Trends in day-case bladder outflow obstruction surgery: A study using Hospital Episode Statistics

Objectives: To describe the contemporary evolution of day-case bladder outflow obstruction (BOO) surgery in England

To profile day-case BOO surgery practices across England in terms of the types of operations performed and their safety.

Materials and methods: This is a retrospective observational analysis of Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) and UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) data. All 111,043 recorded operations across 117 hospital trusts over 66 months from 1st January 2017 to 30th June 2022 were obtained. Operations were identified as one of; transurethral resection of prostate (TURP), LASER ablation or enucleation (LASER), vapour therapy (VAPOUR), prostatic urethral lift (PUL), or bladder neck incision (BNI). Monthly day-case rate (DCR) trends were plotted across the study period. Descriptive data, DCRs, and 30-day hospital readmissions (30DR) were analysed for each operation. Multilevel regression modelling with mixed-effects was performed to determine whether day-case surgery was associated with higher 30DR.

Results: Day-case patients were younger with fewer comorbidities. Time series analysis showed a linear DCR increase from 8.3% (Jan-2017) to 21.0% (June-2022). DCRs improved for 92/117 trusts for 2021/22 compared with 2017. Three of the six trusts with highest DCRs performed predominantly day-case TURP, and the other three LASER surgery. Nationally, PUL and vapour surgery had highest DCR (80.9% and 38.1%). Most inpatient operations were TURP. Multilevel regression modelling found reduced odds of 30DR after day-case BOO surgery (all operations pooled), no difference for day-case vs inpatient TURP, and reduced odds following day-case LASER operations.