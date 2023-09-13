Global Viewpoints: Updates on Prostate cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa

Prostate cancer is a major health concern in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), with high incidence and mortality rates. However, the widely used prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening is not readily available or affordable in SSA. Alternative screening strategies, such as risk stratification approaches and cost-effective PSA tests, are being explored to target high-risk individuals and improve access to screening. Diagnosis of prostate cancer in SSA is challenging due to the lack of access to diagnostic tools and limited healthcare resources. Clinical evaluation and digital rectal examination (DRE) are commonly used, but PSA testing, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and biopsy are often limited. As a result, many men in SSA are diagnosed at advanced stages of the disease. Treatment options for prostate cancer in SSA are often limited by a lack of resources and trained healthcare providers. Surgery, radiation therapy, and androgen deprivation therapy are available but may be inaccessible to many patients. Cultural beliefs and stigma surrounding prostate cancer further impact treatment decisions. Improved patient and community awareness, electronic medical records, and communication between patients and healthcare professionals can enhance evidence-based decision-making and advocate for policy changes.

Understanding the genetic determinants and implementing comprehensive strategies can lead to improved outcomes and better control of prostate cancer in SSA.