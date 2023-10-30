CONFIRM trial Protocol: The utility of PSMA PET/CT in active surveillance for prostate cancer

Primary objectives: In this trial, we aim to determine the additive value of PSMA PET/CT in the risk-stratification of men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer (PCa) that would have otherwise been deemed suitable for active surveillance (AS). Specifically, we aim to determine if PSMA PET/CT can detect a cohort of men on AS that are in fact high risk and likely to experience unfavourable outcomes should they remain on their current treatment pathway.

Secondary objectives

To determine the additive value of PSMA PET/CT to repeat mpMRI of the prostate and explore whether a confirmatory biopsy may be avoided in men with a negative PSMA PET/CT and a negative repeat MRI of the prostate (PIRADS <3). Furthermore, to develop a nomogram combining clinical, imaging and biomarker data to predict the likelihood of failure on AS in men with high-risk features.

Furthermore, A blood sample will be taken to perform a prostate health index (PHI) test at the time of confirmatory biopsy. Furthermore, a portion of this blood will be stored at a biobank for up to five-years if a follow-up study on molecular biomarkers and genetic assays in this cohort of men is indicated, based on the results from the CONFIRM trial.