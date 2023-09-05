Randomized trial of holmium laser vs. thulium laser vs. bipolar enucleation of large size prostate
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16174.
Abstract
Objective
To compare the outcome and morbidity of B-TUEP and ThuLEP to HoLEP in treatment of large symptomatic benign prostatic obstruction (BPO) through non inferiority randomized controlled trial (NCT03916536).
Patients and methods
155 patients were recruited from a single center between February 2019 and August 2020. All had BPO with a prostate size > 80cc. The cases were randomly assigned to HoLEP, ThuLEP or B-TUEP using computer generated random tables in 1:1:1 ratio. Participants, investigators and operators were blinded to group assignment till the date of the operation. Thereafter, the patients were followed up at 1, 3, 6 and 12 months. The primary outcome was Qmax score at 6 months. Secondary outcomes included assessment of the other functional urinary parameters, perioperative records, and adverse events.
Results
138 and 120 patients were available for analysis at 6 and 12 months. Qmax did not show a statistically significant difference between the groups at 6 and 12 months (P=0.4; P=0.7 respectively). There was no significant difference regarding IPSS, QoL, or PVR. The median (IQR) PSA reduction was similar at last follow up point {4.7 (2.2-7.1); 5.6 (2.3-9.5) and 5 (3.4-10) post HoLEP, ThuLEP and B-TUEP respectively}. Enucleation time, enucleation efficiencies and auxiliary maneuvers displayed statistically insignificant differences (P =0.1, 0.8 and 0.07 respectively). At one year, patients with prostate size >120cc showed significant IPSS improvement in favor of HoLEP and ThuLEP (P=0.01). Low and high grade adverse effects were recorded in 31 and 5 cases respectively with no statistically significant difference between the groups.
Conclusions
ThuLEP and B-TUEP are safe and effective as HoLEP for treatment of large sized BPO. Significant PSA reduction denotes an effective adenoma enucleation in the three approaches. The study provides objective evidence that endoscopic enucleation of the prostate is a technique rather than energy dependent procedure.
