Near-infrared spectroscopy as a novel method of ex vivo bladder cancer tissue characterisation
A.Y. and M.A. contributed equally to this work.
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy in differentiating between benign and malignant bladder pathologies ex vivo immediately after resection, including the grade and stage of malignancy.
Patients and Methods
A total of 355 spectra were measured on 71 bladder specimens from patients undergoing transurethral resection of bladder tumour (TURBT) between April and August 2022. Scan time was 5 s, undertaken using a portable NIR spectrometer within 10 min from excision. Specimens were then sent for routine histopathological correlation. Machine learning models were applied to the spectral dataset to construct diagnostic algorithms; these were then tested for their ability to predict the histological diagnosis of each sample using its NIR spectrum.
Results
A two-group algorithm comparing low- vs high-grade urothelial cancer demonstrated 97% sensitivity, 99% specificity, and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) was 0.997. A three-group algorithm predicting stages Ta vs T1 vs T2 achieved 97% sensitivity, 92% specificity, and the AUC was 0.996.
Conclusions
This first study evaluating the diagnostic potential of NIR spectroscopy in urothelial cancer shows that it can be accurately used to assess tissue in an ex vivo setting immediately after TURBT. This offers point-of-care assessment of bladder pathology, with potential to influence the extent of resection, reducing both the need for re-resection where invasive disease may be suspected, and also the potential for complications where extent of diagnostic resection can be limited. Further studies utilising fibre-optic probes offer the potential for in vivo assessment.
Introduction
Current standards for bladder cancer (BCa) assessment and treatment designate white-light cystoscopy, followed by biopsy or transurethral resection of bladder tumour (TURBT) for histopathological examination. This traditional approach entails some subjectivity, with studies demonstrating significant interobserver variation in the grading and staging of BCa [1]. Further, TURBT is regularly associated with under-staging of disease at initial resection necessitating repeat cystoscopy and biopsy in cases where this is a concern.
Whilst newer optical techniques, such as fluorescence and narrow-band imaging, can improve visualisation of tumours, they do not contribute to histopathological diagnosis [2]. Repeat resection and biopsy is costly, risks further complications, delays definitive management, and does not permit real-time point-of-care diagnosis. A more rapid and cost-effective diagnostic method could greatly enhance the management of patients with BCa.
In recent years, spectroscopy has attracted attention in other fields of cancer diagnosis. Originating from analytical chemistry, vibrational spectroscopy evaluates compounds based on the oscillations of nuclei within a molecule or functional group [3]. When a sample is exposed to infrared light, photons interact with the intramolecular bonds at the same frequency of vibration, causing a change in the bond's vibrational state. This interaction can be used to determine the unique ‘biochemical fingerprint’ of the entire sample under analysis. As well as assessing cell morphology, spectroscopic algorithms can potentially evaluate the host phenotypic response including tissue changes (protein/lipid ratio), cancer cell metabolites, and host immune response, thereby utilising a multi-marker approach to cancer diagnostics [4].
The three most common spectroscopy techniques are mid-infrared (MIR), near-infrared (NIR), and Raman spectroscopy (RS). In a recent systematic review, only 20 studies have been published evaluating the use of spectroscopy in BCa diagnosis. Of these, 50% were published in the last 5 years, with a majority utilising RS (75%) compared to MIR (20%) and NIR (0%) [5]. RS was first evaluated in urothelial carcinoma in an ex vivo study by Crow et al. [6]. A significant limitation of RS is the presence of strong fluorescence artefact, hindering its clinical applications. However, MIR and NIR spectroscopy are not affected by fluorescence. MIR has been shown to identify urothelial cancer from tissue biopsy and washings [7, 8], and NIR has successfully evaluated prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cardiac fibrosis specimens [9-11]. Improved machine-learning analytical techniques and computational power have also led to progress in the clinical application of NIR spectroscopy [12]. NIR therefore provides data at the molecular level in real-time, analogous to handheld ultrasound devices with low computational requirements (6 Kb per spectrum) that can potentially be undertaken on mobile devices in keeping with the evolution towards ambulatory and personalised care [11].
