Randomized trial of holmium laser vs. thulium laser vs. bipolar enucleation of large size prostate

Objective To compare the outcome and morbidity of B-TUEP and ThuLEP to HoLEP in treatment of large symptomatic benign prostatic obstruction (BPO) through non inferiority randomized controlled trial (NCT03916536).

Patients and methods 155 patients were recruited from a single center between February 2019 and August 2020. All had BPO with a prostate size > 80cc. The cases were randomly assigned to HoLEP, ThuLEP or B-TUEP using computer generated random tables in 1:1:1 ratio. Participants, investigators and operators were blinded to group assignment till the date of the operation. Thereafter, the patients were followed up at 1, 3, 6 and 12 months. The primary outcome was Qmax score at 6 months. Secondary outcomes included assessment of the other functional urinary parameters, perioperative records, and adverse events.

Results 138 and 120 patients were available for analysis at 6 and 12 months. Qmax did not show a statistically significant difference between the groups at 6 and 12 months (P=0.4; P=0.7 respectively). There was no significant difference regarding IPSS, QoL, or PVR. The median (IQR) PSA reduction was similar at last follow up point {4.7 (2.2-7.1); 5.6 (2.3-9.5) and 5 (3.4-10) post HoLEP, ThuLEP and B-TUEP respectively}. Enucleation time, enucleation efficiencies and auxiliary maneuvers displayed statistically insignificant differences (P =0.1, 0.8 and 0.07 respectively). At one year, patients with prostate size >120cc showed significant IPSS improvement in favor of HoLEP and ThuLEP (P=0.01). Low and high grade adverse effects were recorded in 31 and 5 cases respectively with no statistically significant difference between the groups.