A phase II trial of nivolumab followed by ipilimumab and nivolumab in advanced non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate the efficacy of sequential treatment with ipilimumab and nivolumab following progression on nivolumab monotherapy in individuals with advanced, non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC).
Materials and Methods
UNISoN (ANZUP1602; NCT03177239) was an open-label, single-arm, phase 2 clinical trial that recruited adults with immunotherapy-naïve, advanced nccRCC. Participants received nivolumab 240 mg i.v. two-weekly for up to 12 months (Part 1), followed by sequential addition of ipilimumab 1 mg/kg three-weekly for four doses to nivolumab if disease progression occurred during treatment (Part 2). The primary endpoint was objective tumour response rate (OTRR) and secondary endpoints included duration of response (DOR), progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS), and toxicity (treatment-related adverse events).
Results
A total of 83 participants were eligible for Part 1, including people with papillary (37/83, 45%), chromophobe (15/83, 18%) and other nccRCC subtypes (31/83, 37%); 41 participants enrolled in Part 2. The median (range) follow-up was 22 (16–30) months. In Part 1, the OTRR was 16.9% (95% confidence interval [CI] 9.5–26.7), the median DOR was 20.7 months (95% CI 3.7-not reached) and the median PFS was 4.0 months (95% CI 3.6–7.4). Treatment-related adverse events were reported in 71% of participants; 19% were grade 3 or 4. For participants who enrolled in Part 2, the OTRR was 10%; the median DOR was 13.5 months (95% CI 4.8–19.7) and the median PFS 2.6 months (95% CI 2.2–3.8). Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 80% of these participants; 49% had grade 3, 4 or 5. The median OS was 24 months (95% CI 16–28) from time of enrolment in Part 1.
Conclusions
Nivolumab monotherapy had a modest effect overall, with a few participants experiencing a long DOR. Sequential combination immunotherapy by addition of ipilimumab in the context of disease progression to nivolumab in nccRCC is not supported by this study, with only a minority of participants benefiting from this strategy.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16190-sup-0001-Tables.pdfPDF document, 165 KB
|
Table S1 Best overall response per RECIST v1.1 to nivolumab monotherapy by histological subtype.
Table S2 Summary of relevant trials in nccRCC.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , et al. Conditional survival and long-term efficacy with nivolumab plus ipilimumab versus sunitinib in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Cancer 2022; 128: 2085–2097
10.1002/cncr.34180 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , et al. Nivolumab versus Everolimus in advanced renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2015; 373: 1803–1813
10.1056/NEJMoa1510665 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , et al. Nivolumab plus ipilimumab versus sunitinib in advanced renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2018; 378: 1277–1290
10.1056/NEJMoa1712126 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. Nivolumab plus cabozantinib versus sunitinib for advanced renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2021; 384: 829–841
10.1056/NEJMoa2026982 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. Lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab or everolimus for advanced renal cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2021; 384: 1289–1300
10.1056/NEJMoa2035716 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , et al. Metastatic non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma treated with targeted therapy agents: characterization of survival outcome and application of the international mRCC database consortium criteria. Cancer 2013; 119: 2999–3006
10.1002/cncr.28151 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7. Anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) antibody nivolumab leads to a dramatic and rapid response in papillary renal cell carcinoma with sarcomatoid and rhabdoid features. Eur Urol 2015; 68: 912–914
10.1016/j.eururo.2015.07.008 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , . Anti-programmed death receptor 1 blockade induces clinical response in a patient with metastatic collecting duct carcinoma. Clin Genitourin Cancer 2016; 14: e431–e434
10.1016/j.clgc.2016.02.013 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , et al. Clinical activity of nivolumab in patients with non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma. J Immunother Cancer 2018; 6: 9
10.1186/s40425-018-0319-9 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , et al. The clinical activity of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in metastatic non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Cancer Immunol Res 2018; 6: 758–765
10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-17-0475 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 11, , et al. A multicenter retrospective study of nivolumab monotherapy in previously treated metastatic renal cell carcinoma patients: interim analysis of Japanese real-world data. Int J Clin Oncol 2020; 25: 1533–1542
10.1007/s10147-020-01692-z CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , et al. Systemic therapy for non-clear cell renal cell carcinomas: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Eur Urol 2015; 67: 740–749
10.1016/j.eururo.2014.05.010 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , , , . The 2016 WHO classification of tumours of the urinary system and male genital organs-part a: renal, penile, and testicular tumours. Eur Urol 2016; 70: 93–105
10.1016/j.eururo.2016.02.029 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, , et al. A systematic review of immune checkpoint inhibitors in non-clear-cell renal cancer. Kidney Cancer 2022; 6: 115–127
