Does Pre-Stenting influence Outcomes of Shockwave Lithotripsy? A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Abstract
Objective
To determine whether pre-operative use of double J stents in patients undergoing Shockwave lithotripsy (SWL) impacts on stone clearance and the rate of post-operative complications.
Methods
We screened multiple databases from inception to January 2021, using the relevant search terms for SWL in patients with pre-operative stent. Inclusion criteria were randomised controlled trials of more than 20 patients >18 years who have had SWL with double J stent. This review has been registered in PROSPERO (CRD42023443195). Statistical analysis was performed using ‘meta’ in R.
Results
There were 7 eligible studies (403 patients receiving double J stents and 394 controls). There was no significant difference in stone free rate (SFR) following SWL with double J stent compared to SWL alone. Considering complication rates, there was a significantly reduced risk of steinstrasse in patients with double J stent. However, there was no significant difference in the risk of other complications including pain, fever and haematuria, and no significant difference in the likelihood of requiring auxiliary procedures or retreatment.
Conclusions
There is a reduced risk of steinstrasse in patients undergoing SWL with double J stent compared to SWL alone. However, there is no significant difference in the risk of other post-operative complications. Use of a double J stent has no effect on the efficacy of SWL, with no significant difference in stone free rate.