PSMA-PET in Addition to mpMRI and Biopsies to Select Prostate Cancer Patients for Focal Therapy

Objective To evaluate the additional value of prostate-specific membrane antigen - positron emission tomography (PSMA-PET) to conventional diagnostic tools to select patients for hemi-ablative Focal Therapy (FT).

Patients and Methods We performed a retrospective analysis on a multi-center cohort (private and institutional) of 138 patients that underwent multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI), PSMA-PET, and systematic biopsies prior to Radical Prostatectomy (RP) between January 2011 to July 2021. Patients were eligible when they met the consensus criteria for FT: PSA <15 ng/mL, clinical/radiological T stage ≤T2b, and international society of pathology (ISUP) grade 2-3. CsPCa was defined as ISUP grade ≥2, extra capsular extension >0.5mm or seminal vesicle involvement at final histopathology. The diagnostic accuracy of mpMRI, systematic biopsies and PSMA-PET for csPCa (separate and combined) was calculated within a 4-quadrant prostate model by receiver-operating characteristic and 2x2 contingency analysis. Additionally, it was assessed whether the diagnostic tools correctly identified patients suitable for hemi-ablative FT.

Results In total 552 prostate quadrants were analyzed and 272 (49%) contained csPCa on final histopathology. The AUC, sensitivity, specificity, PPV, and NPV for csPCa were 0.79, 75%, 83%, 81%, and 77% for combined mpMRI and systematic biopsies, and improved after addition of PSMA-PET to 0.84, 87%, 80%, 81%, and 86% respectively (p<0.001). On final histopathology 46/138 (33%) patients were not suitable for hemi-ablative FT. Addition of PSMA-PET correctly identified 26/46 (57%) non-suitable patients and resulted in 4/138 (3%) false positive exclusions.