The aim of this study was to determine the accuracy of NIR spectroscopy in differentiating between benign and malignant bladder pathologies ex vivo, and in characterising BCa further by determining the grade and stage of disease. This was performed using a portable NIR spectrometer in the operating theatre immediately after bladder tumour resection (Fig. 1), with a view to incorporating fibre-optic probe accessories in future in vivo studies.
Patients and Methods
Study Patients
Study patients were prospectively recruited at a single academic institution between April and August 2022. Ethics approval was granted from our institution's Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC/73660/Austin-2021). Criteria for inclusion were all adult patients with suspected primary or recurrent BCa undergoing biopsy, monopolar TURBT, or cystectomy. Patients were excluded if a UTI was identified preoperatively, or if insufficient tissue was biopsied (<2 mm). Preoperative consent was obtained using the documentation approved by the Institutional Research Board. Demographics (age, gender, comorbidities), risk factors (smoking, environmental/occupational exposure, analgesic abuse, radiation, chronic cystitis, cyclophosphamide use, and family history) were obtained.
Tissue Retrieval and Scanning
Bladder specimens were obtained immediately after resection and inspected by two researchers working independent from the operating surgeon. Specimens were then placed directly onto the NIR spectrometer (NeoSpectra Puck, Si-Ware, Cairo, Egypt) with care taken to ensure urothelium was facing down towards the sensor (Fig. 2). Five scans were taken for each sample (scan time = 5 s, interval = 10 s, wavelength range 1350–2550 nm, resolution = 16 nm, diameter of collected light beam = 2.5–3.0 mm). Data were captured via Bluetooth to software supplied by the manufacturer (NeoSpectra Collect version 1.0.22) installed on the collector's smartphone. Spectra were immediately inspected for quality and repeated if any gross motion artefacts were noted. NIR scanning did not influence intraoperative management in our cohort, as the diagnostic algorithms to predict histological diagnosis were developed months after specimen and spectral collection had completed.
Histopathological Confirmation
Specimens were then sent for standard histological analysis in accordance with our institution's guidelines by a specialised uropathologist and marked as having undergone spectral analysis. Pathologists were invited to comment if any alterations in tissue quality were observed due to spectral analysis compared to controls. Histological assessment permitted samples to be dichotomised into two broad groups—benign or malignant. Benign tissue included fibrotic, active or chronic inflammation, and cystitis cystica. Malignant tissue included all carcinoma in situ (CIS), low- (LG) and high-grade (HG) cancers. CIS samples were categorised into HG cancer given the clinical significance of this pathology and limited sample size [13]. Malignant tissue was further categorised into three groups for subgroup analysis based on histopathological depth of invasion: non-invasive papillary carcinoma (Ta), tumour invading subepithelial connective tissue (T1), or tumour invading muscle (T2) [14].
Machine Learning Analysis
We assessed the diagnostic accuracy of NIR scans compared to histopathology by deploying the following machine learning models. All data were processed and modelled using Quasar, a machine learning principal component analysis (PCA) method [15]. Quasar's PCA algorithm is able to compress information in spectra removing the noise from the data set and is particularly useful in hyperspectral imaging [16]. The initial spectra scans were pre-processed by restricting wavelength range to 1450–2500 nm, applying a Savitzky–Golay filter to smooth the spectra, which was then normalised by standard normal variate and baseline corrected. Prior to modelling, 1% of the outliers were removed from the post-processed spectra and subjected to PCA to explain 99% of the variance, which is the inputted data for the models. We deployed a combined or ‘stack’ model of machine learning, which combined results from k-nearest neighbours (kNN), support vector machine (SVM), stochastic gradient descent, gradient boosting, neural networks. For each pathological group, sensitivity, specificity, and the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC) were calculated. Only samples from this preliminary study were used to train the machine learning models and construct the diagnostic algorithms reported below.
