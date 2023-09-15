Continence criteria of 193,618 patients after open, laparoscopic, and robotic radical prostatectomy

Objectives to apply a new evidence-gathering methodology, called reverse systematic review (RSR), to analyze the influence of different continence classification criteria on urinary continence rates among open (RRP), laparoscopic (LRP) and robotic (RARP) radical prostatectomy.

Materials and methods a search was carried out in 8 databases between 2000 and 2020 through Systematic Reviews (SR) studies referring RRP, LRP or RARP (80 SR). All references used in these SR were captured referring to 910 papers in a global database called EVIDENCE. A total of 422 studies related to post-prostatectomy urinary continence were selected for the final analysis, totaling 782 reports referring to 193,618 patients.

Results 206 (26.4%) reports for RRP, 243 (31.0%) reports for LRP and 333 (42.6%) reports for RARP were found. Mean overall continence rates, respectively for RRP, LRP, and RARP, were: 42, 34, and 42% at 1 month; 62, 64 and 65% in 3 months; 73, 77 and 79% at 6 months and 81, 85 and 86% at 12 months. The most used criterion was No PAD (53.3%), followed by Safety PAD (19.3%), Not described (10.6%) and No leak (9.9%). No PAD showed the lowest discrepancy in continence rates in each period compared to the global average, for each technique, demonstrating less ability to influence the final results, favoring any of the techniques.