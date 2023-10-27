BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article

Focal Therapy with High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound for Prostate Cancer: Three Year Outcomes from a Prospective Trial

Basil Kaufmann

Corresponding Author

Basil Kaufmann

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA

Correspondence: Basil Kaufmann, M.D., Department of Urology, University Hospital Zurich, Frauenklinikstrasse 10, CH-8091 Zurich, Switzerland, Tel: +41 44 255 54 40, Fax: +41 44 255 45 55, e-mail: [email protected]
Elisa Raess

Elisa Raess

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Florian A. Schmid

Florian A. Schmid

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Uwe Bieri

Uwe Bieri

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Thomas Scherer

Thomas Scherer

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Moustafa Elleisy

Moustafa Elleisy

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Olivio F. Donati

Olivio F. Donati

Institute of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Radiology Hirslanden Zurich, Octorad AG, Zurich, Switzerland

Niels J. Rupp

Niels J. Rupp

Department of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Holger Moch

Holger Moch

Department of Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

Michael A. Gorin

Michael A. Gorin

Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA

Ashkan Mortezavi

Ashkan Mortezavi

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Basel, Switzerland

Daniel Eberli

Daniel Eberli

Department of Urology, University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland

First published: 27 October 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16213

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16213.

Abstract

Objective

To assess the oncological and functional outcomes of focal high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) in treating localized prostate cancer (PCa), a 3-year prospective study was undertaken using periodic post-ablation saturation biopsies.

Patients and Methods

Men with ≤ 2 lesions of grade group (GG) ≤ 3 PCa were eligible for participation. Additional criteria included a PSA ≤15 ng/mL, cT1c-T2, and a life expectancy of ≥10 years. The primary endpoint was failure-free survival (FFS), defined as absence of clinically significant PCa in-field or out-of-field on protocol-mandated saturation biopsy, no whole-gland or systemic salvage treatment, PCa metastasis, or PCa related death. Results are reported using two distinct definitions of csPCa: (1) the presence of any GG≥2 and (2) any GG≥3 or core involvement of ≥6 mm. Secondary endpoints were functional patient-reported outcome measurements addressing urinary, sexual, and bowel function.

Results

91 patients were included; 6 (7%) with GG1 and 85 (93%) with GG≥2. 83 (91%) underwent at least 1 follow-up biopsy. Biopsy attendance at 6, 12, and 36 months was 84%, 67%, and 51%, respectively. FFS at these timepoints for any GG≥2 PCa was 79% (95% CI 80-88%), 57% (95%CI 48-69%) and 44% (95%CI 34-56%), respectively. Using the second definition, FFS were 88% (95%CI 81-95%), 70% (95%CI 61-81%) and 65% (95%CI 55-77%), respectively. The 3-year cancer-specific survival was 100%, and freedom from metastasis was 99%. MRI (NPV of up to 89%, 95%CI 84-93%) and relative decrease of PSA values (p=0.4) performed poorly in detecting residual disease. Urinary and bowel assessment returned to baseline questionnaire scores within 3 months. 17 (21%) patients experienced meaningful worsening in erectile function. A significant decrease of PCa related anxiety was observed.

Conclusions

Focal HIFU treatment for localized PCa shows excellent functional outcomes with half of the patients remaining cancer-free after 3 years. Whole-gland treatment was avoided in 81%. Early follow-up biopsies are crucial to change or continue the treatment modality at the right time, while the use of MRI and PSA in detecting PCa recurrence is uncertain.