Membranous Urethral Length and Urinary Incontinence post RARP? A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Objective To provide an update on the association between preoperative membranous urethral length (MUL) and postoperative urinary incontinence (UI) in men who undergo robot assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) / robot assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP).

Materials UI is common after RARP / RALP, and early recovery of continence is one of the most important functional outcomes following surgery. MUL has been identified as a factor associated with continence recovery following RARP / RALP.

Methods A systematic review was carried out according to PRISMA guidelines, using Pubmed, Embase, and Scopus databases. Inclusion criteria were English language full journal articles from the last five years that assessed continence using the Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Composite (EPIC). The Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP) tool for retrospective cohort studies was used to evaluate study quality. A random-effects meta-analysis was performed to pool odds ratios from available studies relating to continence as a function of MUL. The Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluations (GRADE) framework was used to synthesise evidence.

Results Six studies including 970 patients reported an association between MUL and continence at 12 months. Longer MUL was associated with reduced incontinence odds at 12-months post-surgery (Pooled OR = 0.74, CI 0.68 - 0.87, p < 0.001). Significant methodological and statistical heterogeneity was encountered.