Does Pre-Stenting influence Outcomes of Shockwave Lithotripsy? A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Objective To determine whether pre-operative use of double J stents in patients undergoing Shockwave lithotripsy (SWL) impacts on stone clearance and the rate of post-operative complications.

Methods We screened multiple databases from inception to January 2021, using the relevant search terms for SWL in patients with pre-operative stent. Inclusion criteria were randomised controlled trials of more than 20 patients >18 years who have had SWL with double J stent. This review has been registered in PROSPERO (CRD42023443195). Statistical analysis was performed using ‘meta’ in R.

Results There were 7 eligible studies (403 patients receiving double J stents and 394 controls). There was no significant difference in stone free rate (SFR) following SWL with double J stent compared to SWL alone. Considering complication rates, there was a significantly reduced risk of steinstrasse in patients with double J stent. However, there was no significant difference in the risk of other complications including pain, fever and haematuria, and no significant difference in the likelihood of requiring auxiliary procedures or retreatment.