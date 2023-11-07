BJU International
Accepted Articles
Review

Does Pre-Stenting influence Outcomes of Shockwave Lithotripsy? A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

E Brain

E Brain

Newcastle Medical School, Newcastle University, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

Search for more papers by this author
RM Geraghty

RM Geraghty

Department of Urology, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

Institute of Genetic Medicine, Newcastle University, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

Search for more papers by this author
L Tzelves

L Tzelves

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Department of Urology, Sismanogleio Hospital, Athens, Greece

Search for more papers by this author
P Mourmouris

P Mourmouris

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Department of Urology, Sismanogleio Hospital, Athens, Greece

Search for more papers by this author
N Chatzikrachtis

N Chatzikrachtis

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Department of Urology, Sismanogleio Hospital, Athens, Greece

Search for more papers by this author
M Karavitakis

M Karavitakis

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Department of Urology, Sismanogleio Hospital, Athens, Greece

Search for more papers by this author
A Skolarikos

A Skolarikos

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Department of Urology, Sismanogleio Hospital, Athens, Greece

Prof Andreas Skolarikos and Prof Bhaskar Somani are joint senior authors for this paper

Search for more papers by this author
BK Somani

Corresponding Author

BK Somani

Department of Urology, University Hospital Southampton, Southampton, UK

Prof Andreas Skolarikos and Prof Bhaskar Somani are joint senior authors for this paper

Correspondence: Prof Bhaskar Somani, Department of Urology, University Hospital Southampton, United Kingdom, SO16 6YD. e-mail: [email protected]Search for more papers by this author
First published: 07 November 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16219

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16219.

Abstract

Objective

To determine whether pre-operative use of double J stents in patients undergoing Shockwave lithotripsy (SWL) impacts on stone clearance and the rate of post-operative complications.

Methods

We screened multiple databases from inception to January 2021, using the relevant search terms for SWL in patients with pre-operative stent. Inclusion criteria were randomised controlled trials of more than 20 patients >18 years who have had SWL with double J stent. This review has been registered in PROSPERO (CRD42023443195). Statistical analysis was performed using ‘meta’ in R.

Results

There were 7 eligible studies (403 patients receiving double J stents and 394 controls). There was no significant difference in stone free rate (SFR) following SWL with double J stent compared to SWL alone. Considering complication rates, there was a significantly reduced risk of steinstrasse in patients with double J stent. However, there was no significant difference in the risk of other complications including pain, fever and haematuria, and no significant difference in the likelihood of requiring auxiliary procedures or retreatment.

Conclusions

There is a reduced risk of steinstrasse in patients undergoing SWL with double J stent compared to SWL alone. However, there is no significant difference in the risk of other post-operative complications. Use of a double J stent has no effect on the efficacy of SWL, with no significant difference in stone free rate.