BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article

Randomized trial of holmium laser vs. thulium laser vs. bipolar enucleation of large size prostate

Ahmed M Shoma

Corresponding Author

Ahmed M Shoma

Urology and Nephrology Center, Mansoura University, Egypt

Correspondence: Ahmed M Shoma, MD, Professor of Urology, Head of endourology and minimally invasive surgery unit, Urology and nephrology center, Mansoura University, Egypt. Email; e-mail: [email protected]. [email protected], Tel: +20502202222Search for more papers by this author
Fady K. Ghobrial

Fady K. Ghobrial

Urology and Nephrology Center, Mansoura University, Egypt

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Damietta University, Egypt

Search for more papers by this author
Nasr El-Tabey

Nasr El-Tabey

Urology and Nephrology Center, Mansoura University, Egypt

Search for more papers by this author
Ahmed S. El-Hefnawy

Ahmed S. El-Hefnawy

Urology and Nephrology Center, Mansoura University, Egypt

Search for more papers by this author
Hamdy A. El-Kappany

Hamdy A. El-Kappany

Urology and Nephrology Center, Mansoura University, Egypt

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 05 September 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16174

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16174.

Abstract

Objective

To compare the outcome and morbidity of B-TUEP and ThuLEP to HoLEP in treatment of large symptomatic benign prostatic obstruction (BPO) through non inferiority randomized controlled trial (NCT03916536).

Patients and methods

155 patients were recruited from a single center between February 2019 and August 2020. All had BPO with a prostate size > 80cc. The cases were randomly assigned to HoLEP, ThuLEP or B-TUEP using computer generated random tables in 1:1:1 ratio. Participants, investigators and operators were blinded to group assignment till the date of the operation. Thereafter, the patients were followed up at 1, 3, 6 and 12 months. The primary outcome was Qmax score at 6 months. Secondary outcomes included assessment of the other functional urinary parameters, perioperative records, and adverse events.

Results

138 and 120 patients were available for analysis at 6 and 12 months. Qmax did not show a statistically significant difference between the groups at 6 and 12 months (P=0.4; P=0.7 respectively). There was no significant difference regarding IPSS, QoL, or PVR. The median (IQR) PSA reduction was similar at last follow up point {4.7 (2.2-7.1); 5.6 (2.3-9.5) and 5 (3.4-10) post HoLEP, ThuLEP and B-TUEP respectively}. Enucleation time, enucleation efficiencies and auxiliary maneuvers displayed statistically insignificant differences (P =0.1, 0.8 and 0.07 respectively). At one year, patients with prostate size >120cc showed significant IPSS improvement in favor of HoLEP and ThuLEP (P=0.01). Low and high grade adverse effects were recorded in 31 and 5 cases respectively with no statistically significant difference between the groups.

Conclusions

ThuLEP and B-TUEP are safe and effective as HoLEP for treatment of large sized BPO. Significant PSA reduction denotes an effective adenoma enucleation in the three approaches. The study provides objective evidence that endoscopic enucleation of the prostate is a technique rather than energy dependent procedure.