Results
A total of 71 bladder tissue specimens were collected from 27 patients with a mean (range) age of 72 (51–89) years, resulting in 355 spectra used for analysis (Table 1). Figure 3 shows the mean NIR spectra measured from each of the pathological groups. Pathologists reported no discernible artefact or alterations in tissue quality attributable to NIR spectral scanning. There were no significant differences in the spectral patterns for specimens obtained by heat-resection electrocautery vs cold-cup biopsy.
|Characteristic
|Value
|Number of patients
|27
|Gender, male, n (%)
|19 (70)
|Age, years, mean (sd)
|72 (12.5)
|Age, years, n (%)
|<50
|0 (0)
|50–59
|7 (26)
|60–69
|5 (19)
|70–79
|5 (19)
|≥80
|10 (37)
|Charlson Comorbidity Index score, mean (sd)
|5.1 (3.4)
|Risk factors, n (%)
|Non-smoker
|14 (52)
|Ex-smoker
|10 (37)
|Smoker
|1 (4)
|Environmental exposure
|0 (0)
|Analgesic abuse
|0 (0)
|Radiation
|2 (7)
|Chronic cystitis
|2 (7)
|Cyclophosphamide
|0 (0)
|Family history
|0 (0)
|Current indwelling catheter
|1 (4)
|Resection method (per patient), n (%)
|Cold-cup biopsy
|12 (44)
|Monopolar TURBT
|14 (52)
|Cystectomy
|1 (4)
|Pathological diagnosis (per patient)*, n (%)
|Benign
|18 (67)
|LG
|4 (15)
|HG
|10 (37)
|CIS
|3 (11)
|Tis
|3 (11)
|Ta
|10 (37)
|T1
|2 (7)
|T2
|2 (7)
|Resection method (per specimen/spectra, n = 71/355)†, n/N (%)
|Cold-cup biopsy
|28/140 (39)
|Monopolar TURBT
|41/205 (57)
|Cystectomy
|2/10 (3)
|Pathological diagnosis (per specimen/spectra, n = 71/355)†, n/N (%)
|Benign
|36/180 (51)
|LG, Ta
|7/35 (10)
|HG, Ta
|16/80 (23)
|HG, T1
|6/30 (8)
|HG, T2
|3/15 (4)
|CIS, Tis
|3/15 (4)
Four diagnostic algorithms were constructed by splitting the spectra into pathological grade groups detailed in Table 2. The accompanying figures in Appendix S1 show the mean NIR spectra and scatter plots of PCA scores, illustrating the clustering of different pathological groups. Loading plots and ROC curves are also provided to demonstrate accuracy of each model.
|Diagnostic algorithms by pathological grade
|Predicted
|Benign
|BCa
|LG
|HG
|Algorithm 1: benign vs LG vs HG
|Actual
|Benign
|35
|0
|1
|LG
|0
|7
|0
|HG
|1
|0
|27
|Sensitivity, specificity, %
|97, 98
|AUC
|0.997
|Algorithm 2: benign vs cancer
|Actual
|Benign
|34
|2
|Cancer (LG + HG)
|0
|35
|Sensitivity, specificity, %
|97, 97
|AUC
|0.998
|Algorithm 3: non-HG vs HG
|Actual
|Non-HG (benign + LG)
|41
|2
|HG
|0
|28
|Sensitivity, specificity, %
|97, 97
|AUC
|0.996
|Algorithm 4: LG vs HG
|Actual
|LG
|–
|7
|0
|HG
|–
|1
|27
|Sensitivity, specificity, %
|97, 99
|AUC
|0.995
Table 2 also gives the cross-validated results for each algorithm, with the numbers of spectra for each confirmed histological group and the number of spectra that the algorithm predicted. The values highlighted green give the number of correctly predicted spectra for each pathological group and the remaining values portray misclassifications by the algorithm.
A three-group algorithm comparing benign vs LG vs HG (Algorithm 1: Appendix S1) demonstrated excellent results with 97% sensitivity, 98% specificity, and the AUC was 0.997. To improve accuracy, two-group algorithms were constructed. Algorithm 2: Appendix S1 combined both LG and HG into the same category labelled ‘Cancer’, whilst Algorithm 3: Appendix S1 combined benign and LG into the same category labelled ‘Non-HG’, resulting in a lower specificity of 97%. The best performing algorithm was found comparing LG vs HG, with 97% sensitivity, 99% specificity (Algorithm 4: Appendix S1).
