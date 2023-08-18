BJU International
Obstruction risk from common ultrasound parameters in pediatric hydronephrosis with machine learning

Adree Khondker

Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

These authors contributed equally.

Jethro CC. Kwong

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Temerty Centre for AI Research and Education in Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Margarita Chancy

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

Neeta D’Souza

Department of Urology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH, USA

Division of Urology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Kellie Kim

Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Jin K. Kim

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Lai Nam Tse

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

Michael Chua

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Priyank Yadav

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

Lauren Erdman

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

Vector Institute, Toronto, ON, Canada

John Weaver

Department of Urology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH, USA

Division of Urology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Armando J. Lorenzo

Corresponding Author

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Correspondence: Armando J. Lorenzo, MD MSc, Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1X8. e-mail: [email protected]
Mandy Rickard

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada

First published: 18 August 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16159

Abstract

Objective

To sensitively predict the risk of renal obstruction on diuretic renography using routine reported ultrasound findings, coupled with machine learning approaches, and determine safe criteria for deferral of diuretic renography.

Patients and Methods

Patients from two institutions with isolated hydronephrosis who underwent a diuretic renogram within 3 months following renal ultrasound were included. Age, sex, and routinely reported ultrasound findings (laterality, kidney length, anteroposterior diameter, SFU grade) were abstracted. T1/2 drainage times were collected from renography and stratified as low risk (<20 minutes, primary outcome), intermediate risk (20-60 minutes), and high risk of obstruction (>60 minutes). A random forest model was trained to classify obstruction risk, herein named AERO (AI Evaluation of Renogram Obstruction). Model performance was determined by measuring area under the receiver-operator-characteristic curve (AUROC) and decision curve analysis.

Results

A total of 304 patients met inclusion criteria, with a median age of diuretic renogram at 4 months (IQR 2, 7). Of all patients, 48 (16%) were low-risk, 102 (33%) were intermediate risk, 156 (51%) were high risk of obstruction based on diuretic renogram. AERO achieved a binary AUROC of 0.84, multi-class AUROC of 0.74 which was superior to SFU grade, and external validation (n = 64) binary AUROC of 0.76. The most important features for prediction included age, anteroposterior diameter, and SFU grade. We deployed our application in an easy-to-use application (https://sickkidsurology.shinyapps.io/AERO/). At a threshold probability of 30%, AERO would allow 66 more patients per 1000 to safely avoid a renogram without missing significant obstruction compared to a strategy in which a renogram is routinely performed for SFU grade ≥ 3.

Conclusions

Coupled with machine learning, routine ultrasound findings can improve the criteria to determine in which children with isolated hydronephrosis a diuretic renogram can be safely avoided. Further optimization and validation are required prior to implementation into clinical practice.