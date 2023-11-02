Abstracts
21
TikTok as a source of health information for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: quality or just mere quantity?
Nicholas Wong1, Wei Zheng So2, Vikneshwaren Senthamil Selvan1, Jing Yang Lee1, Collin Elijah Ho Rui Hung3, Ho Yee Tiong2
1Lee Kong Chian School Of Medicine, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 3Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Nicholas is a medical student from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. He is interested in Urology, and is keen in pursuing research in the realm of not just Urology but medical education as well.
With an increasing reliance on online sources for medical information, we studied the quality and completeness of health literacy videos on TikTok regarding BPH.
A cross-sectional systematic evaluation of TikTok videos using the search term “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia” was performed on 14th April 2023, resulting in 49 included patient information and educational videos. The videos were then analysed by two reviewers and scored using two instruments: the DISCERN instrument and a completeness analysis.
Of the 49 videos, 38 were created by healthcare professionals (HCPs). The average length of each video was 62.7 ± 59.3 s, with a large average number of total views (24990.1 ± 109534.9). The DISCERN score trended higher in every category in videos published by HCPs as compared to non-HCPs, with HCPs providing a statistically significant increase in reliability (19.0, 14.6, P < 0.05) and total score (29.4, 23, P < 0.05). Majority of videos were deemed as poor or worse (91.8%), some fair (8.2%), with no videos reaching the good or excellent range. The completeness of the videos’ content were also evaluated across 5 categories with an average score of 2.53 ± 2.1 out of the maximum 12. The DISCERN scores did not correlate with the degree of completeness of the videos (r = 0.226).
BPH videos on TikTok has a wide reach, but the videos are mostly of low quality and completeness. Future videos should be made with quality and completeness in mind given the large viewership. Further research is required to evaluate the extent of BPH misinformation and its impact on patients.
4
Square knot integrity of commonly used absorbable sutures: how many throws is enough?
Vaite Graham, Kandice Keogh, Jason Kim
Gold Coast University Hospital, Gold Coast, Australia
Biography: Vaite Graham is a medical officer from the Gold Coast, Australia, with a keen interest in urology.
Introduction: Knot integrity is paramount when securing surgical loops. Our research study aims to determine the minimum number of throws needed to secure various types of commonly used absorbable sutures in surgery.
Methods: Five commonly used absorbable sutures were individually tested; 0 and 2-0 Vicryl, 3-0 Monocryl, and 0 and 3-0 PDS. Twenty tests for each suture were carried out with three, four and five throws using a square knot technique, applied via hand tying technique onto a tensioning device. A difference of proportions test was performed between each group.
Results: All suture loops tested behaved similarly regardless of type and gauge. Loops secured with only three square throws all slipped and failed tension testing. Suture loops secured using four square throws were found to be adequately secured. Complete knot security was found when five throws were used. No statistical difference was found between suture loops secured with four or five throws.
Conclusion: Our study shows that knot security is independent of suture type or size. A minimum of four square throws is required and an additional 5th throw is optional for absolute security.
2
COVID-19 infection linked to erectile dysfunction: a literature review examining the link and proposed mechanisms behind this phenomenon
Gerard Bray, Vaite Graham, Jenny Kuo, Jason Kim, Alice Mistry
Gold Coast University Hospital, Gold Coast, Australia
Biography: Vaite Graham is a medical officer from the Gold Coast, Australia, with a keen interest in urology.
It is now only in the wake of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that we are beginning to understand many of the extra-respiratory manifestations of the condition. There is now growing evidence that erectile dysfunction (ED) is closely linked with the disease. We carry out one of the first literature reviews to consolidate the current evidence of the causal link between COVID-19 and ED and explore the proposed mechanisms that underpin this phenomenon. We carried out a literature search of the databases; PubMed (MEDLINE), Scopus, Web of Science and the Cochrane library. Search time frame was between December 2019 and March 2022. Only studies deemed of acceptable quality were included. Five studies were found highlighting the link between COVID-19 and ED. A further Nineteen studies were utilized to illustrate the proposed biological mechanisms underpinning COVID-19 related ED. Clear evidence has been documented through multiple studies internationally recognizing reduction in erectile scores and reduced sexual activity. It appears there is likely indirect and direct cytopathic effects on endothelial cells, in addition to hormonal and psychosocial factors. The associated ED is likely a result of a multitude of mechanisms including direct and indirect endothelial dysfunction, vasoactive cytokines, endocrine dysregulation, and psychosocial factors. This is the first literature review to delve into the likely underpinning mechanisms of the virus that drive ED.
8
Gender diversity in urology scientific meetings: an analysis of the last nine years
Vaite Graham, Gerard Bray
Gold Coast University Hospital, Gold Coast, Australia
Biography: Vaite Graham is a medical officer from the Gold Coast, Australia, with a keen interest in urology.
Background: The importance of gender diversity is well recognised. Despite promising change in addressing gender disparity, there remains a significant gap in women's representation in urology. Worldwide, a lack of diversity has been observed at scientific meetings. This study analyses the trend in women's representation at the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand Annual Scientific Meeting (USANZ ASM) over the last 9 years.
Method: We retrospectively collected data from eight conference programs between 2014 and 2022, evaluating the trend in the proportion of women represented in various sections. A difference of proportions test was performed to determine whether a significant change was seen from year to year.
Results: A significant increase in women's representation was observed, the most significant increase was evident in the last 3 years, chairpersons increased from 5.9% to 44.1% (P = 0.003), international speakers from 11.7% to 39.1% (P = <0.001), expert speakers from 19.1% to 42.0% (P = 0.002), and total speakers from 19.5% to 34.7% (P = <0.001).
Conclusion: Our study shows that a significant increase in the representation of women at the USANZ ASM has been achieved over the last 3 years. Unfortunately, this increase in representation has not been mirrored in the number of women trainees and training applicants. Additionally, this increase in representation well exceeds the proportion of women who are USANZ members, and is unevenly distributed across topics. A positive change has been observed, the challenge remains in dealing with unconscious bias and balancing the fine line between inclusivity and tokenism.
6
Comparison of the incidence of adverse pathological outcomes after Radical Prostatectomy (RP) between Māori and Non-Māori men in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
David Scholtz, Lodewikus Vermeulen, Woojin Wang, Flavio Ordones
Tauranga Hospital, Tauranga, New Zealand
Biography: Mr. Woojin Wand is a medical student at Auckland University. He was involved in research at Tauranga Hospital Urology Department, NZ. He has an interest in prostate cancer and equity in healthcare.
Purpose: This study investigates whether there is a significant difference in adverse pathological outcomes after RP between Māori men and non-Māori men.
Methods: A retrospective analysis of a database containing 168 consecutive radical prostatectomy procedures performed at Tauranga Hospital. Analyses included: upgrading (UG), extracapsular extension (ECE), positive surgical margins (+SM), seminal vesical invasion (SVI), positive lymph nodes (+LN), and the 3-month post-surgery PSA.
Results: 168 RP procedures were performed between January 2021 and December 2022. 30 (18%) were performed on Māori men and 138 (82%) on non-Māori men. UG was observed in 38/168 (22.6%) cases. Of the Māori men, 8/30 (26.7%) were upgraded, compared to 30/138 (21.7%) of non-Māori men (P = 0.559). ECE in 78/168 (46.4%) cases. Of the Māori men, 16/30 (53.3%) had ECE, compared to 62/138 (44.9%) of non-Māori men (P = 0.403). SVI in 23/168 (13.7%) cases. Of the Māori men, 6/30 (20%) had SVI, compared to 17/138 (12.3%) of non-Māori men (P = 0.267). +LN in 5/168 (3%). Of the Māori men, 1/30 (3.3%) had +LN, compared to 4/138 (2.9%) of non-Māori men (P = 1). Post-operative positive surgical margins (+SM) in 43/168 (25.6%) cases. Of the Māori men, 9/30 (30%) had +SM, compared to 34/138 (24.6%) of non-Māori men (P = 0.542). The 3-month post-surgery PSA zeroed out (PSA < 0.02) in 142/168 (84.5%) cases. Of the Māori men, 23/30 (79.3%) had a PSA zero out, compared to 119/138 (88.1%) non-Māori men (P = 0.231).
Conclusions: The results showed no statistically significant differences in any of the parameters. However, there was a trend towards higher rates of adverse outcomes in Māori men.
20
Aquablation: where are we in 2023 with this MIST of BPH?
David Scholtz, Lodewikus Petrus Vermeulen, Flavio Ordones, Peter Gilling
Venturo Urology/Tauranga Hospital, Tauranga, New Zealand
Biography: Vermeulen is a urologist in Tauranga, NZ working on novel BPH treatments with Professor Peter Gilling. BPH is the focus of many novel treatments and a large amount of first-in-man studies for BPH treatments take place in Tauranga.
Purpose: Multiple surgical treatment modalities exist for the treatment of BPE. There is an ongoing search for minimally invasive techniques to reduce hospital stay and adverse effects without compromising good functional outcomes. Aquablation is a novel minimally invasive surgical technique that combines robotic precision with heat sparing ablation of obstructing prostate tissue.
Material and Methods: We describe the setup and mechanism of action of Aquablation. A comprehensive literature search for clinical trials and recent meta-analyses was conducted and functional outcomes and adverse effects across multiple studies is summarised here.
Results: Aquablation produces comparable outcomes in terms of reduced IPSS scores, improved Qmax and lower post-void residuals to TURP. These findings are consistently reproduced across multiple clinical trials, including those conducted in the private sector. One major benefit of Aquablation is that the risk of injury to the ejaculatory ducts appears to be significantly lower, as evident from the low percentage of cases of post-operative anejaculation issues. Adverse effects are rare, and the most significant one to mention is blood loss requiring transfusion.
Conclusion: Aquablation's is a safe and effect surgical modality for the treatment of BPH. It can be offered as an alternative to other surgical modalities for those who wish to spare ejaculatory function. The procedure itself can be easily taught. With further development of this novel technology and increased availability, there is the potential for it to become a much more cost-effective method for surgical treatment of BPH.
7
Transitioning to in-office trans-perineal prostate biopsies: saving financial costs while improving safety, increasing cancer detection, and freeing up theatre time
David Scholtz, Lodewikus Petrus Vermeulen, Flavio Ordones, Ali Hooshyari, Tim Burns
Tauranga Hospital, Tauranga, New Zealand
Biography: David Scholtz is a urology registrar at Tauranga Hospital with a special interest in prostate cancer and healthcare economics and environmental sustainability.
Purpose: The purpose of this research was to calculate the financial cost savings of an in-office transperineal prostate biopsy (TPPB) strategy compared to an in-theatre approach. The study also aimed to assess the impact of the strategy on surgical waiting times, patient comfortability, and distress.
Methods: The research utilized an extensive database with numerous clinical and non-clinical variables collected on all patients undergoing an in-office TPPB. The study performed a direct cost analysis between the in-theatre and in-office approach, which included all disposable and equipment costs, costs of nursing staff and an anaesthetist, theatre time and day stay costs. The indirect cost of post-procedure sepsis was also calculated. Additionally, the amount of theatre time saved was calculated based on the average amount of TPPB patients per year.
Results: The direct financial savings by performing a TPPB in-office compared to in-theatre were calculated as N$ 454 583 per annum. The indirect savings cost by not performing any TRUSB and having no admission with post-procedure sepsis was N$ 15489 per annum. The number of theatre sessions opened per year was 38. The VAS for anxiety and pain average 3.5 (out of 10) and 3.1 (out of 10), respectively., and only 1 out of 100 patients replied they would not undergo procedure again.
Conclusion: TPPB utilizing novel local anaesthetics block techniques and a free-hand biopsy device saves money, theatre time, hospital beds, and the surgeon's time. It eliminates post-procedure sepsis, cutting healthcare costs even further. Increased cancer detection and no extra pain discomfort.
24
Vesicle stone in pediatrics, a case report
Suttipong Chawong, Mutthana Puksungkane
Mahasarakham Hospital, Mahasarakham, Thailand
Biography: Urology department, Mahasarakham Hospital, Thailand.
A 1 year old boy, 7.8 kg with Spasctic Cerebral palsy, history of prematurity and low birth weight presented with acute abdominal pain. Physical exam revealed distended lower abdomen and mild tenderness. Film Acute abdomen series show few opaque stones in his bladder. Urinalysis showed WBC 100–200 Cell/HP, RBC 10–20 Cell/HP and epithelial 1–2 Cell/HP. So this patient was diagnosed with vesicle stone and urinary tract infection. and we did more further investigations, low-dose nonenhanced computed tomography (CT) for revealing the urinary tract anatomy: Right kidney: A few staghorn pelvicalyceal stones, size up to 2.6 × 0.6 cm, Left kidney: A few thin and irregular-shaped calcifications at upper pole, size up to 8 × 1 mm. The right and left kidneys are measuring about 6.1 × 3.0 cm and 5.8 × 3.3 cm in length × transverse dimensions, respectively. There are a few vesical stones, size up to 2.7 × 0.7 cm. No significant abnormal urinary tract anatomy.
Urolithiasis is uncommon in pediatrics so we worked up metabolic assessment in this patient. Calcium 10.2 mg/dL (8.6–10.2), Uric acid 1.8 mg/dL (3.4–7.0), Urine calcium 13.5 mg/dL, Urine creatinine 8.6 mg/dL which is calcium creatinine ratio is 1.57 mg/mg (<0.53 in 1–3 years old). He had hypercalciuria, the most common problem associated with stone formation. He did not have a family history of stone. In this case it might be idiopathic hypercalciuria.
And he underwent transurethral cystolithotripsy (TUL) for vesicle stones by experienced urologist with success and no complications.
10
Xanthogranulomatous cystitis masquerading as bladder malignancy
Alice Nicol
Queensland Health, Brisbane, Australia
Biography: Alice Nicol is a urology resident currently working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.
Xanthogranulomatous changes are a benign granulomatous inflammatory condition commonly occurring in the kidney and gall bladder. Xanthogranulomatous changes can also more rarely occur in the colon, appendix, pancreas, ovaries, endometrium, salivary glands and brain. Xanthogranulomatous changes within the bladder are extremely rare, and were first described in 1932. Since then, only 38 cases have been reported in literature, most of which are associated with a urachal cyst or remnant. The exact aetiology of xanthogranulomatous cystitis is not completely understood. Resection either endoscopically or via partial resection is thought to be curative with no reported cases of recurrence in literature.
In this case, an 85-year-old female with no history of cigarette exposure or occupational chemical exposure presented with macroscopic haematuria. A preoperative CT scan demonstrated a 65 mm solid appearing tumour in the left bladder wall. The patient underwent a transurethral resection of the bladder tumour, as the patient's presentation, imaging finding and intraoperative findings raised concerns for bladder malignancy. However, histological assessment of resected mass demonstrated benign xanthogranulomatous inflammation with variable fibrosis. This report details the clinical presentation, gross endoscopic findings, histological examination findings in addition to a brief review of the literature. This case draws attention to this rare pathology that should be considered as a differential diagnosis for patients presenting with bladder masses.
9
Vascular Embolization coil migration and erosion into bladder
Alice Nicol, Handoo Rhee
Queensland Health, Brisbane, Australia
Biography: Alice Nicol is a urology resident currently working at the Princess Alexandra hospital.
Migration of vascular coils is a recognised complication, most often occurring at the time of insertion.
In this case, a 63- year-old female presented with clot retention and a 3-month history of haematuria that was worsening over the days prior to presentation. The patient's background included a previous interventional radiology embolization of a large pelvic arteriovenous malformation 18 months prior to presentation, and previous renal transplant. Imaging findings were concerning for erosion of the vascular coil into the bladder. Emergent laparotomy demonstrated a large portion of the coil had eroded into the left trigone.
Previous case reports have described migration of vascular coil from renal artery embolization, typically within 5 years, with one reported case occurring 18 years post embolization. There are no previous reports of previous pelvic vascular embolization coils migrating and eroding into the urinary tract. Although rare, it is important for clinicians to be aware of this possibility as a cause of haematuria in patients presenting with previous vascular embolization and this should be considered a differential diagnosis.
11
Rare presentation of Rosai-Dorfman as asymptomatic bilateral renal masses
Alice Nicol, Malcolm Lawson
Queensland Health, Brisbane, Australia
Biography: Alice Nicol is currently working as a urology resident at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
Rosai-Dorfman (RD) is a rare benign non-langerhans cell histiocytosis predominantly of the lymph nodes of unknown aetiology. RD is a disease typically occurring in children or young adults with patients typically presenting with painless lymphadenopathy and constitutional symptoms. Extra-nodal lesions occur in approximately 40% of cases, typically occurring in the bones, skin and upper respiratory tract, with involvement in the kidney very rare (occurring in 4% of cases).
In this case, a 72 year old male was found incidentally to have bilateral renal lesions initially thought consistent with proteinaceous cysts on ultrasound. CT with IVP phase demonstrated bilateral hilar lesions which appeared extraluminal, with imaging features suspicious for urothelial carcinoma. MRI of the kidneys demonstrated increasing size of the known bilateral renal lesions and multiple vertebral lesions concerning for metastatic deposits. Endoscopic evaluation via flexible pyeloscopy demonstrated no intraluminal lesions, however a tight PUJ. CT guided biopsy of the left renal lesion confirmed Rosai-Dorfman disease, and subsequent imaging has not demonstrated evidence of any other extranodal deposits.
This case demonstrates a rare presentation of Rosai-Dorfman disease as asymptomatic bilateral renal masses. Bilateral renal lesions are a very rare presentation of RD with less than 20 reported cases in literature and typically causing flank pain. Furthermore, this patient's age at diagnosis is atypical, with RD having a mean age at diagnosis of 20 years. This is a rare presentation of RD and, due to nonspecific imaging findings, this is a diagnosis difficult to make without tissue specimen.
13
Periurethral smooth muscle tumour: unusual tumour at an unusual location
Alice Nicol
Queensland Health, Brisbane, Australia
Biography: Alice Nicol is currently working as a urology resident at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
Smooth muscle tumours (SMT) are mesenchymal tumours that differentiate into smooth muscle cells and are commonly found in the uterus. Extrauterine SMT can be found in any anatomical location and in rare cases within vulva, ovaries, urinary bladder and urethra. They often present diagnostic difficulty and histopathological examination if required to confidently confirm this diagnosis. SMT in extrauterine locations in women are often oestrogen receptor positive. Urethral extrauterine SMT are extremely rare, with approximately 120 cases reported in literature, and are thought to originate from circular smooth muscle fibres of the urethra. Patients most frequently present with difficulty voiding and urinary tract infections, other reported symptoms include dyspareunia, haematuria, and a protruding mass from the urethra enlarging with pregnancy. Differential diagnoses include bladder diverticulum, urethral malignancy, urethral caruncle, Gartner duct cyst and vaginal malignancy.
In this case a 44-year-old woman presented with a 1 year history of a painful anterior urethral lump which fluctuates in size, associated with dyspareunia. She had no associated lower urinary tract symptoms, no post void dribbling, and no infections. On examination at multiple appointments the lump was noted at anterior urethral meatus, fluctuating in size between 1 and 2 cm which transilluminates. Preoperative MRI demonstrated a small well circumscribed solid lesion in the distal urethra. The patient underwent excision of the paraurethral lesion with histological examinations demonstrated an extrauterine smooth muscle neoplasm positive for both estrogen and progesterone receptors.
Extrauterine SMT are rare and often present as diagnostic challenges.
