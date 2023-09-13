Transperineal template saturation and conventional biopsy for stage prediction in prostate cancer
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate the performance of risk calculators (RCs) predicting lymph node invasion (LNI) and extraprostatic extension (EPE) in men undergoing transperineal MRI/TRUS-fusion template saturation biopsy (TTSB) and conventional systematic transrectal TRUS-guided biopsy (SB).
Patients and methods
RCs were tested in a consecutive cohort of 645 men undergoing radical prostatectomy with extended pelvic lymph node dissection between 2005 and 2019. TTSB was performed in 230 (35.7%) and SB in 415 (64.3%) men. Risk for LNI and EPE was calculated using available RCs. Discrimination, calibration and clinical usefulness stratified by different biopsy techniques were assessed.
Results
LNI was observed in 23 (10%) and EPE in 73 (31.8%) of cases with TTSB and 53 (12.8%) and 158 (38%) with SB, respectively. RCs showed an excellent discrimination and acceptable calibration for prediction of LNI based on TTSB (AUC/risk estimation: MSKCC-RC 0.79/-4%, Briganti(2012)-RC 0.82/-4%, Gandaglia-RC 0.81/+6%). These were comparable in SB (MSKCC-RC 0.78/+2%; Briganti(2012)-RC 0.77/-3%). Decision curve analysis (DCA) revealed a net benefit at threshold probabilities between 3-6% when TTSB was used. For prediction of EPE based on TTSB an inferior discrimination and variable calibration were observed (AUC/risk estimation: MSKCC 0.71/+8%, Martini-RCs 0.69/+2%) achieving a net benefit on DCA only at risk-thresholds above 17%. Performance of RCs for prediction of LNI and EPE based on SB showed comparable results with a better performance in the DCA for LNI (risk thresholds 1-2%) and poorer performance for EPE (risk threshold >20%). This study is limited by its retrospective single-institution design.
Conclusions
The potentially more accurate grading ability of TTSB did not result in improved performance of preoperative RCs. Prediction tools for LNI proved clinical usefulness while RCs for EPE did not.
