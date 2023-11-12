Research Letter
Positive surgical margins in partial nephrectomy: a collaborative effort to maintain surgical quality
Mohit Butaney,
Samantha Wilder,
Mohit Butaney
Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, MI, USA
Yuzhi Wang,
Samantha Wilder
Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, MI, USA
Sonia Bhayani,
Yuzhi Wang
Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, MI, USA
Ji Qi,
Sonia Bhayani
Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, MI, USA
Monica Van Till,
Ji Qi
Department of Urology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Mahin Mirza,
Monica Van Till
Department of Urology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Anna Johnson,
Mahin Mirza
Department of Urology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Sara Perkins,
Anna Johnson
Department of Urology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Sabrina Noyes,
Sara Perkins
Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, MI, USA
Alon Weizer,
Sabrina Noyes
Corewell Health Hospital System, Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Lewis Johnson,
Alon Weizer
Department of Urology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Amit Patel,
Lewis Johnson
Bronson Urology and Continence Specialists, Kalamazoo, MI, USA
Alice Semerjian,
Amit Patel
Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, MI, USA
Brian R. Lane,
Alice Semerjian
IHA Urology, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Craig Rogers,
Brian R. Lane
Corewell Health Hospital System, Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Grand Rapids, MI, USA
for the Michigan Urological Surgery Improvement Collaborative,
Corresponding Author
Craig Rogers
Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, MI, USA
Correspondence: Craig G. Rogers, Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health, 2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202, USA.
e-mail: [email protected]
for the Michigan Urological Surgery Improvement Collaborative
First published: 12 November 2023
No abstract is available for this article.
References
- 1Tabayoyong W, Abouassaly R, Kiechle JE et al. Variation in surgical margin status by surgical approach among patients undergoing partial nephrectomy for small renal masses. J Urol 2015; 194: 1548–1553
- 2Khalifeh A, Kaouk JH, Bhayani S et al. Positive surgical margins in robot-assisted partial nephrectomy: a multi-institutional analysis of oncologic outcomes (leave no tumor behind). J Urol 2013; 190: 1674–1679
- 3Shah PH, Moreira DM, Okhunov Z et al. Positive surgical margins increase risk of recurrence after partial nephrectomy for high risk renal tumors. J Urol 2016; 196: 327–334
- 4Maurice MJ, Zhu H, Kim SP, Abouassaly R. Reexamining the association between positive surgical margins and survival after partial nephrectomy in a large American cohort. J Endourol 2016; 30: 698–703
- 5Yossepowitch O, Thompson RH, Leibovich BC et al. Positive surgical margins at partial nephrectomy: predictors and oncological outcomes. J Urol 2008; 179: 2158–2163
- 6Patel AK, Rogers CG, Johnson A et al. Initial observation of a large proportion of patients presenting with clinical stage T1 renal masses: results from the MUSIC-KIDNEY statewide collaborative. Eur Urol Open Sci 2021; 23: 13–19
- 7Xia L, Pulido JE, Chelluri RR et al. Hospital volume and outcomes of robot-assisted partial nephrectomy. BJU Int 2018; 121: 900–907
- 8Perez-Ardavin J, Sanchez-Gonzalez JV, Martinez-Sarmiento M et al. Surgical treatment of completely endophytic renal tumor: a systematic review. Curr Urol Rep 2019; 20: 3