A similar approach was applied to BCa staging analysis to assess depth of cancer invasion (Table 3). Benign samples were not included for this modelling. A three-group algorithm (Algorithm 5: Appendix S1) demonstrated a lower specificity of 92%. A two-group algorithm combining T1 and T2 into a category labelled ‘invasive’ did not improve accuracy (Algorithm 6: Appendix S1).
|Diagnostic algorithms by pathological stage
|Predicted
|Ta
|T1
|T2
|Algorithm 5: Ta vs T1 vs T2
|Actual
|pTa
|23
|0
|0
|pT1
|0
|6
|0
|pT2
|2
|0
|3
|Sensitivity, specificity, %
|97, 92
|AUC
|0.996
|Algorithm 6: non-invasive vs invasive
|Actual
|pTa
|23
|0
|pT1–2
|0
|9
|Sensitivity, specificity, %
|97, 92
|AUC
|0.995
Discussion
Key Findings of NIR in BCa
This is the first study to investigate the diagnostic potential of NIR spectroscopy for BCa diagnosis in a clinical setting. This has implications for point-of-care assessment of bladder tissue.
Firstly, we have demonstrated that a portable NIR spectrometer can obtain visually unique spectra for each pathological group. The peaks and troughs at certain wavelengths can be attributed to the variable content of tissue components such water, lipids, DNA, and proteins (Fig. 3). Our spectral dataset correlated strongly with wavelengths published in other NIR studies [17], thus validating the scientific basis upon which our algorithms are constructed.
We have shown that NIR spectroscopy can discriminate between cancerous bladder tissue from benign tissue with high accuracy (97% sensitivity, 97% specificity, AUC = 0.998). Furthermore, algorithms could be adjusted to discriminate HG from LG with even greater specificity (99%). Such results may be important in directing intraoperative management, as when HG cancers are identified, progression of resection to sampling of detrusor muscle may permit earlier identification of muscle-invasive disease. This could potentially preclude the need for a repeat resection or biopsy [14].
Advantages of NIR Spectroscopy
Findings of our NIR study are comparable to RS studies in BCa. The first RS ex vivo study by Crow et al. [6] similarly discriminated benign vs LG vs HG with 91% sensitivity and 98% specificity. However, accuracy was significantly reduced when translated into the first in vivo RS study by Draga et al. [18], which utilised a custom-made fibre-optic probe via a cystoscope to measure bladder spectra with a sensitivity and specificity of 85% and 79% respectively. They noted that out-of-focus signal interference accounted for the relatively low specificity. Therefore, RS may not be ideal for point-of-care diagnosis of flat lesions such as CIS, which requires high specificity. The NIR sensor used in our study is less prone to errors related to angle of light incident on the tissue and fluorescence, as can be a problem with RS, and thus diagnostic accuracy can be expected to improve using NIR spectroscopy.
The novelty and feasibility of NIR spectroscopy stems from several factors. NIR spectrometers are significantly cheaper than other available IR technologies and can utilise readily available materials such as plastic fibre-optic cables to transmit NIR light and radiation. This shows potential for minimally invasive intraoperative use via commercially available cystoscopic instruments. Compared to other modalities of spectroscopy, NIR has deeper tissue penetration allowing for safe tissue probing without tissue injury or damage related to the light used. This allows for safe use in an in vivo setting [19]. NIR spectroscopy also does not require a high-powered laser for tissue excitation like RS, allowing for shorter acquisition times and complying with operative time constraints [20].
Limitations of NIR this Study
This initial cohort of 27 patients and 71 specimens will benefit from expansion to a larger cohort study to validate the results obtained. Inherent differences in technique of specimen retrieval and sample dimension may have had impact on the NIR spectra obtained. Given the known effects of temperature on NIR spectrum [21], tumour resection methods of electrocautery vs cold-cup biopsy were recorded in our study, with no significant difference noted. However, further details such as tumour size, primary vs recurrent tumour status, or use of an en bloc resection technique were not accounted for [22]. As there is no current guideline for the optimal technique of NIR scanning of human tissue, future studies may benefit from collecting these additional parameters.
It is also worth noting that our study relied upon accurate histopathological diagnosis of specimens to label spectra and construct predictive algorithms. However, interobserver variation between different pathologists is a known issue in BCa grading, with studies showing no improvement in reproducibility between 1973 and 2016 WHO grading systems [23].