10.3233/KCA-210012 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 15, , . PD-1/PD-L1 blockade in renal cell cancer. Expert Rev Clin Immunol 2017; 13: 77–84
10.1080/1744666X.2016.1214575 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , et al. Safety and efficacy of nivolumab in patients with advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma: results from the phase IIIb/IV CheckMate 374 study. Clin Genitourin Cancer 2020; 18: 461–468.e3
10.1016/j.clgc.2020.05.006 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , et al. Nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC): safety and efficacy from CheckMate 920. J Clin Oncol 2021; 39: 309
10.1200/JCO.2021.39.6_suppl.309 Google Scholar
- 18, , et al. Open-label, single-arm, phase II study of pembrolizumab monotherapy as first-line therapy in patients with advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma. J Clin Oncol 2021; 39: 1029–1039
10.1200/JCO.20.02365 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 19, , et al. CALYPSO: a three-arm randomized phase II study of durvalumab alone or with savolitinib or tremelimumab in previously treated advanced clear cell renal cancer. J Clin Oncol 2022; 40(17_suppl): LBA4503
10.1200/JCO.2022.40.17_suppl.LBA4503 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, , et al. Phase II trial of cabozantinib plus nivolumab in patients with non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma and genomic correlates. J Clin Oncol 2022; 40: 2333–2341
10.1200/JCO.21.01944 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , et al. Pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib as first-line therapy for advanced non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (KEYNOTE-B61): a single-arm, multicentre, phase 2 trial. Lancet Oncol 2023; 24: 881–891
10.1016/S1470-2045(23)00276-0 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 22. Drug costs: acquisition costs are critical but not the entire story of financial toxicity. BJU Int 2023; 132: 115–116
10.1111/bju.16092 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 23, , et al. Optimized management of nivolumab and ipilimumab in advanced renal cell carcinoma: a response-based phase II study (OMNIVORE). J Clin Oncol 2020; 38: 4240–4248
10.1200/JCO.20.02295 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , et al. Phase II study of nivolumab and salvage nivolumab/ipilimumab in treatment-naive patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (HCRN GU16-260-cohort a). J Clin Oncol 2022; 40: 2913–2923
10.1200/JCO.21.02938 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 25, , et al. Efficacy and toxicity of treatment with the anti-CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab in patients with metastatic melanoma after prior anti-PD-1 therapy. Br J Cancer 2016; 114: 1084–1089
10.1038/bjc.2016.107 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26, , et al. Efficacy of nivolumab/ipilimumab in patients with initial or late progression with nivolumab: updated analysis of a tailored approach in advanced renal cell carcinoma (TITAN-RCC). J Clin Oncol 2021; 39: 4576
10.1200/JCO.2021.39.15_suppl.4576 Google Scholar
- 27, , et al. Everolimus versus sunitinib for patients with metastatic non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ASPEN): a multicentre, open-label, randomised phase 2 trial. Lancet Oncol 2016; 17: 378–388
10.1016/S1470-2045(15)00515-X CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 28, , et al. Crizotinib achieves long-lasting disease control in advanced papillary renal-cell carcinoma type 1 patients with MET mutations or amplification. EORTC 90101 CREATE trial. Eur J Cancer 2017; 87: 147–163
10.1016/j.ejca.2017.10.014 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 29, , et al. Cabozantinib in advanced non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma: a multicentre, retrospective, cohort study. Lancet Oncol 2019; 20: 581–590
10.1016/S1470-2045(18)30907-0 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 30, , et al. Efficacy of savolitinib vs sunitinib in patients with MET-driven papillary renal cell carcinoma: the SAVOIR phase 3 randomized clinical trial. JAMA Oncol 2020; 6: 1247–1255
10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2218 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 31, , et al. A comparison of sunitinib with cabozantinib, crizotinib, and savolitinib for treatment of advanced papillary renal cell carcinoma: a randomised, open-label, phase 2 trial. Lancet 2021; 397: 695–703
10.1016/S0140-6736(21)00152-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 32, , et al. A single-arm, multicenter, phase 2 study of lenvatinib plus everolimus in patients with advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Eur Urol 2021; 80: 162–170
10.1016/j.eururo.2021.03.015 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 33, , et al. ESMO clinical practice guideline update on the use of immunotherapy in early stage and advanced renal cell carcinoma. Ann Oncol 2021; 32: 1511–1519
10.1016/j.annonc.2021.09.014 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 34 National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Kidney Cancer, Version 1.2024 [cited 2023 Sep 14]. Available at: https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/kidney.pdf
- 35, , et al. Nivolumab plus cabozantinib in patients with non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma: updated results from a phase 2 trial. J Clin Oncol 2023; 41(16_suppl): 4537
10.1200/JCO.2023.41.16_suppl.4537 Google Scholar
- 36, , . Immunotherapy toxicity: identification and management. Breast Cancer Res Treat 2022; 192: 1–17
10.1007/s10549-021-06480-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 37, , et al. Recommendations for the management of rare kidney cancers. Eur Urol 2017; 72: 974–983
10.1016/j.eururo.2017.06.040 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar