Penile fractures: The price of a Merry Christmas

We evaluated the incidence of penile fractures during Christmas and New Year's Eve through the GeRmAn Nationwide inpatient Data (GRAND) from the Research Data Center of the Federal Bureau of Statistics (Wiesbaden, Germany). Furthermore, we assessed the impact of COVID-19 on penile fractures and their seasonality.

Results

A total of 3,421 patients with a median age of 42 (IQR: 32-51) years experienced a penile fracture requiring hospital stay from 2005 to 2021. Forty (1.2%) penile fractures occurred in 51 days of Christmas (from 24/12 to 26/12 in each year). The daily incidence of penile fractures during Christmas was 0.78 with an incidence rate ratio (IRR) of 1.43 (95%CI: 1.05-1.95, p=0.02). If every day was like Christmas, 43% more penile fractures would have occurred in Germany from 2005 on. Interestingly, only 28 (0.82%) penile fractures occurred during the New Year's Eve (31/12 to 02/01 from 2005 to 2021). This resulted in an IRR of 0.98 (95%CI: 0.69-1.5, p=0.98) in the New Year's Eve period. Most patients with penile fractures were admitted to the hospital on the weekend (n=1322, IRR: 1.58, 95%CI: 1.48-1.69, p<0.001). Summer was also associated with more penile fractures (n=929, IRR: 1.11, 95%CI: 1.03-1.19, p=0.008). Both the COVID-19 pandemic (n=385, IRR: 1.06, 95%CI: 0.95-1.18, p=0.29) and its lockdown period (n=93, IRR: 1, 95%CI: 0.82-1.23, p=0.96) did not affect the incidence of penile fractures.