Membranous Urethral Length and Urinary Incontinence post RARP? A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16170.
Abstract
Objective
To provide an update on the association between preoperative membranous urethral length (MUL) and postoperative urinary incontinence (UI) in men who undergo robot assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) / robot assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP).
Materials
UI is common after RARP / RALP, and early recovery of continence is one of the most important functional outcomes following surgery. MUL has been identified as a factor associated with continence recovery following RARP / RALP.
Methods
A systematic review was carried out according to PRISMA guidelines, using Pubmed, Embase, and Scopus databases. Inclusion criteria were English language full journal articles from the last five years that assessed continence using the Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Composite (EPIC). The Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP) tool for retrospective cohort studies was used to evaluate study quality. A random-effects meta-analysis was performed to pool odds ratios from available studies relating to continence as a function of MUL. The Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluations (GRADE) framework was used to synthesise evidence.
Results
Six studies including 970 patients reported an association between MUL and continence at 12 months. Longer MUL was associated with reduced incontinence odds at 12-months post-surgery (Pooled OR = 0.74, CI 0.68 - 0.87, p < 0.001). Significant methodological and statistical heterogeneity was encountered.
Conclusions
Preoperative MUL measured on MRI is significantly associated with postoperative continence in men undergoing RARP / RALP. We recommend consideration of MRI measurement of MUL prior to RARP / RALP to guide treatment decisions in this population.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16170-sup-0001-Supinfo.docxWord 2007 document , 71.3 KB
|
Supplementary file
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.