PSMA-PET in Addition to mpMRI and Biopsies to Select Prostate Cancer Patients for Focal Therapy
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16207.
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate the additional value of prostate-specific membrane antigen - positron emission tomography (PSMA-PET) to conventional diagnostic tools to select patients for hemi-ablative Focal Therapy (FT).
Patients and Methods
We performed a retrospective analysis on a multi-center cohort (private and institutional) of 138 patients that underwent multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI), PSMA-PET, and systematic biopsies prior to Radical Prostatectomy (RP) between January 2011 to July 2021. Patients were eligible when they met the consensus criteria for FT: PSA <15 ng/mL, clinical/radiological T stage ≤T2b, and international society of pathology (ISUP) grade 2-3. CsPCa was defined as ISUP grade ≥2, extra capsular extension >0.5mm or seminal vesicle involvement at final histopathology. The diagnostic accuracy of mpMRI, systematic biopsies and PSMA-PET for csPCa (separate and combined) was calculated within a 4-quadrant prostate model by receiver-operating characteristic and 2x2 contingency analysis. Additionally, it was assessed whether the diagnostic tools correctly identified patients suitable for hemi-ablative FT.
Results
In total 552 prostate quadrants were analyzed and 272 (49%) contained csPCa on final histopathology. The AUC, sensitivity, specificity, PPV, and NPV for csPCa were 0.79, 75%, 83%, 81%, and 77% for combined mpMRI and systematic biopsies, and improved after addition of PSMA-PET to 0.84, 87%, 80%, 81%, and 86% respectively (p<0.001). On final histopathology 46/138 (33%) patients were not suitable for hemi-ablative FT. Addition of PSMA-PET correctly identified 26/46 (57%) non-suitable patients and resulted in 4/138 (3%) false positive exclusions.
Conclusions
Addition of PSMA-PET to the conventional workup by mpMRI and systematic biopsies could improve selection for hemi-ablative FT and guide exclusion of patients for whom whole gland treatments might be a more suitable treatment option.