of Versius Surgical System (CMR Surgical Ltd., Cambridge, UK). RARP has demonstrated better peri-operative outcomes compared to open radical prostatectomy. However, RARP remains limited by platform availability and cost-effectiveness issues. The increasing competition from new robotic surgical platforms may further drive utilization of the robotic approach.

Materials and methods

Data was collected prospectively for our first eighteen consecutive patients with localized prostate cancer who underwent robot-assisted radical prostatectomy at our center over a 3-month period. We recorded parameters, including patient demographics and periperative outcomes. We also report our optimized setup with regard to trocar placement, bedside unit placement and overall composition of the operating room for this procedure.

Describing the incremental modifications carried out to achieve reductions in set-up and operating times to optimize utilization of the Versius system.