12
Testicular haemangiolymphangioma mimicking a testicular neoplasm
Alice Nicol
Queensland Health, Brisbane, Australia
Biography: Alice Nicol is currently working as a urology resident at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
Hemangiolymphangioma (HLA) are a benign, extremely rare mixed vascular malformation containing both blood and lymphatic vessels with 80–90% being diagnosed during the first 2 years of life. It is typically either a lymphatic-venous or lymphatic-capillary malformation. The most common location for HLA is the anterior and posterior cervical triangle of the neck, however they have been reported in literature to occur in the duodenum, oral cavity, colon, bladder, pancreas, spleen, appendix, omentum and vertebral column. There is one other reported case in literature of testicular HLA in 2012 occurring in an 84 year old male without cutaneous hemaniomatosis.
In this case, a 71 year old male presented with a 2-week history of a unilateral painful testicular lump. Preoperative tumour markers were all within normal limits however preoperative ultrasound demonstrated an irregular lobulated hypoechoic solid lesion with increased vascularity. Preoperative imaging findings raised concerns for malignancy and the patient underwent a radical inguinal orchidectomy. Histological assessment showed a haemangiolymphangioma of the testis. This case documents the extremely rare finding of testicular hemangiolymphagioma of the testis, presenting in an elderly patient which is unusual due to the age of presentation for hemangiolymphagioma. This case draws attention to that fact that although rare, hemagiolymphangioma can occur within the testis, and similar to the earlier reported case this also presented in an elderly patient.
103
Quality of health information in ChatGPT responses to common patient enquiries about recurrent UTI treatment and prevention
Harry Collin1, Matthew Roberts1
1Queensland Health, Brisbane, Australia; 2University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research, Brisbane, Australia
Biography: Harry Collin is an unaccredited urology registrar at the Royal Brisbane & Women's Hospital in Queensland, Australia.
Introduction: Patients frequently seek web-based health information which carries a widely acknowledged risk of encountering poor quality content. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot forging a new frontier in online information. Recurrent UTIs impact quality of life which drives patients to seek information online. This study aimed to evaluate the quality of ChatGPT information for common patient enquiries about the treatment and prevention of recurrent UTIs.
Materials and Methods: ChatGPT was enquired for 10 common questions regarding recurrent UTIs. The ChatGPT responses were analysed for information quality. QUality Evaluation Scoring Tool (QUEST) appraised the information quality and Patient Education Materials Assessment Tool (PEMAT) adjudged the understandability and actionability. An experienced urologist with special interest in recurrent UTIs graded each response as ‘appropriate’ or ‘inappropriate’ advice relative to their standard clinical practice.
Results: Question themes were antibiotic use, non-antibiotic treatment, prevention, and symptom management. Responses averaged 188 (83–298) words. ChatGPT responses received average PEMAT scores of 98% for actionability and 93% for understandability. QUEST yielded an average quality score of 40.7%. All responses presented balanced recommendations with 3 specifying limitations. 9 responses referenced the patient-physician relationship. 40% of responses offered inappropriate clinical advice.
Conclusion: ChatGPT responses to patient enquiries provide cautiously presented information of variable quality that is comprehensible for patients. These findings accentuate the strength of ChatGPT as a language model while highlighting information deficits. ChatGPT should be investigated as a source of patient health information with the view to optimise the content it inevitably provides to patients.
104
Virtual healthcare delivery in urology – is AI the future for patient information on prostate cancer?
Harry Collin1, Matthew Roberts1,2
1Queensland Health, Brisbane, Australia; 2University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research, Brisbane, Australia
Biography: Harry Collin is an unaccredited urology registrar at the Royal Brisbane & Women's Hospital in Queensland, Australia.
Introduction: Healthcare delivery has traditionally relied on in-person interaction. The COVID-19 pandemic catalysed the adoption of virtual healthcare in adjunct with existing technologies. Patients are seeking information from an unprecedented number of avenues. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that is an emerging platform for online information. Despite no medicine-specific learning, ChatGPT generates medical information and answer patient enquiries to an acceptable quality. This study aimed to compare the quality of health information regarding PSA testing in standardised resources with ChatGPT responses.
Materials and Methods: Questions addressing PSA testing in patient resources provided by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) were input to ChatGPT. Both ChatGPT and PCFA responses to each question were analysed for quality of patient health information using the standardised Patient Education Materials Assessment Tool (PEMAT) which appraises the understandability and actionability of information. ChatGPT responses were reviewed by an experienced urologist to ensure the responses did not contain misinformation.
Results: 10 questions addressing PSA testing were identified. Average response length was 70 words longer for ChatGPT (187 v.s. 117 for PCFA). No responses contained misinformation. ChatGPT responses averaged 90% for understandability and 80% for actionability. PCFA resources scored significantly better at 99% for understandability and 98% for actionability. Key factors in this difference was the use of visual cues and aids in PCFA resources. ChatGPT responses only occasionally addressed users directly, whereas PCFA resources did this consistently.
Conclusions: While dedicated healthcare resources provide superior information, ChatGPT is a promising prospect for virtual healthcare delivery.
77
Comparing Thulium Fibre Laser and Holmium: Yttrium-Aluminium-Garnet laser in the treatment of soft tissue lesions – experience from a single tertiary hospital
Ernest Junrui Lim, Jeremy Yong Jie Tay, Edwin Jonathan Aslim, Yu Guang Tan, Tsung Wen Chong, Jin Yong
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Jeremy Tay is a second year urology resident at Singapore General Hospital.
Introduction: Laser technology has revolutionised urological procedures, offering minimally invasive approaches with reduced morbidity. Over the past two decades, Holmium:Yttrium-Aluminium-Garnet Laser (HL) has been the laser of choice for many endourological procedures. However, recently, Thulium Fibre Laser (TFL) has emerged as a strong competitor against HL. In this video, we aim to compare the use of TFL and HL in the treatment of urological soft tissue lesions.
Results and discussion: TFL has demonstrated favourable outcomes in the treatment of soft tissue lesions. Due to its better absorption coefficient in water, TFL enables improved hemostasis and higher tissue ablation efficiency. Moreover, TFL utilises flexible fibre delivery systems, allowing for precise and better manoeuvrability, especially in anatomically challenging locations. Additionally, TFL is more compact and environmentally friendly compared to HL.
On the other hand, TFL may result in increased carbonization of the surrounding tissue. Also, being a relatively new technology, TFL has a learning curve, even for experienced urologists.
While both TFL and HL have demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of soft tissue lesions, the choice of laser system should be tailored to the individual patient's needs and the specific characteristics of the lesion.
Conclusion: In conclusion, TFL and HL present valuable options in the treatment of urological soft tissue lesions. As TFL technology continues to evolve, we can expect even better outcomes and expanded applications in the field of soft tissue lesion treatment.
34
Fournier's gangrene complicated by necrotising fasciitis of the lower limb and osteomyelitis of the pelvic bone: a case report with literature review
Ernest Junrui Lim, Joshua Chek Hao Foo, Alvin Yuanming Lee, Yadong Lu
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Dr. Ernest Lim Junrui graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) in 2022. He is deeply passionate about providing high-quality and holistic care to his patients. Currently, Dr. Lim serves as a Medical Officer in the Department of Urology at Singapore General Hospital.
Fournier's gangrene is a urological emergency associated with high mortality and morbidity. It is a key condition that urology trainees, and experienced urologists alike, should be well versed with.
We report an extremely rare case of fournier's gangrene that is complicated by necrotising fasciitis of the lower limb and osteomyelitis of the pelvic bone. Involvement of these structures are rare but serious complications of fournier's gangrene. Till date, there is only one other case reported in the literature.
The patient was promptly resuscitated, started on broad spectrum antibiotics and then underwent an emergent surgical debridement, followed by multiple relook debridements and reconstruction. Throughout the patient's hospitalisation, he was managed in a multidisciplinary team involving surgeons from different specialities, physicians and allied health staff.
Furthermore, we reviewed the literature regarding local complications of fournier's gangrene. We hope that this article can serve to emphasise the importance of actively hunting for complications of fournier's gangrene and also highlight the holistic management of patients with fournier's gangrene.
80
The value-added service offered by clinical pharmacists in an advanced prostate cancer clinic
Cassandra, Wee Ting Chang, Kiat Wee Lim, Ms Janice, Kwai Sum Tin, Norlela Binte Hashim, Yu Guang Tan, Kae Jack Tay, Shyi Peng, John Yuen, Kenneth Chen
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Cassandra Chang graduated in 2004, with a Bachelor of Science (Pharmacy), from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore. She then obtained her PharmD from NUS in 2017. She is currently a Principal Clinical Pharmacist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). Cassandra has made significant contributions in ambulatory clinics in SGH. She leads the smoking cessation clinic, under the Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine; and also established a pharmacist led- prostate cancer clinic, under the Department of Urology. Cassandra continually supports the daily operations of other clinical services. This includes the Anticoagulation, Medication Management Service and Rheumatology Monitoring clinics. Cassandra is also active in education and training. She has been invited to deliver educational sessions for healthcare professionals as well as pharmacy undergraduates. She is also active in the training of all pre-registration pharmacists in SGH.
Background: Combination treatment with novel hormonal agents for de-novo metastatic prostate cancer has become a new standard of care. These agents can compromise bone-health, glycaemic control and cardiovascular health among other side effects. Hence, patients often require close monitoring, emotional support, coordination in drug acquisition and financial support. A protocolized pharmacist-led clinic was set up in our institution as an extension of the current multi-disciplinary cancer care for such patients. We aim to describe the role of the pharmacists and their value-added service in this setting.
Methods: The pharmacist provided patient education on disease, treatment and symptoms management. Medication reconciliation, assessment of drug adherence and drug–drug interaction was performed. Timely referrals to other disciplines and financial counselling were provided.
Additional interventions include fall precaution advice, resolving drug supply issue, reinforcement of covid vaccinations, smoking cessation and healthy lifestyle counselling, medication refunds, medishield and medisave claims assistance. A patient education video was also created to increase patients’ understanding of androgen-deprivation therapy.
Results: 57 patients with 215 visits between January 2021 and April 2023 were included. Pharmacist optimised 23 (40.3%) drug therapies and 7 (12.3%) lifestyle modifications due to side effects. Four drug therapies (7%) were optimised due to new symptoms and suboptimal cancer control. 33 (57.9%) drug interactions and non-adherence were identified and addressed accordingly.
Conclusion: The clinical pharmacist enhances care for advanced prostate cancer patients through various pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions, and offers potential to increase holistic care for these patients.
22
Technical comparison of robotic transperitoneal vs retroperitoneal heminephrectomy for large horseshoe tumors
Lin Kyaw1, Tuan Thanh Nguyen2,3, Adnan El-Achkar4, Ryan W Dobbs5, Minh Sam Thai2,3, Jirong Lu1, Ho Yee Tiong1
1National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; 3Cho Ray Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; 4Amertican University of Beirut, Lebanon; 5Cook Country Health and Hospital System, Chicago, United States
Biography: Lin Kyaw is currently an Urology resident in National University Hospital, Singapore.
Introduction & Objectives: Tumors in horseshoe kidney is rare. The complex anatomy of the merged kidney and supplying vessels have made open surgery the standard of treatment. However, advances in minimally invasive surgery have made laparoscopic resection possible. The objective of this video is to showcase and highlight differences between transperitoneal and retroperitoneal approach in the resection of tumors in horseshoe kidney.
Materials & Methods: This video shows 2 patients with tumors in horseshoe kidney. The patient undergoing transperitoneal surgery is a 59-year-old female with a 6.5 × 6.3 cm tumor in the middle pole of the left moiety, while the patient undergoing retroperitoneal surgery is a 77-year-old female with a 5.5 × 5 cm tumor in the upper pole of the right moiety. Key steps of both approaches are highlighted and compared in this video.
Results: Both patients underwent successful surgeries and discharged on post-operative day 4 without complications. Final pathology shows R0 resection in both. At 3 months follow-up, both patients remained well with stable renal function and no recurrence of tumor. The transperitoneal approach allows the surgeon to operate in a more familiar anatomy with easy to recognise landmarks in a larger working space. However, the retroperitoneal approach allows the surgeon direct access to the renal artery. Specific for horseshoe tumours, the transperitoneal approach allows more direct access and control of the isthmus.
Conclusions: Laparoscopic resection of large tumor in horseshoe kidney is a feasible approach. The choice of transperitoneal or retroperitoneal approach depend largely on patient factors, tumor factors and surgeon factors.
54
Rare case of atraumatic recurrent bilateral page kidneys
Wei Jin Chua, Qi Yang Lim, Chloe Ong, Ho Yee Tiong
National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Qi Yang Lim, MD, is a graduate of University of Western Australia School of Medicine and also holds a Bachelor of Biomedicine from the same university. He completed his housemanship in Royal Perth Hospital before returning to Singapore to further his training. Qi Yang is currently undergoing Urology Residency training at National University Hospital in Singapore.
The Page kidney phenomenon refers to external compression of a kidney, usually as a result of subcapsular or peri-renal collection, resulting in hypertension, secondary to the activation of renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system by hypoperfusion and microvascular ischemia of the kidney or direct extrinsic compression major renal vessels. Page kidney is a rare etiology and rarely considered as part of the differential diagnosis in a hypertensive patient. However, it is an important diagnosis to make as it is a potentially reversible and treatable cause of hypertension. Page kidney has been reported in patients of all age-groups in association with multiple etiologies; most commonly due to blunt trauma or iatrogenic complications. Reported spontaneous cases in the literature are rare, with entities ranging from idiopathic causes to underlying tumors, arteriovenous malformation, cystic rupture, subcapsular urinoma, pararenal lymphatic cyst, or inflammatory conditions such as glomerulonephritis, vasculitis and idiopathic. We report a rare case of spontaneous bilateral Page kidneys in a young patient who presented with flank discomfort and incidental hypertension, with recurrence following percutaneous drainage requiring surgical capsulectomy. Minimally invasive laparoscopic retroperitoneal approach was chosen as the content of the fluid collection was unknown and to reduce the risk of intra-abdominal contamination compared to the transperitoneal approach. Management of Page kidney involves medical treatment and percutaneous drainage of the fluid collection. However, if medical intervention and drainage is unsuccessful, laparoscopic surgery may be considered. If left untreated, Page kidney may lead to non-functioning kidney and the patient may present with hypertensive crisis and its complications.
37
Transcatheter vs surgical aortic valve replacement in kidney transplant patients: systematic review and meta-analysis
Khi Yung Fong1, Julene Ong2, Yiong Huak Chan3, Jonathan Yap4, Kay Woon Ho4, Edwin Aslim2, Professor Lay Guat Ng2, Valerie Gan2,5, Ee Jean Lim2
1Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore; 3Biostatistics Unit, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore; 4Department of Cardiology, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore; 5SingHealth Duke-NUS Transplant Centre, Singapore
Biography: Khi Yung is a Year 4 medical student at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. His research interests within urology include transplantation, uro-oncology, and endourology. Statistical areas of interest encompass individual patient data meta-analysis, network meta-analysis, and propensity score-matched studies.
Background: Patients with a history of kidney transplant (KT) present a unique set of medical and surgical challenges. This study aimed to compare transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) to surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) for the treatment of aortic stenosis (AS) in KT patients.
Methods: An electronic literature search from inception to 19 March 2023 was conducted on PubMed, EMBASE, and Scopus. Studies comparing TAVI to SAVR in patients with KT were included in a comparative meta-analysis. Primary outcomes were 30-day mortality and acute kidney injury (AKI); secondary outcomes were stroke and length of hospital stay. Respective odds ratios (ORs) or mean differences (MD) of TAVI vs SAVR were pooled in random-effects meta-analysis. Single-arm studies describing outcomes of TAVI in KT patients, or with two-arm comparisons relating to TAVI or SAVR, were considered for inclusion.
Results: Ten studies and 6110 patients were analyzed. Compared to SAVR, TAVI was associated with significantly lower 30-day mortality (OR = 0.46, 95%CI = 0.31–0.69, P < 0.001, I2 = 8%), AKI (OR = 0.43, 95%CI = 0.31–0.60, P < 0.001, I2 = 62%), stroke (OR = 0.45, 95%CI = 0.21–0.95, P = 0.04, I2 = 43%) and a length of hospital stay (MD −12.9 days, 95%CI −21.2 to −4.53 days, P = 0.003, I2 = 90%), but with higher odds of pacemaker implantation (OR = 1.79, 95%CI = 1.24–2.58, P = 0.002, I2 = 0%).
Conclusions: The demonstration of superior short-term mortality and morbidity outcomes suggest that TAVI should be the preferred option for aortic valve replacement in patients with a history of KT, but evidence is currently limited by the lack of randomized data and long-term follow-up.
30
Comparison between Holmium: YAG laser with MOSES technology and Thulium fiber laser lithotripsy in retrograde intrarenal surgery for kidney stones in adults: a propensity score-matched analysis from the FLEXible ureteroscopy Outcomes Registry (FLEXOR)
Khi Yung Fong1, Ee Jean Lim2, Daniele Castellani3, Ben Chew4, Thomas Tailly5, Esteban Emiliani6, Jeremy Teoh7, Chu Ann Chai8, Chin Tiong Heng9, William Ong10, Yiloren Tanidir11, Deepak Ragoori12, Andrea Galosi3, Abhishek Singh13, Saeed bin Hamri14, Olivier Traxer15, Bhaskar Somani16, Vineet Gauhar9
1Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, 3Urology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria delle Marche, Università Politecnica delle Marche, Ancona, Italy, 4Department of Urology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, 5Department of Urology, University Hospital of Ghent, Ghent, Belgium, 6Department of Urology, Fundación Puigvert, Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain, 7S.H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China, 8Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, University Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 9Department of Urology, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore, 10Department of Urology, Penang General Hospital, Penang, Malaysia; 11Department of Urology, Marmara University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey, 12Department of Urology, Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, Irram Manzil Colony, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 13Department of Urology, Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital, Nadiad, Gujarat, India, 14Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Ministry of the National Guard Health Affairs, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 15Department of Urology AP-HP, Sorbonne University, Tenon Hospital, Paris, France, 16Department of Urology, University Hospitals Southampton, NHS Trust, Southampton, UK
Biography: Khi Yung is a Year 4 medical student at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. His research interests within urology include transplantation, uro-oncology, and endourology. Statistical areas of interest encompass individual patient data meta-analysis, network meta-analysis, and propensity score-matched studies.
Purpose: To evaluate stone-free rate (SFR) and complications after flexible ureteroscopy (F-URS) for renal stones, comparing Thulium fiber laser (TFL) and Holmium:YAG laser with Moses technology (HLM).
Methods: Data from adults who underwent F-URS in 20 centers worldwide were retrospectively reviewed (January 2018–August 2021). Patients with ureteral stones, concomitant bilateral procedures, and combined procedures were excluded. One-to-one propensity score-matching (PSM) for age, gender, stone characteristics was performed. SFR was defined as absence of fragments >2 mm on imaging within a follow-up period of 3 months. Multivariable logistic regression was performed to evaluate independent predictors of being stone-free.
Results: Of 2075 included patients, HLM was used in 508 patients and TFL in 1567 patients. After PSM, 284 patients from each group with comparable baseline characteristics were included. Pure dusting was applied in 6.0% of cases in HLM compared with 26% in TFL. There was a higher rate of basket extraction in HLM (89% vs 43%; P < 0.001). Total operation time and lasing time did not differ significantly. Nine patients had sepsis in TFL vs none in HLM (P = 0.007). Higher SFR was achieved in TFL (85% vs 56%; P < 0.001). At multivariable analysis, TFL (OR = 39.3, 95%CI = 12.0–154, P < 0.001) was a predictor for higher SFR, while lasing time (OR = 0.96, 95%CI = 0.94–0.99, P = 0.004), multiple stones (OR = 0.40, 95%CI = 0.17–0.90, P = 0.028), and stone diameter (OR = 0.88, 95%CI = 0.82–0.93, P < 0.001) had lower odds of being stone-free.
