Versius Robotic Surgical System: Case Series of 18 Prostatectomies
Abstract
Background
We present the results of the first series of patients treated with Robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) with the use of Versius Surgical System (CMR Surgical Ltd., Cambridge, UK). RARP has demonstrated better peri-operative outcomes compared to open radical prostatectomy. However, RARP remains limited by platform availability and cost-effectiveness issues. The increasing competition from new robotic surgical platforms may further drive utilization of the robotic approach.
Materials and methods
Data was collected prospectively for our first eighteen consecutive patients with localized prostate cancer who underwent robot-assisted radical prostatectomy at our center over a 3-month period. We recorded parameters, including patient demographics and periperative outcomes. We also report our optimized setup with regard to trocar placement, bedside unit placement and overall composition of the operating room for this procedure.
Describing the incremental modifications carried out to achieve reductions in set-up and operating times to optimize utilization of the Versius system.
Results
Median set-up time was 8.5 min (IQR 7-10). Median console time was 201 min (IQR 170-242).
Median operative time was 213 min (IQR 186-266). Median total surgery time was 226 min (IQR 201-277). Bilateral pelvic lymphadenectomy median time was 19 min (IQR 17-20). No complications and/or limitations related to the use of Versius Surgical System including need for conversion were recorded. There were no relevant intra- or postoperative complications at 1-month follow-up related to the use of Versius Robotic System. Patients were discharged after median of 4 days (IQR 3.75-5), and transurethral catheter was withdrawn after a mean of 8 days (range 7-14). Continence at 2 months was achieved in 72.2% of the patients.
Conclusions
Performing RARP using Versius Surgical System is feasible, safe and easy reproducible. Our setup enables rapid docking approach and efficient completion of the surgery.