Another aspect contributing to interobserver variability is tumour heterogeneity. Different grades are often found within a given specimen and the overall grade is based on the highest-grade area identified within a specimen [23]. However, the minimum size required for such an area to be considered significant has not yet been standardised. Consequently, specimens containing <5% HG for example, may be classified as LG by some pathologists but HG by others. Similarly, the spectra obtained in our study is limited by the resolution of the spectrometer device used. Therefore, a specimen reported as HG but containing a substantial majority of LG tissue is likely to yield spectra similar to specimens with LG alone.
Lastly, the biochemical spectrum of BCa aggression may also explain misclassification. Whereby there are two distinct histological grades (LG and HG) based on the 2016 WHO classification, at a molecular level there is potentially a biochemical spectrum on which BCa aggressiveness occurs. Hence, in tissues that occur between LG and HG, the NIR algorithm may have difficultly correctly classifying the tumour, as may the reporting uropathologist.
Future Clinical Applications
A key feature of NIR spectroscopy is its ability to rapidly obtain spectra from tissues. In this study, spectral acquisition time was 5 s, presenting an opportunity for real-time diagnosis and feedback to the operating urologist regarding the extent to which further resection is required. In addition, this spectral information can be obtained without damaging the tissue being analysed. This is in stark contrast to current frozen section or conventional histopathological evaluation, in which the specimen undergoes extensive processing, embedding, cutting, and staining, followed by evaluation by a specialist uropathologist. Histological assessment is a time-consuming process that can often take days and is also heavily influenced by pathologist expertise. A systematic review has found that regular white-light cystoscopy, when used in conjunction with knowledge of patients’ clinical factors to visually diagnose BCa, has a pooled sensitivity and specificity of 71% and 72%, respectively [24]. NIR could therefore be utilised in the operating room to provide complementary information to subsequent histopathological evaluation. It could also serve as a rapid screening tool for assessment of bladder tissue to distinguish between benign and malignant conditions.
Another noteworthy feature of NIR spectroscopy is the potential for in vivo adaptation via fibre-optic probes [12]. This has accelerated research into adaptation of NIR in arthroscopic surgery, with two arthroscopic probes available commercially for live quantitative assessment of connective tissue integrity in surgery [25]. A bifurcated reflectance probe (Appendix S2) allows connection to a light source and spectrometer simultaneously and could be introduced into the working channel of a standard cystoscope for non-invasive spectral analysis. This would be especially valuable in instances where a complete TURBT may have a high risk of complications, such as a tumour in a bladder diverticulum. If used in conjunction with a flexible cystoscope in the urologist's rooms, it could be used as a point-of-care tool to reassure patients and save the need for invasive biopsy or TURBT. Its use may even be extended to assess pathological margins of the ureters and urethra during radical cystectomy.
Whilst RS in BCa has received considerable attention in recent years with results of current in vivo trials awaited (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05124106), there are none to date on NIR spectroscopy. Given that NIR and RS provide complimentary information when analysing the same sample, our group is currently investigating the efficacy of combined imaging in a multimodal approach to further boost diagnostic accuracy.
Conclusion
Near-infrared spectroscopy can be safely used to analyse and differentiate BCa tissues in an ex vivo setting that is at the point-of-care. Furthermore, we have found that NIR spectroscopy can further characterise cancer grading and staging with high degrees of diagnostic accuracy. Although NIR is a mature technology in analytical chemistry, its use for intraoperative diagnostics remains in its infancy. Advances in technology, computing power, cost reduction, and smaller equipment have allowed a shift of focus from laboratory to bedside. This offers point-of-care diagnosis and assessment of bladder pathology, with potential to influence the extent of resection. This may help reduce both the need for re-resection where invasive disease may be suspected, and potential for complications where extent of diagnostic resection can be limited. A fibre-optic probe could be integrated with existing endoscopic instruments and prove to be a valuable tool for future clinicians. Larger scale studies are further required to assess diagnostic accuracy of NIR spectroscopy prior to in vivo assessment and widespread utilisation.
