Transincisional quadratus lumborum block in laparoscopic and robotic renal surgery: a novel approach
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16187.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16187-sup-0001-VideoS1.mp4MPEG-4 video, 306.6 MB
|
Video S1: "Transincisional quadratus lumborum block in right laparoscopic retroperitoneal adrenalectomy: step-by-step guide."
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.