Conclusions: This real-world study favors the use of TFL over HLM in F-URS for renal stones by way of its higher single-stage SFR.
86
Off-clamp vs on-clamp robotic partial nephrectomy: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials and propensity score-matched studies
Khi Yung Fong1, Benjamin Jia Han Lim2, Ee Jean Lim2, Yiong Huak Chan1, Kenneth Chen2, Kae Jack Tay2, Henry Sun Sien Ho2, John Shyi Peng Yuen2, Valerie Huei Li Gan2
1Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Khi Yung is a Year 4 medical student at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. His research interests within urology include transplantation, uro-oncology, and endourology. Statistical areas of interest encompass individual patient data meta-analysis, network meta-analysis, and propensity score-matched studies.
Background: Off-clamp robot-assisted partial nephrectomy (RAPN) has been put forth as an alternative to on-clamp RAPN with the aim of minimizing warm ischemia time. We aimed to perform a robust comparison of off-clamp vs on-clamp RAPN using data from high-quality studies.
Methods: A PRISMA-compliant literature review was conducted on PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus and CENTRAL for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and propensity score-matched (PSM) studies comparing off-clamp to on-clamp RAPN. Primary outcomes were estimated blood loss, postoperative percentage decrease in eGFR, and margin positivity. Secondary outcomes were operative time, postoperative eGFR, length of stay, all postoperative complications, major complications, and need for transfusion. Random-effects meta-analyses were performed to generate mean differences (MD) or odds ratios (OR).
Results: Nine studies (2,812 patients) were shortlisted for analysis. There was no significant difference in estimated operative blood loss between off-clamp and on-clamp RAPN (MD 16.6 mL, 95%CI −2.75 to 36.0 mL, P = 0.09, I2 = 65%). Off-clamp RAPN yielded a smaller postoperative eGFR deterioration (MD 2.79%, 95%CI 1.04–4.55%, P = 0.002, I2 = 26%), lower odds of margin positivity (OR 0.62, 95%CI 0.40–0.97, P = 0.04, I2 = 0%), and shorter operative time (MD −33.2 min, 95%CI −64.4 to −2.08 min, P = 0.04, I2 = 98%). No significant differences were found for all other outcomes.
Conclusions: Off-clamp RAPN is a feasible alternative to on-clamp RAPN for solitary renal masses, yielding similar perioperative outcomes and favorable resection outcomes. In selected cases, experienced surgeons need not expend extra effort on hilar dissection if the probability of uncontrollable bleeding is low, nor risk deterioration in renal function with hilar clamping.
25
Step-by-step guide to flexible and navigable suction ureteric access sheath (FANS)
Chloe Ong1,2, Vineet Gauhar1, Chin Tiong Heng1, Ho Yee Tiong2, Olivier Traxer3, Ben Chew4, Nariman Gadzhiev5, Jeremy Teoh6, Saeed bin Hamri7, Daniele Castellani8, Bhaskar Somani9, Deepak Ragoori10
1Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System, Singapore, Singapore; 2National University Hospital, National University Health System, Singapore, Singapore; 3Sorbonne University, GRC#20 Lithiase Urinaire, Hôpital Tenon, Paris, France; 4Department of Urology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada; 5Endourology Department, Pavlov First Saint Petersburg State Medical University, Saint-Petersburg, Russian Federation; 6S.H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China; 7Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Ministry of the National Guard Health Affairs, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, College of Medicine, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 8Urology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria delle Marche, Università Politecnica delle Marche, Ancona, Italy; 9University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Tremona Road, Southampton, UK; 10Department of Urology, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Irram Manzil Colony, Hyderabad, India
Biography: Chloe Ong is a 4th-year Urology resident in National University Health System, Singapore.
Introduction: Retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) is a well-established treatment option for renal calculi. Stone dusting has drastically improved with high-power LASERs, but the challenge remains in clearing fragments which become niduses for future stone recurrence. We aim to demonstrate use of the Flexible And Navigable ureteric access Sheath (FANS), a novel invention which improves aspiration of stone fragments, and assess its safety and outcomes.
Materials and Methods: Clearpetra 12/14Fr FANS was used with TFL LASER for RIRS of renal pelvic calculi. Data regarding intra-operative outcomes, immediate post-operative (within 24 h) and 3-month stone-free rate (SFR), and post-operative complications, was collected. Retrospective analysis was carried out on 45 patients who underwent RIRS between September 2022 and March 2023 across 3 centres.
Results: RIRS was successful in all patients (median operating time = 65 min). Immediate CT scan within 24 h showed no evidence of pelvicalyceal injury or perinephric fluid collection. 71.1% (n = 32) had 100% SFR immediately post-operation, and this improved to 93.3% (n = 42) at 3-month follow-up. 11 patients have been followed up for 6 months – all have 100% SFR and no complications. 35.6% (n = 16) had transient fever which resolved with antibiotics; none had sepsis. A double J stent was placed in 62.6% (n = 28), while 26.6% (n = 12) had an overnight ureteric catheter only.
Conclusions: FANS improves single-session SFR and reduces the need for a ureteric stent or catheter. It is safe with minimal complications, reduces the need for ancillary treatment and post-operative follow-up, therefore resulting in cost savings for the hospital and patient.
39
Diabetes mellitus in expanded criteria donors may impair the outcomes of dual kidney transplantation
Chloe Ong1, Yi Quan Tan1, Jirong Lu1, Benjamin Goh1, Umer Khan2, Rachel Teo2, Ho Yee Tiong1
1Department of Urology, National University Hospital, National University Health System, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Nephrology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Chloe Ong is a 4th-year Urology resident in National University Health System, Singapore.
Introduction: Dual Kidney Transplantation (DKT) has been used to expand the pool of Expanded Criteria Donors (ECD) with reportedly similar results to ECD single implants. Our aim is to analyse the outcomes of utilising ECD donors with Diabetes Mellitus (DM) vs non-DM, who are allocated by explant biopsy for DKT.
Methods: Between 2010 and 2019, 34 ECD DKTs were performed at our institution. UNOS-defined ECD kidneys were allocated for DKT based on the Remuzzi's histological scoring of 4–6 of explant kidney biopsies. The DKT transplants were categorized to the absence (n = 22) or presence (n = 12) of DM in the donor. Peri-operative data and clinical outcomes were compared between these 2 groups.
Results: Baseline characteristics of donors and recipients in both DDM- and DDM+ groups were similar. Perioperatively, there was no significant difference in HLA mismatch, immunosuppression regimens, unilateral implant, operative duration, cold ischemic times, and surgical complications. At 1 year, although the rejection rate (14% vs 8%) and graft function by eGFR (57.6±19.6 vs 57.6±19.6 mLs/1.73 m2) was not significantly different for DDM- and DDM+, graft and patient survival was better in DDM- patients (91% vs 80%) and (95% vs 82%). This discrepant graft survival was maintained on survival curves with follow up period 7.7 ± 4.8 years.
Conclusion: Despite equivalent donor, recipient, perioperative, and graft biopsy baseline characteristics, DKT using ECD donors with DM appear to have a poorer graft and patient survival both at 1 year and beyond. Grafts from ECD donors with DM should be used with caution.
31
Surgical excision and urethral reconstruction of persistent penile hemangioma – a case report
Xiang Wen Gregory Pek, Jun Yang Chia, King Chien Joe Lee
Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Nuhs resident urology.
Hemangiomas of the urinary tract are rare, constituting only 2% of all hemangiomas. Treatment is dependent on the site and size, with different techniques including surgical excision, laser treatment (using KTP/532, Holmium) or intralesional injections of triamcinolone showing good results. We present a case of a distal penile hemangioma that underwent surgical excision with urethral reconstruction.
A 37-year-old male first presented to the emergency department with intermittent hematuria for 1 month. On examination, there was a soft blue-coloured lump at the urethral meatus. Flexible cystoscopy confirmed a 1 cm distal penile hemangioma at 3 o'clock. The urethra and bladder were otherwise normal. He underwent excision of the hemangioma and hemostasis. An indwelling catheter was placed intraoperatively and removed after 10 days.
The patient was then referred to our centre with recurrent urethral bleeding after his catheter removal. On examination, there was a recurrent blue swelling at the left lip of the glans penis. MRI penis revealed a 7 × 7 × 16 mm hyperdense lesion at the left glans, abutting both tips of the corpora. Impression was that of a recurrent distal penile hemangioma. Surgical excision of the hemangioma and urethral reconstruction took place after discussion at a multidisciplinary radiology meeting. Intraoperatively, we made a ventral urethrotomy before excising the penile hemangioma whole. The ventral and dorsal leaflets were closed with PDS 5/0. Histology confirmed a penile hemangioma. He was last reviewed outpatient 10 weeks post-operatively, and has no recurrence of the hemangioma with good urinary flow. He was subsequently given an open date.
61
Pre-operative prostate artery embolization before transurethral resection of prostate for prostate glands larger than 80 mL – a randomised controlled trial
Alvin Lee1, Shu Hui Neo2, Tze Kiat Ng1, Edwin Jonathan Aslim1, Yufei Qiao1, Allen Sim3, Pradesh Kumar4, Sivanathan Chandramohan5, Assoc John Yuen1, Kenneth Chen1
1Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, Sengkang General Hospital; 3Gleneagles Medini Johor; 4Sunway Medical Centre; 5Department of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, Singapore General Hospital
Biography: Alvin Lee is a senior resident at Singhealth. He has research interests in various urological conditions.
Objective: To evaluate the impact of preoperative prostate artery embolisation (PAE) on intraoperative blood loss during transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) in glands larger than 80mL.
Methods: A prospective, surgeon-blinded randomised controlled clinical trial was conducted at a single tertiary centre. Patients with prostate volume more than 80mL with indications for TURP were randomised (1:1) to pre-operative prostatic artery embolization followed by TURP (Group A – intervention arm) vs TURP alone (Group B – control arm). The primary outcome studied was blood loss measured as absolute reduction in haemoglobin post-operatively and secondary outcomes measured were resection efficiency (resected weight per min) and complication rates.
Results: Our study included 10 patients in each group. Median prostate volume was 119 mL vs 140mL and median pre-operative haemoglobin was 13.3g/dL (IQR 12.5–14.3 g/dL) vs 14.4g/dL (IQR 10.1–15.2 g/dL) in Group A and B respectively. Change in post-operative haemoglobin was significantly greater in Group B compared to Group A (−1.4 g/dL vs +0.5g/dL, P = 0.015). There were no significant differences between the percentage of prostate weight resected (56% vs 48%, P = 0.151) and resection efficiency (0.7g/min vs 0.6g/min, P = 0.853) between group A and B. Two patients in Group B received one unit of RBC transfusion compared to only 1 patient in Group A. One patient from each group had to be brought back to the operation room for haemostasis.
Conclusion: Pre-operative PAE reduced intra-operative blood loss in men with large prostate glands undergoing transurethral resection of prostate but did not impact resection efficiency nor complication rate.
57
Efficacy of immediate postoperative intravesical gemcitabine instillation in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
Bum Soo Kim1, Young Jun Moon1, Yeon Ju Kim2, Hyeon Woo Kim3, Young Hwii Ko4, Young Jin Seo5, Tae-Hyo Kim6, Dong Deuk Kwon7, Ki Hak Song8
1Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Kyungpook National University Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 2Department of Urology, Daegu Fatima Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 3Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, South Korea; 4Department of Urology, Yeungnam University College of Medicine, Daegu, South Korea; 5Department of Urology, Dongguk University Gyeongju Hospital, Gyeongju, South Korea; 6Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Donga University, Busan, South Korea; 7Department of Urology, Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, South Korea; 8Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Chungnam National University, Daejeon, South Korea
Biography: Associate Professor of Dept. of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University Hospital. Director of International Relations Committee of Korean Society of Endourology and Robotics. Associate Editor of Investigative and Clinical Urology (The official Journal of Korean Urological Association)
Objectives: Epirubicin and gemcitabine are agents that are widely used for intravesical instillation immediately after transurethral resection (TUR) of bladder tumors in order to prevent recurrence in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). We aimed to compare effects of post-TURBT intravesical instillation of epirubicin and gemcitabine on reducing recurrence in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Methods: A total of 70 NMIBC patients underwent a single and immediate postoperative intravesical chemotherapy either epirubicin or gemcitabine following TUR from 2020 to 2021. The primary endpoint was time to recurrence of the tumor. Clinicopathologic data and perioperative outcomes were compared by using chi-square test. Cox proportional hazard regression model for recurrence and Kaplan-Meier survival curves were performed.
Results: Of 70 patients, 26 patients received epirubicin intravesical therapy and 44 patients received gemcitabine. Median follow-up periods were 17.2 months. There were no definite significant differences of clinicopathologic data between the two groups. Seven patients in epirubicin group and 15 patients in gemcitabine group had cancer recurrence. Recurrence and progression rates were not significantly different in two groups. However, patients with T1 stage shows less recurrence rate in gemcitabine group. Cox proportional hazard regression model showed that types of intravesical agents does not help to predict recurrence after immediate intravesical therapy.
Conclusion: Immediate intravesical instillation of gemcitabine after TUR showed comparable effects on reducing cancer recurrence rate compared with epirubicin. More population-based longer-term follow-up study would be necessary for future research.
29
Comparison of oncological and functional outcomes between radiofrequency ablation and partial nephrectomy for small renal masses: 1-year follow-up study
Yeon Ju Kim1, Young Jun Moon2, Hyeon Woo Kim3, Young Hwii Ko4, Young Jin Seo5, Tae-Hyo Kim6, Dong Deuk Kwon7, Jae-Wook Chung8, Bum Soo Kim2
1Department of Urology, Daegu Fatima Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 2Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Kyungpook National University Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 3Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, South Korea; 4Department of Urology, Yeungnam University College of Medicine, Daegu, South Korea; 5Department of Urology, Dongguk University Gyeongju Hospital, Gyeongju, South Korea; 6Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Donga University, Busan, South Korea; 7Department of Urology, Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, South Korea; 8Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Chilgok Kyungpook National University Hospital, Daegu, South Korea
Biography: Chief Doctor of Department of Urology, Daegu Fatima Hospital. Korean Society of Endourology and Robotics, board member of international relations committee.
Objective: This study aims to compare the oncological and functional outcomes between radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and partial nephrectomy (PN) in clinical T1a patients.
Methods: A total of 129 patients who underwent RFA or PN from 2020 to 2021 were included in this study and analyzed retrospectively. Clinicopathologic and peri-operative data, including renal function changes were compared between the two groups. Moreover, patients were divided into impaired and non-impaired renal function group depending on the increase in serum Cr over 0.3 mg/dl. Multivariate analysis was performed to predict the impaired renal function after the procedure. Also, Cox proportional hazard regression model was done to evaluate risk factors for the recurrence.
Results: Of 129 patients, 49 patients underwent RFA and 80 patients underwent PN. Median follow-up was 15.8 months. There were significant differences between the two groups in patients age, preoperative Cr, eGFR, number of patients with CKD and other cancers (all P < 0.001). Changes in serum Cr and eGFR were not significantly different between the two groups. Postoperative complications were not significantly different as well. RFA group showed higher recurrence rate (P < 0.048) in univariate analysis. However, in multivariate analysis, tumor recurrence were not associated with type of procedure. Type of procedure was not associated with postprocedural renal impairment.
Conclusion: Both PN and RFA can be considered as proper options for treating small renal masses. Both procedures showed feasible short-term outcomes in terms of the renal function and oncological outcomes. Future studies with larger sample sized and longer-term follow-up would be necessary.
27
Feasibility of a human fat tissue-derived stromal vascular fraction in an interstitial cystitis animal model
Bum Soo Kim1, Young Jun Moon1, Yeon Ju Kim2, Hyeon Woo Kim3, Young Hwii Ko4, Young Jin Seo5, Tae-Hyo Kim6, Dong Deuk Kwon7
1Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Kyungpook National University Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 2Department of Urology, Daegu Fatima Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 3Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, South Korea; 4Department of Urology, Yeungnam University College of Medicine, Daegu, South Korea; 5Department of Urology, Dongguk University Gyeongju Hospital, Gyeongju, South Korea; 6Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Donga University, Busan, South Korea; 7Department of Urology, Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, South Korea
Biography: Associate Professor of Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University. Korean Urological Association, editorial board of Investigative and Clinical Urology. Korean Urological Association, board member of academic committee. Hannam Urological Association, board member of academic committee. Korean Society of Endourology and Robotics, director of international relations committee.
Introduction: Interstitial cystitis (IC) is a chronic and intractable disease that can severely deteriorate patients’ quality of life. Recently, stem cell therapy has been introduced as a promising alternative treatment for IC in animal models. We aimed to verify the efficacy and safety of the human perirenal adipose tissue-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) in an IC rat model.
Methods: From eight-week-old female rats, an IC rat model was established by subcutaneous injection of 200 μg of uroplakin3A. The SVF was injected into the bladder submucosal layer of IC rats, and pain scale analysis, awakening cytometry, and histological and gene analyses of the bladder were performed. For the in vivo safety analysis, genomic DNA purification and histological analysis were also performed to check tumorigenicity and thrombus formation.
Results: The mean pain scores in the SVF 20 μl group were significantly lower on days 7 and 14 than those in the control group, and bladder intercontraction intervals were significantly improved in the SVF groups in a dose-dependent manner. Regeneration of the bladder epithelium, basement membrane, and lamina propria was observed in the SVF group. In the SVF groups, however, bladder fibrosis and the expression of inflammatory markers were not significantly improved compared to those in the control group.
Conclusion: This study demonstrated that a human perirenal adipose tissue-derived SVF is a promising alternative for the management of IC in terms of improving bladder pain and overactivity.
28
The impact of multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging for prediction of extra-prostatic extension according to NCCN risk category
Young Jun Moon1, Yeon Ju Kim2, Hyeon Woo Kim3, Young Hwii Ko4, Young Jin Seo5, Tae-Hyo Kim6, Dong Deuk Kwon7, Jun Nyung Lee8, Bum Soo Kim1
1Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Kyungpook National University Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 2Department of Urology, Daegu Fatima Hospital, Daegu, South Korea; 3Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, South Korea; 4Department of Urology, Yeungnam University College of Medicine, Daegu, South Korea; 5Department of Urology, Dongguk University Gyeongju Hospital, Gyeongju, South Korea; 6Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Donga University, Busan, South Korea; 7Department of Urology, Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, South Korea; 8Department of Urology, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Chilgok Kyungpook National University Hospital, Daegu, South Korea
Biography Clinical Professor of Department of Urology, Kyungpook National University Hospital. The Korean Society for urological ultrasonography, Deputy General Secretary. Korean Society of Endourology and Robotics, board member of international relations committee.
Objective: We aimed to determine the impact of mpMRI for prediction of EPE at final pathology after radical prostatectomy (RP) according to NCCN risk category in patients with clinically localized PCa.
Methods: Between March 2020 and December 2021, consecutive 444 patients who underwent RP with a staging mpMRI were enrolled in this retrospective study. Patients were stratified according to NCCN criteria to assess final pathology. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to evaluate predictors of EPE at final pathology after RP.
Results: A total of 340 patients, including 113 (33.2%) low-, 50 (14.7%) favorable intermediate-, 94 (27.6%) unfavorable intermediate-, and 83 (24.4%) high-risk group were analyzed. Suspicious EPE in mpMRI and EPE at final pathology were observed 10 (8.8%) and 21 (18.6%) in low-, 9 (18.0%) and 15 (30.0%) in favorable intermediate-, 31 (33.0%) and 53 (56.4%) in unfavorable intermediate-, and 37 (44.6%) and 48 (57.8%) in high-risk group. Sensitivity and positive predictive value had a higher tendency according to the higher risk groups, while specificity and accuracy were not significantly different among the groups. In multivariate analysis, mpMRI was revealed as a significant predictive factor for EPE at final pathology in intermediate-, and high-risk groups, while no correlation was observed in low-risk group (P = 0.711).
