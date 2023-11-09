BJU International
Accepted Articles
Review

Sperm retrieval rate and patient factors in AZFc microdeletion azoospermia: a systematic review

Zhong-Yu Jiao

Zhong-Yu Jiao

Department of Urology, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, 100191 China

Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, 100083 China

The authors consider that the first two authors should be regarded as joint First Authors

Search for more papers by this author
Mao-Ran Li

Mao-Ran Li

Department of Urology, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, 100191 China

Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, 100083 China

The authors consider that the first two authors should be regarded as joint First Authors

Search for more papers by this author
Lin Zhuo

Lin Zhuo

Research Center of Clinical Epidemiology, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, 100191 China

Search for more papers by this author
Yang-Yi Fang

Yang-Yi Fang

Department of Urology, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, 100191 China

Search for more papers by this author
Jia-Yuan Pan

Jia-Yuan Pan

Department of Urology, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, 100191 China

Search for more papers by this author
Kai Hong

Corresponding Author

Kai Hong

Department of Urology, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, 100191 China

Center for Reproductive Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, 100191 China

National Clinical Research Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology (Peking University Third Hospital), Beijing, 100191 China

Key Laboratory of Assisted Reproduction (Peking University), Ministry of Education, Beijing, 100191 China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Reproductive Endocrinology and Assisted Reproductive Technology, Beijing, 100191 China

Correspondence: Email address: e-mail: [email protected] (Kai Hong)Search for more papers by this author
First published: 09 November 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16205

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16205.

Abstract

Objective

To reveal the overall sperm retrieval rate and range in AZFc microdeletion azoospermic patients by microdissection testicular sperm extraction (mTESE), and discuss the differences of preoperative patient factors among studies with various sperm retrieval rate (SRR).

Materials and methods

We searched PubMed, Web of Science and Embase until February 2023. All studies reporting SRR by mTESE and required parameters of patients with AZFc microdeletions were included. The primary outcome was SRR and, if available, pregnancy rate (PR) and live birth rate (LBR) after intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) were also investigated as secondary outcomes.

Results

Eventually 11 cohort studies were included in this review. A total number of 441 patients underwent TESE and 275 of them obtained sperm, reaching an overall SRR of 62.4%. The SRRs among studies had a wide range from 25.0% to 85.7%. The studies reporting higher SRRs generally had higher mean ages, FSHs and testosterones. Only four studies provided practical data on pregnancies and live-born children of patients with AZFc microdeletions, so the overall PR and LBR were unavailable.

Conclusions

The overall SRR of AZFc microdeletion azoospermic patients was around 62.4%. The effect of patient factors in sperm retrieval needs further evidence in future work.