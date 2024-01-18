Near-infrared spectroscopy as a novel method of ex vivo bladder cancer tissue characterisation

Introduction

Current standards for bladder cancer (BCa) assessment and treatment designate white-light cystoscopy, followed by biopsy or transurethral resection of bladder tumour (TURBT) for histopathological examination. This traditional approach entails some subjectivity, with studies demonstrating significant interobserver variation in the grading and staging of BCa [1]. Further, TURBT is regularly associated with under-staging of disease at initial resection necessitating repeat cystoscopy and biopsy in cases where this is a concern.

Whilst newer optical techniques, such as fluorescence and narrow-band imaging, can improve visualisation of tumours, they do not contribute to histopathological diagnosis [2]. Repeat resection and biopsy is costly, risks further complications, delays definitive management, and does not permit real-time point-of-care diagnosis. A more rapid and cost-effective diagnostic method could greatly enhance the management of patients with BCa.

In recent years, spectroscopy has attracted attention in other fields of cancer diagnosis. Originating from analytical chemistry, vibrational spectroscopy evaluates compounds based on the oscillations of nuclei within a molecule or functional group [3]. When a sample is exposed to infrared light, photons interact with the intramolecular bonds at the same frequency of vibration, causing a change in the bond's vibrational state. This interaction can be used to determine the unique ‘biochemical fingerprint’ of the entire sample under analysis. As well as assessing cell morphology, spectroscopic algorithms can potentially evaluate the host phenotypic response including tissue changes (protein/lipid ratio), cancer cell metabolites, and host immune response, thereby utilising a multi-marker approach to cancer diagnostics [4].

The three most common spectroscopy techniques are mid-infrared (MIR), near-infrared (NIR), and Raman spectroscopy (RS). In a recent systematic review, only 20 studies have been published evaluating the use of spectroscopy in BCa diagnosis. Of these, 50% were published in the last 5 years, with a majority utilising RS (75%) compared to MIR (20%) and NIR (0%) [5]. RS was first evaluated in urothelial carcinoma in an ex vivo study by Crow et al. [6]. A significant limitation of RS is the presence of strong fluorescence artefact, hindering its clinical applications. However, MIR and NIR spectroscopy are not affected by fluorescence. MIR has been shown to identify urothelial cancer from tissue biopsy and washings [7, 8], and NIR has successfully evaluated prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cardiac fibrosis specimens [9-11]. Improved machine-learning analytical techniques and computational power have also led to progress in the clinical application of NIR spectroscopy [12]. NIR therefore provides data at the molecular level in real-time, analogous to handheld ultrasound devices with low computational requirements (6 Kb per spectrum) that can potentially be undertaken on mobile devices in keeping with the evolution towards ambulatory and personalised care [11].

The aim of this study was to determine the accuracy of NIR spectroscopy in differentiating between benign and malignant bladder pathologies ex vivo, and in characterising BCa further by determining the grade and stage of disease. This was performed using a portable NIR spectrometer in the operating theatre immediately after bladder tumour resection (Fig. 1), with a view to incorporating fibre-optic probe accessories in future in vivo studies.