Conclusion: This study showed that suspicious EPE in mpMRI showed different values for prediction of EPE at final pathology according to the NCCN risk category. A strong correlation for EPE was observed between mpMRI and final pathology in intermediate and high risk groups.
40
Features related to the complexity of retroperitoneal laparoscopic living donor nephrectomy in cipto mangunkusumo hospital: a single-center study
Claudio Agustino, Fakhri Rahman, Chaidir Arif Mochtar, Irfan Wahyudi, Agus Rizal AH Hamid, Fina Widia
Department of Urology, Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, FaFaculty of Medicine, Universitas Indonesia, Kota Adm. Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia
Biography: Claudio Agustino, MD is a second-year urology resident from Urology Department, Faculty of Medicine Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Background: Living Donor Nephrectomy (LDN) is still becoming the best option in several countries. In Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, the donor nephrectomy is commonly performed with a retroperitoneal laparoscopy approach. From this study, we want to know the factors associated with the level of difficulty in performing retroperitoneal Living Laparoscopic Donor Nephrectomy (LLDN) in order to serve as an example for other centers in performing LLDN procedures.
Method: A single-center, retrospective cohort study was performed and collected several characteristics and radiological features to find the relationship with primary outcome data (complications, time-to-clip) of kidney donor patients who underwent LLDN with the retroperitoneal approach in Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital from 2019 to 2023. The relation between patient characteristics and the outcomes was analyzed with bivariate testing with further assessment with ROC Curve and multivariate analysis using logistic regression.
Results: A total of 136 subjects were included in this study. The analysis results showed a statistically significant relationship between the variables BMI and Retroperitoneal fat thickness with time-to-clip (P < 0.05). Further analysis with ROC Curves showed the optimal cut-off value obtained as a predictor value if the time-to-clip longer than 180 min is 25.9 cm/m2 (Sn: 48.5%, Sp: 65.7%) for BMI and 9.39 mm (Sn: 54.4%, Sp: 80.6%) for retroperitoneal fat thickness.
Conclusion: The retroperitoneal fat thickness, measured using the Axial CT images method, and BMI influences the difficulty and complexity of LLDN with the retroperitoneal approach.
36
Lesion size on magnetic resonance imaging scan of the prostate: Prostate-specific antigen levels matter
Ming Tow Chan, Ziting Wang
National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Chan Ming Tow. Year 1 Urology resident at NUHS.
In the practical context of a world with limited resources, there is a need to risk stratify patients for MRI scans and prostate biopsies. This study aims to explore the association between MRI lesion size and biomarkers patients with suspected prostate cancer.
From 2015 to 2020, we collected prospective data of patients who underwent prostate biopsy at one centre. We included patients who were biopsy-naïve, had prior negative biopsies, or were on active surveillance for low grade prostate cancer. Clinical and pathological data was collected on lesion characteristics, Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PIRADS) classification and biopsy results.
351 men underwent saturation biopsy with or without targeted biopsies. Out of these patients, 299 had an index lesion. The index lesion was defined as the lesion with the highest PIRADS score. 131(43.8%) patients had an index lesion which was smaller than 10 mm (Group 1), 140 (46.8%) patients had a lesion which measured between 10 and 20 mm (Group 2) and 28 (9.4%) patients had a lesion which was greater than 20 mm (Group 3). The patients in Group 3 had significantly higher Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels (8.0 vs 10.5 vs 15.2, P < 0.01) and PSA Density levels (0.17 vs 0.25 vs 0.27, P < 0.01) than patients in Group 1 and 2. Using a cut-off of PSA 12.0/ng/mL, 77.6% of patients will have a lesion of 10 mm and greater.
Patients with larger lesions on MRI had significantly different characteristics from patients who have small lesions, with higher PSA and PSA density levels at the time of biopsies.
32
Penile fracture – case series
Nuraga Wishnu Putra1, Poppy Desra Syahfitri Nasution2, Ricky Agave Ompusunggu2, Boyke Soebhali2
1General Surgery Resident, University of Mulawarman, Samarinda, Indonesia; 2Urologist, Department of Urology, Abdul Wahab Sjahranie Hospital, Samarinda, Indonesia
Biography: Nuraga Wishnu Putra, MD, is a Medical Doctor and a resident of General Surgery at University of Mulawarman, Abdul Wahab Sjahranie General Hospital, Samarinda, Indonesia. He obtained his medical degree from University of Yarsi, Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2017. For further inquiries or collaborations, please feel free to contact Nuraga at [email protected].
Penile fracture is defined as a tear of tunica albuginea that covers the corpus cavernosum during an erection. Penile fracture is a relatively uncommon form of urologic trauma. It usually occurs following sexual intercourse or masturbation. The rupture can also affect the corpus spongiosum and the urethra. Here we report 3 cases of penile fracture in our institution. In 2 cases, the urethra was intact and in 1 case the urethra ruptured. Emergency surgical repair was done with exploration and evacuation of the blood clot, repair of penis and 1 case repair of urethra was done. After 21 days following surgery, erectile function was good and no difficulties in voiding function as shown in uroflowmetry result with Qmax >15 mL/s. The patient had a favorable recovery. This was a rare cases report, and with early and prompt surgical intervention, this case could result in a good outcome in preserving erectile function and voiding function.
33
Paratesticular leiomyoadenomatoid tumour – a rare presentation for scrotal mass
Sunil Ravinder Gill, Yee Yen Gwee, Li Yan Khor, Jingzeng Du
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Medical Officer.
Paratesticular tumours are rare causes of intrascrotal swellings that commonly arise from paratesticular tissue, such as the tunica, epididymis, vestigial remnants and the contents of the spermatic cord. More than 70% of paratesticular tumours are benign, with the most common being lipomas, adenomatoid tumours and leiomyomas. An adenomatoid tumour with a notable smooth muscle component is denoted as a leiomyoadenomatoid tumour (LMAT). This is a rare scrotal tumour with only three cases described in the literature. We describe a case of a large paratesticular LMAT and the challenges associated with decision making in patient care.
Our patient is a 56 year old male with an incidental finding of a large hard 6 cm left paratesticular tumour. Although pre-operative evaluation (biochemical and imaging) was less suggestive of a malignant neoplasm, it was not conclusive in ascertaining if the mass was benign. Additionally, no clear surgical plane between the epididymis and the mass was seen on imaging. The patient eventually underwent left paratesticular tumour excision and radical orchidectomy through an inguinal approach. Given the rare nature of LMATs, there is paucity of data to guide the choice of surgical approach. The surgeon should therefore balance pre-operative investigations and surgical considerations when selecting the appropriate approach.
35
Set up of first procedure-based stone registry in singapore – our initial experience, preliminary results and future direction
Bukhary Rethzuan, Hong Hong Huang, Yadong Lu, Tsung Wen Chong, Nor Azhari Bin Mohd Zam, A/John SP Yuen, Jingzeng Du
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Database Coordinator from Singapore General Hospital, Department of Urology.
With emerging technologies, urolithiasis research has created a greater demand for Stone databases. Currently, urolithiasis studies in Asia are limited to national data and surveys to aggregate short-term epidemiological reviews of urolithiasis.
We established the first urolithiasis-centric procedure-based (Stone) registry to record and follow up with urolithiasis patients treated with retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) in Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Singapore. The purpose of the Stone registry is to establish clinical audit and support RIRS-related research.
Semi-automated extraction of clinical data of urolithiasis patients with surgical codes and keywords corresponding to RIRS from years 2000 to 2021. Subsequently, the data was stored in Research Electronic Data Capture (REDCap) which allows longitudinal review of RIRS patients.
The completeness of case finding by procedure codes (61.1%) and keywords (38.9%) produced a registry with 1167 records of patients that were treated with RIRS. In year 2018, the median stone size was 13.11 mm, the average operation time was 80.34 min and average length of stay was 3.02 days (n = 154). Also, 37.5% (n = 42) used disposable scopes and 10.4 % (n = 16) of patients had post-operation complications within 3 months with Clavien dindo Score of 2 and above. Lastly, the Stone-free rate, defined as residual stones less than 4 mm that do not require additional procedures, at 6 weeks was 62.2%.
The Stone registry is a valuable resource to evaluate RIRS as a treatment option for urolithiasis and to support RIRS research such as comparing the use of disposable and reusable scopes and analysing the complication profile post RIRS.
38
Post transperineal biopsy acute urinary retention – do alpha blockers make a difference?
Nigel Seng, Joshua Yi Min Tung, Xin Ling Teo, Song Liang Joshua Lee, Foo Cheong Ng
Changi General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Nigel is a Medical Officer at Changi General Hospital.
Transperineal (TP) biopsy provides a similar accuracy to Transrectal (TR) biopsy in diagnosing Prostate Cancer but with lower complications. One of the most common complications of TP biopsy is Acute Urinary Retention (ARU) which is influenced by multiple factors. Pre-procedure alpha blockers have been shown to reduce the risk of ARU in TR biopsies, but this benefit has not been extrapolated to TP biopsies. This study aims to look at the factors affecting ARU and the effect of perioperative alpha blockers on patients not known to have treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
A retrospective study of 200 patient's undergoing TP biopsy in a single institution was performed. ARU rates between patients who were and were not given perioperative alpha blockers were compared. Significant interaction was noted between prostate volume and number of cores taken.
73
Primary urethral large B-cell lymphoma: a case report
Julene Ong, Ee Jean Lim, Valerie Gan
Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Julene is currently a PGY2 who has worked in SGH and NUH Urology, and keen to pursue a career in Urology. Outside of work, Julene enjoys recreational scuba diving and yoga.
Primary urethral cancer is uncommon, with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) of the urethra being an even greater rarity. This case study reports the case of a lady in her who presented with gross hematuria, and clinical findings of a bulky urethral mass on vaginal examination. Investigations performed included computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) urography which revealed a locally advanced urethral mass with no evidence of significant lymphadenopathy or distant metastasis. Local wide resection of visible disease was performed via transurethral route. Pathological and immunohistochemistry examination confirmed the presence of a diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
The patient subsequently subsequently underwent chemotherapy with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and dexamethasone (R-CHOP) and intrathecal methotrexate. Re-examination in an interval CT following the third cycle of R-CHOP showed significant decrease in size of the urethral lesion, and no significant adenopathy.
To date, only 32 other cases of primary DLBCL of the urethra have been reported in the literature. Therefore, we reviewed the clinical characteristics of the known cases of urethral DLBCL from the existing literature to help characterize this rare disease.
74
Natural history of patients with PIRADS 4–5 lesions on MRI prostate with negative targeted and saturation prostate biopsy at intermediate follow-up
Julene Ong1, Alvin Lee1, Han Jie Lee1, Christopher Cheng1, Assoc Henry Ho1, Assoc John Yuen1, Nye Thane Ngo2, Yan Mee Law3, Tay Kae Jack1, Kenneth Chen1
1Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Anatomical Pathology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 3Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Julene is currently a PGY2 who has worked in SGH and NUH Urology, and keen to pursue a career in Urology. Outside of work, Julene enjoys recreational scuba diving and yoga.
Introduction: Despite suspicious findings on MRI (PI-RADS 4–5), a proportion of patients are eventually diagnosed with benign findings on prostate biopsy. However, there is no consensus on the follow-up due lack of data on the natural history in this group of patient. The objective of our study is to elucidate the natural history of patients with PIRADS 4–5 lesions on MRI with benign histology on MRI-guided prostate biopsy.
Methods: This is a retrospective study of men who have negative histology on MRI-guided prostate biopsy for PI-RADS 4–5 lesions detected on MRI prostate from January 2015 to December 2019. 138 patients were identified for this study (PI-RADS 4: n = 130, PIRADS 5: n = 8). Follow-up data including subsequent cancer detection, prostate specific antigen (PSA) trend and radiological findings on repeat MRI were analysed.
Results: At intermediate follow-up (n = 53 ± 22.4months), most patients had stable PSA, with only minority (15.9%, n = 22) having a change in PSA risk group or >50% increase in PSA. 56 (40.6%) patients underwent repeat MRI, with 14 patients (24.1%) displaying radiological progression. 8 patients (5.8%) who underwent repeat transperineal prostate biopsy were found to have prostate cancer; 5 (3.62%) had clinically significant prostate cancer; 3 had grade group 1 prostate cancer; all cancers were clinically localised.
Conclusion: In the era of MRI-guided targeted and saturation biopsy, patients with PI-RADS 4–5 lesions and a negative biopsy have a low risk of PSA and MRI progression on follow-up, and a low risk of developing clinically significant prostate cancer. Our results help inform patients on the natural history of having a negative prostate biopsy.
66
How should we measure prostate volume? – evaluation of five methods and their impact on risk stratification
Bellamy Brodie1, Alvin YM Lee1, Han Jie Lee1, Christopher WS Cheng1, Henry SS Ho1, John SP Yuen1, Nye Thane Ngo2, Yan Mee Law3, Kae Jack Tay1, Kenneth Chen1
1Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore; 2Department of Anatomical Pathology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore; 3Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore
Biography: Medical Officer with a keen interest in Urology.
Introduction: The utility of prostate specific antigen density (PSAD) has been established in the risk stratification of patients with suspected prostate cancer, specifically in those with MRI PIRADS3. However, guidelines have fallen short on recommending the optimal method of prostate volume determination. We aim to evaluate the various ways to measure PV and its impact on risk stratification prior to prostate biopsy.
Methods: A retrospective analysis of 433 men undergoing MRI-targeted and saturation transperineal biopsy between 2015 and 2019 was performed. PV was measured using MRI Planimetry, MRI Ellipsoid, TRUS Planimetry, TRUS Ellipsoid, and Transabdominal Ellipsoid techniques. PSAD was calculated, categorised (<0.15, >0.15) and compared to MRI Planimetry as a reference. Changes in risk stratification was evaluated when other forms of PV measurement were used. Pearson correlation and receiver operating characteristic curves were performed.
Results: Mean age and PSA were 66-years and 10.39 ng/mL. Strong correlations were observed between all forms of PV measurement (R > 0.8, P < 0.01), except for transabdominal ellipsoid. The greatest change in PSAD categorisation was seen with Transabdominal (18.86%), followed by TRUS Ellipsoid (15.85%), TRUS Planimetry (14.04%), and MRI Ellipsoid (11.46%). MRI planimetry exhibited the highest AUC in ROC curve analysis (0.658) for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer.
Conclusion: The lack of standardization in PV measurement techniques may affect the determination of risk stratification for prostate biopsy in a significant proportion of patients. This may result in missed cancer cases of unnecessary biopsies. Standardization and consensus on the most appropriate PV measurement method are needed.
65
The “Wheelbarrow Technique” for partial nephrectomy of endophytic small renal mass
Bellamy Brodie, Alvin YM Lee, Henry SS Ho
Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital
Biography: Medical Officer with a keen interest in Urology.
Introduction: Nephron sparing surgery is widely used for the dissection of renal tumours. However, the resection of completely endophytic tumours remains a challenge. Localisation of these tumours is often made difficult due to a limited or complete lack of any external visualisation on the parenchymal surface. It is therefore difficult to determine the optimal location and angle at which dissection should start. We demonstrate our approach for such tumours, termed the ‘Wheelbarrow’ technique, with the use of a video case of robot-assisted laparoscopic partial nephrectomy.
Material and Methods: We present the case of a 57-year old gentleman with an incidental finding of a completely endophytic 3.7 cm right renal tumour.
The Wheelbarrow Technique utilises a less acute dissection angle, aiming towards the deepest aspect of the endophytic tumour. Once this apex is reached, the tumour can easily be retracted upwards with the 4th robotic arm or laparoscopic assistant. This provides superb visualisation of the tumour/capsule border, facilitating enucleation as well as the easier identification of feeding vessels for ligation. We perform reconstruction with a 2-layer closure, performed with the sliding Hem-o-lock® technique.
Results: Final histology was Grade 2 Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma, all margins were clear of disease. Patient was discharged well on POD3.
Conclusion: Totally endophytic renal tumours are a challenge for partial nephrectomy. Our proposed technique of wheelbarrow dissection aims to provide superior vision, increasing the chances of completing a successful partial nephrectomy, and obtaining an R0 resection.
44
A video case of penile glans resurfacing for lichen sclerosus
Bellamy Brodie, Daanesh Huned, Weida Lau
Department of Urology, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Medical Officer based in Singapore with a special interest in Urology.
Introduction: Lichen Sclerosus is a chronic inflammatory condition of the anogenital skin. There are a variety of surgical treatment options for the condition, including circumcision and urethroplasty.
In this video, we present a case of urethrotomy with partial glans resurfacing for lichen sclerosus of the glans penis in a patient with urinary voiding dysfunction.
Methods: A 65-year-old circumcised gentleman had been diagnosed with lichen sclerosus over 20-years prior. His disease was limited to the glans penis, predominately in a ring around the urethral meatus. His disease later progressed, resulting in a meatal stenosis with voiding dysfunction, and ultimately, repeat episodes of acute urinary retention requiring serial dilation and catheter insertion. He was unable to perform self-catheterisation or tolerate a long-term catheter.
The sclerotic glans tissue is dissected off in a ring around the urethral meatus in sectors, before a urethrotomy is performed. A split-thickness skin graft at 1/16th of an inch was obtained from the anterior thigh, and secured in place with Vicryl 4/0, and quilted with Vicryl 5/0. A 16Fr catheter was inserted and the penis dressed with paraffin gauze and iodine soaked cotton balls.
Results: The patient was discharged well on post-operative-day 1. The catheter was successfully removed at 3 weeks, with independent voiding. He is currently 9 months post-operatively without any signs of disease recurrence.
Conclusion: Meatotomy with glans resurfacing can be considered for patients with glans-isolated lichen sclerosus with voiding dysfunction.
41
GSTT2 and the response to BCG Immunotherapy
Ms Mugdha Patwardhan1, Ratha Mahendran1, Edmund Chiong3, Kane Toh2
1Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, NUS, Singapore; 2Cancer Science Institute, NUS, Singapore; 3Department of Urology, NUH, Singapore
Biography: Mugdha Patwardhan is a third-year postgraduate student under the department of Surgery (Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine) with National University of Singapore (NUS). She completed her bachelor's degree in life sciences, majoring in biomedical science. Her current focus is on cancer immunology, and she is currently working in Dr. Ratha Mahendran's lab, studying techniques to improve responses to immunotherapy in bladder cancer.
Whilst M. bovis Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy remains the gold-standard for treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, 30–40% of patients fail therapy, resulting in disease recurrence and progression. The Glutathione-S-transferase theta 2 (GSTT2) gene is a member of the GST family. Loss of GSTT2 expression has been associated with modulation of intracellular ROS and BCG survival in bladder cancer cell lines. Additionally, retrospective analysis of bladder cancer patients showed that patients lacking GSTT2 expression, responded better to fewer instillations of BCG. To understand these responses, GSTT2 knockout (KO) and wild-type (WT) mice were orthotopically implanted with MB49-PSA bladder cancer cells. The mice were treated with four weekly BCG instillations, following which the mice were euthanised and their bladders were harvested for RNA analysis. Single-cell RNA sequencing data was used to identify specific cell clusters present in the bladders for detailed analysis of differential gene expression within cell types. Genes such as Hmga2, Ahnak and Peak1 were found to be differentially expressed in bladders from WT and GSTT2-KO mice, in response to BCG treatment. These genes are known to be involved in various pro- and anti-tumorigenic pathways, such as epithelial-mesenchymal transition, inflammation and proliferation, as well as in the regulation of gene expression. Thus, loss of GSTT2 may influence the response to BCG therapy, through modulating downstream signalling pathways. A further understanding of the pathways modulated by GSTT2, can lead to a better understanding of the mechanism of BCG and its role as a therapy for bladder cancer.
