Obstruction risk from common ultrasound parameters in pediatric hydronephrosis with machine learning

Patients from two institutions with isolated hydronephrosis who underwent a diuretic renogram within 3 months following renal ultrasound were included. Age, sex, and routinely reported ultrasound findings (laterality, kidney length, anteroposterior diameter, SFU grade) were abstracted. T 1/2 drainage times were collected from renography and stratified as low risk (<20 minutes, primary outcome), intermediate risk (20-60 minutes), and high risk of obstruction (>60 minutes). A random forest model was trained to classify obstruction risk, herein named AERO (AI Evaluation of Renogram Obstruction). Model performance was determined by measuring area under the receiver-operator-characteristic curve (AUROC) and decision curve analysis.

Results

A total of 304 patients met inclusion criteria, with a median age of diuretic renogram at 4 months (IQR 2, 7). Of all patients, 48 (16%) were low-risk, 102 (33%) were intermediate risk, 156 (51%) were high risk of obstruction based on diuretic renogram. AERO achieved a binary AUROC of 0.84, multi-class AUROC of 0.74 which was superior to SFU grade, and external validation (n = 64) binary AUROC of 0.76. The most important features for prediction included age, anteroposterior diameter, and SFU grade. We deployed our application in an easy-to-use application (https://sickkidsurology.shinyapps.io/AERO/). At a threshold probability of 30%, AERO would allow 66 more patients per 1000 to safely avoid a renogram without missing significant obstruction compared to a strategy in which a renogram is routinely performed for SFU grade ≥ 3.