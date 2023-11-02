1Lee Kong Chian School Of Medicine, Singapore, Singapore; 2Department of Urology, National University Hospital, Singapore, Singapore; 3Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Singapore, Singapore

Biography: Nicholas is a medical student from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. He is interested in Urology, and is keen in pursuing research in the realm of not just Urology but medical education as well.

With an increasing reliance on online sources for medical information, we studied the quality and completeness of health literacy videos on TikTok regarding BPH.

A cross-sectional systematic evaluation of TikTok videos using the search term “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia” was performed on 14th April 2023, resulting in 49 included patient information and educational videos. The videos were then analysed by two reviewers and scored using two instruments: the DISCERN instrument and a completeness analysis.

Of the 49 videos, 38 were created by healthcare professionals (HCPs). The average length of each video was 62.7 ± 59.3 s, with a large average number of total views (24990.1 ± 109534.9). The DISCERN score trended higher in every category in videos published by HCPs as compared to non-HCPs, with HCPs providing a statistically significant increase in reliability (19.0, 14.6, P < 0.05) and total score (29.4, 23, P < 0.05). Majority of videos were deemed as poor or worse (91.8%), some fair (8.2%), with no videos reaching the good or excellent range. The completeness of the videos’ content were also evaluated across 5 categories with an average score of 2.53 ± 2.1 out of the maximum 12. The DISCERN scores did not correlate with the degree of completeness of the videos (r = 0.226).

BPH videos on TikTok has a wide reach, but the videos are mostly of low quality and completeness. Future videos should be made with quality and completeness in mind given the large viewership. Further research is required to evaluate the extent of BPH misinformation and its impact on patients.