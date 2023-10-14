Perspectives on technology: To use or to reuse, that is the endoscopic question – a systematic review of single-use endoscopes

Introduction There is a growing interest in single-use endoscopes within urology, with multiple new devices now available. Although these devices have been evaluated to show efficacy on benchtop-models, there is a paucity of data comparing clinical outcomes. The aim of this meta-analysis was to compare clinical outcomes of single-use endoscopes to reusable endoscopes to better define their role within urology.

Methods A systematic search of electronic databases was performed. All studies comparing clinical outcomes of participants undergoing urological procedures with single-use endoscopes to those treated with reusable endoscopes were included. Results are reported in accordance with the PRISMA 2020 statement.

Results Twenty-one studies on 3943 participants were identified. Six different single-use flexible ureteroscopes and two different single-use flexible cystoscopes were assessed. There were no differences in mean post-operative infection rates (4.0% vs 4.4%, p=0.87) or overall complication rates (11.5% vs 11.9%, p=0.88) between single-use and reusable endoscopes. For patients undergoing flexible ureteroscopy there were no differences in operative time (mean difference -0.05 minutes, p=0.96), hospital length of stay (mean difference 0.06 days, p=0.18), or stone-free rates (74% vs 74.3%, p=0.54) between the single-use and reusable flexible ureteroscope groups.