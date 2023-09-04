BJU International
Accepted Articles
Review

Membranous Urethral Length and Urinary Incontinence post RARP? A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Benjamin M Mac Curtain

Benjamin M Mac Curtain

St John of God Subiaco Hospital, Subiaco, Western Australia

Diarmuid D Sugrue

Diarmuid D Sugrue

Dept of Urology, St James’ Hospital, Dublin

Wanyang Qian

Wanyang Qian

St John of God Subiaco Hospital, Subiaco, Western Australia

Michael O’ Callaghan

Michael O’ Callaghan

Department of Urology, SA Health, Flinders Medical Centre, Bedford, SA, Australia

Niall F Davis

Niall F Davis

Dept of Urology, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin

First published: 04 September 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16170

Abstract

Objective

To provide an update on the association between preoperative membranous urethral length (MUL) and postoperative urinary incontinence (UI) in men who undergo robot assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) / robot assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP).

Materials

UI is common after RARP / RALP, and early recovery of continence is one of the most important functional outcomes following surgery. MUL has been identified as a factor associated with continence recovery following RARP / RALP.

Methods

A systematic review was carried out according to PRISMA guidelines, using Pubmed, Embase, and Scopus databases. Inclusion criteria were English language full journal articles from the last five years that assessed continence using the Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Composite (EPIC). The Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP) tool for retrospective cohort studies was used to evaluate study quality. A random-effects meta-analysis was performed to pool odds ratios from available studies relating to continence as a function of MUL. The Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluations (GRADE) framework was used to synthesise evidence.

Results

Six studies including 970 patients reported an association between MUL and continence at 12 months. Longer MUL was associated with reduced incontinence odds at 12-months post-surgery (Pooled OR = 0.74, CI 0.68 - 0.87, p < 0.001). Significant methodological and statistical heterogeneity was encountered.

Conclusions

Preoperative MUL measured on MRI is significantly associated with postoperative continence in men undergoing RARP / RALP. We recommend consideration of MRI measurement of MUL prior to RARP / RALP to guide treatment decisions in this population.