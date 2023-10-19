BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article
Open Access

PSMA-PET in Addition to mpMRI and Biopsies to Select Prostate Cancer Patients for Focal Therapy

Bart Geboers MD

Corresponding Author

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Amsterdam UMC (location VUmc), Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Dennie Meijer MD

Amsterdam UMC (location VUmc), Department of Urology, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

William Counter MBBS

St. Vincent's hospital, Department of Theranostics and Nuclear medicine, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Alexandar Blazevski MBBS

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

James Thompson MBBS; PhD

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. George Hospital, Department of Urology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Paul Doan MBBS

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

William Gondoputro MBBS

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Athos Katelaris MBBS

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Anne-Maree Haynes RN

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Warick Delprado MBBS

Douglas Hanly Moir Pathology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Gordon O'Neill MBBS

St. Vincent's Hospital and Private Clinic, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Carlo Yuen MBBS

St. Vincent's Hospital and Private Clinic, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Andre N. Vis MD; PhD

Amsterdam UMC (location VUmc), Department of Urology, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Pim J. Van Leeuwen MD; PhD

Antoni van Leeuwenhoek - Netherlands Cancer Institute, Department of Urology, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Bao Ho MD

St. Vincent's hospital, Department of Theranostics and Nuclear medicine, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Victor Liu MD

St. Vincent's hospital, Department of Theranostics and Nuclear medicine, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Jonathan Lee MD

St. Vincent's hospital, Department of Theranostics and Nuclear medicine, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Maarten L. Donswijk MD; PhD

Antoni van Leeuwenhoek - Netherlands Cancer Institute, Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Daniela Oprea-Lager MD; PhD

Amsterdam UMC (location VUmc), Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Matthijs J. Scheltema MD; PhD

Garvan Institute of Medical Research & The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Amsterdam UMC (location VUmc), Department of Urology, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Louise Emmett MBBS; PhD

St. Vincent's hospital, Department of Theranostics and Nuclear medicine, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Phillip D. Stricker MBBS

St. Vincent's Prostate Cancer Research Centre, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

St. Vincent's Hospital and Private Clinic, Department of Urology, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW, Australia

First published: 19 October 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16207

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16207.

Abstract

Objective

To evaluate the additional value of prostate-specific membrane antigen - positron emission tomography (PSMA-PET) to conventional diagnostic tools to select patients for hemi-ablative Focal Therapy (FT).

Patients and Methods

We performed a retrospective analysis on a multi-center cohort (private and institutional) of 138 patients that underwent multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI), PSMA-PET, and systematic biopsies prior to Radical Prostatectomy (RP) between January 2011 to July 2021. Patients were eligible when they met the consensus criteria for FT: PSA <15 ng/mL, clinical/radiological T stage ≤T2b, and international society of pathology (ISUP) grade 2-3. CsPCa was defined as ISUP grade ≥2, extra capsular extension >0.5mm or seminal vesicle involvement at final histopathology. The diagnostic accuracy of mpMRI, systematic biopsies and PSMA-PET for csPCa (separate and combined) was calculated within a 4-quadrant prostate model by receiver-operating characteristic and 2x2 contingency analysis. Additionally, it was assessed whether the diagnostic tools correctly identified patients suitable for hemi-ablative FT.

Results

In total 552 prostate quadrants were analyzed and 272 (49%) contained csPCa on final histopathology. The AUC, sensitivity, specificity, PPV, and NPV for csPCa were 0.79, 75%, 83%, 81%, and 77% for combined mpMRI and systematic biopsies, and improved after addition of PSMA-PET to 0.84, 87%, 80%, 81%, and 86% respectively (p<0.001). On final histopathology 46/138 (33%) patients were not suitable for hemi-ablative FT. Addition of PSMA-PET correctly identified 26/46 (57%) non-suitable patients and resulted in 4/138 (3%) false positive exclusions.

Conclusions

Addition of PSMA-PET to the conventional workup by mpMRI and systematic biopsies could improve selection for hemi-ablative FT and guide exclusion of patients for whom whole gland treatments might be a more suitable treatment option.