The impact of age on the immune response to BCG
Ms Mugdha Patwardhan1, Sin Mun Tham1, Yew Koon Lim1, Shu Qin, Delicia Ooi2, Revathi Periaswami1, Kesavan Esuvaranathan1,3, A/P Edmund Chiong1,3, Ratha Mahendran1
1Department of Surgery, NUS, Singapore; 2Department of Pediatrics, NUS, Singapore; 3Department of Urology, NUH, Singapore
Biography: Mugdha Patwardhan is a third-year postgraduate student under the department of Surgery (Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine) with National University of Singapore (NUS). She completed her bachelor's degree in life sciences, majoring in biomedical science. Her current focus is on cancer immunology, and she is currently working in Dr. Ratha Mahendran's lab, studying techniques to improve responses to immunotherapy in bladder cancer.
Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) generally occurs in older people and the standard therapy is intravesical BCG immunotherapy. It is well known that older subjects have a poorer response to skin immunization than younger people. To determine if the age impacts the response to BCG immunotherapy, we performed whole blood cell assays to evaluate the immune response in aged (55–79 years) and young people (20–35 years) and in patients (50–88 years). Whole blood from NMIBC patients who had previously received BCG therapy (n = 28) and age matched healthy controls (HC, n = 79) as well as healthy young adults (n = 15), were exposed to BCG Tokyo (ratio of 1 cell to 5 BCG colony forming units) and LPS (10 ng/mL) for 48h. The study protocols were approved by the ethics boards (NHG DSRB: 2018/00197, CIRB 2011/061/B and NUS-IRB-2022-16). All subjects gave informed consent. The supernatants were analysed by ELISA (IL6, IL8, IL1β and TNFα) and normalized by cell numbers (Beckman Coulter DxH520). Granulocytes, Lymphocytes and white blood cells numbers were higher in the patient cohort than in the age matched controls. Older subjects had higher circulating monocytes and lower platelets than young people. The patients produced significantly less IL-1β than age matched HC in response to BCG and LPS. IL6 levels increased with age in response to stimulation. IL8 levels significantly increased in patients more than in HC in response to LPS. How lower IL-1β production and differential circulating levels of white blood cells impact patient response to therapy needs to be examined.
To throw, or not to throw: cost effectiveness analysis of single-use flexible cystoscope model in a high-volume urology center
Joshua Foo, Ernest Lim, Ms Hwee Lan Boon, Ms Shu Zhen Lee, Jingzeng Du, Nor Azhari Bin Mohd Zam, Shyi Peng John Yuen, Jin Yong
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Joshua Foo is a medical officer currently working in the department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital.
Flexible cystoscopy is traditionally performed using reusable cystoscopes. Single-use disposable cystoscopes have recently been introduced that have the benefit of sterility while eliminating costly reprocessing, although they may contribute to a higher environmental footprint. This micro-costing analysis compares the cost between reusable and single-use cystoscopes in a single medical centre in 2022.
Costing analysis was conducted using financial and manpower data obtained from the operations department. Factors included reprocessing costs (including manpower), cost of the reusable cystoscopes and scope repair cost. Cost analysis was performed to evaluate the total cost of the reusable cystoscopes compared to single-use cystoscopes over 1 year.
3574 flexible cystoscopies were performed in 2022 for various indications. A total of 10 reusable cystoscopes were in service, of which 4 cystoscopes required maintenance during the year. Annual depreciation rates of the reusable cystoscopes were estimated to be $25 000, with reprocessing cost (including manpower) amounting to $431 000, repair cost amounting to $28 000. This amounted to a total cost of $484 000 over the year.
The cost associated with single-use cystoscopes for a similar workload was calculated to total $893 000. Therefore, the per-case cost of single-use scopes was still significantly higher. The cost-equivalent point was calculated to be n = 845 cases.
Annual and per-case cost calculated in our centre favours reusable cystoscopes. However, use of disposable cystoscopes may be justified in lower volume centres, due to high upfront capital cost of reusable cystoscopes. Disposable cystoscopes may be justified at outlier locations due to their portability, or in patients with bloodborne infections.
Performing minimally invasive surgical therapies (MIST) for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) under local anaesthesia (LA)
Guan Wei Colin Quek1, Weida Lau2
1National Healthcare Group, Singapore, Singapore; 2Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Colin Quek is a first year Urology resident from the National Healthcare Group.
Introduction: MIST for BPH may be performed under various pain management methods including LA, monitored anaesthesia care (MAC), and general anaesthesia (GA). Given paucity of documented experience in Singapore surrounding MIST under LA, our institution have implemented a LA protocol for MIST. Our video showcases a patient's UroLIFT experience under our institution's LA protocol.
Materials and Methods: The UroLIFT was conducted in the operating theatre (OT) with an anaesthetist on standby for possible MAC conversion. Our LA protocol comprises of the traditional prostate block augmented with the modified block described by J.R. Beahrs. The traditional block targets the “Mountain”, an hyperechoic region between the prostate and seminal vesicles where periprostatic neurovascular bundles traverse. Beahrs’ modification infiltrates the hyperechoic “Clouds Above the Mountain” lateral to the seminal vesicles between the prostate and bladder neck where the inferior hypogastric nerve plexus lies.
Our LA mixture (10 millilitres of 1% Lignocaine and 10 millilitres of 0.5% Bupivacaine) is given in four aliquots of 5 millilitres to the “Mountain” and “Clouds” bilaterally. Lignocaine gel is applied to the urethral meatus twice: in the induction room and prior to rigid cystoscopy during UroLIFT.
Results: Our patient expressed a Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) score of 5, both during administration of LA and UroLIFT, and a score of 2 immediately after UroLIFT.
Conclusion: Our patient underwent MIST safely with our LA protocol providing adequate analgesia. MIST under LA may potentially be conducted as an office procedure in Singapore, avoiding GA risks and optimising OT resource allocation.
Effects of definitive local therapy on outcomes of patients with clinically lymph node-positive prostate cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Clyve Yaow1, Ryan Ian Houe Chong1, Han Jie Lee2, Seth En Teoh1, Tze Kiat Ng2, Kae Jack Tay2, Henry Ho2, Yan Mee Law3, Jeffrey Tuan4, Assoc John Yuen2, Kenneth Chen2
1Yong Loo Lin School Of Medicine, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore, Singapore; 3Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 4Department of Radiation Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Clyve Yaow and Ryan Chong are Year 5 medical students studying in the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Singapore. They both have a keen interest in General Surgery and Urology. Clyve and Ryan have published and will continue to work on systematic reviews and meta-analysis relevant to surgery. They both intend to expand their research to involve cohort studies and validation studies in the field of surgical oncology.
Background: Patients with clinically lymph node-positive (cN1) prostate cancer (PCa) are traditionally regarded as metastatic disease, and the role of local therapy (LT) in their treatment remains unclear. Thus, this study hopes to assess the effects of LT on cN1 PCa.
Methods: Medline, Embase, and Cochrane Library were searched till 26 June 2022 for studies reporting the survival of cN1 PCa patients after LT. DerSimonian and Laird's random effects model was used to calculate odds ratios (ORs) and their corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) at 2-, 4-, 6-, 8-, and 10-year time-points.
Results: 8522 patients across 8 studies were included. LT significantly improved overall survival (OS) across all time points from 2 to 10 years over patients without LT, most notably providing a durable benefit in 10-year OS (OR: 1.49, 95% CI: 1.06–2.10). Both radiotherapy (RT) and radical prostatectomy (RP) were associated with benefits to both OS and recurrence-free survival (RFS), with no significant difference in OS between both modalities in medium-term follow-up (4-year OR: 0.76, 95% CI: 0.41–1.40, P = 0.19). RT or RP were associated with improvements in both OS and recurrence-free survival. There was no significant difference in OS for patients’ treated with either RT or RP in medium-term follow-up (4-year OR 0.76, 95% CI 0.41–1.40).
Conclusion: Regardless of modality, using LT in cN1 patients improved overall survival. Future studies should aim to identify patients who could benefit from LT and include more comprehensive survival data including biochemical recurrence.
Age-associated differential immune response to bcg immunotherapy
Zhangcheng Liao1, Sinclair NG YI XING1, Wenxiu Loh1, Kesavan Esuvaranathan2, Edmund Chiong2, Ratha Mahendran1
1Department of Surgery, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore
Biography: My name is Zhangcheng Liao, a Chinese M.D. student majoring in Urology from Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), Tsinghua University. Now I'm research as a visiting student in National University of Singapore and focus on age-associated differential immune response to BCG immunotherapy in bladder cancer. I have been very interested in genitourinary diseases and now I focus on urinary carcinoma, especially bladder cancer.
Background: Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer occurs more frequently in older adults and the most effective treatment is Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) intravesical therapy. It is known that an aged immune system responds differently from a young system, however all animal models use young mice to evaluate BCG immunotherapy.
Aim: To evaluate the immune response of dendritic cells (DC) and macrophages to BCG in young and aged mice.
Method: Bone marrow cells from young and aged mice were differentiated into DC and macrophages, which were then stimulated with BCG for 1 h and 24 h. Subsequently, the cytokines expression (IL6, IL10, IL-1β TNF-α) was detected by RT-qPCR and confirmed by ELISA.
Result: Cytokines gene expression levels were generally higher in young mice than aged mice after 1-h BCG stimulation. Furthermore, our ELISA results also coincided with the qPCR data, which reinforced that 1-h BCG stimulation exerts a stronger effect on cytokines production in the young mice than the aged mice. Whereas, for the 24-h BCG exposure, there was less distinction in cytokines gene expression levels between the young and aged mice.
Conclusion: Age modifies the response of immune cells to BCG and is an important factor to be considered in therapy.
Excision and primary anastomosis of bulbomembranous stricture in a patient with prior primary urethral realignment
Joseph Wong, Lau Weida
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: First year Urology Resident in NHG. Graduated from NUS YLL School of Medicine in 2018. Have submitted abstracts in previous Urofair 2022.
Introduction: Recurrence of male urethral strictures is a major concern of stricture management, with a varied incidence rate of 2 to 36.4%. Retrograde urethrography is a key diagnostic procedure for evaluating the presence, anatomical location, and length of recurrent male urethral strictures. In our institution, we propose to perform an on table retrograde urethrography for patients with no recent urethral imaging and suspicion of disease progression, no suspicion of more than a single site of urethral stricture, or inadequate quality of urethrogram performed at radiology. The European Association of Urology (EAU) recommends urethroplasty as the definitive surgical treatment for recurrent male urethral strictures, having high success rates and outcomes in terms of recurrence.
Methods: We demonstrate the method and importance of on-table retrograde urethrography in a patient with recurrent urethral strictures despite a previous posterior urethroplasty. We also illustrate the excision and primary anastomosis of the bulbar urethral stricture.
Conclusion: Urethroplasty remains the gold standard treatment for patients with recurrent urethral strictures. We recommend on-table retrograde urethrography as the evaluation of choice for recurrent male urethral strictures given the appropriate indications. This aims to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhanced surgical planning and ultimately better overall patient outcomes.
Temporal trends and outcomes of rezum water vapour thermal therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia: a comparative study of traditional transurethral resection of prostate
Yi Ling Chua, Ee Jean Lim, Jin Yong, Edwin Jonathan Aslim
Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore
Biography: Medical Officer.
Rezum has emerged as a viable alternative to TURP for BPH. Our study aims to compare the temporal trends and outcomes of patients who underwent Rezum vs TURP.
This is a retrospective study of patients who underwent surgeries for BPH between January 2022 and March 2023. Number of TURP and Rezum performed were organised into five quarters covering the study period. Length of stay was defined as duration between surgical end time to discharge time. Duration between catheter insertion to first successful voiding trial was compared.
345 patients underwent TURP (n = 296) and Rezum (n = 49). There was an increasing trend of Rezum compared with TURP from first quarter of 2022 to 2023 (Fig. I). The Rezum group was significantly younger (mean age, 67.06 ± 6.52 vs 70.67 ± 7.73 years, P < 0.01; Table I). All patients who underwent TURP required admission, compared with 8% (4 of 49) in the Rezum group. Operative time was shorter for Rezum (21.61 ± 14.13 vs 74.47 ± 34.61); as with length of stay (13.69 ± 42.60 vs 56.76 ± 55.06) (P < 0.0001 for both, Table II). TURP was 55.79 ± 5.080 min (95% CI: 65.78–45.80) longer than Rezum. Patients who underwent Rezum were discharged 43.07 ± 8.249 h earlier (95% CI: 59.29–26.84). Both groups required on average, one voiding trial for successful removal of urinary catheter.
Compared with TURP, Rezum is a shorter procedure with reduced hospital stay and similar time to successful voiding trial.
Can we predict for missed clinically significant prostate cancers on MRI-Targeted biopsy alone?
Woon Chau Tsang1, Kaiying Wang1, Abner Jing Yan Quek1, Ziting Wang1, A/Edmund Chiong1,2, Qing Hui Wu1
1Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Surgery, National University Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Purpose: Currently, the yield of systematic or saturation biopsy in addition to MRI-Targeted prostate biopsy (TBx) strategy remains unclear. This study aims to evaluate for factors predicting for csPCa that are missed on TBx alone.
Methods: From 2015 to 2022, we collected prospective single-centre data of consecutive patients who underwent prostate biopsy. mpMRI-ultrasound fusion-guided robotic-assisted TBx was performed for every lesion of Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PIRADS) 3 and above, and every patient additionally received saturation biopsy (SBx). csPCa was defined as ISUP grade group 2 and above.
Results: 499 men underwent combined TBx and SBx. Overall cancer detection rate was 65.7%, where csPCa rate was 45.1%. Overall cancer and csPCa rates for TBx-only vs TBx plus SBx, was 52.9% vs 65.7% (P < 0.01), and 39.9% vs 45.1% (P = 0.10) respectively. If only TBx was performed, 19.5% of all cancers and 11.5% of csPCa would have been missed. Patients with missed csPCa on TBx-only had lower PSA (7.75 vs 10.6, P < 0.01), higher prostate volume (59.5 vs 42.9cc, P = 0.04), lower PSA density (0.164 vs 0.271, P < 0.01), and smaller index lesion diameter (8.70 vs 12.2 mm, P < 0.01). Patients with PIRADS 3 index lesions were more likely to have missed csPCa on TBx-only than PIRADS 4 and 5, with missed csPCa rate of 25.8% vs 11.8% vs 3.45% (P < 0.01) respectively.
Conclusions: In our series, TBx-only strategy can miss 11.5% of csPCa. A nomogram is created to aid decision-making on patient selection to omit systematic biopsy when performing TBx.
Targeted biopsy of secondary lesions on prostate MRI: value-add or unnecessary?
Woon Chau Tsang1, Kaiying Wang1, Abner Jing Yan Quek1, Ziting Wang1, Qing Hui Wu1, A/Edmund Chiong1,2
1Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Surgery, National University Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Purpose: The value of MRI-targeted biopsy (TBx) in prostate cancer diagnosis is well-established. However, in patients with multiple lesions on MRI, the value of TBx for every lesion is uncertain. This study aimed to evaluate differences in diagnostic yield between TBx of index lesions only, and additional TBx of secondary lesions.
Methods: From 2015 to 2022, we collected prospective single-centre data of consecutive patients undergoing prostate biopsy. TBx was done for every lesion of Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PIRADS) 3 and above. Index lesion was defined as having the highest PIRADS score, or largest lesion volume if equal PIRADS.
Results: 413 men underwent saturation biopsy with TBx, of which 33.4% had prior negative biopsies. 155 (37.5%) had multiple lesions on MRI, of which 110 (71.0%) had 2, 36 (23.2%) had 3 and 9 (5.81%) had 4 lesions. Overall cancer detection rate for index-only vs index and secondary lesions was 47.7% vs 52.9% (P = 0.363), while csPCa rate was 36.8% vs 42.6% (P = 0.296). While TBx of secondary lesions led to upgrading in 15 (9.7%) patients, only 9 (5.8%) represented upgrading that changed management, mainly from clinically-insignificant cancer to csPCa. This came at the expense of more cores sampled (6.2 vs 12.2, P < 0.01). On subgroup analysis, missed csPCa rate with index-only strategy was 7.4% in the biopsy-naïve group (n = 109), and 2.2% in the prior-negative biopsy group (n = 46).
Conclusions: TBx of secondary lesions, additional to the index lesion, increases csPCa diagnosis by 5.8%, at the expense of twice as many cores sampled.
Laparoscopic tenckhoff catheter insertion technique with alken telescopic metal dilator in pediatric population: our experience of novel technique
Fekhaza Alfarissi, Putu Angga Risky Raharja, Arry Rodjani, Irfan Wahyudi, Gerhard Reinaldi Situmorang
Faculty of Medicine University of Indonesia, Jakarta, Indonesia
Biography: My name is Fekhaza Alfarissi, an Urology Resident in Faculty of Medicine, University of Indonesia. I have accomplished medical doctor degree from University of Indonesia and also a master degree in research in Newcastle Upon Tyne University. I am eager to do research especially in pediatric and oncology urology.
Purpose: The aim of this study is to describe the outcomes on our novel technique of laparoscopic tenckhoff catheter insertion.
Methods: We conducted a prospective observational study from September 2018 until October 2022 in pediatric patients with ESRD who underwent laparoscopic tenckhoff catheter insertion with our novel technique using Alken telescopic metal dilator. The outcomes from this study are catheter survival rate, along with early and delayed complications, evaluated survival analysis.
Results: There were 33 patients with the mean age of 12.0 ± 3.7 years. Almost half of patients were male (51.5%). The patients were evaluated monthly and followed for 21.3 patient-months. Kaplan-Meier curves of the catheter survival was shown in Fig. 1. Early and delayed catheter complications were observed in 7 patients. These include exit site infection at a rate of 0.10 episodes/patient-year, peritonitis at a rate of 0.03 episodes/patient-year, and catheter obstruction at a rate of 0.02 episodes/patient-year. There were 5 cases of catheter withdrawal due to these complications.
Figure 1. Kaplan-Meier Curves of Catheter Survival.
Conclusion: Our novel technique of laparoscopic tenckhoff catheter insertion with Alken Telescopic Metal Dilator is associated with high catheter survival rate and low complication rate. Further studies comparing our technique with other techniques available are needed.
Ethical Approval: This study is ethically approved by Ethical Board of Faculty of Medicine University of Indonesia.
The Burden of UTIs in neurogenic bladder: a retrospective analysis
George Shaker
Aneurin Bevan NHS health board, Newport, United Kingdom
Biography: Mr. George Shaker is a junior urologist with a passion for providing high-quality patient care. He completed his medical degree at Ain Shams University and then pursued a residency in urology at Royal Gwent Hospital. During his residency, he received extensive training in the diagnosis and treatment of urological conditions, including prostate cancer, kidney stones, and erectile dysfunction. Mr. Shaker is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest advances in urology and has published several papers on the topic in peer-reviewed medical journals. He is also an active member of the American Urological Association and regularly attends conferences and seminars to expand his knowledge and network with other urologists. In his practice, Mr. Shaker takes a patient-centered approach, working closely with his patients to develop individualized treatment plans that address their unique needs and concerns. He understands that urological conditions can be sensitive and strives to create a supportive and comfortable environment for his patients. In his free time, Mr. Shaker enjoys hiking, skiing, and spending time with his family. He is also a volunteer at the local free clinic, where he provides urological care to underserved populations.
