BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article

Impact of the Extent of Lymph Node Dissection on Survival Outcomes in Clinically Lymph Node-Positive Bladder Cancer

Markus von Deimling

Markus von Deimling

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Marc Furrer

Marc Furrer

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Bern, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland

Department of Urology, Solothurner Spitäler AG, Olten and Solothurn, Switzerland

Laura S. Mertens

Laura S. Mertens

Department of Urology, The Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Andrea Mari

Andrea Mari

Unit of Oncologic Minimally-Invasive Urology and Andrology, Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, Careggi Hospital, University of Florence, Florence, Italy

Noor van Ginkel

Noor van Ginkel

Department of Urology, The Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Mara Bacchiani

Mara Bacchiani

Unit of Oncologic Minimally-Invasive Urology and Andrology, Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, Careggi Hospital, University of Florence, Florence, Italy

Moritz Maas

Moritz Maas

Department of Urologic Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Department of Urology, Eberhard Karls University Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany

Renate Pichler

Renate Pichler

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center Innsbruck, Medical University of Innsbruck, Innsbruck, Austria

Roger Li

Roger Li

Department of Genitourinary Oncology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Florida, USA

Marco Moschini

Marco Moschini

Department of Urology, Urological Research Institute, Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Alberto Bianchi

Alberto Bianchi

Department of Urology, University of Verona, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata, Verona, Italy

Malte W. Vetterlein

Malte W. Vetterlein

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Chiara Lonati

Chiara Lonati

Department of Urology, Spedali Civili of Brescia, Brescia, Italy

Felice Crocetto

Felice Crocetto

Department of Neurosciences, Reproductive Sciences and Odontostomatology, University of Naples "Federico II", Naples, Italy

Jacob Taylor

Jacob Taylor

Department of Urology, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA

Karl H. Tully

Karl H. Tully

Department of Urology and Neurourology, Marien Hospital Herne, Ruhr-University Bochum, Herne, Germany

Luca Afferi

Luca Afferi

Department of Urology, Luzerner Kantonsspital, Luzern, Switzerland

Francesco Soria

Francesco Soria

Division of Urology, Department of Surgical Sciences, San Giovanni Battista Hospital, University of Studies of Torino, Turin, Italy

Francesco del Giudice

Francesco del Giudice

Department of Maternal Infant and Urologic Sciences, "Sapienza" University of Rome, Policlinico Umberto I Hospital, Rome, Italy

Mattia Longoni

Mattia Longoni

Department of Urology, Urological Research Institute, Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Ekaterina Laukhtina

Ekaterina Laukhtina

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Alessandro Antonelli

Alessandro Antonelli

Department of Urology, University of Verona, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata, Verona, Italy

Michael Rink

Michael Rink

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Margit Fisch

Margit Fisch

Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Yair Lotan

Yair Lotan

Department of Urology, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA

Philippe E. Spiess

Philippe E. Spiess

Department of Genitourinary Oncology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Florida, USA

Peter C. Black

Peter C. Black

Department of Urologic Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Bernhard Kiss

Bernhard Kiss

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Bern, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland

Benjamin Pradere

Benjamin Pradere

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Urosud, La Croix Du Sud Hospital, Quint-Fonsegrives, France

Shahrokh F. Shariat

Corresponding Author

Shahrokh F. Shariat

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA

Hourani Center for Applied Scientific Research, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan

Karl Landsteiner Institute of Urology and Andrology, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA

Department of Urology, Second Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic

Correspondence: Prof. Shahrokh F. Shariat, Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vienna General Hospital, Medical University of Vienna, Währinger Gürtel 18-20, 1090 Vienna, Austria, e-mail: [email protected], Tel: + 43 14040026150, Fax: + 43 14040023320
CLIPOLY study group collaborators

CLIPOLY study group collaborators

First published: 30 October 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16210

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16210.

Abstract

Objective

To determine the oncologic impact of extended pelvic lymph node dissection (ePLND) over standard PLND (sPLND) during radical cystectomy (RC) in clinically lymph node-positive (cN+) bladder cancer (BCa).

Patients and methods

In this retrospective, multicenter study we included 969 patients who underwent RC with sPLND (internal/external iliac and obturator lymph nodes) or ePLND (sPLND plus common iliac and presacral nodes) with or without platin-based perioperative chemotherapy for cTany N1-3 M0 BCa between 1991-2022. We assessed the impact of ePLND on recurrence-free survival (RFS) and the distribution of recurrences (locoregional and distant recurrences). The secondary endpoint was overall survival (OS). We performed propensity score matching using covariates associated with the extent of PLND on univariable logistic regression analysis. The association of the extent of PLND with RFS and OS was investigated using Cox regression models.

Results

Of 969 cN+ patients, 510 were 1:1 matched on propensity scores. Median time to recurrence was 8 months (IQR 4-16), and median follow-up of alive patients was 30 months (IQR 13-51). Disease recurrence was observed in 104 patients in the ePLND and 107 in the sPLND group. Of these, 136 patients (27%), 47 patients (9.2%), and 19 patients (3.7%) experienced distant, locoregional, or both distant and locoregional disease recurrence, respectively. When stratified by the extent of PLND, we did not find a difference in recurrence patterns (p>0.05). ePLND improved neither RFS (HR: 0.91; 95%CI 0.70-1.19; p=0.5) nor OS (HR: 0.78; 95%CI: 0.60-1.01; p=0.06) compared to sPLND. Stratification by induction chemotherapy did not change outcomes.

Conclusion

Performing an ePLND at the time of RC in cN+ patients improved neither RFS nor OS compared to sPLND, regardless of the induction chemotherapy status. Pretreatment risk stratification is paramount to identify ideal candidates for RC with ePLND as part of a multimodal treatment approach.