DIPPER trial protocol: A multi-centre, randomised trial of salvage radiotherapy versus surveillance for biochemical recurrence after radical prostatectomy (ANZUP 2002)

Matthew J. Roberts

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, QLD, Herston, Australia

Redcliffe Hospital, Redcliffe, QLD, Australia

Faculty of Medicine, Centre for Clinical Research, The University of Queensland, QLD, Brisbane, Australia

Correspondence: A/Prof Matthew Roberts, Department of Urology, Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Brisbane, Australia 4006; e-mail: [email protected]Search for more papers by this author
Ciara Conduit

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Medical Oncology, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Sir Peter MacCallum Department of Oncology, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

Ian D. Davis

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Department of Medical Oncology, Eastern Health, Box Hill, VIC, Australia

Monash University Eastern Health Clinical School, Box Hill, Clayton, VIC, Australia

Rachel M. Effeney

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, QLD, Herston, Australia

Redcliffe Hospital, Redcliffe, QLD, Australia

Scott Williams

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Sir Peter MacCallum Department of Oncology, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

Department of Radiation Oncology, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Jarad M. Martin

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Department of Radiation Oncology, Calvary Mater Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

University of Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Michael S. Hofman

Sir Peter MacCallum Department of Oncology, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

Prostate Cancer Theranostics and Imaging Centre of Excellence (ProsTIC); Molecular Imaging and Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, Cancer Imaging, Peter MacCallum Centre Melbourne, Australia

George Hruby

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St Vincent's Clinic, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Royal North Shore Hospital, St Leonards, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Renu Eapen

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Sir Peter MacCallum Department of Oncology, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, Heidelberg, VIC, Australia

Austin Hospital, Heidelberg, VIC, Australia

Chris Gianacas

The George Institute for Global Health, NSW, Australia

School of Population Health, UNSW, Sydney, Australia

Nathan Papa

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Richard De Abreu Lourenço

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Centre for Health Economics Research and Evaluation, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Haryana M Dhillon

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Department of Radiation Oncology, Calvary Mater Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Ray Allen

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Antoinette Fontela

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Baldeep Kaur

The George Institute for Global Health, NSW, Australia

Louise Emmett

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Cancer Trials Group, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Department of Theranostics and Nuclear Medicine, St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney, Australia

Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Sydney, Australia

University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW, Australia

The Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP)

First published: 21 August 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16158

Abstract

Background

Salvage radiation therapy and surveillance for low risk PSA recurrence have competing risks and benefits. The efficacy of early salvage radiation therapy to the prostate bed with or without pelvic lymph nodes compared to surveillance in patients with prostate specific antigen (PSA) recurrence following radical prostatectomy and no identifiable recurrent disease evident on prostate specific membrane antigen-positron emission tomography/computerised tomography (PSMA-PET/CT) is unknown.

Study Design

Dedicated Imaging Post-Prostatectomy for Enhanced Radiotherapy outcomes (DIPPER) is an open-label, multi-centre, randomised phase 2 trial.

Endpoints

The primary endpoint is 3-year event-free survival, with events comprising one of PSA recurrence (PSA ≥0.2ng/mL higher than baseline), radiologic evidence of metastatic disease or initiation of systemic or other salvage treatments. Secondary endpoints include patient reported outcomes, treatment patterns, participant perceptions and cost-effectiveness.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible participants have PSA recurrence of prostate cancer following radical prostatectomy, defined by serum PSA 0.2-0.5ng/mL, deemed low risk according to modified European Association of Urology (EAU) biochemical recurrence risk criteria (ISUP Grade Group ≤2, PSA doubling time more than 12 months), with no definite/probable recurrent prostate cancer on PSMA-PET/CT.