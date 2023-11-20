BJU International
Volume 133, Issue S3 p. 57-67
Original Article

A phase II trial of nivolumab followed by ipilimumab and nivolumab in advanced non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma

Ciara Conduit

Ciara Conduit

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Ian D. Davis

Ian D. Davis

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Eastern Health Clinical School, Monash University, Box Hill, VIC, Australia

Eastern Health, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Jeffrey C. Goh

Jeffrey C. Goh

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Herston, QLD, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Ganessan Kichenadasse

Ganessan Kichenadasse

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Flinders Centre for Innovation in Cancer, Flinders Medical Centre, Bedford Park, SA, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Howard Gurney

Howard Gurney

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Macquarie University, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Carole A. Harris

Carole A. Harris

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

St George Hospital Cancer Care Centre, Kogarah, NSW, Australia

University of NSW South Wales, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
David Pook

David Pook

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Monash Health, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Laurence Krieger

Laurence Krieger

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

GenesisCare North Shore, St Leonards, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Francis Parnis

Francis Parnis

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Adelaide Cancer Centre, Kurralta Park, SA, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Craig Underhill

Craig Underhill

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Border Medical Oncology Research Unit, Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, East Albury, NSW, Australia

Rural Medical School, Albury Campus, University of New South Wales, Albury-Wodonga, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Diana Adams

Diana Adams

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Macarthur Cancer Therapy Centre, Campbelltown, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Felicia Roncolato

Felicia Roncolato

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Macarthur Cancer Therapy Centre, Campbelltown, NSW, Australia

NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre, University of Sydney, Camperdown, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

St Vincent's Hospital Sydney, Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Tom Ferguson

Tom Ferguson

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Fiona Stanley Hospital, Perth, WA, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Prashanth Prithviraj

Prashanth Prithviraj

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Ballarat Oncology and Haematology Services, Ballarat, VIC, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Michelle Morris

Michelle Morris

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, QLD, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Michelle Harrison

Michelle Harrison

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Hunters Hill, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Stephen Begbie

Stephen Begbie

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

North Coast Cancer Institute, Port Macquarie Base Hospital, Port Macquarie, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Elizabeth Hovey

Elizabeth Hovey

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Nelune Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Prince of Wales Hospital, Randwick, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Faculty of Medicine, University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Mathew George

Mathew George

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Northwest Cancer Centre, Tamworth Hospital, Tamworth, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Elizabeth C. Liow

Elizabeth C. Liow

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Monash Health, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Emma K. Link

Emma K. Link

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Centre for Biostatistics and Clinical Trials (BaCT), Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Margaret McJannett

Margaret McJannett

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Craig Gedye

Corresponding Author

Craig Gedye

Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP), Sydney, NSW, Australia

Calvary Mater Newcastle, Waratah, NSW, Australia

Correspondence: Craig Gedye, Calvary Mater Newcastle, Edith St, Waratah, NSW 2298, Australia.

e-mail: [email protected]

Search for more papers by this author
on behalf of the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP)

the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP)

Search for more papers by this author
the UNISoN Investigators

the UNISoN Investigators

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 20 November 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16190

Abstract

Objective

To evaluate the efficacy of sequential treatment with ipilimumab and nivolumab following progression on nivolumab monotherapy in individuals with advanced, non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC).

Materials and Methods

UNISoN (ANZUP1602; NCT03177239) was an open-label, single-arm, phase 2 clinical trial that recruited adults with immunotherapy-naïve, advanced nccRCC. Participants received nivolumab 240 mg i.v. two-weekly for up to 12 months (Part 1), followed by sequential addition of ipilimumab 1 mg/kg three-weekly for four doses to nivolumab if disease progression occurred during treatment (Part 2). The primary endpoint was objective tumour response rate (OTRR) and secondary endpoints included duration of response (DOR), progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS), and toxicity (treatment-related adverse events).

Results

A total of 83 participants were eligible for Part 1, including people with papillary (37/83, 45%), chromophobe (15/83, 18%) and other nccRCC subtypes (31/83, 37%); 41 participants enrolled in Part 2. The median (range) follow-up was 22 (16–30) months. In Part 1, the OTRR was 16.9% (95% confidence interval [CI] 9.5–26.7), the median DOR was 20.7 months (95% CI 3.7-not reached) and the median PFS was 4.0 months (95% CI 3.6–7.4). Treatment-related adverse events were reported in 71% of participants; 19% were grade 3 or 4. For participants who enrolled in Part 2, the OTRR was 10%; the median DOR was 13.5 months (95% CI 4.8–19.7) and the median PFS 2.6 months (95% CI 2.2–3.8). Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 80% of these participants; 49% had grade 3, 4 or 5. The median OS was 24 months (95% CI 16–28) from time of enrolment in Part 1.

Conclusions

Nivolumab monotherapy had a modest effect overall, with a few participants experiencing a long DOR. Sequential combination immunotherapy by addition of ipilimumab in the context of disease progression to nivolumab in nccRCC is not supported by this study, with only a minority of participants benefiting from this strategy.