This retrospective study aimed to investigate the prevalence and management of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in patients with neurogenic bladder. The study included 215 patients with neurogenic bladder admitted to a tertiary care hospital between 2018 and 2020. The results showed that the prevalence of UTIs in patients with neurogenic bladder was high, with 54% of patients having UTIs. Escherichia coli was the most common pathogen, and the most common presenting symptoms were fever and dysuria. Most patients were managed with antibiotics, with oral antibiotics being the most common regimen, and the median duration of antibiotic treatment was 7 days. Recurrent UTIs were observed in 28% of patients, with 13% requiring hospital readmission.
The study highlights the impact of neurogenic bladder on the development of UTIs and the need for close follow-up and preventive measures. The high prevalence of UTIs in patients with neurogenic bladder underscores the importance of early diagnosis and effective management of these infections. This study provides valuable insights into the management of UTIs in patients with neurogenic bladder, which could help clinicians to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of UTIs in this population. Further studies are needed to evaluate the long-term outcomes of UTIs in patients with neurogenic bladder and to identify effective preventive strategies.
Defining the quality of robotic cystectomy – to ‘C’ the way forward
Alvin Yuanming Lee1,3, Fiona Bei Na Tan1,3, Rehena Ganguly2, Thomas Kong Ngai Chan1,3, A/Lui Shiong Lee1,3
1Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School, Singapore, Singapore; 3Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Fiona Tan graduated from Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore in 2021. She is an aspiring Urology resident.
Background: Following our publication on predicting robotic cystectomy (RARC) complications [1], we investigate the incremental role of the Comprehensive Complication Index (CCI) over the Clavien-Dindo classification (CDC) in defining the quality of RARC.
Materials and Methods: Data was extracted from the Asian RARC Consortium database. Complications were classified using CCI and CDC, and the former was classified as CCI=0, CCI<75th and ≥75th percentile. Perioperative outcomes of length of stay (LOS), estimated blood loss (EBL), time to solid food intake (TFI), and readmission rates (RA) were similarly adopted [1]. AUC of ROC curves for CCI and CDC were compared.
Results: Of n = 568 patients, the perioperative complication rate was 49.4% and 12% were CDC ≥III. The mean CCI was 10.2 (±13.5). 7.6% had >1 perioperative complication. On multivariate logistic regression, CCI <75th percentile (OR = 1.67, 95%CI: 1.12– 2.48) and CCI≥75th percentile (OR = 4.18, 95%CI: 2.24–7.80) were predictive of prolonged LOS. There were no significant differences in AUC for CDC (P = 0.593) and CCI (P = 0.586) in predicting LOS (P = 0.429). In the subgroup of CDC ≥III patients, CCI ≥75th percentile was associated with a prolonged LOS. The CCI did not add additional incremental value over CDC for EBL, RA and TFI.
Conclusion: In this large international RARC cohort, the CCI and CDC are largely equivalent in defining RARC quality (except for LOS), as RARC is associated with a limited number of complications per patient.
[1] Lee et al. Predicting perioperative outcomes of robot-assisted radical cystectomy: Data from the Asian Robot-Assisted Radical Cystectomy Consortium. Int J Urol. 2022 Sep;29(9):1002–1009. doi: 10.1111/iju.14937. Epub 2022 May 25. PMID: 35613922.
A new paradigm for the risk stratification of newly diagnosed prostate cancer using MRI parameters
Jia Ling Goh1, Alvin YM Lee, Han Jie Lee1, Christopher WS Cheng1, Henry SS Ho1, John SP Yuen1, Nye Thane Ngo3, Yan Mee Law2, Kae Jack Tay1, Kenneth Chen1
1Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 3Department of Pathology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: I am a medical officer from SGH Urology. I graduated from YLL SOM in 2022.
Despite the advent of multi-parametric MRI, risk stratification of prostate cancer is still based on traditional parameters of PSA, clinical stage and biopsy grade group. Prior studies demonstrated that size of index lesion and MRI tumour-stage were predictive of early biochemical recurrence (BCR). We aim to incorporate mpMRI parameters in the risk stratification of prostate cancer and to compare this risk model with existing models.
Clinico-pathological data from our single-institution, prospectively-maintained, electronic prostatectomy database was extracted. Cox's proportional hazard model was used to identify risk factors for BCR (PSA ≥ 0.2 ng/mL). Receiver-operating-curves (ROC) were used to compare a MRI based risk model (incorporating PSA, MRI tumour stage, size of index lesion, grade group) with other established models.
1063 men had radical prostatectomy data available with 589 had MRI parameters available for analysis. On unadjusted analyses, biopsy grade group (P < 0.001), MRI tumour stage (P < 0.001), PSA (P < 0.001) and size of index lesion (P = 0.001) were significant predictors of BCR. On adjusted analyses, only size of index lesion (P = 0.039), grade group (P = 0.00) were significant. The MRI risk model was significantly associated with BCR risk (HR 2.52, 95% CI: 1.91–3.32, P < 0.01 per increase in risk group). ROC analyses demonstrate that MRI-based model had greater AUC (0.693) compared to EAU (0.669) and NCCN (0.669) risk groups but was comparable to CAPRA risk group (0.703) in predicting early BCR (<3 years).
Incorporation of MRI-based parameters shows promise in improving risk stratification of prostate cancer compared to prior established models. However, more external validation studies are warranted.
Clipless Athermal Suture-Ligation of Pedicle and Antegrade Nerve-sparing (CASPAN) technique in robotic laparoscopic radical prostatectomy (RLRP)
Jia Ling Goh1, Yuguang Tan1, Rene Gatsinga1, Tze Kiat Ng1, Yan Mee Law2, Kenneth Chen1, John Yuen1
1Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: I am a medical officer in the Department of Urology in SGH. I graduated from Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore.
Introduction: The success of nerve-sparing technique in RLRP is dependent on secure control of the vascular pedicle (VP). This study aims to present a method of VP control by the Clipless Athermal Suture-ligation of Pedicle and Antegrade Nerve-sparing (CASPAN) technique.
Method: This video presents a single surgeon 30-patient total extraperitoneal RLRP series performed with the CASPAN Technique to secure the VP using a dissolvable barbed suture. The step-by-step CASPAN technique is outlined and narrated sequentially in the video. Prospective analysis of the peri-operative and short term post-operative data was carried out.
Results: 60 VP control with the CASPAN technique and 52 infra-fascial neurovascular nerve-sparing in 30 patients with D'Amico intermediate-risk organ-confined prostate cancer were performed. The mean age, pre-operative PSA, body mass index, prostate weight and pre-operative IIEF-5 score were 62.2 yo, 7.6 ng/mL, 26.3 kg/m2, 41.8 g and 21.3. The mean suture ligation time and estimated blood loss were 3.46 min and 198.3 mLs. 10% had positive surgical margin at the apex but none was at the posterior-lateral side where nerve sparing was carried out. 50 out of 52 neurovascular bundles (NVB) were intact. The mean length of stay was 1 day. In two of the initial 10 cases, suture ligations were inadvertently cut during transection of the VPs. Long-term post-operative functional outcome assessment is pending.
Conclusion: CASPAN is a safe method to reproducibly secure the VP “bloodlessly” that allow an intuitive and precise antegrade dissection into the infra-fascial NVB planes without the use of any non-absorbable foreign material for nerve-sparing RLRP.
Successful implementation of natural language processing for automated extraction of unstructured text in the SGH urological cancer registry leads to time-saving and consistency
Jia Ling Goh1, Hong Hong Huang1, Carine Ng1, Cheung Weng Too2, John SP Yuen1
1Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Office of Insights & Analytics, SGH, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: I am a medical officer working in the Urology Department of Singapore General Hospital. I graduated from Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and completed my Housemanship under the SingHealth Program.
The Urological Cancer Registry has been pivotal in the advancement of the oncological forefront. However, current manual data extraction for clinical and research databases may be time-consuming and operator-dependant.
With the advent of artificial intelligence, we aim to deploy an oncology-focused NLP algorithm for automated extraction of unstructured histology reports and evaluate the outcomes in four areas: reproducibility, explainability, security and reliability.
In the Model-development lifecycle, multiple identifiers were used to extract and match the results. Identifiers were removed to map the results to the database. In the design stage, approved personnels were provided with user guides to run the algorithm on premise. For automation, our deployment adopted the batch processing method*. Post-deployment performance was revalidated by comparing with early testing results provided by OIA.
Implementation of the model is projected to save 1777 h/year. The return on investment is projected at $110,000 for 10 years of data. In terms of reproducibility, the model replicated similar results in accuracy (61.2–99.0%) as the original work published. However, we can explore further improvement by incorporating a feedback loop. Careful feature engineering enabled the deployment to be explainable. We ensured its reliability by adhering to the AJCC 8th and FORDS 2016 standards. Data was processed within SingHealth in full compliance with the institution's security policies.
We conclude that the NLP algorithm is cost and manpower effective. It can be deployed in a reproducible, explainable, secure and reliable manner.
* Automation costs: S$249,984 – AI Singapore; S$271,300 cash, in-kind contributions from SGH
Extracorporeal shockwave therapy of the perineum for male patients with chronic pelvic pain syndrome: a pilot study
Yu Xi Terence Law1, King Chien Joe Lee1, Liang Shen2, Xiang Wen Gregory Pek1, Qi Yang Lim1, Yi Quan Tan1, Jun Yang Chia1, David Terrence Consiglieres1, Man Kay Li1,3
1Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Biostatistics Unit, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore; 3Li Man Kay Urology Associates Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Year 4 NUHS Urology Resident.
Objective: Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome(CPPS) a complex condition that is often difficult to treat and may sometimes require a multidisciplinary team. Among the wide array of treatment options is Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy(ESWT). However, its role in CPPS remains controversial. The purpose of our study is to assess the efficacy and safety of ESWT of the perineum in male patients with CPPS.
Material and Methods: A single centre, single arm prospective trial. ESWT was delivered to the perineum weekly for up to 8 weeks. Assessment was done via International Index for Erectile Function(IIEF), International Prostate Symptom Score(IPSS), King's Health Questionnaire(KHQ), National Institutes of Health-Chronic Prostatitis Symptom Index(NIH-CPSI), Visual Analogue Scale(VAS), Analgesic Questionnaire and UPOINT phenotype system. The parameters are assessed prior to the start and end of treatment as well as at regular time points on follow-up appointments up to 20 weeks.
Results: Fourteen patients aged between 21 and 85 years old were recruited from October 2018 to October 2020. Thirteen patients completed the study. There was improvement in the VAS pain score, Tenderness domain on UPOINT, KHQ and NIH-CPSI scores. In terms of erectile function, improvement in the erectile function domain of IIEF was observed. There was also significant improvement in lower urinary tract symptoms assessed on IPSS. There were no adverse events reported post treatment and during the follow-up period.
Conclusions: ESWT improved pain and quality of life of male patients with CPPS. It can be a safe and effective treatment modality in the armamentarium of CPPS.
Graft tubularized incised plate urethroplasty for primary distal hypospadias- technique and short-term functional outcomes
Bhavatej Enganti
Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, India
Biography: Dr. Bhavatej Enganti is a renowned Consultant Urologist with a specialization in Reconstructive Urology and Andrology, focusing primarily on Lower Genito-urinary tract reconstruction. He has been associated with the prestigious Asian Institute Nephrology & Urology in Hyderabad, India, for the past seven years, where he has contributed significantly to the institute's growth and development. Dr. Bhavatej has a keen interest in teaching and academics and is actively involved in coordinating the resident teaching and research program at the institute. He regularly conducts teaching programs, symposiums, live operative workshops, and conferences with multidisciplinary teams to impart knowledge and share his expertise. Dr. Bhavatej's research work has been recognized with over 30 academic awards and publications and more than 85 presentations at various National and International forums. He is currently coordinating and collaborating on many clinical trials and research work at multiple institutions. Dr. Bhavatej's contributions to the field of Urology have been immense, and his commitment to advancing medical science has earned him great respect among his peers. He is an asset to the medical community and continues to make a significant impact in his field.
Objective: To present the technique and short-term functional outcomes of Graft Tubularized incised plate urethroplasty (G-TIP) for primary distal hypospadias.
Methodology: This retrospective study enrolled children who underwent G-TIP for primary distal hypospadias at our institute since August 2016. All children with primary distal hypospadias with chordee ≤ 30 were included. Children demographics, and penile anthropometries were recorded. G-TIP was an intraoperative decision, performed when the Glans ratio was < 0.5 and urethral plate width < 8 mm. The G-TIP technique involves substitution of urethral plate with inner prepuce free graft as depicted in the video. The failures rates and functional cosmetic outcomes [Hypospadias objective scoring evaluation (HOSE)] were assessed in the children with a minimum 1 year of follow-up. A HOSE score of 14 or higher indicated an acceptable cosmetic outcome.
Results: Total 36 children underwent G-TIP for primary distal hypospadias. Of these 32 children, were included in the study. The mean age of the cohort were 6.3 years, and the most common location of the meatus was distal penile region (n-23, 72%). The mean urethral plate width and glans ratio was 6 ± 1.2 mm and 0.4 ± 0.1 respectively. The mean operative times were 135 ± 22 min, and the torniquet times were 22 ± 6 min. There were 7 (22%) failures in the study cohort. The mean HOSE scores were 14.5 ± 1.6 in 25 successful children.
Conclusion: G-TIP for primary distal hypospadias is an attractive and well-accepted procedure. Though technically demanding its indications should be tailored appropriately in primary distal hypospadias.
Preputial flap dorsal onlay urethroplasty for reconstruction of near-obliterative bulbar urethral strictures- modified technique and short-term functional outcomes
Bhavatej Enganti
Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, India
Biography: Dr. Bhavatej Enganti is a renowned Consultant Urologist with a specialization in Reconstructive Urology and Andrology, focusing primarily on Lower Genito-urinary tract reconstruction. He has been associated with the prestigious Asian Institute Nephrology & Urology in Hyderabad, India, for the past 7 years, where he has contributed significantly to the institute's growth and development. Dr. Bhavatej has a keen interest in teaching and academics and is actively involved in coordinating the resident teaching and research program at the institute. He regularly conducts teaching programs, symposiums, live operative workshops, and conferences with multidisciplinary teams to impart knowledge and share his expertise. Dr. Bhavatej's research work has been recognized with over 30 academic awards and publications and more than 85 presentations at various National and International forums. He is currently coordinating and collaborating on many clinical trials and research work at multiple institutions. Dr. Bhavatej's contributions to the field of Urology have been immense, and his commitment to advancing medical science has earned him great respect among his peers. He is an asset to the medical community and continues to make a significant impact in his field.
Objectives: To present the technique and short-term functional outcomes of Preputial-flap Dorsal-onlay urethroplasty for reconstruction of near-obliterative bulbar urethral stricture (BUS).
Methodology: This retrospective study included patients with near-obliterative BUS who underwent Preputial-flap dorsal-onlay urethroplasty with minimum 1 year follow-up. Near-obliterative strictures were defined as endoscopic urethral calibre <6 French. Patients demographics, strictures characteristics (U-score system) and imaging were analysed. Surgical technique was performed by a midline perineal incision followed by one-side bulbar urethral mobilisation. A dorsal midline urethrotomy incision was given at the level of the stricture. The transverse preputial-flap was marked, mobilized following degloving of penis and transposed to the perineum. The preputial-flap was augmented to the urethral defect by a dorsal-onlay technique. Perioperative parameters, complications, failures and functional outcomes were assessed.
Results: Total 11 patients (age: 64 years) underwent preputial-flap dorsal-onlay urethroplasty for near-obliterative BUS. Mean stricture length was 6.5 cm (median U-score 7). Seven patients underwent multiple prior interventions for the stricture disease. Most common intraoperative complication was corporal injury (3 patients). At a mean follow-up 44 months, we had 1 failures which were managed by internal urethrotomy. 50% patients had below satisfactory PROM-USS, because of post-micturition dribble (n-5) and delayed ejaculation (n-4) in our study cohort.
Conclusion: Preputial-flap is a good urethral substitute, and a viable option to be considered in near-obliterative BUS reconstruction. The advantage of this technique: as the flap was placed dorsal onlay, the risk of pseudo-urethral diverticulum is unlikely.
Lymphoepithelioma-like bladder carcinoma: is management any different?
Daanesh Huned1, Cora Chau Yuk Ping2, Jegathesan Thiruchelvam1, Weiliang Chong1
1Department of Urology, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Pathology, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Daanesh Huned is currently a fourth year resident in the National Healthcare Group Urology Residency programme in Singapore.
Background: Lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma (LELC) is an undifferentiated carcinoma with histological features similar to undifferentiated, non-keratinizing nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma of the bladder (LELCB) is uncommon with a reported incidence of 0.3–1.3% of all bladder cancer. We report a local case of focal LELC and review current literature of the management of this rare pathology.
Case presentation: A 65-year-old South Asian lady presented with gross haematuria. Imaging with CT and cystoscopic assessment confirmed the presence of a 3 cm bladder tumor over the right posterolateral wall. The patient underwent a transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT). Pathological examination demonstrated focal LELC with urothelial carcinoma. After a re-TURBT, patient was started on BCG therapy. Due to its rarity, there are limited reports and hence lack of standard treatment, currently varying from TURBT alone to radical cystectomy(RC) whilst other reports suggest avoiding RC even in muscle-invasion due to LELCB's susceptibility to cisplatin-based chemotherapy. It is postulated LELCB may have better prognosis than conventional UC due to suppressive effects of lymphoid infiltration and cytotoxic T cells response on tumor cells.
Conclusions: Because LELCB is more sensitive to both chemotherapy than conventional urothelial carcinoma, radical cystectomy may not be necessary for all patients even with muscle invasive disease. Therefore, pathological information may be useful in selecting patients suitable for bladder-preservation treatment. We submit that in LELCB cases with no muscle involvement, RC can be avoided as in our case however many more cases and long-term follow up is required to determine standard of care.
Combined simultaneous laparoscopic and endoscopic approach for resection of colovesical fistula
Daanesh Huned1, Yao Zong Lee2, Surendra K Mantoo2, Siying Yeow1, Molly Eng1
1Department of Urology, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of General Surgery, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Daanesh Huned is currently a fourth year resident in the National Healthcare Group Urology Residency programme in Singapore.
Background: Surgery for colovesical fistulas can be technically challenging and is conventionally performed as open surgery. The commonest aetiology of these fistulas is diverticulitis, which can pose significant intraoperative challenges due to inflammatory changes involving the bowel, bladder, and pelvis, making surgical dissection difficult. In this video, we showcase a combined simultaneous endoscopic laparoscopic approach to resection of colovesical fistula to minimise the morbidity associated with open surgery.
Case history: Our patient is a 55 year old Chinese gentleman with a known history sigmoid diverticulitis complicated by perforation 2 years prior. He presented via the emergency department with gross haematuria for 1 day on a background of recurrent urinary tract infections for the past 2 years. A Computed Tomography (CT)Urogram performed noted a short segment of wall thickening in the sigmoid colon and a fistulous communication between the dome of the urinary bladder and sigmoid colon. A flexible cystoscopy was performed and the intravesical end of the fistula tract was visualised at the posterior wall just inferior to the bladder dome. Endoscopic identification of the tract with placement of a ureteric catheter helped identification of the colovesical during laparoscopic dissection.
Using a multidisciplinary approach with Colorectal Surgery, resection of colovesical fistula with bladder repair was performed, together with laparoscopic anterior resection, small bowel resection and appendicectomy The patient recovered well postoperatively with no significant postoperative complications.
Conclusion: In well-selected patients, laparoscopic management of diverticular colovesical fistulas is both feasible and safe in the setting of appropriate surgical expertise.
Evaluating the attitudes of patients with urolithiasis regarding urinary stone prevention and treatment in Singapore
Jin Yang Ling1, Yu Hang Wang1, Colin Quek2, Siying Yeow2
1Yong Loo Lin School Of Medicine, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Ling Jin Yang is a final year medical student at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. He has a keen interest in urology. Jin Yang actively pursued opportunities to immerse himself in urology, including a one-month elective at the Urology Department in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. During this experience, he worked closely with experienced urologists, gaining first-hand exposure to the challenges and complexities of urological conditions. This solidified his determination to pursue a career in urology. Recognizing the importance of research in advancing patient care, Jin Yang undertook a research project during his final year. His project focused on evaluating the attitudes of patients with urolithiasis towards urinary stone prevention and treatment in Singapore. He aims to provide clinicians with insights to enhance patient-centered care and reduce the risk of recurrent stone disease.
Introduction: Urolithiasis is a common urological condition with ≤50% having recurrent disease. Understanding patient attitudes towards stone prevention is imperative towards effective prevention to reduce financial cost and morbidity. This is the first study to assess patient attitudes towards stone prevention in Singapore.
Methods: A cross-sectional study of all patients presenting with urolithiasis over a one-month period in a tertiary hospital was performed. They completed a voluntary questionnaire regarding their perspectives on lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, and surgical treatments for urolithiasis. Statistical analysis was performed using Yates Chi-square test.
Results: All 100 patients completed the survey. Nearly all expressed interest in the causation of urolithiasis and stone prevention measures. ≥93% were motivated to modify their fluid and dietary intake and there was a high degree of willingness for regular investigations for stone prevention. Younger patients demonstrated greater interest in medical prevention and together with those with recurrent urolithiasis, were significantly more motivated for regular 24 h urine metabolic investigations.
Discussion: There is a high degree of patient motivation in the local population for lifestyle modifications, investigations and surveillance of recurrent stone disease. A proactive approach to stone prevention should be undertaken with metabolic investigations and regular imaging surveillance, especially in recurrent urolithiasis. Allaying fears and addressing misconceptions can enhance compliance, which is crucial for effective stone prevention.
Conclusion: The study elucidates a high level of motivation for stone prevention within our local population. Addressing patient concerns and involving them in shared decision-making is imperative for personalized stone prevention strategies.
Surgical resection of T1b renal cell carcinoma with laparoscopic partial nephrectomy
Hoong Wilbur Teng Jun, Cheuk Fan Shum
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Year 5 Medical Student with a particular interest in Urology.
Introduction: Partial nephrectomy (PNx) has surpassed radical nephrectomy as the prioritized option for T1a renal tumors and is gaining acceptance as treatment for T1b tumors. While the robot-assisted approach provides improved vision and dexterity, it comes with higher costs and logistic limitations. Hospitals without access to surgical robots may offer conventional laparoscopic approach for PNx. We reviewed the outcomes of laparoscopic PNx for T1b tumors performed by our Woodlands Health urologist. Our video also illustrates the technique of single layer renorrhaphy.
Material and Methods: We reviewed ten patients with clinical T1b tumors, who underwent laparoscopic PNx. We reported their tumor-related parameters, pre-operative, post-operative, and 1-year follow-up estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and any 30-day post-operative complications.
Results: The mean age of our patients was 56.3 ± 11.4 years. Five patients had left-sided PNx. The mean tumor diameter was 49.1 ± 6.8 mm, with a mean nephrometry score of 7.6 ± 1.6. The mean pre-operative eGFR was 59.6 mL/min/1.73 m2. None required post-operative transfusion, and none had 30-day complications of Clavien ≥3. Eight patients had RCC on final histology, with none having positive margins. At 1 year after PNx, the mean eGFR was 66.4 ± 18.6 mL/min/1.73 m2.
Conclusion: Laparoscopic PNx for T1b tumor is associated with good clinical safety and post-operative renal function. Single layer renorrhaphy is easily reproducible and should be attempted in most cases of PNx to reduce tissue ischemia and optimize post-operative renal volume.
Ablative techniques vs partial nephrectomy for small renal masses in solitary kidneys: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Ryo Chee Ann Tan1, Daniel ZP Yong1,2, ZhenBang Liu1,2, Sundeep J Punamiya1,3, Zhen Wei Choo1,2, Uei Pua1,3, Yew Lam Chong1,2, Sharon Yeo1,2, Jeffrey J Leow1,2
1Lee Kong Chian School Of Medicine, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 3Vascular and Interventional Radiology, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: I am a Year 4 medical student from Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine who is interested in Urology.
Introduction: In patients with suspicious small renal masses who only have a solitary functioning kidney, the risks of intervention with either tumour ablation or partial nephrectomy (PN) are substantial. We aim to compare ablation vs PN for treatment of small renal masses in patients with solitary kidneys.
Methods: Literature was systematically searched on PubMed, Cochrane Library, EMBase, Web of Science, PsychINFO and CINAHL in April 2023. A quantitative meta-analysis was performed.
Results: Six studies evaluating cryoablation (CA) vs PN and two evaluating radiofrequency ablation (RFA) vs PN were identified. Compared to PN, CA (RR 0.29, 95% CI 0.19–0.47, P < 0.001) and RFA (RR 0.24, 95% CI 0.09–0.68, P = 0.007) had lower risk of complications. Hospital stay was shorter for patients undergoing CA compared to PN (−3.19 days, 95% CI −4.01 to −2.38, P < 0.001). Post-intervention eGFR decrease was lower in CA compared to PN at the time of discharge (weighted mean difference −17.22, P = 0.012). However, there was no significant difference in risk of developing new-onset CKD after CA or PN (RR 0.52, P = 0.203). Risks of local recurrence (RR 1.64, P = 0.54) and distant metastasis (RR 6.72, P = 0.079) were similar between RFA vs PN.
Conclusion: Peri-procedural morbidity (complications and hospital stay) appears to favour CA and RFA over PN in solitary kidneys with small renal masses. For functional outcomes, immediate postoperative renal function at discharge appear to favour CA over PN. Oncologic outcomes appear to be similar between PN and RFA. Future studies may focus on long-term outcomes in this unique patient population.
Impact of magnetic resonance imaging-based diagnostic pathway on oncologic outcomes of localised prostate cancer – A Will-Rogers phenomenon?
Han Jie Lee1, Alvin Lee1, Jia Ling Goh1, Kae Jack Tay1, Henry Ho1, Jeffrey Tuan2, Assoc John Yuen1, Kenneth Chen1
1Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2National Cancer Centre, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Lee Han Jie is a Resident in the Singhealth Urology Programme. On top of routine patient management, he is heavily invested in clinical research as well as in education for medical students and junior doctors. His fields of study span Urologic Oncology and voiding dysfunction, with 19 peer-reviewed publications to date. Lee has keen interest in innovation and the integration of machine learning algorithms in clinical practice. Current endeavours include expansion of a sound-based deep-learning algorithm for monitoring urinary flows into a mobile phone application, development of algorithms for prediction of prostate cancer recurrence after radiotherapy together with the department of radiation oncology.
Background: We aimed to evaluate the impact of the contemporary magnetic resonance imaging(MRI)-based targeted/saturation biopsy (MRI-Bx) diagnostic pathway on oncologic outcomes after primary therapy for prostate cancer (PCa), compared to the classical pathway based on transrectal ultrasound-systematic prostate biopsy (TRUS-Bx).
Patients/Methods: Patients undergoing radical prostatectomy (RP) or primary radiotherapy (RT) between 2010 and 2021 were stratified into 2 groups based on diagnosis of PCa on MRI-Bx or TRUS-Bx. Baseline characteristics were compared and Kaplan-Meier curve analysis was used to compare risk of biochemical recurrence (BCR) between both groups. BCR was defined as PSA >0.2 ng/mL after RP, or >2 ng/mL above nadir PSA after RT, within 3 years of treatment.
Results: 1674 patients were included for analysis. PCa was diagnosed on TRUS-Bx and MRI-Bx in 1075 (64.2%) and 599 (35.8%) patients respectively. At median follow-up of 38 months, there were significantly more cases of BCR in patients diagnosed on TRUS-Bx compared to MRI-Bx, for both RP (13.2% vs 9.4%) and RT (10.6% vs 1.3%). When stratified by EAU risk groups, BCR-free survival after RP was higher for patients diagnosed with MRI-Bx at all timepoints, but not for patients treated with RT. After adjusting for age, PSA, T-stage, Gleason grade group and EAU risk groups, biopsy approach remained an independent predictor for BCR after RP (HR 0.60, 95%CI 0.40–0.90) but not RT(HR 0.94, 95%CI 0.27–3.35).
Conclusions: Patients diagnosed with PCa on the contemporary MRI-Bx pathway demonstrated greater BCR-free survival after RP compared to the classical TRUS-Bx pathway. This was less pronounced in patients treated with RT. Further follow-up is required to determine this impact on long-term survival.
The impact of Li-ESWT for the treatment of patients with erectile dysfunction: results and insights from the largest single-center series in Singapore
Jeremy Tay, APN Hery Yanto, Tze Kiat Ng, Yadong Lu
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Jeremy Tay is currently a year 2 resident with Singhealth.
Introduction: In recent years, Li-ESWT is increasingly becoming an option for patients with ED. In this study, we retrospectively evaluated the outcomes of patients who received Li-ESWT for the management of ED.
Methodology: A retrospective review of all patients who underwent Li-ESWT in SGH from 2018 to 2023 was performed. Patient's demographics, cardiovascular risk factors, erectile function as determined by IIEF and EHS before and after ESWT were recorded. Their erectile function was also reassessed at 3 month follow up. Paired t-test was used to compare the differences in mean values of IIEF-5 and EHS before and after treatment. Pearson's correlation test was used to correlate factors which may affect treatment outcomes. The level of statistical significance for all analyses was P < 0.05.
Results: 66% of patients reported improvement in IIEF scores after ESWT treatment, while 15% patients reported same score and 19% patients reporting worse scores. Compared with baseline, there was a mean improvement of IIEF score by 3.05 ± 4.5 (P < 0.01) before and after treatment. While majority of patients (57%) reported similar EHS score after ESWT, a significant number of patients (37%) had improved EHS score and only 6% patients reported worse scores. There was a mean improvement of 0.46 ± 0.9 (P < 0.01) in the EHS score before and after treatment.
Conclusion: In this cohort of Asian patients with ED treated with Li-ESWT, majority reported improved erectile function at short term. Further studies are needed to identify factors which may predict a favourable outcome.
Novel anti-reflux ureteral skirt: proof of concept in a porcine model
Yadong Lu, Jeremy Tay, Jay Lim, A/Lay Guat Ng
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Dr. Jeremy Tay is a resident from Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital.
Introduction: The use of stents with anti-reflux properties has been previously described in various studies but not widely adopted. We designed, constructed and tested a novel anti-reflux skirt in a previous ex-vivo study. This study serves as a proof of concept of testing this prototype in a porcine model.
Method: Yorkshire-Landrace pig weighed ~40 kg was put under general anaesthesia. Conventional bilateral retrograde stenting with white-colored double-J stents (with additional hydrogel coating performed prior to study) were performed under cystoscopy and fluoroscopy guidance. Deployment of anti-reflux skirt was performed unilaterally. Capsaicin mixed with methylene blue and saline were instilled in the bladder. Both stents were removed and methylene blue stain were inspected to assess the level of reflux. Bilateral stenting was performed again and stents/skirt prototype were left in-situ for 1 week. Procedure was repeated on Day 7 to re-test anti-reflux property of the prototype after ureteral dilatation.
Results: Intraluminal reflux was evident with methylene blue stain seen on the inner surface of the stents. Extraluminal reflux was proved with blue stain seen on the outer surface of the stents, both in undilated and dilated ureters. Study also proved the anti-reflux property of the prototype as the blue stain did not go beyond the skirt, whereas the contralateral stent was stained up to proximal ureter.
Conclusion: In this porcine in-vivo study, we elucidated the reflux mechanism of stents were both intraluminal and extraluminal. As a proof of concept, it also showed the anti-reflux property of a novel ureteral skirt.
Retrospective review of outcomes of minimally invasive surgical treatments (MISTs) for benign prostatic hyperplasia: a Singapore institution's perspective
Long Peng Chan, Weida Lau
Moh Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Medical officer in Department of Urology, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Introduction: Benign Prostate Hyperplasia is treated with medical therapy or surgical intervention. Surgical interventions include Transurethral Resection of Prostate or Minimally invasive surgical treatment (MIST). Rezum Water Vapour Thermal Therapy (Rezum) has been proven to provide significant and durable symptom relief, peak flow rate improvements through 5 years (McVary et al., 2021). Similarly, UroLift® also provides similar outcomes with good durability to 5 years. Surgical retreatment rates for UroLift® is 13.6% after 3 years, (Roehrborn et al., 2017), and 4.4% for Rezum. (McVary et al., 2021)
Methods: 18 cases of MIST (Rezum or UroLift®) performed between August 2021 to December 2022 were retrospectively reviewed. Change in pre- and post-MIST IPSS, QOL, and Qmax scores at 1 month, 3 months, minimum 6 months, and thereafter up to 1 year were analysed using Shapiro-Wilks, Wilcoxon Signed-Rank and Paired T-test.
Results: 18 patients underwent either Rezum or UroLift® (15 Rezum, 3 UroLift®). The mean age was 65.8 years. All 18 patients showed statistically significant improvement in IPSS (IPSSBaseline: 19.42 ± 5.37) at 1 month (IPSSChange: −8.00 ± 6.32, P = 0.042) and 3 months (IPSSChange: −13.33 ± 6.81, P = 0.038). Improvements in QOL scores were also statistically significant up to 3 months. Improvements in Qmax scores up to 1 month were statistically significant.
Conclusions: Retrospective analysis of outcomes of MIST (Rezum or UroLift®) performed at our institution has shown that patients who failed medical therapy, or wish to be free from it, can consider MIST.
Endoscopic treatment vs urethroplasty for management of bulbar urethral strictures – perspective of a Single Local South East Asian Institution
Roxanne Teo, Weida Lau
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Roxanne is a third year resident with the National Healthcare Group. She is currently working at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
We aim to report our experience in the management of bulbar urethral strictures, and evaluate the functional outcomes and complication rates.
We retrospectively analysed all patients who underwent treatment for bulbar urethral strictures between Dec 2019 and January 2023. 16 endoscopic procedures (3 urethrotomies, 13 dilatation) and 11 urethroplasties were performed. Patients treated endoscopically were significantly younger, had shorter segment strictures and more likely to have prior interventions than urethroplasties (P < 0.05)
4/16 (25%) treated endoscopically had recurrences in comparison to 1/11 (9.09%) urethroplasties, P = 0.296. 5/16 (31.3%) endoscopic procedures required reinterventions (either in the form of intermittent catheterisation or urethroplasties) in comparison to 1/11 (9.09%) urethroplasties (P = 0.174). However, the sole recurrence post urethroplasty was due to recurrence of penile segment stricture that was treated with dilatation only. Qmax post endoscopic treatment was 17.7 ± 9.61 in comparison to 22.5 ± 9.25 post-urethroplasty (P = 0.220). Complication rates were comparable between the two groups (27.3% vs 18.8%, P = 0.601). All complications were mild (Clavien-Dindo grade 2) infections that resolved with antibiotics.
Of the 11 urethroplasties, 6 had substitution urethroplasty with a buccal mucosal graft, 4 augmented anastomotic urethroplasty and 1 excision and primary anastomotic urethroplasty. Post-operatively, all patients voided successfully and reported satisfactory outcomes with no difference in erectile function, spraying or dribbling of urine at 1 year.
Our study demonstrates that short segment strictures can be managed with endoscopic procedures safely, while longer segment strictures should undergo urethroplasties. Patients who underwent urethroplasties reported satisfactory functional outcomes and complication rates, with no recurrence of bulbar urethral strictures.
Intra-operative retrograde urethrogram: a viable imaging option for urethral strictures
Tiffany Ng, Weida Lau
National Healthcare Group, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Tiffany is a Urology resident at National Healthcare Group.
Introduction: Retrograde urethrography (RUG) is an essential imaging technique for diagnosing and assessing urethral strictures and injuries(1). RUG provides crucial information and aids in surgical planning(2). When performed by the primary urologist, the results are shown to be more accurate(3). In our institution, we introduce the utilization of Intra-operative urethrogram(IOU). IOU is conducted and analysed by the primary urologist during the same surgical procedure.
Objective: We aim to assess the practicality and effectiveness of IOU in facilitating surgical planning for urethral strictures. Additionally, identify factors that may influence the use of IOU.
Method: Seven cases of urethral strictures, that underwent IOU, were selected. We compare intra-operative findings with IOU, and analyse its effectiveness, pros and cons for surgical planning.
Results: Amongst the seven cases, three cases underwent IOU only, while four cases had both pre-operative RUG and IOU. Two of the IOU-only cases involved short-segment stricture, and one was a case of meatal stenosis. IOU was performed in the RUG/IOU cases due to inadequate information from prior RUG or long intervals from the last imaging (18.32 months). 2 patients had complex anatomy (i.e. fistula), requiring further evaluation before surgery. IOU accurately identified the site of pathology and aligned with the intra-operative observations in all cases. The pros of IOU are its efficiency, comfort to patients and simplicity. Its drawbacks include the availability of resources and lack of information to counsel patients, especially in complex cases.
Conclusion: IOU has several key advantages. IOU is appropriate for patients who have simple urethral strictures and are committed to surgical intervention.
Using red blood cell extracellular vesicles for plasmid delivery of cytokines to MB49 bladder cancer cells and inducing immune activation in splenocytes
ZHIYUAN WU1, Ms Melissa Tan1, Wei Li1, Mahendran Ratha1, Qinghui Wu2, Thi Nguyet Minh Le1
1National University Of Singapore, SINGAPORE, Singapore; 2National University Hospital (NUH), Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Wu Zhiyuan is currently a Senior Research Fellow at the National University of Singapore. The main research interest of Wu is develop and optimize Red Blood Cell Extracellular Vesicles (RBCEVs) as good carrier for gene therapy.
Objectives: High risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is characterized by frequent recurrence and if left untreated, can progress to muscle invasive disease. The gold standard treatment for NMIBC is the combination of surgery and intravesical immunotherapy. Mycobacterium bovis, Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) is commonly used in intravesical immunotherapy. Although this therapy decreases the occurrence of recurrence and advancement, it is ineffective for approximately 30–50% of patients and associated with considerable morbidity due to repeated BCG instillations. Therefore, there is a requirement for alternative therapies, such as cytokine gene therapy using red blood cell extracellular vesicles (RBCEVs) as carrier.
Methods: Interferon alpha (IFNα), granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GMCSF), Interleukin-12 (IL-12) and Interleukin-15 (IL-15), which are implicated in bladder cancer treatment, will be tested in this study. RBCEVs were chosen as a carrier for gene therapy due to their minimal immunogenicity and cytotoxicity. MB49 bladder cancer cells and isolated mouse splenocytes were employed to investigate the expression of cytokine genes and activation of the immune response, respectively.
Results: Our data shows that RBCEVs can be loaded with plasmids and be delivered to MB49 cells for gene expression in vitro and in vivo by intratumoral delivery. The delivery of minicircle plasmids encoding cytokines using RBCEVs significantly increased cytokine levels in culture medium of MB49 cells. This conditioned culture medium can increase cytokine expression in splenocytes, a marker of immune activation.
Conclusion: We provide evidence showing the promise of using RBCEVs to deliver plasmids for bladder cancer immunotherapy.
Dorsal onlay BMG bulbar urethroplasty
William Harrison, Kapilan Ravichandran, Devang Desai
Queensland Health, Toowoomba, Australia
Biography: PHO contributing research to surgical education, reconstructive urology and general urology.
