Obstruction risk from common ultrasound parameters in pediatric hydronephrosis with machine learning
Abstract
Objective
To sensitively predict the risk of renal obstruction on diuretic renography using routine reported ultrasound findings, coupled with machine learning approaches, and determine safe criteria for deferral of diuretic renography.
Patients and Methods
Patients from two institutions with isolated hydronephrosis who underwent a diuretic renogram within 3 months following renal ultrasound were included. Age, sex, and routinely reported ultrasound findings (laterality, kidney length, anteroposterior diameter, SFU grade) were abstracted. T1/2 drainage times were collected from renography and stratified as low risk (<20 minutes, primary outcome), intermediate risk (20-60 minutes), and high risk of obstruction (>60 minutes). A random forest model was trained to classify obstruction risk, herein named AERO (AI Evaluation of Renogram Obstruction). Model performance was determined by measuring area under the receiver-operator-characteristic curve (AUROC) and decision curve analysis.
Results
A total of 304 patients met inclusion criteria, with a median age of diuretic renogram at 4 months (IQR 2, 7). Of all patients, 48 (16%) were low-risk, 102 (33%) were intermediate risk, 156 (51%) were high risk of obstruction based on diuretic renogram. AERO achieved a binary AUROC of 0.84, multi-class AUROC of 0.74 which was superior to SFU grade, and external validation (n = 64) binary AUROC of 0.76. The most important features for prediction included age, anteroposterior diameter, and SFU grade. We deployed our application in an easy-to-use application (https://sickkidsurology.shinyapps.io/AERO/). At a threshold probability of 30%, AERO would allow 66 more patients per 1000 to safely avoid a renogram without missing significant obstruction compared to a strategy in which a renogram is routinely performed for SFU grade ≥ 3.
Conclusions
Coupled with machine learning, routine ultrasound findings can improve the criteria to determine in which children with isolated hydronephrosis a diuretic renogram can be safely avoided. Further optimization and validation are required prior to implementation into clinical practice.
