Transperineal template saturation and conventional biopsy for stage prediction in prostate cancer

RCs were tested in a consecutive cohort of 645 men undergoing radical prostatectomy with extended pelvic lymph node dissection between 2005 and 2019. TTSB was performed in 230 (35.7%) and SB in 415 (64.3%) men. Risk for LNI and EPE was calculated using available RCs. Discrimination, calibration and clinical usefulness stratified by different biopsy techniques were assessed.

Results

LNI was observed in 23 (10%) and EPE in 73 (31.8%) of cases with TTSB and 53 (12.8%) and 158 (38%) with SB, respectively. RCs showed an excellent discrimination and acceptable calibration for prediction of LNI based on TTSB (AUC/risk estimation: MSKCC-RC 0.79/-4%, Briganti(2012)-RC 0.82/-4%, Gandaglia-RC 0.81/+6%). These were comparable in SB (MSKCC-RC 0.78/+2%; Briganti(2012)-RC 0.77/-3%). Decision curve analysis (DCA) revealed a net benefit at threshold probabilities between 3-6% when TTSB was used. For prediction of EPE based on TTSB an inferior discrimination and variable calibration were observed (AUC/risk estimation: MSKCC 0.71/+8%, Martini-RCs 0.69/+2%) achieving a net benefit on DCA only at risk-thresholds above 17%. Performance of RCs for prediction of LNI and EPE based on SB showed comparable results with a better performance in the DCA for LNI (risk thresholds 1-2%) and poorer performance for EPE (risk threshold >20%). This study is limited by its retrospective single-institution design.