Urethral strictures significantly impact urinary function, sexual health, and quality of life. Buccal mucosal graft urethroplasty is the gold standard for complex strictures. This video aims to demonstrate dorsal onlay buccal mucosal graft urethroplasty performed by a skilled reconstructive urologist, along with a case series illustrating its effectiveness and outcomes.
Methods: A 67-year-old male with a non-obliterative fibrous stricture underwent the procedure. Success rate, urinary function, quality of life, sexual function, and patient satisfaction were assessed. Prospective data collection included pre- and post-operative assessments, uroflowmetry, IPSS, IIEF-5 questionnaires, and satisfaction surveys. Complications were recorded. The study was conducted by a reconstructive urologist specializing in urethroplasty at a regional center.
Results: 32 patients underwent dorsal onlay urethroplasty. Preoperative flow rates averaged Qmax 8.65 mL/s and Qmean 5.57 mL/s. Follow-up was up to 36 months, with Qmax averaging 22 mL/s at 12 months. IPSS improved, and IIEF-5 scores were preserved. Minimal complications were observed, including incontinence and overactive bladder symptoms in two patients. Patient satisfaction increased over time, with 87% satisfied at 3 months and 94% at 6 and 12 months.
Conclusions: The success rate was 87.9%, increasing to 97% after redo urethroplasty. Objective measures consistently demonstrated improved urinary flow and quality of life, with preserved erectile function. Limitations include a small sample size and incomplete follow-up due to the regional center. The video submission may benefit trainees and fellows interested in urethroplasty training.
Unveiling the uncommon: paediatric XGP – reno-psoas fistula, psoas abscess, and renal calculi migration
William Harrison2, Kapilan Ravichandran1
1Queensland Health, Toowoomba, Australia; 2NSW Health, Tweed Heads, Australia
Biography: Principal House Officer conducting research on surgical education, reconstructive urology and general urology.
Xanthogranulomatous pyelonephritis (XGP) is a rare subtype of chronic pyelonephritis characterised by replacement of the renal parenchyma with granulomatous tissue containing high concentrations of foam cells. XGP predominately affects adults with limited reported cases of XGP in children. XGP is commonly associated with chronic obstruction, urolithiasis and pyelonephritis. XGP is rarely associated with ipsilateral psoas abscess or fistula formation. A 15-year-old female presented septic with presumed pyelonephritis. CT imaging was performed after non-response to conservative management which identified XGP with an associated large psoas abscess due to a fistula formation between the kidney and psoas muscle with migration of a renal calculi into the cavity. The patient was managed with percutaneous drainage of the psoas abscess, open right nephrectomy and a prolonged course of antibiotics.
XGP is a rare diagnosis in the paediatric population. This is the first case report of a paediatric patient having XGP with reno-psoas abscess and migration of renal calculus into the cavity. This case report highlights a rare pathology with even rarer complication that should be included in the paediatric and urology differentials. CT is imaging modality of choice and percutaneous source control and nephrectomy should be considered as standard management.
- Initial imaging should be performed on patient with suspected pyelonephritis
- Demonstrates the remarkable ability for the paediatric population to compensate despite marked pathology
- Highlights a rare pathology that should be included in – paediatric and urology differentials
- Source control is key
Ward round IDC removal: facilitating faster discharge
William Harrison, Kapilan Ravichandran
Queensland Health, Toowoomba, Australia
Biography: Principal House Officer based at Toowoomba Hospital currently pursuing research in surgical education, reconstructive urology and general urology.
In a 2022 study conducted at a regional hospital with specialized urology care, the impact of a new protocol for indwelling catheters (IDCs) in urological procedures was examined. The protocol involved removing IDCs during appropriate ward rounds, aiming to reduce the length of hospital stay (LOS) and enable earlier discharge. Secondary outcomes included differences in complications and readmission rates.
Data from the intervention group were compared with retrospective data from the same period in 2021. The study included patients who underwent TURP, TURBT, or BNI procedures, all involving IDC placement. Various factors such as age, BMI, ASA, operation time, LOS, complications, and readmissions were recorded and analyzed statistically.
Both groups were similar, except for BMI and operating time. The intervention group had an average LOS of 55.98 h (range: 24.5–126.75), while the non-intervention group had an average LOS of 61.11 h (range: 24.25–125). However, the difference was not statistically significant (P = 0.238). The intervention group experienced three postoperative complications and two readmissions, whereas the non-intervention group had five postoperative complications and five readmissions.
The study demonstrated a clinically significant reduction in LOS (5.14 h) for patients under the new protocol, although not statistically significant. Nonetheless, it holds promise for facilitating earlier discharge and improving hospital flow. Importantly, the new protocol did not significantly affect complications or readmission rates. Overall, this study emphasizes the positive impact of a simple intervention on patient discharge following urological procedures.
The utility of urinalysis in preventing urosepsis prior to flexible cystoscopic procedures in Australia
Adib Rahman, Matthew Qiu
Toowoomba Base Hospital, Toowoomba, Australia
Biography: Adib is a Junior Doctor working in the field of Urology hoping to learn and absorb as many things that the vast and interesting field of Urology can offer.
Objectives: The aim of this study was to assess the efficacy of pre-procedure urine microscopy, culture, and sensitivity in the prevention of urosepsis before routine flexible cystoscopies.
Methods: Retrospective data were collected from two tertiary hospitals in Queensland, Australia, namely Gold Coast University Hospital and Toowoomba Base Hospital. The rates of urosepsis admission within 2 weeks following flexible cystoscopic procedures were analyzed. Toowoomba Base Hospital implemented a protocol requiring pre-procedure urinalysis, whereas Gold Coast University Hospital did not. Microscopy results from cases of urosepsis readmission were examined to determine whether the causative organism had been identified in the pre-procedure urinalysis. The definition of urosepsis used in this study was based on the criteria provided by the electronic therapeutic guidelines (eTG).
Results: Over a one-year period, a total of 1659 procedures were performed at the two healthcare facilities, resulting in five readmissions due to urosepsis. Gold Coast University Hospital conducted 1022 cases, with three urosepsis readmissions, while Toowoomba Base Hospital performed 637 cases, with two urosepsis readmissions. The P-value was 0.93, indicating no significant difference in readmission rates and pre-procedure urinalysis. Interestingly, the urosepsis readmissions at Toowoomba Base Hospital did not correlate with the findings of the pre-procedure urinalysis, and no organisms were detected before the procedures in the readmitted cases.
Conclusion: Results suggest that there is no significant disparity in the use of urinalysis prior to flexible cystoscopies for the prevention of subsequent urosepsis. Further investigations involving centers implementing similar protocols are recommended to ascertain the necessity of pre-procedure urinalysis.
Extacorporeal shockwave therapy vs sham for treatment of chronic pelvic pain syndrome: midpoint analysis of a pilot study
Rene Gatsinga, Jin Yong, Juriya Bte Yatim, Esther Chua, Tricia Kuo, Professor Lay Guat Ng
Sgh, singapore, Singapore
Biography: Gatsinga is a resident physician at the SGH Department of Urology.
Introduction: An estimated 2–10% of men and 5–26% of women suffer from CP/CPPS1–3. Available treatment modalities offer limited demonstrable benefits4. We assess the efficacy and safety of ESWT in comparison with a sham procedure to treat CPPS.
Methods: We recruited patients meeting the NIH consensus criteria for CP/CPPS, aged 21–65 years. Participants were randomized to receive 12 weekly ESWT sessions or 6 sessions of a sham procedure then 6 of ESWT, in a double-blinded fashion. SF-36 for quality of life and NIH-Chronic Prostatitis Symptoms Index (NIH-CPSI) surveys were performed at 0, 8, and 14 weeks. Visual Analogue Score for pain survey was performed after each session.
Results: 25 patients have been recruited thus far. 11(44%) in the treatment and 13(56%) in the control arms. The SF-36 mean physical scores were 49.6, 51.0, and 53.9 at 0, 8, and 14 weeks, respectively, in the treatment group; and 55.9, 60.2, and 63.0 in the controls. The SF-36 mean composite mental scores were 42.2, 49.6, and 46.6 at 0, 8, and 14 weeks, respectively, in the treatment group; and 49.2, 54.9, and 54.2 in the controls. NIH-CPSI mean total scores were 42.2, 49.6, 46.6 at 0, 8, and 14 weeks, respectively, in the treatment group; and 49.2, 54.9, and 54.2 in the controls. Mean VAS score ranged 4.5–6.1. No adverse events were reported.
Conclusion: ESWT is a non-invasive treatment modality that may have a beneficial effect in the care of patients with CP/CPPS. Continued observation is necessary to assess long-term safety and efficacy.
Contemporary management of urethral stricture disease translated through fellowship training in a single tertiary centre
Clarissa Gurbani, Bellamy Brodie, Lau Weida
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Introduction: Recent years have seen a shift towards urethroplasty as a treatment of choice for urethral strictures due to the limitations of endoscopic management. We report our clinical outcomes pre- and post-fellowship reconstructive training for patients treated with endoscopic vs reconstructive surgery in our institution.
Methods: We performed a retrospective review of male patients who underwent treatment of stricture disease from 1 September 2016 to 30 September 2022 (pre-fellowship being September 2016 to 2019, and post-fellowship defined as September 2019 to 2022). Parameters included stricture characteristics (aetiology, location, length, cystoscopic findings), investigations (Qmax and PVRU at 0, 3, 6 and 12 months, urethrogram findings) and treatment modality (urethral dilatation, optical urethrotomy, urethroplasty).
Results: In total, 69 patients with a mean age of 56.9 ± 16.2 years underwent surgical treatment for urethral stricture. In the post-fellowship cohort, more patients underwent urethroplasty over endoscopic surgery (ratio 1:1.1 in the post-cohort, vs 1:6.4 in the pre-cohort), with an overall patency rate of 93.3%.15 urethroplasties were performed in the post-fellowship group (including 2 patients in the pre-fellowship cohort who had failed endoscopic treatment), compared to 5 in the pre-cohort. Qmax at 3 months was 18.9 mL/s for those who underwent urethroplasty vs 17.4 mL/s for the post-fellowship endoscopic cohort.
Conclusion: Expertise in reconstructive surgery gained via specialist fellowship training has permitted a larger patient cohort the option of reconstructive surgery, thereby resulting in positive clinical outcomes and low rates of recurrence.
Adopting machine vision augmentation to detect detrusor instability in overactive bladder: a frontier of artificial intelligence application in functional urology
Yuguang Tan, Shauna Woo, Jin Yong, Mark Kei Fong Wong, A/Lay Guat Ng
Singapore General Hospital, Singhealth, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Singhealth Urology Resident.
Overactive bladder (OAB) is an increasingly prevalent urological condition. Routine urodynamics study (UDS) is invasive, inconsistent and impractical in every outpatient setting. We aim to prove that detrusor instability in OAB can be identified based on keypoint movements of the vascular network of the detrusor, using our novel cystoscopy-based machine vision software.
We prospectively collected 158 cystoscopy videos. This was filtered for significant artefacts, leaving 109 cystoscopy videos (31 UDS confirmed DI, 78 non-OAB). Thereafter, videos were enhanced to improve resolution and enlarge the vascular network on the detrusor. Mosaic stitching and 3D Mapping was performed to stitch frames into a large panoramic 3D sphere. The vascular network underwent UNet Segmentation to create keypoints for analysis. Finally, the movement of these keypoints over time was generated into a heat map using Keypoint Motion Spectra, as a surrogate for areas of detrusor microcontraction.
Results demonstrated a greater amount of keypoint movements in the OAB group. Combined heatmap also evidenced a greater amount of movement per frame in each cystoscopy video in the OAB group. This is reiterated numerically by the greater median keypoint deviations per frame in the OAB group of 58.42 compared to 28.63 in the non-OAB group (Fig. 2).
Our novel machine vision augmentation model yields promising results in identifying DI in OAB patients, using movements of keypoints on the blood vessel network in our cystoscopy-based software. Differentiating this degree of movement can potentially allow for diagnosis of OAB, as well as potentially allow for targeted treatment in the future.
Free-hand TRUS for transperineal gold seed and rectal spacer placement prior to radiation treatment – a video case report
Saiduzzaman B M, Rene Gatsinga, Jeffrey Tuan, John Yuen, Kenneth Chen, Kae Jack Tay
Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Passed MBBS from Mymensingh Medical School, Bangladesh on 2011. Completed urology Training from BSM Medical University, Dhaka, Bangladesh on 2020. Working as a clinical Fellow at Singapore General Hospital.
Objective: Gold seeds help to track the prostate and rectal spacers reduce rectal toxicity from radiation therapy for prostate cancer. Conventionally, transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) probe is mounted on stepper. We introduce the concept of Free-hand TRUS probe for gold seed and rectal spacer insertion, designed to enhance feasibility and accessibility of procedure in various settings. We herein report a case to show the technique and safety of Free-hand TRUS for Transperineal gold seed and rectal spacer placement.
Materials and Methods: This operation was performed under GA in the lithotomy position. A Free-hand TRUS was used to localize and image the prostate. TRUS probe was held using non-dominant left hand while needle insertion was performed by right hand. Three gold seeds were inserted into the left base and apex, and the right mid-gland prostate. Denonvillier space was identified using Free-hand TRUS and 17 gauge needle is advanced to level of mid-gland. The position was confirmed and hydro-dissection was performed using saline. Ten milliliters SpaceOAR Hydrogel was injected under direct guidance. The thickness of rectal spacer deposited was measured and position confirmed by DRE.
Results: The total operative time was 10 min. Rectal space created measured on ultrasound −10 mm. He was discharged on the same day of the operation. No short-term complications were recorded. Post-operative MRI showed satisfactory SpaceOAR position rectal spacing retained.
Conclusion: Free-hand TRUS guided insertion of gold seeds and rectal spacer is feasible, safe and simple. It potentially allows procedures under local anaesthesia in ambulatory or clinic settings.
A novel clinical prostate score (CLIPS) for minimally invasive therapy (MIST) of Prostate
Abner Quek, Woon Chau Tsang
National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Biography: Abner is currently a medical officer with MOHH.
Urodynamics study is the gold standard diagnosing bladder outlet obstruction in patients with prostate enlargement. It is invasive and costly procedure. LUTS alone is not a good indicator for BOO. MIST has gained popularity as alternatives to TURP with acceptable functional outcomes. Rosier et al promoted a novel clinical prostate score (CLIPS) based on prostate volume (PV) and 3× maximum flow rate (Qmax) with a sensitivity of 88% for patients with no evidence of BOO based on urodynamics study. PV would not change after MIST. We aimed to evaluate the utility of CLIPS to determine functional voiding outcomes and uroflow (UF) parameters for patients treated with MIST.
From 2020 to 2022, we collected prospective single-centre data of consecutive patients who underwent MIST (Prostate Urethral Lift (PUL) and REZUM). Assessment was done at 1,3 and 12 months for PV, International Prostate Symptom Score, Quality of life and International Index of Erectile Function questionnaires and UF parameters – QMax, voided volume and post void residual volume. Patients were stratified according to CLIPS – Patients were considered to have BOO if 3xQMax was less than the prostate volume and vice vera. Analysis was done using student t-test.
Functional questionnaires were unable to differentiate between patients with or without BOO. As there were clinically significant improvement in UF parameters between these 2 groups, CLIPS provided a useful novel tool to assess patient's suitability for MIST without doing urodynamics studies. Further longer term studies would be required to determine the usefulness of CLIPS.
Low-dose 500 mg abiraterone acetate achieved effective suppression of androgen synthesis in prostate cancer patients in a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study
Arshvin Kesavan1, Wang Ziteng3, Yichen Yao3, Professor Eric Chun Yong Chan3, Revathi Periaswami2, Sister Poh Choo Toh1, Qing Hui Wu1, Woon Chau Tsang1, Gloria Hui Jia Chan4, Yugarajah Asokumaran4, Alvin Seng Cheong Wong4, Patrick Wong5, Felicia Lim5, Edmund Chiong1,2
1Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Surgery, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore; 3Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore; 4Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Cancer Institute; 5Department of Pharmacy, National University Hospital
Biography: An alumnus of both Raffles Institution and Raffles Junior College, Arshvin Kesavan studied Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS) where he graduated on the Dean's List with a Book Prize and Distinction in Surgery. He completed his surgical training at the National University Health System, serving as the Urology Chief Resident in his final year. Arshvin was awarded the Gold Medal for achieving the highest score in the Academy of Medicine Urology Specialist Examination. He was also the top scorer for the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow Urology Specialist Examination. Arshvin completed a Masters in Clinical Investigation under the MOH, Healthcare Research Scholarship with numerous publications in international journals and several research grants. He is a lecturer and examiner at the NUS, School of Medicine. Outside of his Urological practice, Arshvin is actively involved in National Service and continues to serve as an officer in the Commando Formation.
Introduction: Abiraterone acetate (AA) is approved for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. The current 1000 mg AA dosage regimen was developed based on the maximal tolerated dose paradigm. We previously reported the strong tight binding of abiraterone to its cytochrome P450 17A1 target and posited that equipotent reduction of plasma steroidal efficacy biomarkers could be achieved at lower doses of abiraterone. To investigate abiraterone's optimal dosing, we initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial of low-dose 500 mg AA.
Materials and Methods: Plasma samples from 9 prostate cancer patients on a 500 mg fasted dose of abiraterone were collected at stipulated time points throughout a 12-week visit. The samples from 3 patients were preliminarily analyzed for plasma levels of abiraterone, androstenedione, testosterone, cortisol, dehydroepiandrosterone-sulfate (DHEA-S) and prostate-specific antigen (PSA).
Results: At 500 mg, the systemic exposure (AUClast) of AA was proportionally lower when compared to the 1000 mg dose, whilst achieving an equivalent reduction in DHEA-S levels from a baseline of 476 ng/mL to 12.3 ng/mL. Other biomarkers of efficacy, androstenedione, testosterone and PSA levels were also decreased equivalently while cortisol levels remained stable.
Conclusions: Our results show that 500 mg AA fasted dosing achieves effective suppression of androgen synthesis and PSA levels, while preserving cortisol levels. Our preliminary results show potential to change the dosing paradigm of AA from 1000 mg to 500 mg daily, allowing for more cost effective yet equal oncological and safety outcomes.
Radiomics in kidney transplantation: systematic review of current applications, limitations, and future directions
Ee Jean Lim1, Jie Yen1, Khi Yung Fong2, Ho Yee Tiong3, Edwin Jonathan Aslim1, Professor Lay Guat Ng1, Vineeet Gauhar4, Valerie Huei Li Gan1,5
1Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 2Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore; 3Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 4Department of Urology, Ng Teng Fong Hospital, Singapore, Singapore, Singapore; 5SingHealth Duke-NUS Transplant Centre, Singapore
Radiomics is increasingly applied to the diagnosis, management, and outcome prediction of various urological conditions. The purpose of this scoping review is to evaluate the current evidence of the application of radiomics in kidney transplantation, especially its utility in diagnostics and therapeutics. An electronic literature search on radiomics in the setting of transplantation was conducted on PubMed, EMBASE, and Scopus from inception to 23 September 2022. A total of 16 studies were included. The most widely studied clinical utility of radiomics in kidney transplantation is its use as an adjunct to diagnose rejection, potentially reducing the need for unnecessary biopsies or guiding decisions for earlier biopsies to optimize graft survival. Technology such as Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a non-invasive procedure to build high-resolution optical cross-section images of the kidney cortex in situ and in real-time, which can provide histopathological information of donor kidney candidates for transplantation and to predict post-transplant function. This review shows that while radiomics in kidney transplant is still in its infancy, it has the potential for large-scale implementation. Its greatest potential lies in the correlation with conventional established diagnostic evaluation for living donors and potential in predicting and detecting rejection post operatively.